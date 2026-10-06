- learners in training, according to Studi
- 59,000
- programmes from CAP to bac+5
- 300+
- revenue in 2024
- €107M
- on Trustpilot, 9,507 reviews
- 4.5
About Studi
Studi is a French online school owned by Galileo Global Education. It prepares adults for CAP, BTS and other state diplomas and for RNCP titles from level 3 to level 7, which is bac+5. Studi says 59,000 learners are in training and the catalogue has more than 300 programmes in 17 fields. A programme costs a fixed price, for example €4,190 to €5,190 for a BTS, and CPF credits, France Travail, employers and apprenticeship contracts can pay for it. Since July 2026 a Studi company has run Le Wagon, the Paris coding bootcamp.
Studi sells distance learning programmes that lead to a state diploma or a professional certification. Learners study written courses, videos and exercises on a platform, join virtual classes and take the official exam. Studi sells each programme at three levels of support, Essentiel, Plus and Premium, and the price includes access for three to ten years.
Pierre Charvet started Comptalia, an online accounting school, in 1999 according to Studi. French Wikipedia dates Comptalia to 2001 and says it grew out of Webetude, a 1999 start-up in Soissons. The group added Ecolems in 2012 for early childhood, beauty and care jobs, and Comnicia in 2015 as a business school. In 2015 it took the name Studi.
Galileo Global Education bought Studi in 2018. Studi then bought Elephorm, a video course platform, in 2018 and Health Events, a medical training company, in 2021, and launched Academee with the TV channel M6 in 2022. In 2026 Studi bid for Le Wagon in court. In July 2026 Galiléo Global Education 4, a company chaired by Studi, became president of Le Wagon SAS.
History
- 1999 Pierre Charvet starts Comptalia, an online accounting school, according to Studi. Wikipedia gives 2001 for Comptalia and 1999 for its predecessor Webetude.
- 2003 Comptalia runs its first live online classes with sound, video and chat.
- 2010 Launches a mobile app for its courses.
- 2012 Opens Ecolems, an online school for early childhood, beauty and care jobs.
- 2015 Opens the business school Comnicia, starts preparing RNCP titles and renames the group Studi.
- 2018 Joins Galileo Global Education. Signs partnerships with ESG and Cours Florent and buys Elephorm.
- 2020 Gets the status of an apprenticeship training centre (CFA).
- 2021 Buys Health Events, which trains doctors, nurses and pharmacists online, and opens ISM Online in Senegal.
- 2022 Launches Academee with M6. The current company Studi SAS is registered in Paris on 1 March.
- 2023 Opens the Studi Center, its building in Pérols in the Montpellier metropolitan area.
- 2024 Gets the AFNOR Engagé RSE label. Revenue reaches €107.0 million with a net profit of €5.95 million.
- 2026 Bids for Le Wagon in March. The Paris court approves a sale plan on 10 June, and in July Galiléo Global Education 4, chaired by Studi, becomes president of Le Wagon SAS.
Leadership
- PC Pierre Charvet Founder, managing director (Directeur général) and publication director
- CF Charlotte Fillol Chief Education Officer
Galileo Global Education Operations is the president of Studi SAS in the French company register, and Pierre Charvet is its managing director. Deloitte & Associés audits the accounts.
