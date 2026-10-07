LearnWorlds vs Thinkific:
interactive video or bigger student caps

Pick LearnWorlds for a training academy on a mid-tier budget: SCORM, certificates and interactive video start on Pro Trainer at $79 a month billed yearly. Pick Thinkific if you sell to a large audience: every plan allows 10,000 current students and has no transaction fee, and SCORM sits on the custom Plus plan. Thinkific raised prices by about 10% on 13 August 2026, so Basic now costs $40 a month billed yearly.
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How LearnWorlds and Thinkific compare

Price per month, entry plan

LearnWorlds: $24, Starter, billed yearly; $29 billed monthly.
Thinkific: $40, Basic, billed yearly; $54 billed monthly.

Free plan or trial

LearnWorlds: No free plan. 30-day free trial on any plan, no credit card.
Thinkific: No free plan. 30-day free trial.

Transaction fee

LearnWorlds: $5 per paid enrollment on Starter, none from Pro Trainer. Stripe or PayPal fees apply.
Thinkific: 0% on paid plans with TCommerce. Thinkific Payments charges 2.9%; Stripe and PayPal add a gateway fee in some countries.

Courses and students

LearnWorlds: Unlimited courses. 1,000 active learners a month on Starter, 2,000 on Pro Trainer and Learning Center.
Thinkific: Unlimited courses. 10,000 current students on Basic, Start and Grow.

Video hosting and security

LearnWorlds: Unlimited video hosting. Watermark with the school logo, user email or user ID. Vimeo Pro or Wistia as an option.
Thinkific: Hosted with Wistia, up to 3GB per file. 100, 200 or 400 GB of video bandwidth a month. Private setting adds an expiring token to video links.

Trustpilot

LearnWorlds: 4.8 (424 reviews)
Thinkific: 1.8 (867 reviews)

LearnWorlds vs Thinkific: side by side

Price per month, entry plan
$24, Starter, billed yearly; $29 billed monthly
$40, Basic, billed yearly; $54 billed monthly
Yearly price
$288 Starter, $948 Pro Trainer, $2,988 Learning Center
$475 Basic, $978 Start, $1,968 Grow
Free plan or trial
No free plan. 30-day free trial on any plan, no credit card
No free plan. 30-day free trial
Transaction fee
$5 per paid enrollment on Starter, none from Pro Trainer. Stripe or PayPal fees apply
0% on paid plans with TCommerce. Thinkific Payments charges 2.9%; Stripe and PayPal add a gateway fee in some countries
Courses and students
Unlimited courses. 1,000 active learners a month on Starter, 2,000 on Pro Trainer and Learning Center
Unlimited courses. 10,000 current students on Basic, Start and Grow
Video hosting and security
Unlimited video hosting. Watermark with the school logo, user email or user ID. Vimeo Pro or Wistia as an option
Hosted with Wistia, up to 3GB per file. 100, 200 or 400 GB of video bandwidth a month. Private setting adds an expiring token to video links
Course builder, quizzes, certificates
AI course builder and quizzes on all plans. Interactive video editor. Certificates from Pro Trainer
Drag-and-drop builder and quizzes on all plans. Certificates and assignments from Start
Community
Built-in community on every plan
1 community on Basic and Start, 3 on Grow
Mobile app
Branded iPhone and Android app, $149 a month add-on
Branded iOS and Android app, $199 a month add-on or on select Plus contracts. Shared Thinkific app rated 1.8 (104) on the US App Store
Payments and checkout
Your own Stripe or PayPal. Coupons, order bumps, bundles; subscriptions and installments from Pro Trainer
TCommerce checkout with order bumps, gifting and coupons on all plans. Bundles and payment plans from Start
SCORM
Up to 20 packages on Pro Trainer, unlimited from Learning Center
Plus plan only, SCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004
Integrations and API
Zapier and 50+ integrations from Pro Trainer. Full HubSpot integration, SSO and API from Learning Center
API and webhooks from Grow. SSO and HubSpot or Salesforce CRM integrations on Plus
Trustpilot
4.8 (424 reviews)
1.8 (867 reviews)
Founded / HQ
2014, Limassol, Cyprus
2012, Vancouver, Canada. Listed on the TSX as THNC

Which one fits you?

Choose LearnWorlds if:

You need SCORM without a custom contract: 20 packages on Pro Trainer. You want interactive video with questions and buttons inside the lesson. You want certificates for $79 a month billed yearly. You want to remove platform branding: Learning Center at $249 against Grow at $164. You want a cheaper branded app: $149 a month against $199.

Choose Thinkific if:

You sell to thousands of buyers: 10,000 current students on every plan. You want no fee per sale from the first plan. You sell bulk seats to companies and send invoices: both on Grow. You want a listed company behind the platform, traded on the TSX.

Price: LearnWorlds vs Thinkific

LearnWorlds Starter costs $24 a month billed yearly and adds $5 to each paid enrollment. Thinkific Basic costs $40 a month billed yearly with no transaction fee. If you sell more than 37 paid enrollments a year, the $5 fee makes LearnWorlds Starter cost more than Thinkific Basic, before card processing on either side.

On the middle plans LearnWorlds is cheaper: Pro Trainer costs $79 a month billed yearly, Thinkific Start $82. Thinkific raised Basic, Start and Grow by about 10% on 13 August 2026, its first increase since 2022.

White-label costs less on Thinkific. Grow removes Thinkific branding for $164 a month billed yearly. LearnWorlds removes its branding on Learning Center at $249.

Students, courses and SCORM

Thinkific allows 10,000 current students on Basic, Start and Grow. LearnWorlds counts monthly active learners: 1,000 on Starter and 2,000 on the next two plans. A large consumer audience fits Thinkific’s lower plans better.

SCORM works the other way. LearnWorlds imports up to 20 SCORM packages on Pro Trainer and unlimited packages from Learning Center. Thinkific supports SCORM only on Plus, priced on a quote.

Video hosting and protection

LearnWorlds hosts unlimited video and can stamp a watermark with the learner’s email or user ID. Thinkific hosts video with Wistia and caps bandwidth at 100 GB a month on Basic, 200 GB on Start and 400 GB on Grow. Its Private setting adds an expiring authorization token to video links. Neither company lists DRM encryption.

Thinkific thinkific.com ↗
Other comparisons: LearnWorlds vs Teachable
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

For academies, client training and SCORM content, LearnWorlds has more on mid-priced plans, plus interactive video. For selling to a large audience, Thinkific allows 10,000 current students on every plan and charges no transaction fee.

LearnWorlds on paper: Starter costs $24 a month billed yearly against $40 for Thinkific Basic, and Pro Trainer $79 against $82 for Start. LearnWorlds Starter also adds $5 per paid enrollment.

Yes. From 13 August 2026 Basic, Start and Grow cost about 10% more. Basic went from $49 to $54 a month billed monthly, Start from $99 to $109, Grow from $199 to $219.

Thinkific says it charges 0% transaction fees on paid plans with TCommerce. Thinkific Payments charges 2.9% processing, and Stripe or PayPal add a gateway fee in some countries.
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