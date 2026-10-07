Docebo vs Cornerstone OnDemand:
listed LMS or private talent suite

Pick Docebo for training employees, customers and partners on one LMS, with AI roleplay, up to 10 extended enterprise domains and a public company’s quarterly reports. Pick Cornerstone if learning has to sit in one suite with skills, talent marketplace and performance tools, or if you need US defense clearance: Cornerstone holds a DISA IL4 authorization since March 2026. Neither publishes prices.
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How Docebo and Cornerstone OnDemand compare

Pricing model

Docebo: Quote only. Billed by monthly active, yearly active or registered active users. Average contract $74.8K a year at 30 June 2026.
Cornerstone OnDemand: Quote only. Cost depends on needs and company size, and the estimate comes after a demo.

Free plan or trial

Docebo: No free plan or trial on the pricing page. Demo and product tour.
Cornerstone OnDemand: No free plan or trial on the pricing page. Free personalized demo.

Customers

Docebo: About 3,500 at the end of 2025. Recommended for 250+ learners.
Cornerstone OnDemand: About 7,000 organizations and 140 million users in 180+ countries.

Course formats

Docebo: SCORM and xAPI.
Cornerstone OnDemand: SCORM, AICC and xAPI.

Integrations

Docebo: Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, BambooHR, LinkedIn Learning. SSO and API.
Cornerstone OnDemand: Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Workday, ATS and payroll systems. Learning inside Salesforce Agentforce and Microsoft 365.

Trustpilot

Docebo: 2.7 (6 reviews)
Cornerstone OnDemand: Fewer than 5 reviews.

Docebo vs Cornerstone OnDemand: side by side

Pricing model
Quote only. Billed by monthly active, yearly active or registered active users. Average contract $74.8K a year at 30 June 2026
Quote only. Cost depends on needs and company size, and the estimate comes after a demo
Free plan or trial
No free plan or trial on the pricing page. Demo and product tour
No free plan or trial on the pricing page. Free personalized demo
Customers
About 3,500 at the end of 2025. Recommended for 250+ learners
About 7,000 organizations and 140 million users in 180+ countries
Course formats
SCORM and xAPI
SCORM, AICC and xAPI
AI features
AI course creation, AI Video Presenter, AI Roleplay, translations. AgentHub with AI agents since April 2026
Learner, Admin and Content AI agents since September 2025. The Content agent turns SCORM courses into a chat. VR and avatar practice in Immerse
Ready-made content
Content Marketplace with 30,000+ courses from other providers
Content subscriptions from 200+ providers. LinkedIn Learning, Coursera, Skillsoft, Udacity and OpenSesame connect
Separate portals
Extended enterprise, up to 10 domains on Enterprise
Training for customers, partners and members on the same platform
Skills and talent tools
Skills Intelligence, built on 365Talents, bought in January 2026
Talent Marketplace, performance tools and skills data from SkyHive, bought in May 2024
Integrations
Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, BambooHR, LinkedIn Learning. SSO and API
Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Workday, ATS and payroll systems. Learning inside Salesforce Agentforce and Microsoft 365
Mobile app, US App Store
Go.Learn, 2.2 (464 ratings). Branded app on Enterprise
Cornerstone OnDemand, 4.7 (27,548 ratings), with offline learning
US government security
FedRAMP Moderate on AWS GovCloud since April 2025
FedRAMP authorization since February 2016, extended to LXP and Talent Marketplace in July 2025. DISA IL4 since March 2026
Trustpilot
2.7 (6 reviews)
Fewer than 5 reviews
Company
Docebo Inc., listed on the TSX and Nasdaq as DCBO. Revenue $242.7M in 2025
Private since October 2021, owned by Clearlake Capital. Bought Saba, EdCast, SumTotal, Talespin and SkyHive
Founded / HQ
2005 in Italy. Head office in Toronto, Canada
1999, Santa Monica, California, United States

Which one fits you?

Choose Docebo if:

You train customers and partners in separate branded portals. You want AI roleplay for sales and service calls. You want a vendor that reports revenue and contracts every quarter. You want no-code AI agents for admin and compliance work in AgentHub. You want 30,000+ third-party courses sold inside the LMS.

Choose Cornerstone OnDemand if:

Learning has to run in one suite with skills, careers and performance. You work with US defense agencies and need DISA IL4. Learners use the app a lot: it has 4.7 from 27,548 ratings on the US App Store. You still run AICC courses next to SCORM and xAPI. You already use Saba, SumTotal or EdCast, which now belong to Cornerstone.

Price: Docebo vs Cornerstone

Neither company publishes a price list. Docebo quotes Elevate and Enterprise per customer and bills by active or registered users. Its contracts last at least one year.

Docebo is a public company, so its contract size is known: $74.8 thousand a year on average at 30 June 2026. Cornerstone is private and discloses no contract figures. Its pricing page says the cost depends on needs and size and gives an estimate after a demo.

LMS or talent suite

Docebo sells a learning platform first. Skills Intelligence and Enterprise Knowledge came with two 2026 deals, 365Talents and Zive. AgentHub, launched in April 2026, runs AI agents for learners, admins and compliance.

Cornerstone sells learning as one part of Cornerstone Galaxy, launched in May 2024. Galaxy also covers skills, talent marketplace, performance and analytics. Since September 2025 it has Learner, Admin and Content AI agents.

Cornerstone grew through deals. It bought Saba in April 2020, EdCast in May 2022 and SumTotal in August 2022. In 2024 it took over the teams and technology of Talespin for VR training and SkyHive for skills data.

Government work, apps and reviews

Both sell to US government agencies. Docebo holds FedRAMP Moderate on AWS GovCloud. Cornerstone has FedRAMP authorization since 2016 and a DISA Impact Level 4 authorization since March 2026, so defense and intelligence agencies can use it.

The Cornerstone OnDemand app has 4.7 from 27,548 ratings on the US App Store. Docebo’s Go.Learn has 2.2 from 464. Trustpilot gives little signal: Docebo has 6 reviews, Cornerstone 1.

Cornerstone OnDemand cornerstoneondemand.com ↗
Other comparisons: Docebo vs TalentLMS
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

For an LMS that trains employees, customers and partners in separate portals, Docebo fits better and adds AI roleplay. For one suite with learning, skills, careers and performance, or for US defense work under DISA IL4, Cornerstone fits better.

Neither publishes prices, so a quote from each is the only way to compare. Docebo’s average contract was $74.8 thousand a year in mid-2026. Cornerstone discloses no contract figures.

Cornerstone publishes no prices. Its pricing page says the cost depends on the organization’s needs and size, and sales gives an estimate after a free demo.

Clearlake Capital. It bought Cornerstone for $57.50 a share in cash and closed the deal on 15 October 2021. Vector Capital made a minority investment at the same time.
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