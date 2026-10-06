Elucidat
Cloud e-learning authoring tool, sold as Create by Confirm since 2026.
- languages for Auto-Translate
- 75
- largest video file you can upload
- 2GB
- learners reached by 2022, according to Tech.eu
- 35M
- on G2, 185 reviews
- 4.3
About Elucidat
Elucidat is a cloud e-learning authoring tool from Brighton for corporate training teams. Authors build courses in the browser and publish them as SCORM packages or web links, with xAPI tracking as an option. Learning Pool bought Elucidat in October 2025, renamed itself Confirm in August 2026 and now sells the tool as Create. Confirm does not publish a price for Create: the pricing page sends buyers to a sales call, and subscriptions are paid yearly in advance. Authors can upload videos up to 2GB or embed them from YouTube and Brightcove.
Elucidat lets learning teams write, translate and publish online courses without installing software. Subject matter experts can build pages from templates, and admins lock brand styles for every project. Courses go to an LMS as SCORM 1.2 or SCORM 2004 files, or to learners as an Online Link.
Steve Penfold, Ian Budden and Simon Greany founded the company in Brighton. Elucidat Ltd was registered at Companies House on 13 May 2013. YFM Equity Partners invested £3.5 million in 2019 and £7.1 million in total through the British Smaller Companies VCTs. In 2019 Elucidat said North America brought 35% of its revenue, and it opened an office in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Learning Pool, a Derry company backed by Marlin Equity Partners, bought Elucidat in October 2025 for an undisclosed sum. In August 2026 Learning Pool renamed itself Confirm, and elucidat.com now redirects to confirm.com. The authoring tool is sold as Create, next to the Learn:Go learning platform, Engage and Perform. The help center and the login still run on elucidat.com.
History
- 2013 Elucidat Ltd is registered on 13 May. Steve Penfold, Ian Budden and Simon Greany start the company in Brighton.
- 2019 YFM Equity Partners invests £3.5 million in May. Over 10 million people have used courses made with Elucidat.
- 2019 Announces a US office in Raleigh, North Carolina, opening in January 2020.
- 2020 YFM makes a follow-on investment.
- 2023 YFM invests another £2 million in January. Elucidat reports 35 million learners reached.
- 2024 Adds Text-to-Speech, stock images and analytics in Elucidat Create. Co-founders Ian Budden and Simon Greany leave the board in August.
- 2025 Learning Pool buys Elucidat. Companies House records the change of control on 17 October, the deal is announced on 23 October. YFM exits with a 1.3x return.
- 2025 Create gets hosted releases, Online Links, re-release and xAPI tracking in November.
- 2026 Learning Pool renames itself Confirm on 10 August. Elucidat becomes Create, and elucidat.com redirects to confirm.com.
- 2026 Confirm appoints Adam Thompson as CEO on 2 September. Benoit de la Tour moves to a non-executive board role.
Elucidat funding and investors
- May 2019 Growth £3.5 million
Lead: YFM Equity Partners British Smaller Companies VCTsSource: Private Equity Wire
- January 2023 Follow-on £2 million
Lead: YFM Equity Partners British Smaller Companies VCTsSource: Tech.eu
- October 2025 Acquisition by Learning Pool Amount not disclosed
Learning PoolMarlin Equity PartnersSource: Wealth Club, Companies House
YFM invested £7.1 million in total through two British Smaller Companies VCTs, in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023 to 2025. Training Industry gave the 2019 round as $4.5 million. The 2025 sale to Learning Pool was undisclosed and returned 1.3x to the VCTs, with a possible 1.45x after further proceeds.
Leadership
- AT Adam Thompson CEO of Confirm since September 2026, previously its Chief Product Officer
- AJW Adam James Wilkes Director of Elucidat Ltd since March 2026
Steve Penfold led Elucidat as CEO until the sale and left the board on 17 October 2025. Co-founders Ian Budden and Simon Greany left the board in August 2024. We did not find a separate head of Create.
How Elucidat courses are built
- languages for Auto-Translate
- 75
- per video or audio file
- 2GB
- pages per course at most
- 100
- AI course outlines from PDFs
- PowerPoint import
- Templates and brand locking
- In-app review and comments
- Video upload and YouTube embeds
- Text-to-Speech narration
- Stock image library
- Auto-Translate with glossary
- SCORM 1.2 and 2004
- xAPI tracking
- Online Links
- Learner analytics
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- AI course builder Create drafts a course outline from a prompt or an uploaded PDF, tailored to an audience and goal. Authors then edit every page. Create features
- Templates and brand control Pre-built templates, PowerPoint import and locked brand styles. Reviewers leave comments inside the project. Templates
- Video in courses Authors upload MP4, MOV, WEBM and other files up to 2GB, or embed videos from YouTube and Brightcove. Elucidat converts uploads for different devices and connection speeds. Captions in VTT or SRT work on uploaded videos. Video upload help
- Auto-Translate 75 languages through Amazon Translate and DeepL, with a glossary, bulk translation and XLIFF, CSV and JSON export. Supported languages
- Confirm platform Create feeds Learn:Go, the Confirm learning platform, and connects to Engage and Perform. Each product is sold separately. Frontline pricing
How much is Elucidat?
