About Elucidat

Elucidat is a cloud e-learning authoring tool from Brighton for corporate training teams. Authors build courses in the browser and publish them as SCORM packages or web links, with xAPI tracking as an option. Learning Pool bought Elucidat in October 2025, renamed itself Confirm in August 2026 and now sells the tool as Create. Confirm does not publish a price for Create: the pricing page sends buyers to a sales call, and subscriptions are paid yearly in advance. Authors can upload videos up to 2GB or embed them from YouTube and Brightcove.

Elucidat lets learning teams write, translate and publish online courses without installing software. Subject matter experts can build pages from templates, and admins lock brand styles for every project. Courses go to an LMS as SCORM 1.2 or SCORM 2004 files, or to learners as an Online Link.

Steve Penfold, Ian Budden and Simon Greany founded the company in Brighton. Elucidat Ltd was registered at Companies House on 13 May 2013. YFM Equity Partners invested £3.5 million in 2019 and £7.1 million in total through the British Smaller Companies VCTs. In 2019 Elucidat said North America brought 35% of its revenue, and it opened an office in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Learning Pool, a Derry company backed by Marlin Equity Partners, bought Elucidat in October 2025 for an undisclosed sum. In August 2026 Learning Pool renamed itself Confirm, and elucidat.com now redirects to confirm.com. The authoring tool is sold as Create, next to the Learn:Go learning platform, Engage and Perform. The help center and the login still run on elucidat.com.