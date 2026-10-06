K-12 learning 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Since 2016 4.8 · 320K ratings

ANTON

A free learning app for school subjects.

Visit anton.app All companies
users, according to ANTON
20M+
schools, according to ANTON
60,000+
exercises in 200+ exercise types
200,000+
on the App Store, Germany, 320,380 ratings
4.8

About ANTON

ANTON is a learning app for school subjects from solocode GmbH in Berlin. It covers preschool to the Abitur in Germany and preschool to grade 8 in the US, with more than 200,000 exercises in over 200 exercise types. All learning content is free and has no ads. ANTON Plus adds offline learning, more games and avatar options from €10 for 12 months, and schools buy a licence from €250 a year in Germany. ANTON says more than 20 million people and more than 60,000 schools use it.

ANTON is a learning platform for school students, parents and teachers. It runs in the browser and as an app for iPhone, iPad, Android and Amazon devices. Students work through exercises at their own pace, get feedback at once and earn stars, trophies and coins for short games. Teachers create class groups, assign exercises and follow progress in a report.

solocode GmbH was registered in Berlin in September 2016 with Lorenz Heine and David Hörmeyer as managing directors. The first iOS version came out in November 2017. The European Regional Development Fund co-finances the project, and from 2021 to 2024 solocode worked with the universities of Potsdam and Magdeburg on AKILAS, an AI learning assistant funded by the German research ministry.

ANTON started with the German curriculum and added French in 2020, a UK version in 2021 and a Brazilian version in December 2021. The US version covers preschool to grade 8 and sells district licences. The company earns money from ANTON Plus subscriptions and school licences. A translation tool turns exercise texts into more than 75 languages for free.

History

  1. 2016 solocode GmbH is registered in Berlin on 14 September, with Lorenz Heine and David Hörmeyer as managing directors.
  2. 2017 ANTON appears in the App Store on 7 November. In October the share capital rises from €25,000 to €26,596.
  3. 2020 ANTON Plus Family and ANTON Plus Teacher go on sale in February.
  4. 2020 Schools close in March because of COVID-19, and ANTON reports many more families and schools on the platform.
  5. 2020 ANTON Plus takes second place in the Apps and Education categories of the TOMMI children’s software award.
  6. 2020 The French version launches in October.
  7. 2021 The AKILAS research project with the universities of Potsdam and Magdeburg starts in February, with a federal grant of €440,754 to solocode.
  8. 2021 ANTON launches in the UK in May, based on the National Curriculum.
  9. 2021 ANTON launches in Brazil in December, based on the BNCC curriculum.
  10. 2022 German upper secondary content for the Abitur arrives in June, starting with German.
  11. 2026 Austrian schools can order the ANTON School Licence Complete through the federal Marktplatz Lernapps, with the new diagnostic module ANTON Testen & Fördern.

ANTON funding and investors

€440,754 in one listed public grant
  1. February 2021
    Research grant, AKILAS €440,754

    German Federal Ministry of Education and Research

    Source: North Data, University of Potsdam

We found no announced venture capital rounds. The imprint says the European Regional Development Fund co-finances ANTON, without an amount. The register lists five shareholders, whose names we did not see.

Leadership

  • David Hörmeyer Co-founder and managing director
  • Lorenz Heine Managing director

ANTON describes itself as a small team on its jobs page. In a 2019 advertisement on News4teachers the company wrote that its team had earlier developed the language app Babbel.

Careers

Careers site
10Berlin
10 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Content7
  • Growth1
  • Support1
  • Open application1

How ANTON teaches

exercises
200,000+
exercise types
200+
languages in the translation tool
75
  • Exercises aligned to curricula
  • Explanations before exercises
  • Stars, trophies and coins
  • Games teachers can lock
  • Avatar designer
  • Study lists from your own words
  • Translation into 75 languages
  • Class groups and assignments
  • Progress reports
  • Printable certificates
  • Offline mode with ANTON Plus
  • Browser, iOS, Android and Amazon
ANTON states that it meets ESSA Tier 4 criteria, based on a review by the Johns Hopkins University School of Education, and that Common Sense Privacy gave it a 95% rating.
ANTON for Districts page, anton.app/en_us/district, checked on 6 October 2026

Subjects and grade levels

Germany: preschool to Abitur13

  • German
  • Mathematics
  • English
  • Biology
  • Chemistry
  • Physics
  • Geography
  • Sachunterricht
  • History
  • Music
  • Computer science
  • German as a second language
  • Other foreign languages

US: preschool to grade 89

  • Math
  • English language arts
  • Social studies
  • Science
  • English language development
  • Preschool
  • Languages
  • Music
  • Life skills

UK: Early Years to KS311

  • Early Years
  • English
  • Maths
  • Science
  • Computing
  • EAL
  • Geography
  • History
  • Languages
  • Music
  • PSHE

France: maternelle to 5e6

  • French
  • Maths
  • Science
  • History
  • English
  • Other languages

Brazil: Educação Infantil to Ensino Fundamental9

  • Portuguese
  • Mathematics
  • Science
  • Computing
  • English
  • Geography
  • History
  • Languages
  • Music

Spanish version: preschool to secondary11

  • Mathematics
  • Language
  • Natural sciences
  • History
  • Chemistry
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Music
  • Social-emotional education
  • English
  • Indigenous language

Subjects as listed on the German, US, UK, French, Brazilian and Spanish home pages of anton.app on 6 October 2026. Each version follows the national or state curriculum of its country. The German App Store text gives the range as preschool to Abitur.

