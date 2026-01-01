Higher education companies in Europe
Services for universities and their students: online degrees and courses, digital textbooks, student recruitment and medical education. The catalogue lists 16 companies in this category from 5 countries. 14 of them have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.
Higher education in the catalogue
- 16
- companies
- 5
- countries
- 14
- detailed profiles
- 9
- cities
Detailed profiles
-
Amboss🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
A medical knowledge platform for doctors and medical students.
- Founded
- 2012
- Rating
- 4.9 on the App Store · 13.8K
-
FutureLearn🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Online courses and degrees from universities and other institutions.
- Founded
- 2012
- Rating
- 4.6 on Trustpilot · 1.9K
-
ICS Learn🇬🇧 Glasgow, United Kingdom
Online courses for CIPD, AAT, CMI and other UK professional qualifications.
- Founded
- 1889
- Rating
- 4.7 on Trustpilot · 13.2K
-
Kortext🇬🇧 Bournemouth, United Kingdom
Digital textbooks and study tools for universities.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 4.5 on the App Store · 2.4K
-
learndirect🇬🇧 Bournemouth, United Kingdom
Online Access to HE Diplomas, GCSEs, A-levels and vocational courses for adults.
- Founded
- 2000
- Rating
- 4.5 on the App Store · 146
-
Lecturio🇩🇪 Leipzig, Germany
Online medical and nursing courses with question banks and quizzes.
- Founded
- 2008
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store · 4.3K
-
Mendeley🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
A reference manager with a Word citation add-in, owned by Elsevier.
- Founded
- 2007
- Rating
- 4.3 on G2 · 250
-
Open Study College🇬🇧 Birmingham, United Kingdom
Home study A Levels, GCSEs, Access to HE and professional qualifications.
- Founded
- 2007
- Rating
- 4.5 on Trustpilot · 7.8K
-
OpenClassrooms🇫🇷 Paris, France
Online vocational programmes with mentors and projects.
- Founded
- 2007
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store · 2.1K
-
Overleaf🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
An online LaTeX editor for papers and theses, majority-owned by Digital Science.
- Founded
- 2011
- Rating
- 4.6 on G2 · 76
-
Perlego🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Subscription digital library of academic and professional ebooks.
- Founded
- 2016
- Rating
- 4.5 on the App Store · 1.1K
-
Studi🇫🇷 Paris, France
Online training and state-recognised diplomas studied at a distance.
- Founded
- 1999
- Rating
- 3.9 on the App Store · 234
-
Studyportals🇳🇱 Eindhoven, Netherlands
A search engine for study programmes at universities worldwide.
- Founded
- 2009
- Rating
- 4.2 on Trustpilot · 135
-
Unibuddy🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
A student-to-student recruitment platform for universities.
- Founded
- 2015
- Rating
- 4.6 on the App Store · 104
All higher education companies
- Amboss A medical knowledge platform for doctors and medical students.🇩🇪 Berlin Universities, Consumers amboss.com
- FutureLearn Online courses and degrees from universities and other institutions.🇬🇧 London Consumers, Universities futurelearn.com
- ICS Learn Online courses for CIPD, AAT, CMI and other UK professional qualifications.🇬🇧 Glasgow Consumers, Companies icslearn.co.uk
- Kiron Free online learning pathways for refugees into higher education.🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers, Universities kiron.ngo
- Kortext Digital textbooks and study tools for universities.🇬🇧 Bournemouth Universities kortext.com
- learndirect Online Access to HE Diplomas, GCSEs, A-levels and vocational courses for adults.🇬🇧 Bournemouth Consumers, Companies learndirect.com
- Lecturio Online medical and nursing courses with question banks and quizzes.🇩🇪 Leipzig Universities, Consumers lecturio.com
- Mendeley A reference manager with a Word citation add-in, owned by Elsevier.🇬🇧 London Universities, Consumers mendeley.com
- Open Study College Home study A Levels, GCSEs, Access to HE and professional qualifications.🇬🇧 Birmingham Consumers, Companies openstudycollege.com
- OpenClassrooms Online vocational programmes with mentors and projects.🇫🇷 Paris Consumers, Companies openclassrooms.com
- Overleaf An online LaTeX editor for papers and theses, majority-owned by Digital Science.🇬🇧 London Universities, Consumers, Companies overleaf.com
- Perlego Subscription digital library of academic and professional ebooks.🇬🇧 London Consumers, Universities perlego.com
- Studi Online training and state-recognised diplomas studied at a distance.🇫🇷 Paris Consumers studi.com
- Studo Digital campus services for universities, such as campus cards and attendance tracking.🇦🇹 Graz Universities studo.com
- Studyportals A search engine for study programmes at universities worldwide.🇳🇱 Eindhoven Consumers, Universities studyportals.com
- Unibuddy A student-to-student recruitment platform for universities.🇬🇧 London Universities unibuddy.com
By country
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom9
- 🇩🇪 Germany3
- 🇫🇷 France2
- 🇦🇹 Austria1
- 🇳🇱 Netherlands1
Other categories
- K-12 learning38
- Corporate learning31
- Learning platforms17
- Language learning14
- Tech skills14
- Study tools13
- Assessment12
- Creative skills8
- Tutoring6
- Virtual labs1
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