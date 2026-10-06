ANTON
A free learning app for school subjects.
- users, according to ANTON
- 20M+
- schools, according to ANTON
- 60,000+
- exercises in 200+ exercise types
- 200,000+
- on the App Store, Germany, 320,380 ratings
- 4.8
About ANTON
ANTON is a learning app for school subjects from solocode GmbH in Berlin. It covers preschool to the Abitur in Germany and preschool to grade 8 in the US, with more than 200,000 exercises in over 200 exercise types. All learning content is free and has no ads. ANTON Plus adds offline learning, more games and avatar options from €10 for 12 months, and schools buy a licence from €250 a year in Germany. ANTON says more than 20 million people and more than 60,000 schools use it.
ANTON is a learning platform for school students, parents and teachers. It runs in the browser and as an app for iPhone, iPad, Android and Amazon devices. Students work through exercises at their own pace, get feedback at once and earn stars, trophies and coins for short games. Teachers create class groups, assign exercises and follow progress in a report.
solocode GmbH was registered in Berlin in September 2016 with Lorenz Heine and David Hörmeyer as managing directors. The first iOS version came out in November 2017. The European Regional Development Fund co-finances the project, and from 2021 to 2024 solocode worked with the universities of Potsdam and Magdeburg on AKILAS, an AI learning assistant funded by the German research ministry.
ANTON started with the German curriculum and added French in 2020, a UK version in 2021 and a Brazilian version in December 2021. The US version covers preschool to grade 8 and sells district licences. The company earns money from ANTON Plus subscriptions and school licences. A translation tool turns exercise texts into more than 75 languages for free.
History
- 2016 solocode GmbH is registered in Berlin on 14 September, with Lorenz Heine and David Hörmeyer as managing directors.
- 2017 ANTON appears in the App Store on 7 November. In October the share capital rises from €25,000 to €26,596.
- 2020 ANTON Plus Family and ANTON Plus Teacher go on sale in February.
- 2020 Schools close in March because of COVID-19, and ANTON reports many more families and schools on the platform.
- 2020 ANTON Plus takes second place in the Apps and Education categories of the TOMMI children’s software award.
- 2020 The French version launches in October.
- 2021 The AKILAS research project with the universities of Potsdam and Magdeburg starts in February, with a federal grant of €440,754 to solocode.
- 2021 ANTON launches in the UK in May, based on the National Curriculum.
- 2021 ANTON launches in Brazil in December, based on the BNCC curriculum.
- 2022 German upper secondary content for the Abitur arrives in June, starting with German.
- 2026 Austrian schools can order the ANTON School Licence Complete through the federal Marktplatz Lernapps, with the new diagnostic module ANTON Testen & Fördern.
ANTON funding and investors
- February 2021 Research grant, AKILAS €440,754
German Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchSource: North Data, University of Potsdam
We found no announced venture capital rounds. The imprint says the European Regional Development Fund co-finances ANTON, without an amount. The register lists five shareholders, whose names we did not see.
Leadership
- DH David Hörmeyer Co-founder and managing director
- LH Lorenz Heine Managing director
ANTON describes itself as a small team on its jobs page. In a 2019 advertisement on News4teachers the company wrote that its team had earlier developed the language app Babbel.