- Formerly Elucidat Create On request yearly subscription, paid in advance
- Learn:Go from $16 / £12 per user a year, sold separately
- Library and Custom On request ready-made and bespoke courses
Is Elucidat free?
No free plan. G2 says Create offers a free trial, and Confirm runs demos on request.
Checked on confirm.com on 6 October 2026. Confirm lists Create, formerly Elucidat, without a price and asks buyers to book a call. The license agreement says subscription fees are paid yearly in advance, are agreed at the start and cannot be refunded or cancelled. Each plan includes a release allowance set in the Order Form, with no storage or bandwidth limit. Learn:Go prices are for a 5,000-person company, billed yearly.
Elucidat for BusinessCreate pricing
- 01Confirm sells Create to companies on a quote after a demo.
- 02Subscriptions run on an Order Form and are paid yearly in advance.
- 03Each plan has a release allowance. Re-releasing the same course does not use it up.
- 04The fair usage policy allows 1,500 concurrent learners and 25 concurrent authors.
No public price on 6 October 2026.
Ratings
- WebAuthors work in the browser, nothing to install
- SCORMSCORM 1.2 and SCORM 2004, 2nd to 4th edition
- Online LinkA hosted web link, can be limited by domain
- xAPITracking mode for SCORM and Online Link courses. No cmi5, AICC or LTI
- Video sourcesUpload up to 2GB, YouTube and Brightcove embeds, Vimeo partly supported
- Interface languagesEnglish, French and German
Is Elucidat worth it?
What users like
- Support answers fast. Capterra reviewers rate customer service 4.9.Capterra, 28 reviews
- 175 of 185 G2 reviews give 4 or 5 stars.G2
What users criticise
- There is no public price: Create (formerly Elucidat) is sold on a quote.confirm.com pricing
- Fees are paid yearly in advance and are not refundable.Elucidat license agreement
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Most Capterra reviews date from 2017 to 2022, before the tool became Create. Confirm does not publish a price for Create.
Latest news
- Confirm appoints Adam Thompson as CEO
- Learning Pool rebrands as Confirm and launches the Workforce Enablement System
- British Smaller Companies VCTs exit Elucidat at 1.3x
- Learning Pool acquires Elucidat
- Elucidat raises another £2 million from YFM
- Elucidat opens a US office
- YFM backs Elucidat with £3.5 million
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@elucidat.com
- Help centersupports.elucidat.com
- Sales, UK+44 207 101 9383
- Sales, US+1 303-895-5371
- DemoBook a demo
- Legal entity
- Elucidat Ltd, 1 Newman Street, 4th Floor, London W1T 1PB, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 08526821, England and Wales
- Registered
- 13 May 2013
- Parent
- Learning Pool Limited, NI060102, 75% or more since 17 October 2025
- Activity
- SIC 62012, business software development
- Governing law
- England and Wales, license agreement of June 2025
Alternatives to Elucidat
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France A learning platform where employees build courses for each other, from Paris. →
- A Articulate 360United States Storyline, Rise and an AI assistant in one subscription, $1,749 per seat a year for L&D teams. ↗
- R RiseUnited States Articulate’s online training system for creating and delivering employee courses. ↗
- i iSpring SuiteUnited States A PowerPoint-based authoring toolkit, from €970 per author a year. ↗
- E EasygeneratorUnited States Cloud authoring with a public price: Pro costs $125 a month for 1 author. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other corporate learning companies
- Speexx🇩🇪 Germany
- Lepaya🇳🇱 Netherlands
- 360Learning🇫🇷 France
- Sana Labs🇸🇪 Sweden
- Masterplan🇩🇪 Germany
- CoachHub🇩🇪 Germany
More EdTech from United Kingdom
- BusuuLanguage learning
- MemriseLanguage learning
- Seneca LearningK-12 learning
- UnibuddyHigher education
- FutureLearnHigher education
- TwinklK-12 learning
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the Elucidat profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/elucidat"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
Elucidat FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.