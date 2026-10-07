About Alison

Alison is an Irish online learning platform that Mike Feerick launched in Galway in 2007. It has more than 6,000 free self-paced courses at certificate and diploma level, and says 50 million people in 193 countries have used it. Studying and passing the assessment cost nothing. Alison earns money from ads, merchandise and the sale of certificates and diplomas, from $29.28 for a digital certificate in its price list. The CPD Certification Service in the UK accredits its course publishing process, and Alison Premium removes ads for €7.99 a month.

Alison publishes short online courses that anyone can take for free. A certificate course takes 2 to 3 hours and a diploma course 8 to 15 hours. Learners pass with 70% on beginner certificate assessments and 80% on all others, and they can retake an assessment as often as they need. After passing, a learner can buy a digital or printed certificate or diploma, or download a free Learner Record as proof of completion.

Mike Feerick launched Alison in Galway on 21 April 2007 with six courses. The company behind it is Capernaum Limited, registered in Ireland in 2004, and Alison calls itself a for-profit social enterprise. Feerick says Alison makes its money through advertising, merchandise and the sale of certificates and diplomas. The headquarters is Mount Carmel, a former Carmelite monastery in Loughrea, and the team works remotely.

Courses come from 445+ course creators and fall into 10 categories, from business and IT to health and teaching. The CPD Certification Service (CPD UK) accredits Alison’s publishing process, so a certificate can count towards CPD hours. Alzheimer’s Disease International accredited nine dementia courses in 2026. Alison also runs a free LMS for organisations, the paid LMS+, psychometric tests, a CV builder and an app for iPhone and Android.