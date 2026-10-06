- revenue in fiscal 2025
- $242.7M
- annual recurring revenue at 30 June 2026
- $255.1M
- customers at the end of 2025, annual information form
- ~3,500
- on G2, 752 reviews
- 4.3
About Docebo
Docebo is a learning platform for companies that train employees, customers and partners. Claudio Erba started it in Italy in 2005, and its parent Docebo Inc. has its head office in Toronto and trades on the TSX and Nasdaq. In fiscal 2025 Docebo reported $242.7 million in revenue and nearly 3,500 customers. Docebo publishes no prices: the Elevate and Enterprise plans are quoted per customer, billed by active or registered users, with a one-year minimum contract. Docebo has 4.3 on G2 from 752 reviews and 4.4 on Capterra from 242 reviews.
Docebo sells a cloud learning platform to companies. Administrators build courses from uploaded files, SCORM and xAPI packages, video and live sessions, and run separate portals for employees, customers and partners. The AI tools write courses, run roleplay practice and translate content. Since 2026 Docebo also sells Skills Intelligence, Enterprise Knowledge and AgentHub, a hub for AI agents that act on learning and company documents.
Claudio Erba started Docebo in 2005 in Macherio, Italy. The company says the name comes from the Latin for “to teach”. In 2016 the business moved under Docebo Canada Inc., an Ontario company, with Docebo S.p.A. in Italy and Docebo NA, Inc. in the US as subsidiaries. Docebo listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in October 2019 and on Nasdaq in December 2020.
Erba stepped down as CEO on 29 February 2024 and moved to the non-executive role of Chief Innovation Officer. Alessio Artuffo became interim CEO and took the role permanently in September 2024. In 2026 Docebo bought 365Talents in Lyon for $54.6 million in cash and Zive GmbH in Hamburg for $7.1 million. Docebo counts 400 of its 966 employees in Italy, and 74% of its revenue comes from North American customers.
History
- 2005 Claudio Erba starts Docebo in Macherio, Italy, as learning management software.
- 2016 Docebo Canada Inc. is incorporated in Ontario. Docebo S.p.A. and Docebo NA, Inc. become its subsidiaries.
- 2019 Lists on the Toronto Stock Exchange on 8 October and raises C$75 million.
- 2020 Buys Formetris in November. Lists on Nasdaq on 7 December and raises $144 million.
- 2022 Buys Skillslive in January.
- 2023 Buys PeerBoard in April and Edugo.AI in June. In November announces that Erba will step down as CEO.
- 2024 Alessio Artuffo becomes interim CEO on 1 March and permanent CEO in September. A $100 million share buyback by tender offer closes in December.
- 2025 Gets FedRAMP Moderate authorization on AWS GovCloud in April. Ends the year with $242.7 million in revenue and 966 employees.
- 2026 Buys 365Talents, a skills intelligence company from Lyon, on 20 January for $54.6 million in cash.
- 2026 Buys Zive GmbH from Hamburg on 2 April and launches AgentHub at Docebo Inspire in Miami on 21 April.
- 2026 Reports $255.1 million in annual recurring revenue at 30 June and raises its full-year revenue guidance to $274.5–276.5 million.
Docebo funding and investors
- October 2019 IPO, Toronto Stock Exchange C$75M
Public offeringSource: Wikipedia
- December 2020 Offering, Nasdaq $144M
Public offeringSource: Wikipedia
Docebo raised C$75 million in its Toronto IPO in October 2019 and $144 million in its Nasdaq offering in December 2020. Since 2024 it has bought back shares through tender offers and normal course issuer bids, $79.4 million in the first half of 2026.
Leadership
- AA Alessio Artuffo President and CEO
- BF Brandon Farber Chief Financial Officer
- KL Kyle Lacy Chief Marketing Officer
- MK Mark Kosoglow Chief Revenue Officer
- RLR Riccardo La Rosa Chief Technology Officer
- LT Lauren Tropeano Chief People Officer
- NC Nitin Chopra Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer
- SP Scott Peacock SVP and Head of Product
Founder Claudio Erba led Docebo as CEO until 29 February 2024 and then took the non-executive role of Chief Innovation Officer. Brandon Farber became CFO in April 2025.
CareersAshby job board
- Engineering20
- Product8
- IT and Security7
- Revenue7
- Marketing3
- People3
- Finance1
- Legal1
How Docebo handles video
- maximum size of an uploaded video file
- 1,024MB
- top HLS rendition, 3840×2160
- 4K
- embed sources: YouTube, Vimeo, Wistia
- 3
- Upload 3GP, AVI, FLV, MP4, WMV, MPEG-2, MOV or MP3
- Automatic conversion to MP4 and adaptive HLS
- Delivery through the Amazon CDN
- Embed by URL from YouTube, Vimeo and Wistia; YouTube Shorts not supported
- Screen recording inside a course
- VTT subtitles per language with a fallback language
- Option to lock the playhead and the playback speed
- Auto-tagging from transcripts
- AI Video Presenter
- SCORM and xAPI
- Learning paths and automation rules
- Extended enterprise portals
- Single sign-on and API
- FedRAMP Moderate on AWS GovCloud
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Learning Platform The core LMS. Administrators create courses, upload or embed video, run live sessions, set certifications and automate enrolments for employee, customer and partner audiences. About the platform
- Content Creator AI tools that turn documents and prompts into interactive courses. The AI Video Presenter is available to all customers, according to the 2025 annual information form. About Content Creator
- Roleplay AI coaching where learners practise conversations, such as a sales call, and get feedback in real time. About Roleplay
- AgentHub No-code AI agents that guide learners, handle admin tasks and run compliance workflows. Docebo launched it in April 2026 together with Skills Intelligence, built on 365Talents, and Enterprise Knowledge, built with Zive, which searches 20+ sources such as Confluence, SharePoint and Google Drive. About AgentHub
- Content Marketplace A catalogue of more than 30,000 courses and certifications from third-party providers, sold inside the platform. About the marketplace
- Go.Learn The learner app for iPhone and Android. Learners open courses and learning plans, track progress online and offline and share photos or videos with colleagues. Enterprise customers can get a branded app. App Store
How much is Docebo?
