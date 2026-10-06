About LearnUpon

LearnUpon is a Dublin company that sells a learning management system for employee, customer, partner and member training. Brendan Noud and Des Anderson started it in 2012, and LearnUpon counts more than 1,700 organisations and 31 million users. Companies run separate branded portals for each audience from one account, build courses with the AI tool Create+ and connect ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini to their learning data through an MCP server. Prices are not public: plans start at 100 users for employee training, 150 for associations and 300 for customer education. In October 2020 Summit Partners invested $56 million as a minority growth equity investor.

LearnUpon sells one platform in three packages: LearnUpon for Employees, for Customer Education and for Associations. An administrator creates portals, gives each audience its own branding, URL, users and courses, and copies or licenses courses between portals. LearnUpon says one customer runs more than 800 portals. Reports track enrolments, completions and exam results, and LearnUpon Anywhere embeds courses into a customer’s own product.

Brendan Noud worked in sales and Des Anderson worked as a solutions architect at the Dublin e-learning firm WBT Systems before they started LearnUpon in 2012. The company went through the NDRC Launchpad accelerator and got early money from Enterprise Ireland, the NDRC and angel investors. It stayed profitable and mostly self-funded until October 2020, when Summit Partners put in $56 million. At that point LearnUpon had 180 staff and about 1,000 customers, and the US gave 70% of sales.

In November 2025 LearnUpon bought Courseau, a Berlin AI course authoring startup founded in 2023. In March 2026 its technology became Create+ inside the LMS. In July 2026 LearnUpon launched the Agentic Learning Platform: an intelligence layer called LearnUpon IQ, three hubs for content, profiles and delivery, and agents that edit courses, build learning paths and answer reporting questions. Noud is CEO and Anderson is CTO.