About CoachHub

CoachHub is a Berlin company that sells coaching for employees to large organisations. An algorithm matches each employee with one of more than 3,500 certified coaches, and sessions run by video in 80+ languages and 90+ countries. Companies choose between one-to-one, executive, group and hybrid coaching, and AIMY, an AI coach, works for any employee 24/7. CoachHub sells only to companies and quotes prices on request. Since 2019 it has raised about $330 million in equity, including a $200 million Series C in 2022 led by Sofina and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

CoachHub sells digital coaching to employers. HR teams set up a programme with focus areas, nominate employees, and an algorithm proposes coaches by goals, language and context. Employees meet their coach by video, between sessions they use CoachHub Academy content and the AI coach AIMY, and HR sees anonymised progress in CoachHub Insights. CoachHub works with Microsoft Teams, Workday and other HR systems through an open API.

The brothers Matti and Yannis Niebelschütz registered CoachHub GmbH in Berlin in August 2018. In 2019 HV Holtzbrinck Ventures, Partech, Speedinvest and RTP Global invested €16 million in two tranches. Draper Esprit led $30 million in December 2020 and co-led $80 million with RTP Global in September 2021. In June 2022 Sofina and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led a $200 million Series C, and CoachHub then reported 850 employees.

CoachHub bought the French coaching platform MoovOne in 2021 and the coaching business of the Austrian consultancy Klaiton in 2022. It launched CoachHub Executive in 2023, group coaching in Co-development Hubs the same year and a Microsoft Teams app in 2024. In December 2024 HSBC Innovation Banking UK provided $42 million in growth financing. Yannis Niebelschütz left the management board in January 2025, and Matti Niebelschütz has led the company as CEO since. The press page now lists 400+ employees.