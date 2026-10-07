Quote only. Billed by monthly active, yearly active or registered active users. Average contract $74.8K a year at 30 June 2026
Public prices by plan and number of users. Core from $119 a month billed yearly, $149 billed monthly
One-year minimum. Most customers sign for 3–5 years, according to the pricing page
Monthly or yearly. Terms add 5% on each yearly anniversary unless agreed otherwise
No free plan or trial on the pricing page. Demo and product tour
Free plan with no time limit: 5 users, 10 courses, no credit card
No fixed minimum, recommended for 250+ learners. Users above the contract are billed as extras
Core up to 100 users, Grow up to 500, Pro up to 1,000. Enterprise from 1,000, or 500 with Flex
AI course creation, AI Video Presenter, AI Roleplay, translations. AgentHub with AI agents since April 2026
TalentCraft writes courses, tests and AI videos with voiceover or avatars. AI Coach. Translation into 40+ languages
Up to 1,024MB per file, adaptive HLS up to 4K. YouTube, Vimeo and Wistia by URL
Up to 600MB per file on paid plans, 100MB on Free. YouTube, camera and screen recording
Extended enterprise, up to 10 domains on Enterprise
Branches: 1 on Core, 3 on Grow, 15 on Pro, unlimited on Enterprise
Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, BambooHR, LinkedIn Learning. SSO and API
HubSpot, LTI 1.3 and API. SSO with SAML 2.0, LDAP and OpenID Connect on paid plans
Go.Learn, 2.2 (464 ratings). Branded app on Enterprise
TalentLMS, 4.8 (8,020 ratings), with offline courses
FedRAMP Moderate on AWS GovCloud since April 2025
ISO 27001:2022, ISO 9001:2015, EU Cloud Code of Conduct. Hosted on AWS
Docebo Inc., listed on the TSX and Nasdaq as DCBO. Revenue $242.7M in 2025
Epignosis, privately held. Insight Partners lists it in its portfolio
2005 in Italy. Head office in Toronto, Canada
2012, Athens, Greece. Epignosis dates from 2003