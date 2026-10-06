- accounts, according to Aurélien Amacker, August 2026
- 3M+
- a month for Startup, billed monthly
- $17
- transaction fees on every plan
- 0%
- on Trustpilot, 8,614 reviews
- 4.9
About Systeme.io
Systeme.io is an all-in-one platform for online courses, sales funnels, email marketing, communities and affiliate programs. The French entrepreneur Aurélien Amacker launched it in April 2018, and the Irish company ITACWT Limited in Dublin runs it. On 6 October 2026 the free plan covers 2,000 contacts, 3 funnels and 1 course, and paid plans cost $17, $47 or $97 a month, or $170, $470 or $970 a year. Systeme.io takes 0% transaction fees on every plan, and its terms say subscription plans are not refundable. On Trustpilot Systeme.io has 4.9 from 8,614 reviews, and on Capterra 4.8 from 2,130.
Systeme.io puts sales funnels, email marketing, a website and blog builder, online courses, communities, a booking calendar, evergreen webinars and an affiliate program manager in one account. A course creator uploads video lessons, sets drip schedules, adds quizzes and certificates, and sells courses through checkout pages with Stripe, PayPal and other payment processors. Systeme.io takes no transaction fee. The payment processor charges its own fee.
Aurélien Amacker started selling online courses in 2010. He paid a developer to build an internal tool for his own business, moved his email list, payment pages and courses onto it, and launched it as Systeme.io to his list in April 2018. The first US customer signed up in July 2018. In October 2019 Systeme.io reached $70,000 in monthly recurring revenue, according to Amacker.
ITACWT Limited, Irish company number 577269, was registered in Dublin on 16 February 2016 and runs Systeme.io under Irish law. Amacker says he built the company without outside funding or paid acquisition. In August 2026 he gave 3 million accounts and a team of about 90 people. The Systeme.io home page gives 500,000+ entrepreneurs. Growth comes from word of mouth and an affiliate program that pays 60% lifetime recurring commissions.
History
- 2010 Aurélien Amacker starts selling online courses.
- 2016 ITACWT Limited is registered in Dublin on 16 February. It later runs Systeme.io.
- 2018 Amacker launches Systeme.io to his email list in April and gets his first 400 customers.
- 2018 The first customer from the United States signs up in July.
- 2019 Monthly recurring revenue reaches $70,000 in October, according to Amacker.
- 2020 Sales reach €260,000 in June. Amacker says Systeme.io crossed $1 million in annual recurring revenue by the end of its second year.
- 2023 ITACWT Limited receives its legal entity identifier on 18 July.
- 2026 In August Amacker gives 3 million accounts and a team of about 90 people, with no outside funding.
Leadership
- AA Aurélien Amacker Founder
Role from the Systeme.io about page and the Indie Hackers interview of 19 August 2026. Amacker is French and lives in Lisbon.
How Systeme.io handles course video
- maximum file size for an uploaded video
- 2 GB
- recommended file size for the fastest loading
- 100 MB
- ways to add video: direct link, embed code or upload
- 3
- Unlimited media storage on every plan, videos included
- Direct links from YouTube, Vimeo and other video hosts
- Custom embed with HTML or JavaScript code
- YouTube, Vimeo and Wistia videos inside course lessons
- Custom thumbnail for uploaded video files only
- Autoplay and player controls switched on or off per video
- Option to disable downloading of audio and video, classic courses only
- Systeme.io recommends compressing videos with Handbrake before upload
What Systeme.io includes
Selling5
- Sales funnels
- Creator stores
- Physical products
- Affiliate management
- Evergreen webinars
Teaching5
- Online courses
- Light courses
- Course bundles
- Communities
- Booking calendar
Marketing5
- Email marketing
- SMS marketing
- Marketing automation
- CRM pipelines
- Website and blog builder
Accounts3
- Sub-accounts
- Assistant accounts
- White label
Features as Systeme.io lists them in the footer of systeme.io, checked on 6 October 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
- Help centerGuides for courses, funnels, emails and payments↗
- How to host your videosFile size limits and upload steps↗
- Certificates of completionHow students get a certificate after a course↗
- Free migrationThe Systeme.io team moves a site from another platform↗
- RoadmapFeature requests and planned features↗
Products
- Online courses Courses built from modules and lectures with video, text, files, quizzes, drip scheduling and certificates of completion. Free gives 1 course, Startup 5, Webinar 20 and Unlimited no limit. About courses
- Light courses A simpler course format inside a creator store. The creator builds modules and lectures from a phone, uploads a video or a file to each lecture and sets a drip delay in days. How light courses work
- Sales funnels Funnels with order bumps, 1-click upsells, A/B tests and coupon codes. Free gives 3 funnels, Startup 10, Webinar 50 and Unlimited no limit. About sales funnels
- Email marketing Newsletters, campaigns, automation rules and workflows. Every plan sends unlimited emails, and the number of contacts depends on the plan. About email marketing
- Communities Member communities next to courses. Free gives 1 community, Startup 5, Webinar 20 and Unlimited no limit. About communities
- Evergreen webinars Automated webinars on a schedule. The Webinar plan includes 10, Unlimited has no limit, and Free and Startup have none. About webinars
How much is Systeme.io?
