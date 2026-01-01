Higher education companies in Europe

Services for universities and their students: online degrees and courses, digital textbooks, student recruitment and medical education. The catalogue lists 16 companies in this category from 5 countries. 14 of them have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.

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Higher education in the catalogue

16
companies
5
countries
14
detailed profiles
9
cities

Detailed profiles

All higher education companies

  • Amboss A medical knowledge platform for doctors and medical students.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Universities, Consumers amboss.com
  • FutureLearn Online courses and degrees from universities and other institutions.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers, Universities futurelearn.com
  • ICS Learn Online courses for CIPD, AAT, CMI and other UK professional qualifications.
    🇬🇧 Glasgow Consumers, Companies icslearn.co.uk
  • Kiron Free online learning pathways for refugees into higher education.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers, Universities kiron.ngo
  • Kortext Digital textbooks and study tools for universities.
    🇬🇧 Bournemouth Universities kortext.com
  • learndirect Online Access to HE Diplomas, GCSEs, A-levels and vocational courses for adults.
    🇬🇧 Bournemouth Consumers, Companies learndirect.com
  • Lecturio Online medical and nursing courses with question banks and quizzes.
    🇩🇪 Leipzig Universities, Consumers lecturio.com
  • Mendeley A reference manager with a Word citation add-in, owned by Elsevier.
    🇬🇧 London Universities, Consumers mendeley.com
  • Open Study College Home study A Levels, GCSEs, Access to HE and professional qualifications.
    🇬🇧 Birmingham Consumers, Companies openstudycollege.com
  • OpenClassrooms Online vocational programmes with mentors and projects.
    🇫🇷 Paris Consumers, Companies openclassrooms.com
  • Overleaf An online LaTeX editor for papers and theses, majority-owned by Digital Science.
    🇬🇧 London Universities, Consumers, Companies overleaf.com
  • Perlego Subscription digital library of academic and professional ebooks.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers, Universities perlego.com
  • Studi Online training and state-recognised diplomas studied at a distance.
    🇫🇷 Paris Consumers studi.com
  • Studo Digital campus services for universities, such as campus cards and attendance tracking.
    🇦🇹 Graz Universities studo.com
  • Studyportals A search engine for study programmes at universities worldwide.
    🇳🇱 Eindhoven Consumers, Universities studyportals.com
  • Unibuddy A student-to-student recruitment platform for universities.
    🇬🇧 London Universities unibuddy.com

By country

  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom9
  • 🇩🇪 Germany3
  • 🇫🇷 France2
  • 🇦🇹 Austria1
  • 🇳🇱 Netherlands1

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Higher education: FAQ

16 companies from 5 countries. Most of them are based in United Kingdom (9), Germany (3), France (2).

Amboss, FutureLearn, ICS Learn, Kortext, learndirect, Lecturio, Mendeley, Open Study College, OpenClassrooms, Overleaf, Perlego, Studi, Studyportals, Unibuddy. Each profile lists prices, ratings, products, history, the legal entity and alternatives, with links to sources.

Consumers: 13 companies. Universities: 11 companies. Companies: 5 companies. One company can serve several audiences.

From the companies’ own websites, public registers, app stores and review sites. Each profile names its sources and the date of the check.

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