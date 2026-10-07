- free CPD-accredited courses
- 6,000+
- learners in 193 countries, by Alison
- 50M+
- graduates, by Alison
- 15M+
- on Trustpilot, 57,134 reviews
- 4.5
About Alison
Alison is an Irish online learning platform that Mike Feerick launched in Galway in 2007. It has more than 6,000 free self-paced courses at certificate and diploma level, and says 50 million people in 193 countries have used it. Studying and passing the assessment cost nothing. Alison earns money from ads, merchandise and the sale of certificates and diplomas, from $29.28 for a digital certificate in its price list. The CPD Certification Service in the UK accredits its course publishing process, and Alison Premium removes ads for €7.99 a month.
Alison publishes short online courses that anyone can take for free. A certificate course takes 2 to 3 hours and a diploma course 8 to 15 hours. Learners pass with 70% on beginner certificate assessments and 80% on all others, and they can retake an assessment as often as they need. After passing, a learner can buy a digital or printed certificate or diploma, or download a free Learner Record as proof of completion.
Mike Feerick launched Alison in Galway on 21 April 2007 with six courses. The company behind it is Capernaum Limited, registered in Ireland in 2004, and Alison calls itself a for-profit social enterprise. Feerick says Alison makes its money through advertising, merchandise and the sale of certificates and diplomas. The headquarters is Mount Carmel, a former Carmelite monastery in Loughrea, and the team works remotely.
Courses come from 445+ course creators and fall into 10 categories, from business and IT to health and teaching. The CPD Certification Service (CPD UK) accredits Alison’s publishing process, so a certificate can count towards CPD hours. Alzheimer’s Disease International accredited nine dementia courses in 2026. Alison also runs a free LMS for organisations, the paid LMS+, psychometric tests, a CV builder and an app for iPhone and Android.
History
- 2004 Capernaum Limited, the company that trades as Alison, is registered in Ireland on 26 March.
- 2007 Mike Feerick launches Alison in Galway on 21 April with six courses.
- 2008 Patrick Lynch first funds Alison. He becomes a shareholder in 2010.
- 2010 Alison is one of four winners of the UNESCO King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Prize for ICT in education.
- 2016 The President of India announces a partnership between Alison and the National Skill Development Corporation on 5 July.
- 2021 The European Economic and Social Committee awards Alison its Civil Solidarity Prize in February for a free coronavirus course.
- 2021 Buys Dash Beyond, an Indian career development company, in March. The current iPhone app comes out in May.
- 2025 Former Irish minister Ciarán Cannon joins as Vice President of Global Affairs. Alison adds a psychometric suite to LMS+.
- 2025 Alison graduates its one millionth learner in the United States in May.
- 2026 Alzheimer’s Disease International accredits nine Alison dementia courses in September.
- 2026 Launches Workforce Certified for US public workforce organisations on 2 October.
Leadership
- MF Mike Feerick Founder and CEO
- PL Patrick Lynch Investor and shareholder, leads the audit committee
- AS Andrea Sinclair Non-executive director
- PH Peter High Non-executive director
- OC Olivia Cosgrove Head of Government Solutions and Social Impact
The first four are on the Alison board of directors page. Olivia Cosgrove is named in the Workforce Certified press release of 2 October 2026.
