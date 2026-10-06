- certified coaches, according to CoachHub
- 3,500+
- coaching languages
- 80+
- client organisations, according to CoachHub
- 1,000+
- equity raised by June 2022
- $330M
About CoachHub
CoachHub is a Berlin company that sells coaching for employees to large organisations. An algorithm matches each employee with one of more than 3,500 certified coaches, and sessions run by video in 80+ languages and 90+ countries. Companies choose between one-to-one, executive, group and hybrid coaching, and AIMY, an AI coach, works for any employee 24/7. CoachHub sells only to companies and quotes prices on request. Since 2019 it has raised about $330 million in equity, including a $200 million Series C in 2022 led by Sofina and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
CoachHub sells digital coaching to employers. HR teams set up a programme with focus areas, nominate employees, and an algorithm proposes coaches by goals, language and context. Employees meet their coach by video, between sessions they use CoachHub Academy content and the AI coach AIMY, and HR sees anonymised progress in CoachHub Insights. CoachHub works with Microsoft Teams, Workday and other HR systems through an open API.
The brothers Matti and Yannis Niebelschütz registered CoachHub GmbH in Berlin in August 2018. In 2019 HV Holtzbrinck Ventures, Partech, Speedinvest and RTP Global invested €16 million in two tranches. Draper Esprit led $30 million in December 2020 and co-led $80 million with RTP Global in September 2021. In June 2022 Sofina and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led a $200 million Series C, and CoachHub then reported 850 employees.
CoachHub bought the French coaching platform MoovOne in 2021 and the coaching business of the Austrian consultancy Klaiton in 2022. It launched CoachHub Executive in 2023, group coaching in Co-development Hubs the same year and a Microsoft Teams app in 2024. In December 2024 HSBC Innovation Banking UK provided $42 million in growth financing. Yannis Niebelschütz left the management board in January 2025, and Matti Niebelschütz has led the company as CEO since. The press page now lists 400+ employees.
History
- 2018 Matti and Yannis Niebelschütz register CoachHub GmbH in Berlin on 23 August.
- 2019 Raises €6 million in August and €10 million in November from HV Holtzbrinck Ventures, Partech, Speedinvest and RTP Global.
- 2020 Draper Esprit leads a $30 million round. Total funding reaches $50 million.
- 2021 Gets ISO 27001 certification in April and launches CoachHub Wellbeing in May.
- 2021 Raises $80 million in a Series B2 co-led by Draper Esprit and RTP Global, then buys MoovOne in France.
- 2022 Buys the coaching division of Klaiton in Austria, opens in Singapore and Amsterdam.
- 2022 Sofina and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 lead a $200 million Series C. Total funding reaches $330 million.
- 2023 Launches CoachHub Executive, the first AIMY prototype, the Innovation Lab and Co-development Hubs.
- 2024 Releases a Microsoft Teams app in April and gets $42 million in growth financing from HSBC Innovation Banking UK in December.
- 2025 Yannis Niebelschütz leaves the management board in January. Matti Niebelschütz presents AIMY as CEO in February.
- 2025 Launches AIMY 2.0 in November after 50,000 conversations with 60 enterprise clients.
- 2026 Publishes the Make Change Stick survey of 800 senior leaders in September.
CoachHub funding and investors
- August 2019 Seed €6 million
HV Holtzbrinck VenturesPartechSpeedinvest xSource: Tech.eu
- November 2019 Series A €10 million
HV Holtzbrinck VenturesPartechSpeedinvestRTP GlobalSource: FrenchWeb
- December 2020 Series B $30 million
Lead: Draper Esprit HV CapitalPartechSpeedinvestSignals Venture CapitalRTP GlobalSource: Tech.eu
- September 2021 Series B2 $80 million
Lead: Draper Esprit, RTP Global HV CapitalSignals Venture CapitalPartechSpeedinvestSource: CoachHub
- June 2022 Series C $200 million
Lead: Sofina, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 Molten VenturesSpeedinvestHV CapitalSignals Venture CapitalSVB CapitalSource: CoachHub
- December 2024 Growth financing $42 million
HSBC Innovation Banking UKSource: CoachHub
Total as stated by CoachHub in June 2022. The 2019 tranches were in euros: €6 million and €10 million, €16 million in total. CoachHub calls the 2020 and 2021 rounds Series B, with $110 million in Series B overall. The $42 million from HSBC Innovation Banking UK in 2024 is growth financing, a loan, and is not part of the equity total. Valuations were not disclosed.
Leadership
- MN Matti Niebelschütz CEO and co-founder, managing director of CoachHub GmbH
- AP Anja Popp Chief People Officer, holds Prokura since September 2025
- FH Frank Hsiao VP Finance
- JAA Jordi Amat Altés VP Platform and Delivery
- CV Carole Valette Global VP Sales
- DvS David van Schaick VP Marketing
Co-founder Yannis Niebelschütz was CEO in press releases up to December 2024. The Berlin register shows him leaving the management board on 17 January 2025.
