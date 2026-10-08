About Famly

Famly is a Copenhagen company that sells software to nurseries, preschools, childminders and childcare centres. Staff record observations, EYFS assessments and daily logs, and parents see them in the Famly app. The same system sends invoices, takes payments in the app and deducts government-funded hours. In the UK and Ireland a setting pays a flat £79 to £229 a month, and in the US the price depends on the number of children, from $49 a month. Famly says 10,000 early years settings in 10 countries use it.

Famly runs a nursery’s daily work in one system. Practitioners post observations with photos, track development against the EYFS or a custom curriculum and log meals, sleep and nappies. Managers handle bookings, attendance, staff rotas, invoices and public funding. Parents get a news feed, messages and their child’s learning journal in the Famly app.

Anders Laustsen and Henrik Møller Rasmussen went to school together in Vejle, Denmark. The idea came in 2012, when Henrik’s daughter started nursery and the setting still used a paper book to share news with parents. They registered Famly ApS in Copenhagen in August 2013, and the nursery Planeten became the first customer.

Famly added invoicing after UK nurseries asked for it, and grew in the UK, the Nordics, Germany and the US. In December 2021 Susquehanna Growth Equity led a £14 million Series A. In 2022 Famly bought FirstSteps, nursery software from Leicester, and opened offices in Leicester and the Washington area.