About Masterplan

Masterplan is a Berlin company that sells a video course library and a learning platform to employers. The library has more than 11,000 learning elements and 3,500 video lessons on soft skills, leadership, AI, digital tools and mandatory training. HR teams build learning paths from these courses and their own content, and an AI coach called PACE lets employees practise in a chat. Masterplan prices per named user and per contract year on request. Since September 2025 the company belongs to Amadeus Fire, a listed German staffing and training group.

Masterplan sells companies a subscription to its course library and its learning platform. Employees watch short video lessons and take a quiz after each one. HR teams assign courses, combine them with their own videos and SCORM files, and track who has finished mandatory training.

Stefan Peukert and Daniel Schütt had sold their previous start-up, Employour, to Gruner + Jahr. In February 2017 they registered the new company in Bochum. Masterplan also names Kate Scisel, Nick Pfisterer and Daniel Mendalka as co-founders. The first course, Fundamentals of Digitization, was filmed in the company’s own studio. The team later moved to Berlin and opened a second office in Düsseldorf.

Investors put €6 million into a Series A in 2018 and €13 million in convertible loans in 2020 and 2021. Riverside Acceleration Capital invested in 2023. In September 2025 Amadeus Fire bought 100% of the shares at an enterprise value of about €20 million. Customers named by Masterplan include the Otto Group, Volkswagen, DZ Bank, E.ON and DHL Group.