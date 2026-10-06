About ANTON

ANTON is a learning app for school subjects from solocode GmbH in Berlin. It covers preschool to the Abitur in Germany and preschool to grade 8 in the US, with more than 200,000 exercises in over 200 exercise types. All learning content is free and has no ads. ANTON Plus adds offline learning, more games and avatar options from €10 for 12 months, and schools buy a licence from €250 a year in Germany. ANTON says more than 20 million people and more than 60,000 schools use it.

ANTON is a learning platform for school students, parents and teachers. It runs in the browser and as an app for iPhone, iPad, Android and Amazon devices. Students work through exercises at their own pace, get feedback at once and earn stars, trophies and coins for short games. Teachers create class groups, assign exercises and follow progress in a report.

solocode GmbH was registered in Berlin in September 2016 with Lorenz Heine and David Hörmeyer as managing directors. The first iOS version came out in November 2017. The European Regional Development Fund co-finances the project, and from 2021 to 2024 solocode worked with the universities of Potsdam and Magdeburg on AKILAS, an AI learning assistant funded by the German research ministry.

ANTON started with the German curriculum and added French in 2020, a UK version in 2021 and a Brazilian version in December 2021. The US version covers preschool to grade 8 and sells district licences. The company earns money from ANTON Plus subscriptions and school licences. A translation tool turns exercise texts into more than 75 languages for free.