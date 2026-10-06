About Systeme.io

Systeme.io is an all-in-one platform for online courses, sales funnels, email marketing, communities and affiliate programs. The French entrepreneur Aurélien Amacker launched it in April 2018, and the Irish company ITACWT Limited in Dublin runs it. On 6 October 2026 the free plan covers 2,000 contacts, 3 funnels and 1 course, and paid plans cost $17, $47 or $97 a month, or $170, $470 or $970 a year. Systeme.io takes 0% transaction fees on every plan, and its terms say subscription plans are not refundable. On Trustpilot Systeme.io has 4.9 from 8,614 reviews, and on Capterra 4.8 from 2,130.

Systeme.io puts sales funnels, email marketing, a website and blog builder, online courses, communities, a booking calendar, evergreen webinars and an affiliate program manager in one account. A course creator uploads video lessons, sets drip schedules, adds quizzes and certificates, and sells courses through checkout pages with Stripe, PayPal and other payment processors. Systeme.io takes no transaction fee. The payment processor charges its own fee.

Aurélien Amacker started selling online courses in 2010. He paid a developer to build an internal tool for his own business, moved his email list, payment pages and courses onto it, and launched it as Systeme.io to his list in April 2018. The first US customer signed up in July 2018. In October 2019 Systeme.io reached $70,000 in monthly recurring revenue, according to Amacker.

ITACWT Limited, Irish company number 577269, was registered in Dublin on 16 February 2016 and runs Systeme.io under Irish law. Amacker says he built the company without outside funding or paid acquisition. In August 2026 he gave 3 million accounts and a team of about 90 people. The Systeme.io home page gives 500,000+ entrepreneurs. Growth comes from word of mouth and an affiliate program that pays 60% lifetime recurring commissions.