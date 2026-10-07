Price per month, entry plan
$24, Starter, billed yearly; $29 billed monthly
$29, Starter, billed yearly; $39 billed monthly
$288 Starter, $948 Pro Trainer, $2,988 Learning Center
$348 Starter, $828 Builder, $1,668 Growth
No free plan. 30-day free trial on any plan, no credit card
No free plan. 7-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee
$5 per paid enrollment on Starter, none from Pro Trainer. Stripe or PayPal fees apply
7.5% on Starter, 0% from Builder with Teachable Payments. US cards cost 2.9% + 30¢
Unlimited courses. 1,000 active learners a month on Starter, 2,000 on Pro Trainer and Learning Center
5 products on Starter, 10 on Builder, 50 on Growth. Unlimited students
Video hosting and security
Unlimited video hosting. Watermark with the school logo, user email or user ID. Vimeo Pro or Wistia as an option
Up to 1TB of video storage. Blocks right-click downloads and popular downloader plugins
Course builder, quizzes, certificates
AI course builder and quizzes on all plans. Interactive video editor. Certificates from Pro Trainer
Auto-graded quizzes and drip content on all plans. Certificates from Growth
Built-in community on every plan
Branded iPhone and Android app, $149 a month add-on
Teachable student app for iOS and Android on every plan. No branded app on the pricing page
Your own Stripe or PayPal. Coupons, order bumps, bundles; subscriptions and installments from Pro Trainer
Teachable Payments with US sales tax, VAT and GST handling. Coupons, upsells, order bumps, bundles
Up to 20 packages on Pro Trainer, unlimited from Learning Center
Not listed on the pricing page
Zapier and 50+ integrations from Pro Trainer. Full HubSpot integration, SSO and API from Learning Center
Zapier, webhooks and public API from Growth: 10,000 requests a month, 100 a minute
2014, New York, USA. Owned by Hotmart since 2020