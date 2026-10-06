- users worldwide
- 15M+
- teachers
- 300k+
- UK schools
- 6,000+
- App Store UK, 3,259 ratings
- 4.5
About Seneca Learning
Seneca Learning is a London company that runs a free homework and revision platform for school students. Its courses follow UK exam boards from KS2 to A Level, with iGCSE, IB Diploma and BTEC on top. Teachers set homework that marks itself, and parents follow progress on their own platform. Seneca Premium costs from £8.99 a month in the UK and adds AI-marked exam questions, extra learning modes and the AI assistant Amelia. Since February 2022 the company belongs to the Austrian tutoring group GoStudent.
Seneca gives students short revision courses matched to their exam board, with questions after each section and GIFs and memes in the content. The algorithm shows a missed question again in a different format and at a later time. Teachers use the same courses to set homework that marks itself and to see class results.
Stephen Wilks and Lukas Feddern started Seneca after university. Seneca Learning Ltd was registered in England in September 2016, and the website gives 2017 as the launch year. In 2018 the founders published a trial with 1,120 Year 9 pupils in the journal of the Chartered College of Teaching. Lord Stanley Fink was the main investor and sat on the board from 2018 to 2022.
In February 2022 GoStudent bought Seneca. The terms were not disclosed. Both founders stepped down as directors in February 2024, and Matthew Read has been the only director since February 2026. The base platform stays free. Premium plans and School Premium pay for the business, and the company sells in the UK only.
History
- 2016 Seneca Learning Ltd is registered in England and Wales on 16 September. Lukas Feddern is the first director.
- 2017 Stephen Wilks joins as director in March. Seneca gives 2017 as its launch year.
- 2018 Lord Stanley Fink joins the board in January. Terms for paid Premium packages take effect on 22 January.
- 2018 The founders publish a trial with 1,120 Year 9 pupils in Impact, the journal of the Chartered College of Teaching.
- 2020 After school closures in March, 50,000 pupils a day sign up. Seneca counts 3.15 million users.
- 2020 Stephen Wilks and Lukas Feddern are named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.
- 2022 GoStudent buys Seneca Learning in February, together with Tus Media Group in Spain.
- 2022 The Seneca app comes out on the App Store on 24 August.
- 2024 Stephen Wilks and Lukas Feddern step down as directors on 7 February.
- 2025 Matthew Read becomes a director in December. The company has 26 staff on average for the year.
- 2026 Seneca counts more than 15 million users and 300,000 teachers.
Seneca Learning funding and investors
- 2018–2022 Private investment Amount not disclosed
Lord Stanley FinkSource: The Young Londoner, March 2020
- February 2022 Acquisition Amount not disclosed
GoStudentSource: TechCrunch
Seneca did not announce funding rounds. Crunchbase, as cited by TechCrunch, shows no venture capital before the GoStudent deal. The balance sheet shows £2,398,177 of share premium, money paid for shares above their nominal value. GoStudent did not disclose the purchase price.
Leadership
- MR Matthew Read Director of Seneca Learning Ltd, since December 2025
Companies House lists Matthew Read as the only current director. Co-founders Stephen Wilks and Lukas Feddern stepped down as directors on 7 February 2024. The about page names no CEO.
How Seneca teaches
- pupils in the 2018 trial
- 1,120
- questions answered
- 8bn+
- Premium courses on top of the free ones
- 800+
- Courses by exam board
- Retrieval practice, spacing and interleaving
- Wrong Answers Mode
- Smart Learning Mode
- Cram Mode and Quiz Mode
- AI-marked exam questions
- Mini mock exams
- Downloadable notes as PDF
- Homework that marks itself
- Parent reports
Subjects and exam levels on Seneca
Sciences and maths7
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Maths
- Computer Science
- Coding
- ICT
English and languages6
- English
- English Language
- English Literature
- French
- German
- Spanish
Humanities and social sciences9
- History
- Geography
- Religious Studies
- Sociology
- Psychology
- Citizenship
- Business
- Economics
- Political Studies
Creative and practical6
- Design Technology
- Drama
- Music
- Media Studies
- Food Preparation & Nutrition
- Physical Education
Levels9
- Primary and KS2
- 11+
- KS3
- GCSE
- iGCSE
- A Level
- International A Level
- IB Diploma
- BTEC
Exam boards4
- AQA
- Edexcel
- OCR
- Eduqas
Subjects and levels from the course picker on senecalearning.com and the A Level and GCSE course lists, checked on 6 October 2026. The schools page names AQA, Edexcel, OCR and Eduqas. Economics and Political Studies appear at A Level and IB only.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Free revision courses More than 600 free courses matched to exam board specifications, from KS2 to A Level. Each section ends with questions, and missed answers come back later. Browse courses
- Teacher platform Teachers set homework that marks itself, track completion in real time and share reports with parents. The Resource Hub holds more than 11,000 teacher-made resources. For teachers
- Amelia AI assistant An AI chatbot that answers questions about the course and gives feedback on mock exam answers. Part of the Amelia AI Assistant Premium package, from £14.99 a month. About Premium
- Seneca app The same courses and homework on iPhone and Android. Teachers can set classes and homework from the phone. Get the app
How much is Seneca Learning?
