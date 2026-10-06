About Genially

Genially is a Córdoba company that makes a browser tool for interactive presentations, quizzes, games and online courses. Juan Rubio, Chema Roldán and Luis García started it in 2015, and Genially now counts more than 46 million users. Creators add clickable elements, animations, questions and branching scenarios without code, and can host live sessions or export SCORM packages for an LMS. The free plan includes 500 AI credits a year and live sessions for 50 participants. Paid plans start at €6 a month billed yearly, or €4.99 for teachers.

Genially makes a web editor for interactive content. A teacher or trainer builds a presentation, quiz, escape game or course, adds hotspots, pop-ups and questions, and shares a link or embeds it. Learners click through on their own screen or join a live session with a 6-digit code.

Juan Rubio started Genially in Córdoba as an internal project of Ecoavantis, a communication consultancy he ran, according to Xataka. Chema Roldán joined as CTO and Luis García as the creative lead. Genially Web S.L. was registered on 26 February 2015, and the product went on the market that spring after two years of development.

Education is the larger market. In 2022 Genially said 60% of its revenue came from education, and its pricing has separate plans for teachers, students and schools. The company raised €300,000 from angels in 2015, €4.4 million in 2020 and $20 million in a Series B in 2021. It turned ten at the end of 2025.