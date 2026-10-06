- organisations, according to LearnUpon
- 1,700+
- users, according to LearnUpon
- 31M+
- from Summit Partners, 2020
- $56M
- on G2, 262 reviews
- 4.5
About LearnUpon
LearnUpon is a Dublin company that sells a learning management system for employee, customer, partner and member training. Brendan Noud and Des Anderson started it in 2012, and LearnUpon counts more than 1,700 organisations and 31 million users. Companies run separate branded portals for each audience from one account, build courses with the AI tool Create+ and connect ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini to their learning data through an MCP server. Prices are not public: plans start at 100 users for employee training, 150 for associations and 300 for customer education. In October 2020 Summit Partners invested $56 million as a minority growth equity investor.
LearnUpon sells one platform in three packages: LearnUpon for Employees, for Customer Education and for Associations. An administrator creates portals, gives each audience its own branding, URL, users and courses, and copies or licenses courses between portals. LearnUpon says one customer runs more than 800 portals. Reports track enrolments, completions and exam results, and LearnUpon Anywhere embeds courses into a customer’s own product.
Brendan Noud worked in sales and Des Anderson worked as a solutions architect at the Dublin e-learning firm WBT Systems before they started LearnUpon in 2012. The company went through the NDRC Launchpad accelerator and got early money from Enterprise Ireland, the NDRC and angel investors. It stayed profitable and mostly self-funded until October 2020, when Summit Partners put in $56 million. At that point LearnUpon had 180 staff and about 1,000 customers, and the US gave 70% of sales.
In November 2025 LearnUpon bought Courseau, a Berlin AI course authoring startup founded in 2023. In March 2026 its technology became Create+ inside the LMS. In July 2026 LearnUpon launched the Agentic Learning Platform: an intelligence layer called LearnUpon IQ, three hubs for content, profiles and delivery, and agents that edit courses, build learning paths and answer reporting questions. Noud is CEO and Anderson is CTO.
History
- 2011 LearnUpon Limited is registered with the Irish Companies Registration Office on 20 September.
- 2012 Brendan Noud and Des Anderson start building the LearnUpon LMS in Dublin.
- 2014 Raises a €550,000 seed round led by a US angel investor, with support from Enterprise Ireland.
- 2019 Passes 1,000 customer companies and 70 employees, with offices in Dublin, Philadelphia, Sydney and Belgrade.
- 2020 Summit Partners invests $56 million on 20 October. Antony Clavel of Summit joins the board.
- 2020 Makes its first hire in Salt Lake City, which grows into a US office of 30+ people by 2025.
- 2022 Announces 65 new jobs in Ireland and 130 worldwide, with 260 staff and 1,300+ customers.
- 2024 Launches LearnUpon Anywhere in August for courses embedded in a customer’s own product.
- 2025 Launches Learning Journeys in April for automated, personalised learning paths.
- 2025 Buys Courseau, an AI course authoring platform from Berlin, in November.
- 2026 Releases Create+ in March, AI course authoring built on Courseau, and expands its Sydney office.
- 2026 Launches the Agentic Learning Platform on 14 July, with LearnUpon IQ, three hubs and an MCP server.
LearnUpon funding and investors
- 2014 Seed €550,000
Lead: A US angel investor Enterprise IrelandSource: Silicon Republic
- October 2020 Growth equity, minority $56 million
Lead: Summit Partners Summit PartnersSource: Summit Partners
Sum of $56 million from Summit Partners and $1.5 million raised before 2020, as TechCrunch reports. Earlier sources give the seed money as €550,000 in 2014 (Silicon Republic) or €1.25 million in total from angels, Enterprise Ireland and the NDRC (The Irish Times). LearnUpon has not announced rounds after 2020.
Leadership
- BN Brendan Noud Co-founder and CEO
- DA Des Anderson Co-founder and CTO
- CH Caroline Hynes VP of Product
- AD Aidan Donnelly VP of Engineering
- MS Mark Stanley VP of Marketing
- BS Brett Spencer VP of Customer Experience
- FS Fiona Sweeney Director for Asia-Pacific
Roles of the four VPs come from LearnUpon’s release of 29 January 2026 on its 2025 hires. Antony Clavel of Summit Partners joined the board in 2020. Solocheck lists 16 shareholders of LearnUpon Limited.
CareersGreenhouse job board
- Customer Experience3
- Operations3
- Business Development2
- Engineering2
- Sales2
- Finance1
- Partnerships1
Perks
- Equity from day one
- Retirement matching
- Family healthcare
- Enhanced parental support
- Hybrid work
How the LearnUpon platform works
- agents: Agentic Editor, Journey, Scenarios (beta) and Reporting
- 4
- portals run by one customer
- 800+
- technical support on all plans
- 24/7
- Learning portals with white labelling
- Create+ AI course authoring
- SCORM and xAPI support
- Live learning and webinar integrations
- Learning Journeys and dynamic rules
- Skills and skill tagging
- Certification and re-certification
- Gamification
- Assignments, exams and AI-powered assessments
- Reporting, analytics and Reporting MCP
- LearnUpon Content by Go1
- SSO, HRIS, HubSpot and Salesforce integrations
- Two-way API and webhooks
- eCommerce
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Learning portals Separate learning environments for employees, customers, partners and members under one account. Each portal gets its own branding, URL, users and courses, and one customer runs more than 800 of them. About portals
- Create+ AI course authoring inside the LMS, built on the Courseau acquisition. It turns PDFs, videos and documents into structured courses that an author can edit afterwards. About Create+
- Ask Lia A conversational assistant for learners. It answers everyday questions and points to the next course, while the Journey Agent builds personalised paths. Agentic Learning Platform
- LearnUpon MCP Server Connects ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini or any MCP tool to a company’s LearnUpon reporting data. Admins ask about completions, engagement or skill gaps in plain language. About the MCP server
- LearnUpon Anywhere Embeds LearnUpon courses into a company’s own website or product with a code snippet. Learners take the course in place, and admins track progress in LearnUpon. About LearnUpon Anywhere
- LearnUpon app Apps for iPhone and Android. Learners complete courses, exams and assignments, and managers assign and track progress. Sign-in uses the organisation’s portal name. App Store
How much is LearnUpon?
