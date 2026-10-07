Docebo vs TalentLMS:
enterprise quote or public price list

Pick TalentLMS for a team of up to 1,000 users that wants to start today: public prices from $119 a month billed yearly, a Free plan for 5 users and monthly billing. Pick Docebo for a large company with several audiences and strict security rules: up to 10 extended enterprise domains, AI roleplay and FedRAMP Moderate authorization, on a quote with a one-year minimum contract. Docebo recommends its platform for 250+ learners.
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How Docebo and TalentLMS compare

Pricing model

Docebo: Quote only. Billed by monthly active, yearly active or registered active users. Average contract $74.8K a year at 30 June 2026.
TalentLMS: Public prices by plan and number of users. Core from $119 a month billed yearly, $149 billed monthly.

Contract

Docebo: One-year minimum. Most customers sign for 3–5 years, according to the pricing page.
TalentLMS: Monthly or yearly. Terms add 5% on each yearly anniversary unless agreed otherwise.

Free plan or trial

Docebo: No free plan or trial on the pricing page. Demo and product tour.
TalentLMS: Free plan with no time limit: 5 users, 10 courses, no credit card.

User limits

Docebo: No fixed minimum, recommended for 250+ learners. Users above the contract are billed as extras.
TalentLMS: Core up to 100 users, Grow up to 500, Pro up to 1,000. Enterprise from 1,000, or 500 with Flex.

Integrations

Docebo: Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, BambooHR, LinkedIn Learning. SSO and API.
TalentLMS: HubSpot, LTI 1.3 and API. SSO with SAML 2.0, LDAP and OpenID Connect on paid plans.

Trustpilot

Docebo: 2.7 (6 reviews)
TalentLMS: 2.7 (169 reviews)

Docebo vs TalentLMS: side by side

Pricing model
Quote only. Billed by monthly active, yearly active or registered active users. Average contract $74.8K a year at 30 June 2026
Public prices by plan and number of users. Core from $119 a month billed yearly, $149 billed monthly
Contract
One-year minimum. Most customers sign for 3–5 years, according to the pricing page
Monthly or yearly. Terms add 5% on each yearly anniversary unless agreed otherwise
Free plan or trial
No free plan or trial on the pricing page. Demo and product tour
Free plan with no time limit: 5 users, 10 courses, no credit card
User limits
No fixed minimum, recommended for 250+ learners. Users above the contract are billed as extras
Core up to 100 users, Grow up to 500, Pro up to 1,000. Enterprise from 1,000, or 500 with Flex
SCORM and xAPI
SCORM and xAPI
SCORM 1.2, xAPI and cmi5
AI features
AI course creation, AI Video Presenter, AI Roleplay, translations. AgentHub with AI agents since April 2026
TalentCraft writes courses, tests and AI videos with voiceover or avatars. AI Coach. Translation into 40+ languages
Video upload
Up to 1,024MB per file, adaptive HLS up to 4K. YouTube, Vimeo and Wistia by URL
Up to 600MB per file on paid plans, 100MB on Free. YouTube, camera and screen recording
Separate portals
Extended enterprise, up to 10 domains on Enterprise
Branches: 1 on Core, 3 on Grow, 15 on Pro, unlimited on Enterprise
Integrations
Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, BambooHR, LinkedIn Learning. SSO and API
HubSpot, LTI 1.3 and API. SSO with SAML 2.0, LDAP and OpenID Connect on paid plans
Mobile app, US App Store
Go.Learn, 2.2 (464 ratings). Branded app on Enterprise
TalentLMS, 4.8 (8,020 ratings), with offline courses
Security certificates
FedRAMP Moderate on AWS GovCloud since April 2025
ISO 27001:2022, ISO 9001:2015, EU Cloud Code of Conduct. Hosted on AWS
Trustpilot
2.7 (6 reviews)
2.7 (169 reviews)
Company
Docebo Inc., listed on the TSX and Nasdaq as DCBO. Revenue $242.7M in 2025
Epignosis, privately held. Insight Partners lists it in its portfolio
Founded / HQ
2005 in Italy. Head office in Toronto, Canada
2012, Athens, Greece. Epignosis dates from 2003

Which one fits you?

Choose Docebo if:

You train employees, customers and partners in separate portals at scale. You work with US government agencies and need FedRAMP Moderate. You want AI roleplay to practise sales calls. You can sign a contract of one year or longer. You want LinkedIn Learning connected to your LMS.

Choose TalentLMS if:

You want to see the price before talking to sales. You have fewer than 1,000 users, or want to start free with 5. You want to pay month to month. Learners should use a mobile app rated 4.8 on the US App Store. You need cmi5 next to SCORM and xAPI.

Price: Docebo vs TalentLMS

TalentLMS publishes its prices. Core costs $119 to $219 a month billed yearly, for 40 to 100 users. Grow costs $229 to $369 for 70 to 500 users, Pro $449 to $779 for 100 to 1,000 users. Monthly billing costs about 25% more, for example $149 for Core.

Docebo shows no prices. Elevate and Enterprise are quoted per customer and billed by active or registered users. The minimum contract is one year, and the average contract was worth $74.8 thousand a year at 30 June 2026. That is more than TalentLMS Pro for 1,000 users at $779 a month, or $9,348 a year.

Features for large companies

Docebo Enterprise adds up to 10 extended enterprise domains, 2 sandboxes, a dedicated database, advanced analytics and a branded app. AgentHub, launched in April 2026, runs AI agents for learners, admin tasks and compliance workflows. Docebo holds FedRAMP Moderate authorization for US government work.

TalentLMS covers the same basics for smaller teams: SCORM, xAPI and cmi5, learning paths, automations, branches and SSO on paid plans. Its AI tool TalentCraft writes courses and since September 2026 creates training videos with AI avatars. TalentLMS holds ISO 27001.

Apps and reviews

The TalentLMS app has 4.8 from 8,020 ratings on the US App Store. Docebo’s Go.Learn app has 2.2 from 464 ratings. On Trustpilot both score 2.7, but Docebo has only 6 reviews against 169 for TalentLMS.

Other comparisons: Docebo vs Cornerstone OnDemand
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

For large companies with several audiences, Docebo has more: extended enterprise portals, AI roleplay, sandboxes and FedRAMP Moderate. For teams up to 1,000 users, TalentLMS has public prices, a free plan, monthly billing and a better-rated app.

TalentLMS. Its paid plans start at $119 a month billed yearly. Docebo publishes no prices, and its average contract was $74.8 thousand a year in mid-2026.

Docebo quotes each customer. Billing is by monthly active, yearly active or registered active users, with a one-year minimum contract. Most customers sign for 3–5 years.

Yes, for up to 5 users and 10 courses, with no time limit and no credit card. Paid plans start at $119 a month billed yearly.
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