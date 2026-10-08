About Kiron

Kiron is a Berlin non-profit that runs free online learning for refugees, migrants and underserved communities. On the Kiron Campus, verified learners take 700+ self-paced courses from 13 providers, English and German from A1 to C2, and get certificates. Kiron also runs free job readiness programs such as THRIVE for refugee and migrant women in tech, SkillsForward for AI skills and Kiron Mentoring. Learners pay nothing; government ministries, foundations, companies and donors fund the work. In 2026 the legal entity changed its name from Kiron Open Higher Education gGmbH to Kiron Education gGmbH.

Kiron gives refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced people and members of underserved communities free access to online courses. A learner registers on the Kiron Campus in about 2 minutes, uploads a document that proves their status and then studies at their own pace. Kiron is not an accredited university and does not award degrees. Learners earn course and program certificates.

Markus Kreßler, Vincent Zimmer and Christoph Staudt founded Kiron in Berlin in 2015. A crowdfunding campaign raised about €500,000, and the first goal was to help refugees start university online and transfer to partner universities. In 2017 Kiron counted 50 partner universities in 8 countries. In 2022 it moved its focus to job market access, and in 2024 it closed its offices in Lebanon and Jordan.

Kiron Education gGmbH is a tax-exempt non-profit company. In 2024 it took in €3.58 million: €1.68 million in grants and donations and €1.87 million in revenues. The Federal Ministry of Education and Research, the Federal Foreign Office and Lingoda each paid more than 10% of its income in 2024. Its subsidiary Kiron Digital Learning Solutions GmbH sells white-label learning platforms to other organisations and reinvests in Kiron’s programs.