- Exam Boost £8.99/mo from £8.99 a month, lowest price, monthly, 4-month or 12-month
- Popular Amelia AI Assistant £14.99/mo from £14.99 a month, lowest price, monthly, 4-month or 12-month
- Grade Guarantee £5.99 a month extra Added to any package
Is Seneca Learning free?
The base platform with more than 600 exam board courses is free for students, teachers and parents. There is no Premium trial, only one sample course with Premium features.
Seneca Premium for parents and students in the UK, prices in pounds sterling incl. VAT, from app.senecalearning.com on 6 October 2026. The page shows “from” prices a month. Each package can renew every month, every 4 months or every 12 months, paid upfront for the period. Premium is sold in the UK only.
How to cancel Seneca PremiumHelp Centre
- Student account ↗
- Log in to the student account that holds Premium
- Open Premium settings and click the three dots on the subscription
- Click “Cancel subscription”
- Email or post ↗
- Email learnmore@seneca.io with a clear statement
- Or use the cancellation form in the terms
- Or write to the registered office in London
- A parent account cannot cancel. It has to be done in the student account.
- Access stays until the end of the paid period.
- Subscriptions renew for the same period at the standard, non-discounted price.
- The terms ask to stop renewal at least 48 hours before it.
- A subscription can be moved to another account on request.
Refund rules
- Withdrawal, UK
- 14 days from purchase under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013. A subscriber who used the services in that time pays for that use.
- Refunds
- Seneca refunds within 14 days of the latest payment if no Premium feature was used. Cancelling later stops renewal without a refund for the time left.
- Grade Guarantee
- Money back per subject without grades 7–9 at GCSE or A–A* at A Level. The student must finish all free and Premium courses for the subject and exam board, sit a paper where the grade is possible and claim within 2 weeks of results day. Foundation tier papers do not count.
From the Seneca terms of supply for Premium packages and the Help Centre, checked on 6 October 2026.
Seneca Learning for BusinessSeneca for schools
- 01School Sync Package with MIS sync, single sign-on and linked parent accounts
- 02School Premium with AI-marked exam questions, Smart Learning Mode and SLT reports
- 03Premium AI+ with unlimited use of Amelia
- 04Free trial for schools, price on request
Price on request.
Apps and ratings
- WebStudent, teacher and parent platforms in the browser
- iPhone and iPad4.5 on the App Store, UK
- Android4.0 on Google Play, 500K+ downloads
- Other countriesFree sites for Austria, Brazil and Mexico
App details, App Store UK
- Current version
- 1.2.8, released 5 August 2026
- First release on iOS
- 24 August 2022
- Requires
- iOS 13.0 or later
- Size
- 7.6 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- App Store category
- Education
- Downloads
- 500K+ on Google Play
- Seller
- Seneca Learning Ltd.
Is Seneca Learning worth it?
What parents and students like
- Parents write that interactive sections help children who struggle to focus on revision.Claire and Steve Bailey, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Customer service cancelled a renewal and refunded it quickly, according to a parent.Dino Citozi, Trustpilot, September 2026
- More than 600 exam board courses are free without a subscription.Seneca Help Centre
- 79% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 692 reviews
What parents and students criticise
- Several reviewers report renewal charges they did not expect.MorrisMakalanga, Trustpilot, October 2026
- A student reports maths answers marked wrong because of rounding.Celeste ennis, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A student reports lost progress in the app.Atanas Petrov, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Cancelling after 14 days gives no refund for the time left.Seneca Help Centre
What parents and students write in reviews, not our rating. The base platform is free, and Premium costs from £8.99 a month in the UK.
Seneca Learning reviews
-
“Seneca learning was fantastic for my daughter throughout her gcses.”Katie · 28 September 2026 · App Store Seneca was a game changer
-
“Seneca helped break things down and being interactive made revision a more palatable task for him.”Claire and Steve Bailey · 28 September 2026 · App Store Great for learners with ADHD
-
“I did not sign up for any ongoing subscription or authorize this payment.”MorrisMakalanga · 4 October 2026 · App Store I am deeply frustrated with Seneca…
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Support and presslearnmore@seneca.io
- Help Centrehelp.senecalearning.com
- Press kitsenecalearning.com/press-kit
- SchoolsBook a demo
- Legal entity
- Seneca Learning Ltd, WeWork, 123 Buckingham Palace Road, London SW1W 9SH, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 10379489, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 16 September 2016
- VAT number
- 271505126
- Nature of business
- SIC 85310, general secondary education
- Parent company
- GoStudent Education Holding GmbH, Vienna
Alternatives to Seneca Learning
- GoStudent🇦🇹 Austria One-to-one online tutoring on a monthly membership, from Vienna. Owns Seneca since 2022. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources for schools and parents, from Sheffield. →
- MyTutor🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online tutoring for school pupils with university students as tutors, also for schools, from London. →
- Knowunity🇩🇪 Germany Students share notes and ask an AI tutor, free with ads or with a Pro plan, from Berlin. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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