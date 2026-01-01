Learning platforms companies in Europe

Learning management systems, school information systems and teaching tools that plug into them. The catalogue lists 17 companies in this category from 12 countries. 11 of them have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.

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Learning platforms in the catalogue

17
companies
12
countries
11
detailed profiles
13
cities

Detailed profiles

All learning platforms companies

  • Alison Free online courses with paid certificates and diplomas, from Galway.
    🇮🇪 Galway Consumers, Companies alison.com
  • Arbor A management information system for schools.
    🇬🇧 London Schools arbor-education.com
  • Claned A learning platform with personalised learning and skills mapping.
    🇫🇮 Helsinki Companies, Schools claned.com
  • Docebo An enterprise learning platform founded in Italy, listed on the TSX and Nasdaq.
    🇮🇹 Biassono Companies docebo.com
  • Edookit A school information system for grades, attendance and communication.
    🇨🇿 Czechia Schools edookit.com
  • FeedbackFruits Course design and peer feedback tools for universities.
    🇳🇱 Amsterdam Universities feedbackfruits.com
  • Firefly A learning platform that connects teachers, students and parents.
    🇬🇧 London Schools fireflylearning.com
  • fobizz Online training and AI tools for teachers.
    🇩🇪 Hamburg Schools fobizz.com
  • Genially Interactive presentations, games and learning content.
    🇪🇸 Córdoba Schools, Companies genially.com
  • itslearning A learning platform for schools.
    🇳🇴 Bergen Schools itslearning.com
  • Kinderpedia School management and a student information system for kindergartens and schools.
    🇷🇴 Romania Schools kinderpedia.co
  • LearnWorlds Online course platform for selling courses and running branded training academies.
    🇨🇾 Limassol Consumers, Companies learnworlds.com
  • Pitch Presentation software for teams with real-time editing, AI and deck analytics.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Companies, Consumers pitch.com
  • Prezi Zooming presentations with AI, live polls and quizzes, founded in Budapest.
    🇭🇺 Budapest Schools, Universities, Companies prezi.com
  • Satchel One School software for homework, behaviour and communication.
    🇬🇧 London Schools teamsatchel.com
  • Systeme.io All-in-one platform for courses, funnels and email marketing, with a free plan.
    🇮🇪 Dublin Consumers, Companies systeme.io
  • WeSchool A digital classroom and learning platform for schools.
    🇮🇹 Milan Schools weschool.com

By country

  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom3
  • 🇩🇪 Germany2
  • 🇮🇪 Ireland2
  • 🇮🇹 Italy2
  • 🇨🇾 Cyprus1
  • 🇨🇿 Czechia1
  • 🇫🇮 Finland1
  • 🇭🇺 Hungary1
  • 🇳🇱 Netherlands1
  • 🇳🇴 Norway1
  • 🇷🇴 Romania1
  • 🇪🇸 Spain1

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Learning platforms: FAQ

17 companies from 12 countries. Most of them are based in United Kingdom (3), Germany (2), Ireland (2).

Alison, Arbor, Docebo, FeedbackFruits, Genially, itslearning, LearnWorlds, Pitch, Prezi, Satchel One, Systeme.io. Each profile lists prices, ratings, products, history, the legal entity and alternatives, with links to sources.

Schools: 11 companies. Companies: 8 companies. Consumers: 4 companies. Universities: 2 companies. One company can serve several audiences.

From the companies’ own websites, public registers, app stores and review sites. Each profile names its sources and the date of the check.

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