Learning platforms 🇪🇸 Córdoba, Spain Since 2015 4.3 · 100 ratings

Genially

Interactive presentations, games and learning content.

Visit genially.com All companies
users, according to Genially
46M+
creations
130M+
people on the team
140+
on Trustpilot, 904 reviews
4.6

About Genially

Genially is a Córdoba company that makes a browser tool for interactive presentations, quizzes, games and online courses. Juan Rubio, Chema Roldán and Luis García started it in 2015, and Genially now counts more than 46 million users. Creators add clickable elements, animations, questions and branching scenarios without code, and can host live sessions or export SCORM packages for an LMS. The free plan includes 500 AI credits a year and live sessions for 50 participants. Paid plans start at €6 a month billed yearly, or €4.99 for teachers.

Genially makes a web editor for interactive content. A teacher or trainer builds a presentation, quiz, escape game or course, adds hotspots, pop-ups and questions, and shares a link or embeds it. Learners click through on their own screen or join a live session with a 6-digit code.

Juan Rubio started Genially in Córdoba as an internal project of Ecoavantis, a communication consultancy he ran, according to Xataka. Chema Roldán joined as CTO and Luis García as the creative lead. Genially Web S.L. was registered on 26 February 2015, and the product went on the market that spring after two years of development.

Education is the larger market. In 2022 Genially said 60% of its revenue came from education, and its pricing has separate plans for teachers, students and schools. The company raised €300,000 from angels in 2015, €4.4 million in 2020 and $20 million in a Series B in 2021. It turned ten at the end of 2025.

History

  1. 2015 Genially Web S.L. is registered in Córdoba on 26 February. The product launches in the spring.
  2. 2015 Raises €300,000 from business angels after the first Founder Institute Andalucía programme.
  3. 2018 Wins the CaixaBank EmprendedorXXI award for digital business, with more than 1 million users.
  4. 2020 Raises €4.4 million in a round led by JME Ventures. Genially reports 3 million users and an office in New York.
  5. 2021 645 Ventures and Owl Ventures lead a $20 million Series B. Genially has more than 10 million creators.
  6. 2022 Reaches 15 million users and 130 employees, Xataka reports.
  7. 2025 Revenue of Genially Web S.L. grows 22.53% on 2024, according to eInforma.
  8. 2025 Genially turns ten in December with more than 40 million creators.
  9. 2026 The website counts more than 46 million users and 130 million creations.

Genially funding and investors

about $27 million raised in disclosed rounds
  1. November 2015
    Seed €300,000

    Axel Serena, Alva House CapitalPablo Martin, Laren CapitalDavid CarreroFlorencio Barranco

    Source: Capital Riesgo
  2. February 2020
    Venture round €4.4 million

    Lead: JME Ventures GP BullhoundMarket One CapitalAthos CapitalFJ LabsFélix Ruiz

    Source: Capital Riesgo
  3. September 2021
    Series B $20 million

    Lead: 645 Ventures and Owl Ventures DN CapitalBrighteye Venturess16VCKahoot foundersJME VenturesGP BullhoundFJ LabsMarket One CapitalAthos Capital

    Source: Owl Ventures

Total as reported by Silicon Canals in September 2021, Series B included. Disclosed rounds: €300,000 in 2015, €4.4 million in 2020 and $20 million (about €17 million) in 2021. Earlier support also came from the public bodies SOPREA and ENISA, amounts not given. No round has been announced since 2021.

Leadership

  • Juan Rubio Co-founder and CEO
  • Chema Roldán Co-founder and CTO
  • Luis García Co-founder and CPO

Roles as given by Genially in December 2025. Earlier press and Wikipedia list Luis García as CMO.

Careers

Careers page
1 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Community1

How Genially works

AI credits a year on the free plan
500
live participants per session for free
50
languages for AI translation
200
  • Interactive images
  • Quizzes and surveys
  • Branching scenarios
  • Escape games
  • Flip cards
  • Live sessions
  • Question banks
  • Import from PowerPoint, PDF and Google Slides
  • Brand kit
  • Real-time co-editing
  • SCORM and xAPI export
  • LTI 1.3
  • Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams
  • WCAG 2.0 AA

Products

  • Quiz Builder Single and multiple choice, true or false, image choice, ordering, fill in the blanks and typed answers, plus surveys, timers and branching to another page by answer. Question formats
  • Present Live Live quizzes, polls and presentations. Participants join by QR code or a 6-digit code without an account. The free plan allows 50 participants per session. Present and play live
  • Genially AI AI drafts a full genially from a prompt or a PDF, tags interactive images, writes questions, summarises in text or audio, records voiceovers and translates into 200 languages. Genially uses AWS, OpenAI and Flux models and says it does not use customer content to train them. AI features
  • Templates More than 1,000 free templates and premium ones on paid plans, from escape rooms and choice boards to microsites and pitch decks. Users also share their own in the community. All templates
  • eLearning authoring Courses with branching scenarios, exported as SCORM 1.2, SCORM 2004 or xAPI, or connected by LTI 1.3 to Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace, Schoology, Docebo, Cornerstone and Totara. Export comes with Author, Edu360 and higher plans. LMS integration
  • Enterprise and Campus Plans for companies and schools with single sign-on, a custom subdomain, groups, an activity log, domain restrictions and a dedicated success manager. Contact sales

How much is Genially?