- LearnUpon for Employees Custom from 100 users, annual subscription
- LearnUpon for Associations Custom from 150 users, annual subscription
- Enterprise plan available LearnUpon for Customer Education Custom from 300 users, annual subscription
Is LearnUpon free?
No free plan and no public free trial. LearnUpon says it is not a fit for fewer than 100 users.
LearnUpon does not publish prices. On learnupon.com/pricing on 6 October 2026 each package shows only a minimum number of users and a demo button. The Subscription Agreement effective 21 January 2026 sets a one-year subscription that renews for 12 months, unless the order form says otherwise. All plans include an implementation consultant, customer success and 24/7 technical support.
How to cancel a LearnUpon subscriptionSubscription Agreement
- Written notice ↗
- Email the notice to legal@learnupon.com
- Send a copy of legal notices to LearnUpon Limited, One Park Place, 4th Floor, Hatch Street Upper, Dublin D02 FD79, Attention: General Counsel
- Export content and learner training history before the end date
- A subscription lasts one year and renews for 12 months unless either side gives notice of non-renewal at least 30 days before the end.
- The customer may end access at any time with 30 days’ written notice. Payment for the current period is not refunded.
- LearnUpon may delete all content 30 days after the subscription ends.
- An order form can set other terms.
Refund rules
- Price changes
- LearnUpon gives 30 days’ notice, and new fees apply from the next renewal.
- Overdue invoices
- After 30 days overdue LearnUpon may suspend access, with at least 7 days’ written notice.
- Governing law
- New York law, with courts in New York, New York.
From the LearnUpon Subscription Agreement effective 21 January 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.
LearnUpon for Businesslearnupon.com/pricing
- 01Three packages: employee training from 100 users, associations from 150 and customer education from 300.
- 02The Enterprise plan for customer education adds white labelling, eCommerce and group branding.
- 03Every plan includes an implementation consultant, a customer success team and 24/7 technical support.
- 04LearnUpon says it does not fit on-premise installs, HIPAA-regulated health data, or schools and universities training students.
Price on request, on 6 October 2026.
Ratings and app
- WebAdmin and learner portals in the browser
- iPhone and iPadLearnUpon app, iOS 15 or later
- AndroidLearnUpon app, 10K+ downloads
- HR systemsBambooHR, ADP Workforce Now, Paycor, Paylocity, Dayforce, SAP SuccessFactors, Gusto
- CRMHubSpot, Salesforce and Planhat
- WebinarsZoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet
- Single sign-onSAML, OpenID Connect, Okta, OneLogin and Microsoft Azure
- AI toolsChatGPT, Claude and Gemini through the MCP server
Is LearnUpon worth it?
What users like
- Ease of use is the most common positive theme, in 71 reviews.G2, 262 reviews
- Customer service scores 4.9 and ease of use 4.7.Capterra, 141 reviews
What users criticise
- Limited features come up in 33 reviews and limited customisation in 23.G2, 262 reviews
- Prices are not public, and plans start at 100 users.LearnUpon pricing page
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot has one review, a complaint about sales messages on LinkedIn, so its score says little about the product.
Latest news
- 2026IDC MarketScape: Major Player, Learning Experience Management
- 2026ISG Buyers Guide for Learning Platforms: Exemplary Provider
- 2026Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards, 12th year in a row
- 2026Fosway 9-Grid: Strong Performer, 7th year in a row
- 2025EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland: Brendan Noud and Des Anderson among finalists
- LearnUpon named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Learning Experience Management 2026
- LearnUpon recognised as an Exemplary Provider in the ISG Buyers Guide 2026 for Learning Platforms
- LearnUpon unveils the Agentic Learning Platform
- LearnUpon launches Create+, AI-native content authoring inside its LMS
- LearnUpon expands in APAC with new Sydney premises and the Courseau acquisition
- LearnUpon acquires AI learning creation platform Courseau
Contacts and company data
- SalesBook a demo
- Customer supportsupport.learnupon.com
- Securitysecurity@learnupon.com
- Legal noticeslegal@learnupon.com
- Mediamarketing@learnupon.com
- Dublin office+353 1 531 0121
- Legal entity
- LearnUpon Limited, 4th Floor, One Park Place, Hatch Street Upper, Dublin 2, D02 FD79, Ireland
- CRO company number
- 503858
- Registered
- 20 September 2011
- Status
- Normal, latest accounts for the year to 31 January 2026
- Security
- ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27701:2019, SOC 2, GDPR
- Data residency
- EU, US or Australia, on Amazon Web Services
Alternatives to LearnUpon
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France A learning platform from Paris where employees build courses for each other. Its Team plan has a public price of $8 per active user a month for up to 100 users. →
- Sana Labs🇸🇪 Sweden An AI learning platform from Stockholm, owned by Workday since 2025. Sana Learn starts at 300 users with an indicative price of €10 per user a month. →
- Masterplan🇩🇪 Germany A Berlin video course library and learning platform for employers, priced per named user on request. →
- D DoceboUnited States A corporate learning platform outside the European catalogue. Its Go.Learn app is published by Docebo Srl. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other corporate learning companies
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