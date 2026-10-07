Quote only. Billed by monthly active, yearly active or registered active users. Average contract $74.8K a year at 30 June 2026
Quote only. Cost depends on needs and company size, and the estimate comes after a demo
No free plan or trial on the pricing page. Demo and product tour
No free plan or trial on the pricing page. Free personalized demo
About 3,500 at the end of 2025. Recommended for 250+ learners
About 7,000 organizations and 140 million users in 180+ countries
AI course creation, AI Video Presenter, AI Roleplay, translations. AgentHub with AI agents since April 2026
Learner, Admin and Content AI agents since September 2025. The Content agent turns SCORM courses into a chat. VR and avatar practice in Immerse
Content Marketplace with 30,000+ courses from other providers
Content subscriptions from 200+ providers. LinkedIn Learning, Coursera, Skillsoft, Udacity and OpenSesame connect
Extended enterprise, up to 10 domains on Enterprise
Training for customers, partners and members on the same platform
Skills Intelligence, built on 365Talents, bought in January 2026
Talent Marketplace, performance tools and skills data from SkyHive, bought in May 2024
Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, BambooHR, LinkedIn Learning. SSO and API
Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Workday, ATS and payroll systems. Learning inside Salesforce Agentforce and Microsoft 365
Go.Learn, 2.2 (464 ratings). Branded app on Enterprise
Cornerstone OnDemand, 4.7 (27,548 ratings), with offline learning
FedRAMP Moderate on AWS GovCloud since April 2025
FedRAMP authorization since February 2016, extended to LXP and Talent Marketplace in July 2025. DISA IL4 since March 2026
Docebo Inc., listed on the TSX and Nasdaq as DCBO. Revenue $242.7M in 2025
Private since October 2021, owned by Clearlake Capital. Bought Saba, EdCast, SumTotal, Talespin and SkyHive
2005 in Italy. Head office in Toronto, Canada
1999, Santa Monica, California, United States