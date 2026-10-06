About Docebo

Docebo is a learning platform for companies that train employees, customers and partners. Claudio Erba started it in Italy in 2005, and its parent Docebo Inc. has its head office in Toronto and trades on the TSX and Nasdaq. In fiscal 2025 Docebo reported $242.7 million in revenue and nearly 3,500 customers. Docebo publishes no prices: the Elevate and Enterprise plans are quoted per customer, billed by active or registered users, with a one-year minimum contract. Docebo has 4.3 on G2 from 752 reviews and 4.4 on Capterra from 242 reviews.

Docebo sells a cloud learning platform to companies. Administrators build courses from uploaded files, SCORM and xAPI packages, video and live sessions, and run separate portals for employees, customers and partners. The AI tools write courses, run roleplay practice and translate content. Since 2026 Docebo also sells Skills Intelligence, Enterprise Knowledge and AgentHub, a hub for AI agents that act on learning and company documents.

Claudio Erba started Docebo in 2005 in Macherio, Italy. The company says the name comes from the Latin for “to teach”. In 2016 the business moved under Docebo Canada Inc., an Ontario company, with Docebo S.p.A. in Italy and Docebo NA, Inc. in the US as subsidiaries. Docebo listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in October 2019 and on Nasdaq in December 2020.

Erba stepped down as CEO on 29 February 2024 and moved to the non-executive role of Chief Innovation Officer. Alessio Artuffo became interim CEO and took the role permanently in September 2024. In 2026 Docebo bought 365Talents in Lyon for $54.6 million in cash and Zive GmbH in Hamburg for $7.1 million. Docebo counts 400 of its 966 employees in Italy, and 74% of its revenue comes from North American customers.