- Elevate Custom quote AI content creation, AI assistant, translations, certifications, white-label design
- Enterprise Custom quote Adds advanced analytics, up to 10 extended enterprise domains, 2 sandboxes, branded app, dedicated database
Is Docebo free?
The pricing page lists no free plan and no free trial. Docebo offers a demo and a product tour.
From docebo.com/pricing on 6 October 2026. Docebo shows no prices in any currency. Each plan is quoted per customer and billed by monthly active users, yearly active users or registered active users. Docebo recommends the platform for 250+ learners and sets no fixed minimum. The minimum contract is one year, and the page says most customers sign for 3–5 years. Users above the contracted limit are charged as extras. Onboarding fees depend on the setup.
Docebo for BusinessDocebo pricing
- 01Docebo charges per learner and per module, depending on the size of the organisation, according to its 2025 annual information form.
- 02Contracts start with a fixed term of one to three years, according to the same filing. The pricing page says most customers sign for 3–5 years.
- 03Average contract value was $74.8 thousand a year at 30 June 2026, 27% more than a year earlier.
- 04G2 reviewers report 4 months on average to implement Docebo and a 10% average discount.
No public prices on 6 October 2026. Plans are priced on a quote.
Ratings and apps
- WebAdmin and learner platform in the browser
- iPhone and iPadGo.Learn app, iOS 15.5 or later
- AndroidGo.Learn app, 1M+ downloads
- VideoUpload up to 1,024MB, HLS up to 4K; embeds from YouTube, Vimeo and Wistia
- IntegrationsSalesforce, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, BambooHR, LinkedIn Learning and others
- US governmentFedRAMP Moderate authorization on AWS GovCloud (US)
Is Docebo worth it?
What users like
- Ease of use is the most common positive theme, in 117 reviews, and features follow in 70.G2, 752 reviews
- An admin praises homepages per team, automatic enrolment rules and payment per active user.Jatin D., G2, November 2025
- 717 of 752 G2 reviews give 4 or 5 stars.G2
- A prospect describes a sales call with someone who knew the product and its limits.Calum Fleming, Trustpilot, March 2025
What users criticise
- The learning curve comes up in 45 reviews and limited features in 42.G2, 752 reviews
- The same admin names a higher cost than some tools and older parts of the interface.Jatin D., G2, November 2025
- A learner writes that assigned mandatory courses are hard to find.Vincent, Trustpilot, August 2025
- The Go.Learn app has 2.2 from 464 ratings on the US App Store.App Store
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Docebo has 6 reviews on Trustpilot, 4 of them 1-star, and only 1 came in the last 12 months. Two of the 1-star reviews come from employees who take mandatory training on Docebo.
Docebo reviews
-
“I spoke with Anthony today and had a fantastic customer experience.”Calum Fleming · 26 March 2025 · App Store Great Experience
-
“Another catastrophic application for managers by managers is a complete pain to use”Vincent · 13 August 2025 · App Store Another catastrophic application for…
-
“Then canceling after one week of not being able to use it due to major limitations like the video size that is half of the industry standard.”Joshua M. · 13 April 2021 · App Store Docebo was a terrible experience
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Docebo Inc., 12th floor, 55 York St., Toronto, Ontario M5J 1R7, Canada
- Parent company
- Docebo Inc., Ontario, incorporated in 2016 as Docebo Canada Inc.
- Stock listings
- TSX: DCBO since 8 October 2019; Nasdaq: DCBO since 7 December 2020
- Italian subsidiary
- Docebo S.p.A., Via Parco 47, 20853 Biassono (MB)
- US subsidiary
- Docebo NA, Inc.
- Security
- FedRAMP Moderate authorization since April 2025
Alternatives to Docebo
- TalentLMS🇬🇷 Greece A cloud LMS from Athens with public prices. Core costs $119 a month billed yearly, and a Free plan allows 5 users and 10 courses. →
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France A Paris learning platform where employees build courses for each other. The Team plan costs $8 per active user a month for up to 100 users. →
- LearnUpon🇮🇪 Ireland A Dublin LMS with separate portals for employee, customer and partner training. Prices are on request, and plans start at 100 users. →
- LearnWorlds🇨🇾 Cyprus A course platform from Cyprus for selling courses and running training academies. Plans start at $24 a month billed yearly, with a 30-day free trial. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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