About Unibuddy

Unibuddy is a London company that sells universities a platform where prospective students chat with current students, staff and alumni. Universities embed the chat on their websites, and students can also find ambassadors on partner sites such as UCAS and Studyportals. The platform also has group communities for admitted students and an AI Assistant that answers questions from the university’s website. Unibuddy says it works with more than 500 institutions and has reached more than 3 million prospective students. Prices are on request, and the group reported £7.0 million in turnover for 2024.

Unibuddy connects prospective students with student ambassadors of a university. A student opens a chat on the university’s website or in the Unibuddy app and asks about courses, housing or student life. The university pays a subscription, and the student uses the service for free.

The company was registered in London in September 2015, with Diego Fanara among its first directors. Kimeshan Naidoo joined the board in 2017. Naidoo’s MSc dissertation at UCL was an early version of the product, and the founders worked from UCL’s BaseKX hub and later IDEALondon. Unibuddy launched with five universities in 2017. In 2019 UCAS put the chat on ucas.com.

Stride VC led a $5 million Series A in 2019, and Highland Europe led a $20 million Series B in 2021. Group turnover was £7.0 million in 2024, with a loss after tax of £4.4 million. The company cut costs by 23% that year and raised convertible loan notes at the end of 2024.