How CoachHub works
- certified coaches
- 3,500+
- coaching hours required of each coach
- 500+
- countries
- 90+
- Algorithm coach matching
- Video coaching sessions
- Self-assessments
- 360° feedback
- CoachHub Academy micro-learning
- Learning Paths
- AIMY AI coach
- Video role plays
- Nudges in Microsoft Teams and email
- CoachHub Companion between sessions
- CoachHub Insights dashboards
- Microsoft Teams app
- Workday integration
- Open API
Video, blogs and resources
- Client case studiesProgrammes at Booking.com, Danone, Generali, SumUp and others↗
- ROI calculatorEstimates the return of a coaching programme↗
- Data privacy and complianceCertifications, GDPR, CCPA and the vulnerability disclosure policy↗
- Innovation LabCoaching framework, impact model and Science Council↗
- Press archivePress releases since 2020↗
Products
- CoachHub Individual One-to-one video coaching for leaders and high-potential staff. Coaches are ICF PCC-certified with 500+ coaching hours and 6+ years of leadership experience, and employees add 360° feedback and Academy content between sessions. Individual coaching
- CoachHub Executive Coaching for C-level and senior leaders with PCC- or MCC-certified coaches, 2,000+ coaching hours on average. Assistants book 45- or 90-minute sessions, and coaching runs in 40+ languages. Executive coaching
- CoachHub Collective Co-development Hubs bring 4 to 6 peers together for up to 7 sessions of 90 minutes. A trained coach runs the Payette and Champagne co-development method, and each participant brings one problem. Collective coaching
- CoachHub Rise For individual contributors and first-time managers: 3, 4 or 5 sessions with a certified coach in the first 6 months, plus unlimited access to AIMY for 12 months. Hybrid coaching
- AIMY An AI coach for any employee, available 24/7 on any device. It sets goals, runs video role plays and suggests Academy content. HR sees anonymised trends and never the conversations. AI coach
- CoachHub Academy A library of 8,000+ micro-learning activities in up to 8 languages, with AI recommendations and Learning Paths for topics like Manager as Coach and Change and transformation. Academy
How much is CoachHub?
- Individual On request one-to-one coaching for leaders and high-potentials
- Executive On request C-suite and senior VPs
- Collective On request groups of 4 to 6 peers
- Rise On request 3 to 5 sessions plus 12 months of AIMY
- AIMY On request AI coach for every employee
Is CoachHub free?
No free plan and no free trial for companies.
CoachHub does not publish prices. On 6 October 2026 coachhub.com had no pricing page, and every product page asked for a demo. Capterra shows “Get Price” and no free trial, G2 says pricing is not available. Programmes are sold to organisations only.
CoachHub for BusinessFor organisations
- 01Programmes start with a demo, program design and nomination of coachees by HR.
- 02Coaching runs in 90+ countries and 80+ languages, executive coaching in 40+ languages.
- 03ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 9001, SOC 2 Type II and TISAX, with data hosted in Germany.
- 04Integrations with Microsoft Teams and Workday, plus an open API for HR systems.
Priced on request on 6 October 2026.
Is CoachHub worth it?
What users like
- G2 shows 4.0 from a single review and tags it with ease of access, platform quality and professional coaching.G2
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Public reviews are few: one on G2, none on Capterra and none on Trustpilot on 6 October 2026. CoachHub reports 98% coach satisfaction and a 96% coach matching success rate on its own pages.
Latest news
- 2020Listed in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Human Capital Management Technology, according to CoachHub
- 2020Listed in LinkedIn Top 10 Startups, according to CoachHub
- 2020Shortlisted for The Europas Hottest Edtech Startup
- One in four senior leaders expect employees to simply adapt to change, CoachHub research finds
- CoachHub launches AI coach AIMY 2.0
- CoachHub unveils AI coach AIMY
- CoachHub secures $42 million in growth financing from HSBC Innovation Banking UK
- CoachHub introduces its app for Microsoft Teams
- CoachHub introduces Co-development Hubs as its first collective coaching offering
- CoachHub raises $200 million Series C led by Sofina and SoftBank Vision Fund 2
- CoachHub acquires the coaching division of Klaiton
- CoachHub acquires MoovOne
Contacts and company data
- Generalmail@coachhub.com
- Customer supportsupport@coachhub.com
- Presscoachhub@blastmedia.com
- Securityinfosec@coachhub.com
- SalesRequest a demo
- CoachesJoin the coach community
- Legal entity
- CoachHub GmbH, Alexanderstraße 36, 10179 Berlin, Germany
- Register
- HRB 199098 B, Amtsgericht Berlin-Charlottenburg
- Registered
- 23 August 2018
- Legal form
- GmbH
- Share capital
- €161,967 since December 2022
- Managing director
- Matti Niebelschütz
- VAT ID
- DE320089688
- LEI
- 3912006I8ZJ5UYYN1V58
- Group entities
- USA, Singapore, France, Australia, UK, Japan, Canada, Netherlands, Spain, Italy
Alternatives to CoachHub
- Sharpist🇩🇪 Germany Digital coaching for leaders and managers, also from Berlin. →
- Simundia🇫🇷 France Professional coaching for employees, from Paris. →
- Rise Up🇫🇷 France A training and coaching platform for companies, from Paris. →
- Lepaya🇳🇱 Netherlands Soft-skills training for employees with online modules and workshops, from Amsterdam. →
- B BetterUpUnited States A US coaching platform for employees with human and AI coaching. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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