- Free $0/mo $0, 2,000 contacts, 3 funnels, 1 course, 500 students, 1 automation rule
- Startup $17/mo $170 a year, billed monthly, or $170 billed yearly; 5,000 contacts, 10 funnels, 5 courses, unlimited students
- Webinar $47/mo $470 a year, billed monthly, or $470 billed yearly; 10,000 contacts, 50 funnels, 20 courses, 10 evergreen webinars
- Unlimited $97/mo $970 a year, billed monthly, or $970 billed yearly; unlimited contacts, funnels, courses and webinars, free migration
- For teams Custom everything in Unlimited plus a dedicated success manager; book a call
Is Systeme.io free?
Free forever, no credit card: 2,000 contacts, 3 funnels, 1 course with up to 500 students, 1 community, 1 custom domain, unlimited emails. Sales stop after $10,000 in lifetime revenue until you upgrade.
Prices on systeme.io/pricing on 6 October 2026, in US dollars, per account. Yearly billing gives 2 months free. The plan data the page loads for French and German visitors shows the same numbers in euros. Every plan has 0% transaction fees, and Stripe or PayPal charge their own fees. Every sub-account gets the same limits as the main plan at no extra cost. A For teams plan with a dedicated success manager is priced on request.
How to cancel Systeme.io and what happens to refundsTerms and conditions
- In your account ↗
- Click your profile picture, then Settings
- Open Manage my subscriptions
- Click the 3 dots next to the plan, then Cancel subscription
- Click Confirm in the popup
- The cancellation takes effect on the next payment date. A monthly plan started on 4 September and cancelled on 10 September ends on 4 October.
- The terms say subscription plans are not refundable.
- After cancellation the account moves to the free plan. Systeme.io archives contacts above the 2,000 limit and restores them when you upgrade again.
- If usage goes over a paid plan’s limits, Systeme.io sends an email and gives 3 days to reduce usage. After that it upgrades the plan and bills the new price for the rest of the period.
- On the free plan, payment pages stop accepting sales after $10,000 in lifetime revenue unless you upgrade within 3 days. The account is not upgraded or charged automatically.
Refund rules
- Governing law
- Irish law governs the terms and all sales.
- Prices
- Prices are in dollars and can change at any time. An order keeps the price shown when it was placed.
- Age
- ITACWT Limited accepts clients over 16 for products and over 18 for services.
From the Systeme.io terms and conditions, the pricing page FAQ and the help center, checked on 6 October 2026.
Ratings
- WebDashboard, page editor, course builder and student area in the browser
- Light coursesMobile-friendly course editor inside creator stores
- VideoUpload up to 2 GB per file, direct links from YouTube or Vimeo, or custom embed code
- PaymentsStripe, Apple Pay, PayPal, Razorpay, Flutterwave, Mercado Pago, Xendit and cash on delivery
- IntegrationsGoogle Sheets, Google Calendar, Google Meet, Zoom, ActiveCampaign, SendGrid and Twilio SMS
- AI assistantsMCP server for Claude and ChatGPT to manage contacts, funnels, emails and price plans
- Public APIAPI keys created in the account settings
Is Systeme.io worth it?
What users like
- Customer service scores 4.85 and value for money 4.86.Capterra, 2,130 reviews
- 94% of reviews give five stars. Reviewers often name support agents who fixed domain, email and migration problems.Trustpilot, 8,614 reviews
- A reviewer writes that funnels, email marketing, automation, courses and the affiliate manager sit in one place.Olajide O., Capterra, February 2025
What users criticise
- Negative reviews describe blocked accounts and closed affiliate accounts with little explanation.Trustpilot, 1- and 2-star reviews, 2026
- Reviewers write about migrations that took weeks longer than promised and refunds refused under the non-refundable policy.Trustpilot, 1- and 2-star reviews, 2026
- A reviewer could not insert YouTube videos with the thumbnail showing.Joo-Lee L., Capterra, October 2024
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot says Systeme.io replied to 41 of 42 negative reviews and has not invited reviewers recently.
Systeme.io reviews
-
“I’ve been using Systeme for over three years and am constantly impressed by their quality and steady delivery of features and improvements.”Mickey Hadick · 29 September 2026 · App Store I’ve been impressed by Systeme for three years but this was next level great...
-
“I had trouble validating a domain, and their clear directions resolved the problem.”Arlene Downes · 27 September 2026 · App Store There are many things to like about…
-
“We host professional websites with systeme.io and they have a major ongoing problem where their own built in contact forms work for a while and then don’t work.”Jayde · 14 September 2026 · App Store They used to be excellent
-
“During onboarding I was told that migration would take 1-2 weeks but after signing up, I was told 7-8 weeks.”Linda Philips · 24 April 2026 · App Store Over promised and under delivered
Latest news
Alternatives to Systeme.io
- LearnWorlds🇨🇾 Cyprus A course platform from Cyprus with interactive video and a branded app add-on. Plans start at $24 a month billed yearly, plus $5 per paid enrollment on Starter. There is no free plan, only a 30-day trial. →
- K KajabiUnited States A course and membership platform outside the European catalogue. Systeme.io’s own comparison says Kajabi starts at $69 a month with no free plan. ↗
- T ThinkificUnited States A course platform outside the European catalogue. Systeme.io names it as one of the course platforms its course builder replaces. ↗
- T TeachableUnited States A course platform outside the European catalogue. Systeme.io’s pricing FAQ counts Teachable at $39 a month in a separate tool stack. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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