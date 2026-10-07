Price: LearnWorlds vs Teachable

LearnWorlds Starter costs $24 a month billed yearly, Teachable Starter $29. Both entry plans take a cut of sales. LearnWorlds charges $5 per paid enrollment, so a $50 course costs you 10% and a $500 course 1%. Teachable takes 7.5% of every sale on Starter.

The fee goes away on the next plan. LearnWorlds Pro Trainer costs $79 a month billed yearly and adds certificates and SCORM. Teachable Builder costs $69 and adds community and a custom domain, but certificates and the API start on Growth at $139.

Payment processing comes on top. LearnWorlds sells through your own Stripe or PayPal. Teachable Payments charges 2.9% + 30¢ on US cards and 3.9% + 30¢ on international cards.