  • Free €0/mo Free, no time limit
  • Lowest plan for individuals Pro €6/mo €72 a year, or €10 billed monthly
  • Master €20/mo €240 a year, per member, billed yearly
  • Author €40/mo €480 a year, per member, with SCORM and LTI
  • Student Pro €1.25/mo €15 a year, for students, billed yearly
  • EduPro €4.99/mo €59.90 a year, for teachers, billed yearly
  • Expert €9.99/mo €119.90 a year, for teachers, billed yearly
  • Genius €12.50/mo €150 a year, per teacher, billed yearly
  • Edu360 €25/mo €300 a year, per teacher, with SCORM and LTI
  • Enterprise and Campus Custom on a quote

Is Genially free?

Free costs nothing: 2 GB of storage, 500 AI credits a year, 1,000+ free templates and live sessions for 50 participants.

Prices on genially.com/plans, /plans/education and /plans/students on 6 October 2026, in euros, per month and billed yearly. The pages do not say whether VAT is included. Only Pro can be paid monthly, at €10. Master and Author are priced per member, Genius and Edu360 per teacher, and student seats on education plans are free. NGOs can get up to 50% off.

How to cancel Genially

Terms
  • genially.com ↗
    1. Open the team with the premium plan
    2. Click Settings in the left menu, then Plan
    3. Click Cancel subscription at the bottom of the features list and complete the form
  • PayPal ↗
    1. Cancel the plan in Genially first
    2. Open the PayPal settings for automatic payments
    3. Stop the Genially payment, or the invoices keep coming
  • Only the owner or an administrator of a workspace can cancel.
  • The plan stays active until the end of the paid period, then the account moves to Free.
  • Creations stay in the account. Private geniallys become public and lose password protection on a plan without privacy control.
  • Unused AI credits are not refunded.

Refund rules

Refunds
Payments are non-refundable, with no refunds or credits for partial monthly or yearly periods.
EU withdrawal
Genially says the 14-day right of withdrawal does not apply once the digital service has started.
Renewal
Plans renew automatically. The terms ask for notice 30 days before renewal, while another clause allows cancelling at any time without notice.
Disputes
Spanish law and the courts of Madrid. Consumers can use the courts where they live.

From the Genially terms of July 2026 and the help center articles of 2025 and 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.

Genially for Business

Plans for teams
  • 01Master costs €20 per member a month and adds a brand kit, project spaces, response tracking and live sessions without a monthly participant limit.
  • 02Author costs €40 per member and adds SCORM and xAPI export, LTI, video upload and version history.
  • 03Enterprise adds single sign-on, a custom subdomain, an activity log, domain restrictions and a success manager.
  • 04SOC 2 certified, with data residency in the EU.

Prices billed yearly on 6 October 2026. Enterprise is priced on a quote.

Ratings and integrations

4.6Trustpilot · Excellent 904 reviews · company profile claimed

Is Genially worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. The free plan has 500 AI credits a year, and paid plans start at €6 a month billed yearly.

Genially reviews

  • Genially delivers a congenial way to teach and learn
    “There’s both AI and human support whenever you need it.”
    David · 5 June 2026 · App Store
  • Great way to get my students’ attention
    “Great way to get my students’ attention and for them to interact with the content”
    Teach Equitably · 21 June 2026 · App Store
  • Impossible to speak to a human
    “Over the last 3–4 weeks I have tried to contact a human in support.”
    Tim Jones · 25 May 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Celebrating 10 years of Genially
  2. How Genially grew from a side project to 15 million users, Xataka
  3. Genially bags €17 million, Silicon Canals
  4. Genially raises $20 million, Owl Ventures
  5. Genial.ly raises €4.4 million in a round led by JME Ventures
  6. Interview with the EmprendedorXXI digital business winner, CaixaBank

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Genially Web, S.L., Plaza Ramón y Cajal 4, 4th floor, 14003 Córdoba, Spain
Tax ID (CIF)
B56019912
Registered
26 February 2015, Mercantile Registry of Córdoba
Share capital
€6,053
Employees
133 at Genially Web S.L. in 2025, eInforma
Security
SOC 2, GDPR, FERPA and COPPA
Accessibility
WCAG 2.0 level AA

Alternatives to Genially

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Genially FAQ

Yes. The Free plan has no time limit and includes 2 GB of storage, 500 AI credits a year, 1,000+ free templates and live sessions for 50 participants.

On 6 October 2026: Pro costs €6 a month billed yearly or €10 monthly, Master €20 and Author €40 per member a month billed yearly. Teacher plans start at €4.99 a month and Student Pro costs €15 a year.

Juan Rubio, Chema Roldán and Luis García founded Genially in Córdoba in 2015. Juan Rubio is the CEO.

Yes. Author, Edu360 and higher plans export SCORM 1.2, SCORM 2004 and xAPI packages and connect by LTI 1.3 to Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace and others.

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