CareersCareers site
- Content7
- Growth1
- Support1
- Open application1
How ANTON teaches
- exercises
- 200,000+
- exercise types
- 200+
- languages in the translation tool
- 75
- Exercises aligned to curricula
- Explanations before exercises
- Stars, trophies and coins
- Games teachers can lock
- Avatar designer
- Study lists from your own words
- Translation into 75 languages
- Class groups and assignments
- Progress reports
- Printable certificates
- Offline mode with ANTON Plus
- Browser, iOS, Android and Amazon
Subjects and grade levels
Germany: preschool to Abitur13
- German
- Mathematics
- English
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Geography
- Sachunterricht
- History
- Music
- Computer science
- German as a second language
- Other foreign languages
US: preschool to grade 89
- Math
- English language arts
- Social studies
- Science
- English language development
- Preschool
- Languages
- Music
- Life skills
UK: Early Years to KS311
- Early Years
- English
- Maths
- Science
- Computing
- EAL
- Geography
- History
- Languages
- Music
- PSHE
France: maternelle to 5e6
- French
- Maths
- Science
- History
- English
- Other languages
Brazil: Educação Infantil to Ensino Fundamental9
- Portuguese
- Mathematics
- Science
- Computing
- English
- Geography
- History
- Languages
- Music
Spanish version: preschool to secondary11
- Mathematics
- Language
- Natural sciences
- History
- Chemistry
- Biology
- Physics
- Music
- Social-emotional education
- English
- Indigenous language
Subjects as listed on the German, US, UK, French, Brazilian and Spanish home pages of anton.app on 6 October 2026. Each version follows the national or state curriculum of its country. The German App Store text gives the range as preschool to Abitur.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- ANTON app Exercises, explanations and learning games for all subjects, free and without ads. Works in the browser and on phones, tablets, computers and interactive whiteboards. anton.app
- Study lists Users type or scan their own vocabulary, spelling or question lists, and ANTON turns them into interactive exercises. What are study lists
- Translation tool Translates the text of every exercise into one of 75 languages and reads it aloud. Free for all users. Which languages
- ANTON Plus Offline learning, more games and more avatar options for one user on all devices. Plus Family covers up to 5 family members, Plus Teacher adds group functions for up to 5 classes. What is ANTON Plus
- School Licence A school directory, CSV import, central login codes, assignments for single students and subgroups, detailed reports and certificates. Plus and Complete add ANTON Plus for every student and teacher. anton.app/schullizenz
- District License, US District analytics, rostering, implementation support and integrations with Clever, ClassLink, Canvas, Schoology, Google and Microsoft. Seats start at $6. ANTON for districts
How much is ANTON?
- ANTON €0/year Free, all subjects and grades
- From €10 on anton.app ANTON Plus €9.99/year €9.99 a year, one user, App Store Germany
- ANTON Plus Family €19.99/year €19.99 a year, up to 5 family members
- ANTON Plus Teacher €39.99/year €39.99 a year, up to 5 groups
- School Licence Basic €250/year €250 a year, up to 500 students, €400 above
- School Licence Plus €450/year €450 a year, with ANTON Plus for all, €700 above 500 students
- School Licence Complete €6 per student a year from 100 students
Is ANTON free?
All learning content is free without ads for everyone. ANTON Plus can only be bought by adults.
ANTON Plus prices from the App Store in Germany on 6 October 2026, in euros. Apple does not label the period, and the app text says ANTON Plus is a 12-month plan. The App Store also lists ANTON Plus at €7.99 and €14.99 and Plus Family at €24.99 and €49.99. In the US store Plus costs $9.99, Plus Family $19.99 and Plus Teacher $36.99. Google Play in Germany shows items from €4 to €40. School licence prices are from the order form at anton.app/schullizenz for Germany, include VAT and run for 365 days.
How to cancel ANTON PlusHelp page
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the device and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions
- Select ANTON Plus and choose Cancel subscription
- Google Play ↗
- Open the Google Play Store app
- Go to Menu, then Subscriptions
- Select ANTON Plus and choose Cancel subscription
- Amazon Appstore ↗
- Open My Account on Amazon
- Under Digital Content and Devices, choose My Apps
- Under Manage, open My Subscriptions and cancel
- PayPal, web purchase ↗
- Log in to PayPal
- Open your billing agreements
- Cancel the ANTON subscription
- ANTON Plus renews automatically for the same term unless cancelled before it ends.
- Access to ANTON Plus continues until the last day of the paid term.
- Cancel with the store you paid through. A separate cancellation with ANTON is not needed.
- After an upgrade to Plus Family or Plus Teacher, the unused part of the old plan is refunded only if both purchases went through the same store.
Refund rules
- EU consumers
- 14 days to withdraw without a reason, with a refund within 14 days of the notice.
- Renewal deadline
- The terms require cancellation up to 24 hours before the end of the term.
- School licences
- Renew for another year unless cancelled by email or in writing before the end of the service period.
- Disputes
- German law. solocode does not take part in consumer arbitration.
From the ANTON FAQ and the general terms on anton.app, checked on 6 October 2026.