Careerscareer.studi.com
- Freelance trainers6
- Sales5
- Le Wagon5
- Health Events4
- Learning experience3
- Finance2
- Engineering and product1
Perks
- Remote work and flex office depending on the job
- 5 paid closing days
- Meal vouchers
- Profit-sharing bonus
- Access to a Studi course
- 10,000 m² offices with a gym in Montpellier
How Studi teaches
- virtual classes a year
- 10,000+
- working professionals who write case studies
- 700+
- average wait for platform access after signing
- 14 days
- Enrolment all year round
- Courses on computer, tablet and phone
- Virtual classes live or as replays
- AI teaching assistant
- Dedicated teaching referent
- Practice exams and oral training
- Three support levels: Essentiel, Plus, Premium
- Access for 3 years, 10 years with Premium
- First exam and first resit included
- 7-day free trial
Programme fields at Studi
Finance and HR6
- Accounting
- Finance and management control
- Logistics and supply chain
- HR policy and recruitment
- Payroll
- Law
Business7
- International trade
- Sales and customer relations
- Retail
- Marketing
- Communication
- Office management
- Management and strategy
Digital and design6
- Web development
- Data and AI
- Project management
- Infrastructure, networks and cybersecurity
- Animation, 3D and VFX
- Graphic and digital design
Services8
- Training and job integration
- Real estate
- Banking and insurance
- Tourism
- Sport
- Early childhood and care
- Beauty
- Hairdressing
Fields as listed in the menu on studi.com on 6 October 2026. Diplomas run from CAP to bac+5. Studi says it has more than 300 programmes and more than 300 CPF-eligible programmes, while its home page says more than 400. More than 130 programmes run as apprenticeships in 18 fields.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Diplomas and RNCP titles Distance programmes that prepare for CAP, BTS, Titres professionnels and RNCP titles up to level 7. The payroll manager programme takes about 380 hours over 9 months and leads to a level 5 Titre professionnel. All diplomas
- Virtual classes Trainers run more than 10,000 virtual classes a year, live or as replays. Plus and Premium add 20 or 40 one-to-one sessions of 30 minutes with an expert trainer. Method
- AI teaching assistant An assistant on the platform explains a course point or helps with an exercise at any hour. It comes with every support level. Method
- Compétences 360 Extra content in the Plus and Premium levels: AI modules with Le Wagon, soft skills with Cours Florent, 1,700 software videos, GlobalExam for five languages, entrepreneurship and career coaching. Compétences 360
- Online apprenticeship Studi is a registered apprenticeship centre. More than 130 programmes from CAP to bac+5 run as apprenticeships, and the employer pays the training. CFA Studi
- Studi for Business Training by skill blocks for employees, apprentice recruitment and certifying programmes that employees can fund with CPF. For employers
How much is Studi?
- Lowest price we found BTS MCO, Essentiel €4,190 BTS level 5, about 1,100 hours over 16 months
- BTS MCO, Premium €5,190 BTS level 5, about 16 months
- AI developer, Essentiel €4,590 Titre professionnel level 5, about 380 hours over 9 months
- Most popular, according to Studi AI developer, Plus €5,090 Titre professionnel level 5, about 9 months
- AI developer, Premium €5,590 Titre professionnel level 5, about 9 months
- MBA HR strategy, Premium €7,190 RNCP level 7, about 450 hours over 10 months, €6,190 with Essentiel
Is Studi free?
A 7-day free trial. CPF can pay up to 100% if the account has enough credit. France Travail aid starts at €0 for the learner, and an employer or its OPCO can fund up to 100%. Apprentices pay nothing. Personal payment runs in interest-free instalments over up to 36 months, from €89 a month, and a study grant can cut the price by up to 30%.
One-off programme prices on studi.com for France on 6 October 2026, in euros including tax. Each programme has three support levels. Plus adds 20 one-to-one sessions and Compétences 360, Premium adds 40 sessions, ten years of access and the “hired or refunded” guarantee. Durations are Studi’s estimates. Self-funded learners pay a deposit of up to 30% after the withdrawal period and the rest in monthly direct debits.
How to withdraw from or end a Studi contractTerms of sale
- Withdrawal ↗
- Send a registered letter to Studi, 3839 avenue Georges Frêche, 34470 Pérols, or email serviceresiliation@studi.fr
- Do it within 10 days of signing the contract, or within 14 days where consumer law applies
- Studi refunds everything you paid
- Termination ↗
- Send a registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt
- Within 30 days of enrolment, 70% of the sums due are waived
- After 30 days the full price stays due, except in a proven case of force majeure
- The contract runs for 36 months from enrolment, whatever the study time.
- One change of programme is allowed, within two months of enrolment.
- Exam attempts after the first resit cost €150 each.
- Unpaid instalments can make the rest due at once and suspend platform access.
Refund rules
- Withdrawal
- Ten days from signing under the training contract, plus the 14-day consumer right under article L.221-18 of the Consumer Code.
- Graduated or refunded
- Plus and Premium learners on eligible certifying programmes get back what they paid themselves if they fail the first exam session, under conditions.
- Hired or refunded
- Premium learners who do not find a matching job within 12 months of the results get back what they paid themselves, if they report a job search every month.
- Funded training
- The rules of the CPF, OPCO or other funder apply. Apprenticeship contracts have their own termination rules.
- Disputes
- Mediation with CM2C, free for consumers, within one year of a written complaint.
From the Studi terms of sale updated on 7 September 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.
