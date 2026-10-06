About Seneca Learning

Seneca Learning is a London company that runs a free homework and revision platform for school students. Its courses follow UK exam boards from KS2 to A Level, with iGCSE, IB Diploma and BTEC on top. Teachers set homework that marks itself, and parents follow progress on their own platform. Seneca Premium costs from £8.99 a month in the UK and adds AI-marked exam questions, extra learning modes and the AI assistant Amelia. Since February 2022 the company belongs to the Austrian tutoring group GoStudent.

Seneca gives students short revision courses matched to their exam board, with questions after each section and GIFs and memes in the content. The algorithm shows a missed question again in a different format and at a later time. Teachers use the same courses to set homework that marks itself and to see class results.

Stephen Wilks and Lukas Feddern started Seneca after university. Seneca Learning Ltd was registered in England in September 2016, and the website gives 2017 as the launch year. In 2018 the founders published a trial with 1,120 Year 9 pupils in the journal of the Chartered College of Teaching. Lord Stanley Fink was the main investor and sat on the board from 2018 to 2022.

In February 2022 GoStudent bought Seneca. The terms were not disclosed. Both founders stepped down as directors in February 2024, and Matthew Read has been the only director since February 2026. The base platform stays free. Premium plans and School Premium pay for the business, and the company sells in the UK only.