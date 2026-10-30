About Pastest

Pastest is a British publisher of revision resources for medical exams, based in Knutsford, Cheshire. It sells online question banks, past papers and textbooks for postgraduate exams such as MRCP, MRCS, MRCPCH, MRCEM, MSRA and FRCA, and for the UKMLA, PLAB 1 and the UCAT. Users log in at pastest.com/account/login with their email and password and study in the web app at member.pastest.com or in the Pastest app for iOS and Android. On 30 October 2026 MRCP Part 1 cost £99.99 for 3 months and £199.99 for 12 months, PLAB 1 £7.99 a month, and the UKMLA Knowledge+ plan £9.99 a month. Nigel and Freydis Campbell founded Pastest in 1972, and the Campbell family still controls Pastest Ltd.

Pastest makes revision resources for medical exams in the UK. Each exam product has a question bank with exam-style questions, past papers built from what candidates report about recent exams, a searchable textbook and analytics on progress. Some products add a tutor mode and an AI assistant called Ask Pastest, which uses Pastest content and NICE guidelines. Pastest also sells video courses such as MRCP Part 1 Exam Essentials and in-person courses for the MRCP PACES clinical exam.

Nigel and Freydis Campbell founded Pastest in 1972. In 1974 it published MRCP Part 1 Practice Papers, which Pastest describes as the first UK medical revision book with explanations. The first online question bank, for MRCP Part 1, followed by 2005. In 2014 the founders handed over leadership and their son Hugh Campbell became Chairman. Pastest Ltd, the current company, was registered on 21 August 2000.

The company covers exams from medical school to specialist training: UCAT and UKMLA for students, PLAB 1 for international graduates, and MRCP, MRCS, MRCPCH, MRCEM, MRCGP, MSRA, FRCA and dentistry exams for doctors and dentists. Most products are one-off purchases for 3, 6 or 12 months with no automatic renewal. Pastest says users who answered its post-exam survey had an average pass rate of 71%.