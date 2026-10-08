Learning platforms 🇩🇰 Copenhagen, Denmark Since 2013 4.0 · 489 ratings

Famly

Nursery software with learning journals, a parent app, invoicing and funding.

Visit famly.co Try Famly free All companies
early years settings, according to Famly
10,000
countries, mainly the UK, the Nordics, Germany and the US
10
parents connected, according to Famly
400,000+
a month for the smallest UK plan, excl. VAT
£79

About Famly

Famly is a Copenhagen company that sells software to nurseries, preschools, childminders and childcare centres. Staff record observations, EYFS assessments and daily logs, and parents see them in the Famly app. The same system sends invoices, takes payments in the app and deducts government-funded hours. In the UK and Ireland a setting pays a flat £79 to £229 a month, and in the US the price depends on the number of children, from $49 a month. Famly says 10,000 early years settings in 10 countries use it.

Famly runs a nursery’s daily work in one system. Practitioners post observations with photos, track development against the EYFS or a custom curriculum and log meals, sleep and nappies. Managers handle bookings, attendance, staff rotas, invoices and public funding. Parents get a news feed, messages and their child’s learning journal in the Famly app.

Anders Laustsen and Henrik Møller Rasmussen went to school together in Vejle, Denmark. The idea came in 2012, when Henrik’s daughter started nursery and the setting still used a paper book to share news with parents. They registered Famly ApS in Copenhagen in August 2013, and the nursery Planeten became the first customer.

Famly added invoicing after UK nurseries asked for it, and grew in the UK, the Nordics, Germany and the US. In December 2021 Susquehanna Growth Equity led a £14 million Series A. In 2022 Famly bought FirstSteps, nursery software from Leicester, and opened offices in Leicester and the Washington area.

History

  1. 2013 Anders Laustsen and Henrik Møller Rasmussen register Famly ApS in Copenhagen. The nursery Planeten trials the app first.
  2. 2014 The customer base grows from 1 to 17 sites. The first app version appears on the App Store in February.
  3. 2015 Famly moves 8 employees into an office at Købmagergade 19 in Copenhagen.
  4. 2016 At its first UK conference, nurseries ask for invoicing. Famly later adds it.
  5. 2018 More than 100,000 parents use the app at the same time.
  6. 2020 Signs Espira, a Norwegian nursery operator, its biggest customer at the time. Launches Famly Live during the pandemic.
  7. 2021 Partners with Bright Horizons and opens an office in Berlin.
  8. 2021 Raises £14 million in a Series A led by Susquehanna Growth Equity in December.
  9. 2022 Buys FirstSteps, a Leicester nursery software company, in March. Opens offices in Leicester and the Washington area.
  10. 2022 Reaches 100 employees and launches Famly 2.0 with a new logo and app.

Famly funding and investors

$20 million+ raised to date, according to Famly
  1. December 2021
    Series A £14 million

    Lead: Susquehanna Growth Equity Zendesk founders Morten Primdahl and Alexander AghassipourKlaus Nyengaard, former CEO of Just Eat

    Source: Silicon Canals, Famly press page

Famly’s press page gives the total. The 2021 round was reported as £14 million, $18 million and €15.9 million. Earlier rounds came from angel investors and are not itemised in the sources we checked. The valuation was not disclosed.

Leadership

  • Anders Laustsen Co-founder and CEO
  • Henrik Rasmussen Co-founder and Chief Data Officer
  • Jan-Erik Revsbech Chief Technical Officer
  • Signe Julie Valeur Bodholdt Chief Marketing Officer
  • Matt Halsey General Manager UK
  • Jens Eberhardt Country Manager DACH

Roles as listed on the Famly About page on 8 October 2026.

Careers

Recruitee
4Copenhagen 1Berlin 1Arlington
7 open roles on 8 October 2026
  • Customer experience3
  • Product1
  • Engineering1
  • Technology1
  • Sales1

How Famly works in a nursery

languages in live translation
130+
free trial of the full platform
2 weeks
setup fee, onboarding and support included
0
  • Online learning journals
  • EYFS assessments
  • 2-year checks
  • Curriculum builder
  • Parent observations
  • Daily logs
  • News feed and messaging
  • In-app payments
  • Automatic invoicing
  • Funded hours
  • Tax-Free Childcare
  • Staff rotas and ratios