Careersalison.com careers page
- Sales3
- Marketing3
- Publishing2
Perks
- Remote-first, with some overlap with Irish working hours
- Flexible hours and no weekend work
- Team meet-ups every two months paid by Alison
- Upskilling with Alison courses and internal workshops
How Alison courses work
- pass mark, 70% on beginner certificate courses
- 80%
- per certificate course
- 2–3 h
- per diploma course
- 8–15 h
- Free courses and assessments
- Unlimited assessment retakes
- No time limit
- Free Learner Record
- Paid digital and printed certificates
- CPD UK accredited publishing process
- ADI accredited dementia courses
- English and Spanish site
- iPhone and Android app
- Free LMS for organisations
Course categories at Alison
Business and work3
- Business, 1,823 courses
- Management, 1,136
- Sales & Marketing, 456
Technology and trades2
- Information Technology, 1,319
- Engineering & Construction, 864
Health and teaching2
- Health, 1,160
- Teaching & Academics, 1,695
Languages and personal growth3
- Personal Development, 1,375
- Language, 319
- English, 55
Course counts on the alison.com home page on 7 October 2026, grouped by us. A course can sit in more than one category, so the counts add up to more than the 6,000+ courses Alison lists.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Free courses Self-paced certificate courses of 2 to 3 hours and diploma courses of 8 to 15 hours. Studying, the assessment and the free Learner Record cost nothing. The Diploma in Caregiving has 980,508 learners. All courses
- Certificates and diplomas After passing, a learner can buy a digital certificate, a printed or framed certificate, or a diploma. Each purchase includes an academic transcript. Printed copies go by untracked post and can take up to 28 business days. Accreditation
- Alison Premium A subscription that removes ads from the whole site. Every paid month adds a 10% certificate discount, up to 50%, and unused discounts stay after cancelling. It costs €7.99 a month or €79 a year. Go Premium
- Alison app Courses and assessments on iPhone and Android. Offline learning is paid: Lite downloads one course for $1, Unlimited costs $5 a month or $40 a year. The final assessment needs an internet connection. Get the app
- Psychometric tests and career tools Free aptitude tests (verbal, numerical and abstract), a workplace personality test, a wellbeing assessment with Welliba and an English proficiency test. A CV builder and a Career Ready Plan are also free. Psychometric tests
- Alison for Business A free LMS for unlimited users with the 6,000+ course library, course assignment and progress reports. LMS+ adds psychometric tests and costs from $99 a month. Alison LMS
How much is Alison?
- Courses and assessments $0 free, with ads
- Digital Certificate $29.28 one-off per course, €27.95
- Printed Certificate $41.26 one-off, digital + print, €39.93
- Framed Certificate $43 one-off, digital + framed print, €41
- Digital Diploma $55.10 one-off per diploma course, €52
- Framed Diploma $134 one-off, digital + framed print, €127
- Premium Monthly €7.99/mo €7.99, billed monthly
- Save 18% Premium Yearly €6.60/mo €79, billed yearly
Is Alison free?
All courses and assessments are free, with ads. After passing, the Learner Record and Learner Verification are free downloads. Paying for a certificate is optional.
Certificate prices are list prices in US dollars and euros from the Alison shop price list loaded with alison.com pages on 7 October 2026. Alison’s terms say the final price depends on the certificate type, the course, the country of the account, local taxes and currency conversion, so checkout prices differ by country. A UK reviewer on Trustpilot paid £18.99 for a certificate in October 2026. Premium was shown to us in euros only. Premium renews automatically.
How to cancel Alison PremiumAlison terms of use
- alison.com ↗
- Log in to your Alison account
- Go to Account settings
- Select Cancel Premium Membership. Premium stays active until the end of the paid period
- Support team ↗
- Write to support@alison.com or use the chat
- Ask to cancel Alison Premium
- Wait for the email that confirms the cancellation
- Premium has no minimum term.
- Unused certificate discounts stay on the account after cancelling.
- You cannot resubscribe until the current billing cycle ends.
- Purchases in the app go through Apple Pay or Google Pay.
Refund rules
- Premium Monthly
- No refund for the month already paid.
- Premium Yearly
- Alison refunds the unspent time. Months already used are charged at the Premium Monthly price.
- Certificates
- Refund requests go to customer service by email, and Alison can refuse them. There is no refund for design preference or if an employer or body does not recognise the certificate.
- Offline learning
- The Lite plan for one course is non-refundable. Unlimited renews automatically.
From the Alison Premium FAQ and the terms of use, checked on 7 October 2026.
Alison for BusinessAlison for Business
- 01The free LMS has unlimited users and the full library of 6,000+ CPD-accredited courses.
- 02Admins create and assign courses and see completions in real-time reports.
- 03LMS+ adds aptitude, DISC personality and English tests for hiring and reviews.
- 04Alison says 12,000+ organisations have trained people with its LMS.
- 05Workforce Certified, launched in October 2026, serves US public workforce boards.
The LMS is free. LMS+ costs $99 (Starter), $249 (Growth) or $599 (Enterprise) a month billed monthly, with 20% off on annual billing.
