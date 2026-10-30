Pastest
Question banks, textbooks and video courses for UK medical exams such as MRCP, MRCS, UKMLA and PLAB.
Trial: MRCP and MRCS question banks have a free 48-hour trial. PLAB 1 and the UKMLA Knowledge plan have free tiers.
- medical students and doctors, according to Pastest
- 1,000,000+
- founded by Nigel and Freydis Campbell
- 1972
- MRCP Part 1, 3 months
- £99.99
- on Trustpilot, 5,244 reviews
- 4.0
About Pastest
Pastest is a British publisher of revision resources for medical exams, based in Knutsford, Cheshire. It sells online question banks, past papers and textbooks for postgraduate exams such as MRCP, MRCS, MRCPCH, MRCEM, MSRA and FRCA, and for the UKMLA, PLAB 1 and the UCAT. Users log in at pastest.com/account/login with their email and password and study in the web app at member.pastest.com or in the Pastest app for iOS and Android. On 30 October 2026 MRCP Part 1 cost £99.99 for 3 months and £199.99 for 12 months, PLAB 1 £7.99 a month, and the UKMLA Knowledge+ plan £9.99 a month. Nigel and Freydis Campbell founded Pastest in 1972, and the Campbell family still controls Pastest Ltd.
Pastest makes revision resources for medical exams in the UK. Each exam product has a question bank with exam-style questions, past papers built from what candidates report about recent exams, a searchable textbook and analytics on progress. Some products add a tutor mode and an AI assistant called Ask Pastest, which uses Pastest content and NICE guidelines. Pastest also sells video courses such as MRCP Part 1 Exam Essentials and in-person courses for the MRCP PACES clinical exam.
Nigel and Freydis Campbell founded Pastest in 1972. In 1974 it published MRCP Part 1 Practice Papers, which Pastest describes as the first UK medical revision book with explanations. The first online question bank, for MRCP Part 1, followed by 2005. In 2014 the founders handed over leadership and their son Hugh Campbell became Chairman. Pastest Ltd, the current company, was registered on 21 August 2000.
The company covers exams from medical school to specialist training: UCAT and UKMLA for students, PLAB 1 for international graduates, and MRCP, MRCS, MRCPCH, MRCEM, MRCGP, MSRA, FRCA and dentistry exams for doctors and dentists. Most products are one-off purchases for 3, 6 or 12 months with no automatic renewal. Pastest says users who answered its post-exam survey had an average pass rate of 71%.
History
- 1972 Freydis and Nigel Campbell found Pastest to help doctors prepare for exams.
- 1974 Publishes MRCP Part 1 Practice Papers, with explanations for each answer.
- 2000 Pastest Limited is incorporated on 21 August, with its office in Knutsford, Cheshire.
- 2005 Launches its first online question bank, for MRCP Part 1.
- 2014 The founders hand over leadership. Their son Hugh Campbell becomes Chairman.
- 2022 Pastest marks 50 years of revision resources for doctors.
- 2026 Publishes new refund and cancellation policies on 27 October.
Leadership
- HC Hugh Campbell Chairman since 2014, director
- GC Gillon Campbell Director
- CS Carl Shore Director
- JJ Jennifer Jowers Director
- RD Ross Duncan Director
- JG Jenn Gabriel Head of Marketing
- RN Ross Noach Head of Product
Directors as listed at Companies House on 30 October 2026; other roles from the Pastest about page.
How Pastest works
- MRCP Part 1 questions
- 5,000+
- UKMLA and early years questions
- 6,000+
- free trial for MRCP and MRCS
- 48 h
- Exam-style question banks
- Bespoke past papers
- Searchable textbook
- 3D images in the textbook
- Progress analytics
- Tutor mode
- Ask Pastest AI assistant
- Videos and podcasts
- Offline study in the app
- Free readiness check without registration
Exams covered
Medical school2
- UCAT
- UKMLA and finals
Physicians and paediatrics6
- MRCP Part 1
- MRCP Part 2
- MRCP PACES
- MRCPCH FOP and TAS
- MRCPCH AKP
- MRCPCH Clinical
Surgery, emergency and GP6
- MRCS Part A
- MRCS Part B
- MRCEM Primary
- MRCEM Intermediate
- MRCGP
- MSRA
Other4
- PLAB 1
- Primary FRCA
- Dentistry (MFDS, LDS, MJDF)
- OET and IELTS
Exams listed in the pastest.com menu on 30 October 2026. Pastest also sells short CPD courses on portfolios, clinical communication and leadership.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- MRCP Part 1 Over 5,000 exam-style questions, over 30 past papers and nearly 700 textbook topics. £99.99 for 3 months, £149.99 for 6 months or £199.99 for 12 months, with a free 48-hour trial. MRCP Part 1
- MRCS Part A Over 3,000 exam-style questions, 16 past papers and a textbook of over 500 topics. £99.99 for 3 months, £149.99 for 6 months or £179.99 for 12 months. MRCS Part A
- Med Students and UKMLA A free Knowledge plan with the textbook, prescribing skills questions and 127 OSCE videos. Knowledge+ adds 6,000+ questions and 6 UKMLA past papers; Knowledge + Lessons adds video lessons. UKMLA plans
- PLAB 1 Over 3,000 questions, 2 past papers and the textbook with 3D images. £7.99 a month, £19.99 for 3 months or £34.99 for 6 months; the 3- and 6-month plans include the PLAB 1 Exam Essentials course. PLAB 1
- Video courses On-demand courses such as MRCP Part 1 Exam Essentials (£199.99), PLAB 1 Exam Essentials (£149.99) and the UKMLA Course (£99.99), plus in-person courses for MRCP PACES. On-demand courses
- Pastest app The written exam app for iPhone and iPad and Android, with question review, videos and podcasts. The web app has an Offline section. App Store
How much is Pastest?
