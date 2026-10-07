LearnWorlds vs Teachable:
training academy or creator storefront

Pick LearnWorlds to run a branded academy or train clients and staff: SCORM, certificates and interactive video start on Pro Trainer at $79 a month billed yearly. Pick Teachable to sell a few courses, coaching and downloads to consumers: Builder costs $69 a month with no transaction fee, and every plan handles US sales tax and global VAT. Both sell in US dollars; LearnWorlds gives a 30-day trial, Teachable 7 days plus a 30-day money-back guarantee.
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How LearnWorlds and Teachable compare

Price per month, entry plan

LearnWorlds: $24, Starter, billed yearly; $29 billed monthly.
Teachable: $29, Starter, billed yearly; $39 billed monthly.

Free plan or trial

LearnWorlds: No free plan. 30-day free trial on any plan, no credit card.
Teachable: No free plan. 7-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Transaction fee

LearnWorlds: $5 per paid enrollment on Starter, none from Pro Trainer. Stripe or PayPal fees apply.
Teachable: 7.5% on Starter, 0% from Builder with Teachable Payments. US cards cost 2.9% + 30¢.

Courses and students

LearnWorlds: Unlimited courses. 1,000 active learners a month on Starter, 2,000 on Pro Trainer and Learning Center.
Teachable: 5 products on Starter, 10 on Builder, 50 on Growth. Unlimited students.

Video hosting and security

LearnWorlds: Unlimited video hosting. Watermark with the school logo, user email or user ID. Vimeo Pro or Wistia as an option.
Teachable: Up to 1TB of video storage. Blocks right-click downloads and popular downloader plugins.

Trustpilot

LearnWorlds: 4.8 (424 reviews)
Teachable: 3.3 (1,106 reviews)

LearnWorlds vs Teachable: side by side

Price per month, entry plan
$24, Starter, billed yearly; $29 billed monthly
$29, Starter, billed yearly; $39 billed monthly
Yearly price
$288 Starter, $948 Pro Trainer, $2,988 Learning Center
$348 Starter, $828 Builder, $1,668 Growth
Free plan or trial
No free plan. 30-day free trial on any plan, no credit card
No free plan. 7-day free trial and a 30-day money-back guarantee
Transaction fee
$5 per paid enrollment on Starter, none from Pro Trainer. Stripe or PayPal fees apply
7.5% on Starter, 0% from Builder with Teachable Payments. US cards cost 2.9% + 30¢
Courses and students
Unlimited courses. 1,000 active learners a month on Starter, 2,000 on Pro Trainer and Learning Center
5 products on Starter, 10 on Builder, 50 on Growth. Unlimited students
Video hosting and security
Unlimited video hosting. Watermark with the school logo, user email or user ID. Vimeo Pro or Wistia as an option
Up to 1TB of video storage. Blocks right-click downloads and popular downloader plugins
Course builder, quizzes, certificates
AI course builder and quizzes on all plans. Interactive video editor. Certificates from Pro Trainer
Auto-graded quizzes and drip content on all plans. Certificates from Growth
Community
Built-in community on every plan
From Builder
Mobile app
Branded iPhone and Android app, $149 a month add-on
Teachable student app for iOS and Android on every plan. No branded app on the pricing page
Payments and checkout
Your own Stripe or PayPal. Coupons, order bumps, bundles; subscriptions and installments from Pro Trainer
Teachable Payments with US sales tax, VAT and GST handling. Coupons, upsells, order bumps, bundles
SCORM
Up to 20 packages on Pro Trainer, unlimited from Learning Center
Not listed on the pricing page
Integrations and API
Zapier and 50+ integrations from Pro Trainer. Full HubSpot integration, SSO and API from Learning Center
Zapier, webhooks and public API from Growth: 10,000 requests a month, 100 a minute
Trustpilot
4.8 (424 reviews)
3.3 (1,106 reviews)
Founded / HQ
2014, Limassol, Cyprus
2014, New York, USA. Owned by Hotmart since 2020

Which one fits you?

Choose LearnWorlds if:

You train employees, customers or client companies, and need SCORM. You want interactive video with questions and buttons inside the lesson. You need unlimited courses on the entry plan. You want a branded app under your own name. You want a 30-day trial without a credit card.

Choose Teachable if:

You sell a few courses, coaching or downloads to consumers. You want Teachable to handle US sales tax, VAT and GST at checkout. You expect more than 2,000 active learners a month: students are unlimited. Your students should get an iOS and Android app from day one. You want a 0% transaction fee for $69 a month.

Price: LearnWorlds vs Teachable

LearnWorlds Starter costs $24 a month billed yearly, Teachable Starter $29. Both entry plans take a cut of sales. LearnWorlds charges $5 per paid enrollment, so a $50 course costs you 10% and a $500 course 1%. Teachable takes 7.5% of every sale on Starter.

The fee goes away on the next plan. LearnWorlds Pro Trainer costs $79 a month billed yearly and adds certificates and SCORM. Teachable Builder costs $69 and adds community and a custom domain, but certificates and the API start on Growth at $139.

Payment processing comes on top. LearnWorlds sells through your own Stripe or PayPal. Teachable Payments charges 2.9% + 30¢ on US cards and 3.9% + 30¢ on international cards.

Limits: courses and students

LearnWorlds counts active learners: 1,000 a month on Starter and 2,000 on Pro Trainer and Learning Center. Courses are unlimited. Teachable counts products: 5, 10 or 50 by plan, while students are unlimited.

For a creator with three courses and 5,000 buyers, Teachable fits the lower plans. For an academy with 40 short courses and a few hundred learners, LearnWorlds fits better.

Video and content protection

LearnWorlds hosts unlimited video on every plan and lets you add a watermark with the school logo, the learner’s email or user ID. Questions, buttons and chapters go inside the video. Teachable stores up to 1TB of video and blocks right-click downloads and popular downloader plugins. Neither pricing page mentions DRM encryption.

Teachable teachable.com ↗
Other comparisons: LearnWorlds vs Thinkific
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

For training academies and B2B courses, LearnWorlds has more: SCORM, interactive video, learner groups for clients and unlimited courses. For selling a handful of consumer courses, Teachable is simpler, handles sales tax and VAT, and has no student cap.

LearnWorlds on the entry plan: $24 a month billed yearly against $29. Without transaction fees, Teachable Builder costs $69 a month and LearnWorlds Pro Trainer $79.

Only on Starter, at 7.5% of each sale. Builder, Growth and Custom have a 0% transaction fee with Teachable Payments. Card processing still costs 2.9% + 30¢ in the US.

Starter adds $5 to every paid enrollment. Pro Trainer and higher plans have no enrollment fees. Stripe or PayPal charge their own fees.
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