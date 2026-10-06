- learning elements in the library
- 11,000+
- customer companies
- 300+
- enterprise value in the 2025 sale to Amadeus Fire
- €20M
- on OMR Reviews, 41 reviews
- 4.7
About Masterplan
Masterplan is a Berlin company that sells a video course library and a learning platform to employers. The library has more than 11,000 learning elements and 3,500 video lessons on soft skills, leadership, AI, digital tools and mandatory training. HR teams build learning paths from these courses and their own content, and an AI coach called PACE lets employees practise in a chat. Masterplan prices per named user and per contract year on request. Since September 2025 the company belongs to Amadeus Fire, a listed German staffing and training group.
Masterplan sells companies a subscription to its course library and its learning platform. Employees watch short video lessons and take a quiz after each one. HR teams assign courses, combine them with their own videos and SCORM files, and track who has finished mandatory training.
Stefan Peukert and Daniel Schütt had sold their previous start-up, Employour, to Gruner + Jahr. In February 2017 they registered the new company in Bochum. Masterplan also names Kate Scisel, Nick Pfisterer and Daniel Mendalka as co-founders. The first course, Fundamentals of Digitization, was filmed in the company’s own studio. The team later moved to Berlin and opened a second office in Düsseldorf.
Investors put €6 million into a Series A in 2018 and €13 million in convertible loans in 2020 and 2021. Riverside Acceleration Capital invested in 2023. In September 2025 Amadeus Fire bought 100% of the shares at an enterprise value of about €20 million. Customers named by Masterplan include the Otto Group, Volkswagen, DZ Bank, E.ON and DHL Group.
History
- 2017 The company is registered in Bochum in February as Mastermind Internet GmbH and renamed Masterplan com GmbH in June.
- 2017 Masterplan announces its first course, Fundamentals of Digitization, filmed in its own studio.
- 2018 Raises a €6 million Series A from DvH Ventures and Tengelmann Ventures in September.
- 2019 Releases the Masterplan.com app for iPhone in September.
- 2020 Existing investors lend a mid-single-digit million sum as a convertible loan in September. Masterplan registers a branch in Austria in November.
- 2021 A second convertible loan brings the total from existing investors to €13 million within a year. Co-founder Daniel Schütt leaves the management board.
- 2023 Riverside Acceleration Capital invests in November. The amount was not disclosed.
- 2025 Amadeus Fire buys 100% of the shares on 24 September at an enterprise value of about €20 million.
- 2026 The registered office moves from Bochum to Berlin. Co-founder Nick Pfisterer joins Stefan Peukert as managing director in August.
Masterplan funding and investors
- September 2018 Series A €6 million
DvH VenturesTengelmann VenturesSource: tech.eu, deutsche-startups.de
- September 2020 to June 2021 Convertible loans €13 million
Tengelmann VenturesRAG-StiftungDvH VenturesNRW.BANKSource: deutsche-startups.de, Startbase
- November 2023 Growth capital Amount not disclosed
Lead: Riverside Acceleration Capital Riverside Acceleration CapitalSource: Masterplan, tech.eu
Sum of the disclosed amounts. The Riverside Acceleration Capital amount was not disclosed. Amadeus Fire bought 100% of the shares in September 2025 at an enterprise value of about €20 million.
Leadership
- SP Stefan Peukert Co-founder and managing director
- NP Nick Pfisterer Co-founder, managing director since August 2026
Co-founder Daniel Schütt left the management board in 2021 and moved to the advisory board. Talip Yenal, CFO since 2021, was managing director from October 2023 to April 2026.