ANTON for schoolsSchool Licence
- 01The School Licence adds a school directory, CSV import of accounts and central printing of login codes.
- 02Teachers assign exercises to single students and subgroups, hide single exercises and see detailed reports.
- 03School Licence Plus and Complete give ANTON Plus to every student and teacher, also on private devices.
- 04Complete adds the diagnostic module ANTON Testen & Fördern and single sign-on with SESAM.
- 05ANTON stores account data only on servers in Europe, in data centres certified to ISO/IEC 27001.
In Germany on 6 October 2026: Basic from €250 and Plus from €450 a year, Complete €6 per student. US districts pay from $6 a seat, with a $240 classroom licence.
App ratings
- WebRuns in any browser at anton.app
- iPhone and iPad4.8 on the App Store, Germany
- Android4.8 on Google Play, 10M+ downloads
- Amazon AppstoreFor Amazon Fire devices
- Interactive whiteboardsWorks on smart boards and interactive displays
- IntegrationsSESAM in Germany. Clever, ClassLink, Google, Schoology, Canvas and PowerSchool in the US as a paid add-on
App details, App Store Germany
- Current version
- 1.9.3, released 9 February 2026
- First release on iOS
- 7 November 2017
- Requires
- iOS 13 or later
- Size
- 105.2 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- Chart
- No. 4 in Education, Germany
- App languages
- German, English, French, Portuguese, Spanish
- Downloads
- 10M+ on Google Play
- Seller
- solocode GmbH
Is ANTON worth it?
What users like
- Students and teachers value free content, and teachers send tasks to their classes.Franziska Winkel, App Store Germany, September 2026
- Coins, games, avatars, groups and pins keep children motivated.Hugowowh, App Store Germany, October 2026
- A tutor groups children by level and subject and finds it free of distractions.Cylebron, App Store US, December 2025
- 4.8 on the App Store in Germany from 320,380 ratings.App Store
What users criticise
- A parent finds the avatar designer distracts a child from the exercises.emrehikmet, App Store Germany, September 2026
- Some students find the exercises and study lists too easy.Mp03.67, App Store Germany, September 2026
- Explanations are not always clear, and the voices sound synthetic.Romy:P, App Store Germany, September 2026
- A media addiction expert warns that rewards can train children to learn for the reward.Ärzte Zeitung, June 2021
What users write in reviews, not our rating. ANTON has no reviews on Trustpilot. Learning content is free, and ANTON Plus costs from €10 for 12 months.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@anton.app
- Phone+49 30 549091885
- Privacyprivacy@anton.app
- School licence, Germanyschullizenz@anton.app
- US districtsdistricts@anton.app
- UK truststrusts@anton.app
- Legal entity
- solocode GmbH, Mehringdamm 61, 10961 Berlin, Germany
- Commercial register
- HRB 179956 B, Local Court Charlottenburg, Berlin
- VAT ID
- DE308493342
- Managing directors
- Lorenz Heine, David Hörmeyer
- Registered
- 14 September 2016
- Share capital
- €26,596 since October 2017, €25,000 at registration
- D-U-N-S number
- 313941808
- Data storage
- Servers in Europe, data centres certified to ISO/IEC 27001
Alternatives to ANTON
- Sofatutor🇩🇪 Germany Explainer videos and exercises for grade 1 to the Abitur from Berlin, paid after 30 free days. →
- simpleclub🇩🇪 Germany Videos, exercises and an AI tutor for grades 5 to 13, with a paid plan. →
- bettermarks🇩🇪 Germany An adaptive maths learning system for schools, also from Berlin. →
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free homework and revision courses for UK exam boards, part of GoStudent. →
- Squla🇳🇱 Netherlands Online practice for every primary school subject, from Amsterdam. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other k-12 learning companies
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Sofatutor🇩🇪 Germany
- bettermarks🇩🇪 Germany
- simpleclub🇩🇪 Germany
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom
More EdTech from Germany
- BabbelLanguage learning
- LingodaLanguage learning
- KnowunityStudy tools
- SpeexxCorporate learning
- StudySmarterStudy tools
- MasterplanCorporate learning
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the ANTON profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/anton"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
ANTON FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.