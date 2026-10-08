- early years settings, according to Famly
- 10,000
- countries, mainly the UK, the Nordics, Germany and the US
- 10
- parents connected, according to Famly
- 400,000+
- a month for the smallest UK plan, excl. VAT
- £79
About Famly
Famly is a Copenhagen company that sells software to nurseries, preschools, childminders and childcare centres. Staff record observations, EYFS assessments and daily logs, and parents see them in the Famly app. The same system sends invoices, takes payments in the app and deducts government-funded hours. In the UK and Ireland a setting pays a flat £79 to £229 a month, and in the US the price depends on the number of children, from $49 a month. Famly says 10,000 early years settings in 10 countries use it.
Famly runs a nursery’s daily work in one system. Practitioners post observations with photos, track development against the EYFS or a custom curriculum and log meals, sleep and nappies. Managers handle bookings, attendance, staff rotas, invoices and public funding. Parents get a news feed, messages and their child’s learning journal in the Famly app.
Anders Laustsen and Henrik Møller Rasmussen went to school together in Vejle, Denmark. The idea came in 2012, when Henrik’s daughter started nursery and the setting still used a paper book to share news with parents. They registered Famly ApS in Copenhagen in August 2013, and the nursery Planeten became the first customer.
Famly added invoicing after UK nurseries asked for it, and grew in the UK, the Nordics, Germany and the US. In December 2021 Susquehanna Growth Equity led a £14 million Series A. In 2022 Famly bought FirstSteps, nursery software from Leicester, and opened offices in Leicester and the Washington area.
History
- 2013 Anders Laustsen and Henrik Møller Rasmussen register Famly ApS in Copenhagen. The nursery Planeten trials the app first.
- 2014 The customer base grows from 1 to 17 sites. The first app version appears on the App Store in February.
- 2015 Famly moves 8 employees into an office at Købmagergade 19 in Copenhagen.
- 2016 At its first UK conference, nurseries ask for invoicing. Famly later adds it.
- 2018 More than 100,000 parents use the app at the same time.
- 2020 Signs Espira, a Norwegian nursery operator, its biggest customer at the time. Launches Famly Live during the pandemic.
- 2021 Partners with Bright Horizons and opens an office in Berlin.
- 2021 Raises £14 million in a Series A led by Susquehanna Growth Equity in December.
- 2022 Buys FirstSteps, a Leicester nursery software company, in March. Opens offices in Leicester and the Washington area.
- 2022 Reaches 100 employees and launches Famly 2.0 with a new logo and app.
Famly funding and investors
- December 2021 Series A £14 million
Lead: Susquehanna Growth Equity Zendesk founders Morten Primdahl and Alexander AghassipourKlaus Nyengaard, former CEO of Just EatSource: Silicon Canals, Famly press page
Famly’s press page gives the total. The 2021 round was reported as £14 million, $18 million and €15.9 million. Earlier rounds came from angel investors and are not itemised in the sources we checked. The valuation was not disclosed.
Leadership
- AL Anders Laustsen Co-founder and CEO
- HR Henrik Rasmussen Co-founder and Chief Data Officer
- JR Jan-Erik Revsbech Chief Technical Officer
- SJVB Signe Julie Valeur Bodholdt Chief Marketing Officer
- MH Matt Halsey General Manager UK
- JE Jens Eberhardt Country Manager DACH
Roles as listed on the Famly About page on 8 October 2026.
CareersRecruitee
- Customer experience3
- Product1
- Engineering1
- Technology1
- Sales1
How Famly works in a nursery
- languages in live translation
- 130+
- free trial of the full platform
- 2 weeks
- setup fee, onboarding and support included
- 0
- Online learning journals
- EYFS assessments
- 2-year checks
- Curriculum builder
- Parent observations
- Daily logs
- News feed and messaging
- In-app payments
- Automatic invoicing
- Funded hours
- Tax-Free Childcare
- Staff rotas and ratios
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Parent app Parents see a news feed, photos, daily logs, observations and invoices, message staff, report sickness and book extra sessions. For parents
- Learning journals and EYFS Observations with photos and next steps, EYFS and custom assessments, two-year checks, progress reports, observation reviews and observations from parents. Child development
- Invoicing and funding Automatic and batch invoices, in-app payments through Stripe, payment reminders, Xero export, Tax-Free Childcare and funded-hours deductions with a Funding Loop export. Easy finances
- Sidekick and Frankie Sidekick corrects grammar and tone in posts and observations, and live translation covers 130+ languages. In the US, Frankie writes to-do lists and flags unpaid balances and open shifts. Frankie in the US
- Staffing and attendance Sign in and out for children and staff, room ratios, occupancy reports, rotas, leave approval and staff qualifications. Efficient staffing
How much is Famly?