CareersCareers site
- Sales1
- Customer Success1
- Marketing1
Perks
- Learning budget
- 30 days of vacation
- Performance and development cycle twice a year
How Masterplan works
- video lessons
- 3,500+
- experts
- 170+
- new learning elements a month
- 20+
- Learning paths
- Own videos and SCORM 1.2 and 2004
- Mandatory training tracking
- Quizzes after each lesson
- Monthly challenges and rankings
- AI coach PACE
- Company dashboard
- SSO with SAML 2.0 and OIDC
- LTI 1.3 and SCIM
- SAP SuccessFactors
Course categories
Power Skills7
- Emotional Intelligence
- Communication
- Thinking & Deciding Clearly
- Collaboration & Leadership
- Creativity & Innovation
- Digital Literacy
- Global Citizenship
Departments3
- Sales, 320+ learning elements
- Marketing, 770+ learning elements
- Digital tools, 1,390+ learning elements
Mandatory training4
- Data protection and GDPR
- Occupational safety
- Compliance
- 140+ learning elements
AI4
- Fundamentals of AI
- Copilot, ChatGPT and Gemini
- AI Roundup
- Deep dives on LLMs and machine learning
Masterplan produces its own courses, called Masterplan Originals, and curates content from partners such as TED, ZEIT Akademie and Harvard Business Review. Counts from masterplan.com on 6 October 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Course library More than 11,000 learning elements, 3,500 video lessons and 170 experts, with about 20 new learning elements a month. Each lesson ends with a quiz. Browse courses
- Masterplan PACE An AI coach on selected courses. It plays a role, such as a customer or a negotiator, sets a work task and gives feedback in a chat. Managers and admins cannot see the chats. About PACE
- Masterplan Shorts Videos of up to four minutes on single concepts, such as cognitive biases, rhetoric, data literacy and self-management. See Shorts
- Fundamentals of AI A two-hour course for all employees in four chapters. Masterplan says it covers the basic AI literacy duty of the EU AI Act for limited-risk tools such as chatbots. AI training
- Learning platform for HR Learning paths for people, teams or the whole company, own videos and SCORM packages, a company dashboard, monthly challenges with rankings, and SSO, LTI and SAP SuccessFactors connections. Platform features
How much is Masterplan?
- Masterplan licence On request per named user, per contract year
- Own content storage Free up to 10 GB €0.06 per GB above that
Is Masterplan free?
No free plan. Masterplan offers a demo and a free interactive tour of the platform.
Masterplan does not publish prices. Its terms of January 2025 set a fee per named user licence per contract year, paid in advance within 30 days of the invoice, plus VAT. Checked on masterplan.com on 6 October 2026.
How to end a Masterplan contractTerms
- Written notice to Masterplan ↗
- Check the end date of the current contract term
- Send notice at least four weeks before that date
- Download your own learning content before the contract ends
- The terms apply only to businesses. Consumers cannot sign up.
- Without notice, the contract renews for another term of the same length, two years by default.
- Masterplan deletes the customer’s own learning content when the contract ends.
- Changes to the terms are announced four weeks ahead, and customers can object by email.
Refund rules
- Notice period
- Four weeks before the end of the contract term.
- Usage
- No refund for licences that employees do not use.
- Early termination
- Only for an important cause, after a written warning.
- Disputes
- German law. The courts at Masterplan’s registered office decide.
From the Masterplan terms and conditions of January 2025, checked on 6 October 2026.
Masterplan for BusinessTerms for companies
- 01Contracts start on the 1st of the month after both sides sign and run for two years, unless the offer says otherwise.
- 02The fee is due for every licence bought, whether employees register or not.
- 03Masterplan may raise the fee by up to 5% a year, with 30 days’ notice before the contract year ends.
- 04Masterplan promises 99% availability a year and may take up to five hours a month for maintenance.
Prices on request. Terms of January 2025, checked on 6 October 2026.
Ratings and apps
- WebLearners and admins work in the browser
- iPhone and iPadMasterplan.com app since 2019, free for licensed users
- Android10K+ downloads on Google Play
- Single sign-onSAML 2.0 and OIDC, user provisioning with SCIM
- LMS and LXPSCORM 2004 and 1.2, LTI 1.3, content deeplinks, Open Content Network
- SAP SuccessFactorsCourse library and learning status
Is Masterplan worth it?
What users like
- 88% of 41 reviews give 5 stars, the rest give 4.OMR Reviews, 41 reviews
- A wide range of courses, short lessons and the Shorts format.Lisa, Otto, OMR Reviews
- HR teams add their own content and assign learning paths.Manja, Freie Presse Mediengruppe, OMR Reviews
- Masterplan supports each step of the rollout.Manja, Freie Presse Mediengruppe, OMR Reviews
What users criticise
- Many courses are in English with German subtitles or transcripts.OMR Reviews, 2024 and 2025
- Quizzes are mostly yes or no questions.Lisa, Otto, OMR Reviews
- System performance and technical integration could be better.OMR Reviews, 2025 and 2026
- The app has 3.1 stars from 72 ratings in the German App Store.App Store, Germany
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Masterplan has no Trustpilot page and no G2 reviews. Contracts run for two years by default and prices are on request.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Generalinfo@masterplan.com
- Presspresse@masterplan.com
- Sales and supportContact form
- Platform statusstatus.masterplan.com
- Legal entity
- Masterplan com GmbH, Dircksenstr. 47, 10178 Berlin, Germany
- Register
- HRB 287758 B, Charlottenburg Local Court, Berlin
- Previous register
- HRB 16508, Bochum Local Court
- Registered
- 28 February 2017, as Mastermind Internet GmbH
- VAT ID
- DE310915067
- Share capital
- €61,893 since December 2024
- Security
- ISO/IEC 27001 and TISAX
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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