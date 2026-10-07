Price: LearnWorlds vs Thinkific

LearnWorlds Starter costs $24 a month billed yearly and adds $5 to each paid enrollment. Thinkific Basic costs $40 a month billed yearly with no transaction fee. If you sell more than 37 paid enrollments a year, the $5 fee makes LearnWorlds Starter cost more than Thinkific Basic, before card processing on either side.

On the middle plans LearnWorlds is cheaper: Pro Trainer costs $79 a month billed yearly, Thinkific Start $82. Thinkific raised Basic, Start and Grow by about 10% on 13 August 2026, its first increase since 2022.

White-label costs less on Thinkific. Grow removes Thinkific branding for $164 a month billed yearly. LearnWorlds removes its branding on Learning Center at $249.