- Foundation £79/mo £948 a year, one setting, monthly or annual
- Most popular Premium £159/mo £1,908 a year, annual contract, £179 monthly
- Professional £209/mo £2,508 a year, annual contract, £229 monthly
- Custom On request groups with 10+ sites
- US, up to 30 children $49/mo $588 a year, per centre, by child count
- US, 200+ children $179/mo $2,148 a year, per centre, by child count
Is Famly free?
A 2-week free trial of the full platform. No setup fee, and onboarding, support and training are free. Monthly contracts end with one month’s notice.
UK and Ireland prices on famly.co on 8 October 2026, in pounds, per setting a month, excl. 20% VAT. Premium and Professional cost £20 a month less on the annual contract (£159 and £209) than on the monthly one (£179 and £229). In the US, famly.co/us/pricing charges by number of children, in dollars a month: $49 up to 30, $79 up to 50, $99 up to 70, $119 up to 100, $139 up to 150, $159 up to 200 and $179 above 200. The pricing pages for other countries show no prices.
How to cancel FamlyTerms and Conditions
- Written notice to Famly ↗
- Send written notice, email counts
- Give at least one month’s notice
- Ask Famly to return your data before the end date
- Subscriptions renew automatically, annually or monthly as the offer states.
- Famly deletes customer data after termination unless the customer asks for it back first.
- Famly can change prices from the next renewal with three months’ written notice.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- No refund of paid fees when the customer cancels for convenience.
- Invoice disputes
- In writing within 5 business days.
- Law
- Danish law and Danish courts, or arbitration at the Danish Institute of Arbitration.
From Famly Terms and Conditions version 3.2 of 5 March 2026, checked on 8 October 2026.
Famly for nursery groupsCustom plan
- 01Custom pricing for groups with 10 or more sites.
- 02Group onboarding, a dedicated account manager and team training.
- 03API access, white-label branding and cross-site analytics.
- 04Single sign-on through Azure AD and a service level agreement.
Price on request, UK and Ireland pricing page on 8 October 2026.
App ratings
- iPhone and iPadFamly App, free for staff and parents of a subscribing setting
- AndroidGoogle Play, 500K+ downloads
- WebLog in at app.famly.co
- Public APIAdd-on on all UK plans
- XeroImport and export on Premium and Professional
- Funding LoopFunding data export on Premium and Professional
Famly App on the App Store
- Developer
- Famly ApS
- Price
- Free, needs a setting with a Famly subscription
- Version
- 244, 1 October 2026
- First release
- 5 February 2014
- Requires
- iOS 15.0 or later
- Google Play
- 500K+ downloads
Is Famly worth it?
What users like
- Easy to communicate and to document everything.Adelja Weber, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A smooth start from the sales call to the first month.Jennifer Lapka, Trustpilot, April 2026
- The support team helps once you reach a person.Trustpilot review, August 2026
- 79% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 33 reviews
What users criticise
- Setup help was promised, but the setting did it alone.John, Trustpilot, August 2025
- The app did not meet the promise of the website.Mr Boombastic, Trustpilot, April 2026
- Google Play rating of 3.3 from 1.4K reviews.Google Play
- No refund of paid fees after cancelling.Famly Terms and Conditions
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Reviews come from nursery staff, owners and parents. UK prices start at £79 a month per setting, excl. VAT.
Famly reviews
-
“As a nursery practitioner, I really like Famly.”LM W · 6 May 2026 · App Store As a nursery practitioner
-
“From the initial sales call to now - 1 month into the app, we’ve had nothing but a good experience.”Jennifer Lapka · 29 April 2026 · App Store Very happy with Experience
-
“Despite good website and the promise of a useful app, I’m left disappointed by the experience.”Mr Boombastic · 8 April 2026 · App Store Disappointing
Latest news
Alternatives to Famly
- Kinderpedia🇷🇴 Romania School management and a student information system for kindergartens and schools, from Romania. →
- T TapestryUnited States Online learning journals with EYFS assessment and a care diary, priced by number of children from £68 a year excl. VAT for up to 6. ↗
- B Blossom (now Ovivio)United States Nursery management with invoicing, funding, Tax-Free Childcare and a parent app; Blossom Educational now trades as Ovivio. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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