Studi for BusinessStudi for Business
- 01Employers recruit apprentices who study online with Studi.
- 02Upskilling and reskilling paths built from RNCP skill blocks.
- 03Certifying programmes from CAP to bac+5 that employees can fund with CPF, with co-funding by the employer.
- 04Each learner has a relationship adviser from onboarding to the exam.
Prices on request. The company skills plan or the employer’s OPCO can fund all or part of the training.
Apps and ratings
- WebCourses, virtual classes and the AI assistant in the browser
- iPhone and iPad3.9 on the App Store, France
- Android4.3 on Google Play, 50,000+ downloads
App details, App Store France
- Current version
- 1.68.1, released 6 October 2026
- First release on iOS
- 3 July 2020
- Requires
- iOS 16 or later
- Size
- 92 MB
- Age rating
- 17+
- Seller
- Studi
- Price
- Free
- School apps
- Separate apps for Comptalia (4.3, 253 ratings), Comnicia, Ecolems and Academee
Is Studi worth it?
What learners like
- An adviser answered every question and explained enrolment and funding step by step.Severine Tirmarche, Trustpilot, October 2026
- A learner who went back to study later in life describes calm support from her training manager and the payments team.YOULOU Laetitia, Trustpilot, October 2026
- The live classes in a digital marketing programme taught a lot.Charlotte Laplace, Trustpilot, November 2024
- 89% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 9,507 reviews
What learners criticise
- A medical secretary course still gave an outdated GP consultation fee, and the update was planned for a later semester.Maï Le Borgne, Trustpilot, September 2026
- One information request led to almost daily emails, text messages and calls from different numbers.Elise PIROLA, Trustpilot, August 2026
- Too few live classes, long text lessons, and the forum as the main help when stuck.Miyuki, Trustpilot, September 2026
- After 30 days a learner who quits still owes the full price, except in a proven case of force majeure.Studi terms of sale, September 2026
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. 8,635 of the reviews are in French. Studi invites learners to review and replied to 155 of its 156 recent negative reviews, according to Trustpilot. Programmes cost about €4,000 to €7,200, and CPF, France Travail, employers or an apprenticeship can pay.
Studi reviews
-
“The courses are clear, the assignments help you understand the material deeply”Saber ABDULRAHMAN · 18 November 2025 · App Store Great Platform for Building Real Skills
-
“Great platform for learning while working”Fouad · 18 November 2025 · App Store Best Online Learning Platfrom
-
“They message just for payments and not to follow up their students.”Florence Sab · 14 July 2024 · App Store They message just for payments and not…
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Generalcontact@studi.fr
- Phone+33 1 74 888 555
- Withdrawal and terminationserviceresiliation@studi.fr
- Paymentsrecouvrement@studi.fr
- Contact formstudi.com/fr/contact
- MediatorCM2C
- Legal entity
- Studi SAS, 155 rue de Charonne, 75011 Paris, France
- SIREN
- 911 148 369, Paris trade register
- VAT ID
- FR57911148369
- Registered
- 1 March 2022
- Share capital
- €6,687,175.43
- President
- Galileo Global Education Operations (SIREN 878 951 094)
- Training organisation
- No. 11756556875, Qualiopi certified for training and apprenticeship
- School code (UAI)
- 0756369R, Paris education authority
- Staff, 2024
- 500 to 999 employees, INSEE bracket
- Result 2024
- Revenue €107.0 million, net profit €5.95 million
- Credit intermediary
- ORIAS No. 23 002 330, for Sofinco loans
- Earlier company
- Studi SAS, SIREN 838 542 819, Soissons, registered 2018, closed 30 September 2022, revenue €62.5 million in 2020
Alternatives to Studi
- OpenClassrooms🇫🇷 France Online programmes with weekly mentor sessions and RNCP titles, paid per month, from Paris. →
- Le Wagon🇫🇷 France Coding, data and AI bootcamps on campus and online, run by a Studi company since July 2026. →
- Jedha🇫🇷 France Training in AI, data and cybersecurity, from Paris. →
- Ironhack🇪🇸 Spain Bootcamps in web development, data and AI, from Madrid. →
- FutureLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online courses and degrees from universities, from London. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other higher education companies
- OpenClassrooms🇫🇷 France
- Amboss🇩🇪 Germany
- Lecturio🇩🇪 Germany
- Unibuddy🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- FutureLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Studyportals🇳🇱 Netherlands
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