Products

  • Parent app Parents see a news feed, photos, daily logs, observations and invoices, message staff, report sickness and book extra sessions. For parents
  • Learning journals and EYFS Observations with photos and next steps, EYFS and custom assessments, two-year checks, progress reports, observation reviews and observations from parents. Child development
  • Invoicing and funding Automatic and batch invoices, in-app payments through Stripe, payment reminders, Xero export, Tax-Free Childcare and funded-hours deductions with a Funding Loop export. Easy finances
  • Sidekick and Frankie Sidekick corrects grammar and tone in posts and observations, and live translation covers 130+ languages. In the US, Frankie writes to-do lists and flags unpaid balances and open shifts. Frankie in the US
  • Staffing and attendance Sign in and out for children and staff, room ratios, occupancy reports, rotas, leave approval and staff qualifications. Efficient staffing

How much is Famly?

  • Foundation £79/mo £948 a year, one setting, monthly or annual
  • Most popular Premium £159/mo £1,908 a year, annual contract, £179 monthly
  • Professional £209/mo £2,508 a year, annual contract, £229 monthly
  • Custom On request groups with 10+ sites
  • US, up to 30 children $49/mo $588 a year, per centre, by child count
  • US, 200+ children $179/mo $2,148 a year, per centre, by child count

Is Famly free?

A 2-week free trial of the full platform. No setup fee, and onboarding, support and training are free. Monthly contracts end with one month’s notice.

UK and Ireland prices on famly.co on 8 October 2026, in pounds, per setting a month, excl. 20% VAT. Premium and Professional cost £20 a month less on the annual contract (£159 and £209) than on the monthly one (£179 and £229). In the US, famly.co/us/pricing charges by number of children, in dollars a month: $49 up to 30, $79 up to 50, $99 up to 70, $119 up to 100, $139 up to 150, $159 up to 200 and $179 above 200. The pricing pages for other countries show no prices.

How to cancel Famly

Terms and Conditions
  • Written notice to Famly ↗
    1. Send written notice, email counts
    2. Give at least one month’s notice
    3. Ask Famly to return your data before the end date
  • Subscriptions renew automatically, annually or monthly as the offer states.
  • Famly deletes customer data after termination unless the customer asks for it back first.
  • Famly can change prices from the next renewal with three months’ written notice.

Refund rules

Refunds
No refund of paid fees when the customer cancels for convenience.
Invoice disputes
In writing within 5 business days.
Law
Danish law and Danish courts, or arbitration at the Danish Institute of Arbitration.

From Famly Terms and Conditions version 3.2 of 5 March 2026, checked on 8 October 2026.

Famly for nursery groups

Custom plan
  • 01Custom pricing for groups with 10 or more sites.
  • 02Group onboarding, a dedicated account manager and team training.
  • 03API access, white-label branding and cross-site analytics.
  • 04Single sign-on through Azure AD and a service level agreement.

Price on request, UK and Ireland pricing page on 8 October 2026.

App ratings

3.9Trustpilot · Great 33 reviews · company profile claimed

Famly App on the App Store

Developer
Famly ApS
Price
Free, needs a setting with a Famly subscription
Version
244, 1 October 2026
First release
5 February 2014
Requires
iOS 15.0 or later
Google Play
500K+ downloads

Is Famly worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Reviews come from nursery staff, owners and parents. UK prices start at £79 a month per setting, excl. VAT.

Famly reviews

  • As a nursery practitioner
    “As a nursery practitioner, I really like Famly.”
    LM W · 6 May 2026 · App Store
  • Very happy with Experience
    “From the initial sales call to now - 1 month into the app, we’ve had nothing but a good experience.”
    Jennifer Lapka · 29 April 2026 · App Store
  • Disappointing
    “Despite good website and the promise of a useful app, I’m left disappointed by the experience.”
    Mr Boombastic · 8 April 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Famly acquires FirstSteps, NMT
  2. Famly raises €15.9 million, Silicon Canals

Alternatives to Famly

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Famly FAQ

The nursery sends an invite email. Click Create a password here, set a password, then log in in the Famly app on iPhone or Android or at app.famly.co. Without an invite, ask the setting to send one.

On 8 October 2026: Foundation £79, Premium £159 and Professional £209 per setting a month on the annual contract, excl. VAT. Monthly contracts cost £179 for Premium and £229 for Professional. Groups with 10+ sites get a custom price.

In the US, yes: from $49 a month for up to 30 children to $179 a month for more than 200. UK and Ireland plans are a flat price per setting.

Yes. Staff record observations with photos and next steps, run EYFS and custom assessments and two-year checks, and share learning journals with parents in the app.

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