Products

  • ANTON app Exercises, explanations and learning games for all subjects, free and without ads. Works in the browser and on phones, tablets, computers and interactive whiteboards. anton.app
  • Study lists Users type or scan their own vocabulary, spelling or question lists, and ANTON turns them into interactive exercises. What are study lists
  • Translation tool Translates the text of every exercise into one of 75 languages and reads it aloud. Free for all users. Which languages
  • ANTON Plus Offline learning, more games and more avatar options for one user on all devices. Plus Family covers up to 5 family members, Plus Teacher adds group functions for up to 5 classes. What is ANTON Plus
  • School Licence A school directory, CSV import, central login codes, assignments for single students and subgroups, detailed reports and certificates. Plus and Complete add ANTON Plus for every student and teacher. anton.app/schullizenz
  • District License, US District analytics, rostering, implementation support and integrations with Clever, ClassLink, Canvas, Schoology, Google and Microsoft. Seats start at $6. ANTON for districts

How much is ANTON?

  • ANTON €0/year Free, all subjects and grades
  • From €10 on anton.app ANTON Plus €9.99/year €9.99 a year, one user, App Store Germany
  • ANTON Plus Family €19.99/year €19.99 a year, up to 5 family members
  • ANTON Plus Teacher €39.99/year €39.99 a year, up to 5 groups
  • School Licence Basic €250/year €250 a year, up to 500 students, €400 above
  • School Licence Plus €450/year €450 a year, with ANTON Plus for all, €700 above 500 students
  • School Licence Complete €6 per student a year from 100 students

Is ANTON free?

All learning content is free without ads for everyone. ANTON Plus can only be bought by adults.

ANTON Plus prices from the App Store in Germany on 6 October 2026, in euros. Apple does not label the period, and the app text says ANTON Plus is a 12-month plan. The App Store also lists ANTON Plus at €7.99 and €14.99 and Plus Family at €24.99 and €49.99. In the US store Plus costs $9.99, Plus Family $19.99 and Plus Teacher $36.99. Google Play in Germany shows items from €4 to €40. School licence prices are from the order form at anton.app/schullizenz for Germany, include VAT and run for 365 days.

How to cancel ANTON Plus

Help page
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the device and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select ANTON Plus and choose Cancel subscription
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open the Google Play Store app
    2. Go to Menu, then Subscriptions
    3. Select ANTON Plus and choose Cancel subscription
  • Amazon Appstore ↗
    1. Open My Account on Amazon
    2. Under Digital Content and Devices, choose My Apps
    3. Under Manage, open My Subscriptions and cancel
  • PayPal, web purchase ↗
    1. Log in to PayPal
    2. Open your billing agreements
    3. Cancel the ANTON subscription
  • ANTON Plus renews automatically for the same term unless cancelled before it ends.
  • Access to ANTON Plus continues until the last day of the paid term.
  • Cancel with the store you paid through. A separate cancellation with ANTON is not needed.
  • After an upgrade to Plus Family or Plus Teacher, the unused part of the old plan is refunded only if both purchases went through the same store.

Refund rules

EU consumers
14 days to withdraw without a reason, with a refund within 14 days of the notice.
Renewal deadline
The terms require cancellation up to 24 hours before the end of the term.
School licences
Renew for another year unless cancelled by email or in writing before the end of the service period.
Disputes
German law. solocode does not take part in consumer arbitration.

From the ANTON FAQ and the general terms on anton.app, checked on 6 October 2026.

ANTON for schools

School Licence
  • 01The School Licence adds a school directory, CSV import of accounts and central printing of login codes.
  • 02Teachers assign exercises to single students and subgroups, hide single exercises and see detailed reports.
  • 03School Licence Plus and Complete give ANTON Plus to every student and teacher, also on private devices.
  • 04Complete adds the diagnostic module ANTON Testen & Fördern and single sign-on with SESAM.
  • 05ANTON stores account data only on servers in Europe, in data centres certified to ISO/IEC 27001.

In Germany on 6 October 2026: Basic from €250 and Plus from €450 a year, Complete €6 per student. US districts pay from $6 a seat, with a $240 classroom licence.

App ratings

App details, App Store Germany

Current version
1.9.3, released 9 February 2026
First release on iOS
7 November 2017
Requires
iOS 13 or later
Size
105.2 MB
Age rating
4+
Chart
No. 4 in Education, Germany
App languages
German, English, French, Portuguese, Spanish
Downloads
10M+ on Google Play
Seller
solocode GmbH

Is ANTON worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. ANTON has no reviews on Trustpilot. Learning content is free, and ANTON Plus costs from €10 for 12 months.

Latest news

  1. ANTON adds upper secondary content, appgefahren
  2. Games in learning apps: harmless or addictive, Ärzte Zeitung
  3. David Hörmeyer is Mathemacher of March and April, DMV
  4. Anton, the learning app for school, News4teachers advertisement

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
solocode GmbH, Mehringdamm 61, 10961 Berlin, Germany
Commercial register
HRB 179956 B, Local Court Charlottenburg, Berlin
VAT ID
DE308493342
Managing directors
Lorenz Heine, David Hörmeyer
Registered
14 September 2016
Share capital
€26,596 since October 2017, €25,000 at registration
D-U-N-S number
313941808
Data storage
Servers in Europe, data centres certified to ISO/IEC 27001

Alternatives to ANTON

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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ANTON FAQ

Yes. All learning content is free for everyone and has no ads. ANTON Plus and school licences add extra functions for a fee.

From €10 for 12 months, according to ANTON. In the App Store in Germany on 6 October 2026, ANTON Plus costs €9.99, Plus Family €19.99 and Plus Teacher €39.99.

Offline learning on phones and tablets, more games and more avatar options for one user on all devices. Plus Family covers up to 5 family members. Plus Teacher adds group messages, individual assignments, reports and certificates for up to 5 groups.

In Germany, preschool to the Abitur, with German, maths, English, sciences, geography, history, music, computer science and German as a second language. The US version covers preschool to grade 8.

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