Alison app ratings
- WebCourses, assessments and the shop in English and Spanish
- iPhone and iPadAlison: Online Education App, iOS 15.6 or later
- AndroidAlison: Online Learning App, 10M+ downloads
- Alison LMSFree and paid LMS for organisations
App details, App Store US
- Current version
- 398, released 29 September 2026
- First release on iOS
- 24 May 2021
- Requires
- iOS 15.6 or later
- Size
- 118.7 MB
- Age rating
- 17+
- App Store category
- Education
- App languages
- English, Spanish
- Google Play
- 10M+ downloads, contains ads
- Price
- Free to download, certificates and offline learning inside
Is Alison worth it?
What learners like
- The lessons were free as promised, and the course was well organised.Paul Kyenge, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Courses are clear and practical, and learners study at their own pace.Lorena Osorio, Trustpilot, October 2026
- 92% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars, and Alison replied to 99% of negative reviews.Trustpilot, 57,134 reviews
- The app has 4.8 stars from 12,176 ratings in the US App Store.App Store, October 2026
What learners criticise
- A learner asked Alison to say upfront that the certificate costs more than a course at her community centre.Jenny Smit, Trustpilot, October 2026
- A UK learner paid £18.99 for a certificate that the HCPC art therapist register did not accept.Sharon Joy Blackman, Trustpilot, October 2026
- A learner wanted to see the certificate price before starting the course.Betsie Visser Pretorius, Trustpilot, October 2026
- The free site shows ads. Removing them takes Premium at €7.99 a month.Alison Premium page
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Most negative reviews are about the paid certificate. Alison’s terms say certificates are optional and paid, and that learners must check in advance whether an employer or professional body accepts them.
Alison reviews
-
“I also appreciate the fact that you were truthful to what you said, the lessons were for free.”Paul Kyenge · 7 October 2026 · App Store The Course was great!
-
“The courses are clear, well-structured, and easy to follow.”Lorena Osorio · 7 October 2026 · App Store The courses are well structures and easy to follow
-
“I couldn’t register with the Art Therapist HCPC register. The Alison route of learning is not recognised.”Sharon Joy Blackman · 6 October 2026 · App Store I loved the course
-
“It would be greatly appreciated if it could be made very clear from the get go, that the certificate costs more than the actual course at our community Centre.”Jenny Smit · 6 October 2026 · App Store This is lovely
Latest news
- 2010UNESCO King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Prize for the use of ICT in education, one of four winners
- 2013Award at the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), Qatar
- 2021Civil Solidarity Prize of the European Economic and Social Committee
- Alison launches Workforce Certified for the US workforce system
- Alison concludes the On The Money pilot as 30 Irish credit unions join
- Alzheimer’s Disease International accredits nine Alison dementia courses
- Alison launches a psychometric suite in LMS+
- Alison says it has delivered €1.5 billion worth of free learning
- Alison graduates its one millionth learner in the United States
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@alison.com
- Help and FAQsalison.com/contact-us
- Alison for Businessalison.com/lms/contact-us
- Press roomalison.com/press-room
- Legal entity
- Capernaum Limited, trading as Alison, Mount Carmel, Loughrea, Co. Galway, H62 AV62, Ireland
- Company number
- 383734, Ireland
- Incorporated
- 26 March 2004
- Status
- Normal
- Principal activity
- NACE 72.20, software consultancy and supply
- Trading names
- Alison, Advance Learning
- CPD UK provider number
- 13761
Alternatives to Alison
- FutureLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom University courses from London with free limited access. Certificates come with an upgrade or the Unlimited subscription. →
- OpenClassrooms🇫🇷 France Online vocational programmes with mentors and projects, from Paris. Paid, where Alison courses are free. →
- Domestika🇪🇸 Spain Video courses for creative professionals, sold per course or with a Plus subscription. Founded in Madrid in 2002. →
- GoodHabitz🇳🇱 Netherlands Online training courses for employees, sold to companies, from the Netherlands. →
- LearnUpon🇮🇪 Ireland A paid learning platform for employee, customer and partner training, also from Ireland. →
- CourseraUnited States US platform with university and company courses, paid certificates and the Coursera Plus subscription. ↗
- UdemyUnited States US marketplace where instructors sell courses one by one. Some courses are free. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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