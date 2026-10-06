About Amboss

AMBOSS is a Berlin company that makes a medical knowledge library and question bank for medical students, doctors and nurses. Physicians founded it in Cologne in 2012 to prepare for the German Staatsexamen, and since 2017 it has sold an English version for USMLE and other US exams. In Germany a student plan costs €8.25 a month billed yearly, in the US $12.50 a month billed yearly, with 50 Qbank questions a month in the US and 500 in Germany. In March 2025 KIRKBI, M&G Investments and Lightrock led a €240 million round. Since 2025 the company has added AI search for clinicians and an AI study copilot for students.

AMBOSS combines a medical library with a question bank. Students use it to prepare for exams such as the German Staatsexamen, USMLE, COMLEX and shelf exams. Doctors use the same library at work for diagnosis, drug doses, management checklists and clinical calculators.

Young physicians started the company in Cologne in 2012 as MIAMED GmbH. The name AMBOSS, German for anvil, refers to the “Hammerexamen”, the final medical exam in Germany. AMBOSS says that one year after launch 95% of German students preparing for finals used it. The company opened a Berlin office, opened a New York office between 2017 and 2019 and moved its registered seat to Berlin in 2019.

Partech and Target Global led a €30 million Series B in 2019. In 2024 AMBOSS bought NEJM Knowledge+ from NEJM Group and the nursing education start-up Novaheal, and became a European company, AMBOSS SE. In March 2025 it raised €240 million from KIRKBI, M&G Investments and Lightrock. Since then it has launched an MCP server, AI Mode for clinicians and AI Mode Learning for students.