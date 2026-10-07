Price: Docebo vs Cornerstone

Neither company publishes a price list. Docebo quotes Elevate and Enterprise per customer and bills by active or registered users. Its contracts last at least one year.

Docebo is a public company, so its contract size is known: $74.8 thousand a year on average at 30 June 2026. Cornerstone is private and discloses no contract figures. Its pricing page says the cost depends on needs and size and gives an estimate after a demo.