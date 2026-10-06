About Studi

Studi is a French online school owned by Galileo Global Education. It prepares adults for CAP, BTS and other state diplomas and for RNCP titles from level 3 to level 7, which is bac+5. Studi says 59,000 learners are in training and the catalogue has more than 300 programmes in 17 fields. A programme costs a fixed price, for example €4,190 to €5,190 for a BTS, and CPF credits, France Travail, employers and apprenticeship contracts can pay for it. Since July 2026 a Studi company has run Le Wagon, the Paris coding bootcamp.

Studi sells distance learning programmes that lead to a state diploma or a professional certification. Learners study written courses, videos and exercises on a platform, join virtual classes and take the official exam. Studi sells each programme at three levels of support, Essentiel, Plus and Premium, and the price includes access for three to ten years.

Pierre Charvet started Comptalia, an online accounting school, in 1999 according to Studi. French Wikipedia dates Comptalia to 2001 and says it grew out of Webetude, a 1999 start-up in Soissons. The group added Ecolems in 2012 for early childhood, beauty and care jobs, and Comnicia in 2015 as a business school. In 2015 it took the name Studi.

Galileo Global Education bought Studi in 2018. Studi then bought Elephorm, a video course platform, in 2018 and Health Events, a medical training company, in 2021, and launched Academee with the TV channel M6 in 2022. In 2026 Studi bid for Le Wagon in court. In July 2026 Galiléo Global Education 4, a company chaired by Studi, became president of Le Wagon SAS.