Price per month, entry plan
$24, Starter, billed yearly; $29 billed monthly
$40, Basic, billed yearly; $54 billed monthly
$288 Starter, $948 Pro Trainer, $2,988 Learning Center
$475 Basic, $978 Start, $1,968 Grow
No free plan. 30-day free trial on any plan, no credit card
No free plan. 30-day free trial
$5 per paid enrollment on Starter, none from Pro Trainer. Stripe or PayPal fees apply
0% on paid plans with TCommerce. Thinkific Payments charges 2.9%; Stripe and PayPal add a gateway fee in some countries
Unlimited courses. 1,000 active learners a month on Starter, 2,000 on Pro Trainer and Learning Center
Unlimited courses. 10,000 current students on Basic, Start and Grow
Video hosting and security
Unlimited video hosting. Watermark with the school logo, user email or user ID. Vimeo Pro or Wistia as an option
Hosted with Wistia, up to 3GB per file. 100, 200 or 400 GB of video bandwidth a month. Private setting adds an expiring token to video links
Course builder, quizzes, certificates
AI course builder and quizzes on all plans. Interactive video editor. Certificates from Pro Trainer
Drag-and-drop builder and quizzes on all plans. Certificates and assignments from Start
Built-in community on every plan
1 community on Basic and Start, 3 on Grow
Branded iPhone and Android app, $149 a month add-on
Branded iOS and Android app, $199 a month add-on or on select Plus contracts. Shared Thinkific app rated 1.8 (104) on the US App Store
Your own Stripe or PayPal. Coupons, order bumps, bundles; subscriptions and installments from Pro Trainer
TCommerce checkout with order bumps, gifting and coupons on all plans. Bundles and payment plans from Start
Up to 20 packages on Pro Trainer, unlimited from Learning Center
Plus plan only, SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004
Zapier and 50+ integrations from Pro Trainer. Full HubSpot integration, SSO and API from Learning Center
API and webhooks from Grow. SSO and HubSpot or Salesforce CRM integrations on Plus
2012, Vancouver, Canada. Listed on the TSX as THNC