- MRCP Part 1 £99.99 for 3 months £149.99 for 6 months, £199.99 for 12 months
- MRCP Part 2 £99.99 for 3 months £149.99 for 6 months, £199.99 for 12 months
- MRCS Part A £99.99 for 3 months £149.99 for 6 months, £179.99 for 12 months
- Medical students UKMLA Knowledge+ £9.99 £9.99 a month, or £4.99 a month on the yearly plan
- PLAB 1 £7.99 £7.99 a month, £19.99 for 3 months, £34.99 for 6 months
- MRCP Membership £459.99 Med Student and MRCP platforms for 5 years
Is Pastest free?
MRCP and MRCS products have a free 48-hour trial. PLAB 1 has a free plan with the textbook, 2 past papers and 100 questions, and the UKMLA Knowledge plan is free. A readiness check at profile.pastest.com/taster needs no registration.
Prices on pastest.com product pages on 30 October 2026, in pounds, tax included. Exam products are one-off purchases for a fixed period and do not renew automatically, except monthly plans. A “Mystery Discount” code ran from 23 to 31 October 2026; prices below are without it.
Refunds and cancellationRefund policy
- By email ↗
- Email enquiries@pastest.com
- Give your name, account email and the order
- Support aims to reply within three business days
- Pastest offers a voluntary refund within 14 days of purchase if you have not made substantial use of the content.
- Approved refunds are processed within 10 business days to the original payment method.
- Fixed-term products end automatically; no action is needed to stop renewal.
- Purchases through the App Store or Google Play follow the platform’s refund rules.
Refund rules
- UK consumers
- The statutory 14-day cancellation right can be lost once digital content starts, if you agreed to immediate supply.
- After 14 days
- Refunds for a change of mind are not normally available; extensions or credits may be offered in exceptional cases.
From the Pastest refund and cancellation policies of 27 October 2026, checked on 30 October 2026.
Pastest for institutionsPartner with Pastest
- 01Pastest invites universities, medical societies and hospital trusts to partner with it.
- 02Institutions get in touch through a contact form on the institutions page.
- 03Pastest also runs a referral scheme and gift cards for individual buyers.
Prices on request, checked on 30 October 2026.
Pastest app ratings
- Web appMembers area at member.pastest.com
- iPhone and iPadPastest app, free with in-app purchases
- AndroidPastest app on Google Play, 50k+ downloads
Is Pastest worth it?
What doctors and medical students like
- 83% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 5,244 reviews
- Reviewers compare it favourably with other revision platforms they used.Ashim Sarkar, Trustpilot, October 2026
- Fixed-term products do not renew automatically.Pastest cancellation policy
What doctors and medical students criticise
- A reviewer finds the textbook too long and not focused on high-yield points.Wagdy Abdelghaffar, Trustpilot, October 2026
- A reviewer says the free trial did not last the full 48 hours.sharon nanayakkara, Trustpilot, October 2026
- The voluntary refund depends on not having used much of the content.Pastest refund policy
What reviewers write, not our rating. Trustpilot shows the profile as claimed and notes that Pastest asks customers to review.
Pastest reviews
-
“It was a great experience.through my medical journey i have never experienced any educational platform like pastest.”Ashim Sarkar · 11 October 2026 · App Store It was a great experience
-
“It didnt give access for the full 48hrs and even couldn’t do a proper trial 50 questions which I asked for.”sharon nanayakkara · October 2026 · App Store It didnt give access for the full 48hrs
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Pastest Limited, No.3 Booths Park, Chelford Road, Knutsford, Cheshire, WA16 8GS, England
- Company number
- 04056527, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 21 August 2000
- Status
- Active, last accounts to 30 June 2025
- Business
- SIC 58110 book publishing, 58290 software publishing, 59132 video distribution, 85590 other education
- Directors
- 5
- Control
- Four members of the Campbell family, Companies House
Alternatives to Pastest
- Passmedicine🇬🇧 United Kingdom A UK question bank for finals, UKMLA, MRCP, MSRA and PLAB, sold for fixed periods, from London. →
- Quesmed🇬🇧 United Kingdom Question banks and OSCE practice for UK medical exams, from the UKMLA to the MRCP, from London. →
- Geeky Medics🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free OSCE guides and a paid platform with OSCE stations, AI virtual patients and question banks, from Poole. →
- Medify🇬🇧 United Kingdom UCAT, GAMSAT and interview preparation for medical and dental school applicants, from London. →
- Amboss🇩🇪 Germany A medical knowledge library and question bank for students and doctors, from Berlin. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 30 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other higher education companies
- Stonebridge🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- OpenClassrooms🇫🇷 France
- Amboss🇩🇪 Germany
- Lecturio🇩🇪 Germany
- Unibuddy🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- FutureLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom
More EdTech from United Kingdom
- SchoolCloudLearning platforms
- The National CollegeCorporate learning
- The Student RoomStudy tools
- VotesforSchoolsK-12 learning
- WidgitK-12 learning
- BusuuLanguage learning
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the Pastest profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/pastest"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
Pastest FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.