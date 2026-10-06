Higher education 🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany Since 2012 4.9 · 14K ratings

Amboss

A medical knowledge platform for doctors and medical students.

Visit amboss.com All companies
professional users in 180 countries, March 2025
1M+
people on the team, careers site
650+
round in March 2025
€240M
on the App Store, US, 13,848 ratings
4.9

About Amboss

AMBOSS is a Berlin company that makes a medical knowledge library and question bank for medical students, doctors and nurses. Physicians founded it in Cologne in 2012 to prepare for the German Staatsexamen, and since 2017 it has sold an English version for USMLE and other US exams. In Germany a student plan costs €8.25 a month billed yearly, in the US $12.50 a month billed yearly, with 50 Qbank questions a month in the US and 500 in Germany. In March 2025 KIRKBI, M&G Investments and Lightrock led a €240 million round. Since 2025 the company has added AI search for clinicians and an AI study copilot for students.

AMBOSS combines a medical library with a question bank. Students use it to prepare for exams such as the German Staatsexamen, USMLE, COMLEX and shelf exams. Doctors use the same library at work for diagnosis, drug doses, management checklists and clinical calculators.

Young physicians started the company in Cologne in 2012 as MIAMED GmbH. The name AMBOSS, German for anvil, refers to the “Hammerexamen”, the final medical exam in Germany. AMBOSS says that one year after launch 95% of German students preparing for finals used it. The company opened a Berlin office, opened a New York office between 2017 and 2019 and moved its registered seat to Berlin in 2019.

Partech and Target Global led a €30 million Series B in 2019. In 2024 AMBOSS bought NEJM Knowledge+ from NEJM Group and the nursing education start-up Novaheal, and became a European company, AMBOSS SE. In March 2025 it raised €240 million from KIRKBI, M&G Investments and Lightrock. Since then it has launched an MCP server, AI Mode for clinicians and AI Mode Learning for students.

History

  1. 2012 Young physicians found the company in Cologne as MIAMED GmbH.
  2. 2013 MIAMED launches AMBOSS, online software for the German medical exam, written with more than 60 doctors.
  3. 2015–2017 Launches products for German physicians and preclinical students and opens a Berlin office.
  4. 2017 Closes a VC round to build an English product for the US market. The New York office opens by 2019.
  5. 2018 MIAMED GmbH is renamed AMBOSS GmbH.
  6. 2019 Moves its registered seat to Berlin. Partech and Target Global lead a €30 million Series B.
  7. 2020–2022 Opens an office in Cagliari, Sardinia, and reports 2 million registered users in 170+ countries.
  8. 2024 Buys NEJM Knowledge+ in April and Novaheal in the autumn. In December it becomes AMBOSS SE.
  9. 2025 KIRKBI, M&G Investments and Lightrock lead a €240 million round in March. AI Mode for clinicians follows in November.
  10. 2026 Launches AI Mode Learning for students in February and the Knowledge Profile in October.

Amboss funding and investors

€270 million+ disclosed rounds
  1. 2015–2017
    Series A Amount not disclosed

    Source: AMBOSS careers site
  2. September 2019
    Series B €30 million

    Lead: Partech, Target Global Cherry VenturesWellington PartnersHoltzbrinck Digital

    Source: Tech.eu
  3. March 2025
    Growth €240 million

    Lead: KIRKBI, M&G Investments, Lightrock Existing shareholders

    Source: AMBOSS newsroom

Sum of the two rounds with a published amount. The amount of the 2015–2017 Series A was not published. AMBOSS did not state a valuation in its own release of 25 March 2025.

Leadership

  • Madjid Salimi Co-founder and co-CEO, managing director
  • Benedikt Hochkirchen Co-founder and co-CEO, managing director
  • Sievert Weiss Co-founder and medical director

Nawid Salimi, a co-founder, left the management board in January 2026, according to the Berlin register. The founders are physicians.

Careers

careers.amboss.com
13Berlin 1New York
23 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Commercial11
  • Research and development7
  • General and administration5

How AMBOSS works

library articles, US site
1,400+
Qbank questions, US site
13,900+
physicians on the team, March 2025
150+
  • Knowledge Library
  • Qbank for USMLE and COMLEX
  • Physikum and M2 questions
  • Score Predictor
  • Study plans
  • Anki add-on
  • Chrome extension
  • Drug database
  • Clinical calculators
  • AI Mode
  • MCP server for AI tools
  • Offline app
In the Stanford–Harvard NOHARM benchmark of 31 AI systems, AMBOSS AI Mode ranked first overall for clinical safety, according to AMBOSS.
AMBOSS newsroom, 12 February and 28 July 2026

Products

  • Knowledge Library 1,400+ articles for preclinical and clinical subjects, with differential diagnoses, management checklists, calculators and a drug database. The app works offline. Mobile app
  • Qbank 13,900+ questions for USMLE, COMLEX, shelf and board exams in the US, and questions for the Physikum and M2 in Germany, with a Score Predictor and study plans. USMLE prep
  • AI Mode AI search for clinical care, launched in November 2025. It answers only from the AMBOSS knowledge base and links to the articles it uses. AI Mode for clinicians
  • AI Mode Learning A study copilot for students, launched in February 2026, that turns questions and uploaded material into explanations, Qbank sessions and Anki cards. Study copilot
  • Courses and CME Online courses for doctors and nurses, including master classes made with NEJM Group since October 2025 and radiation protection courses in Germany. Courses with NEJM Group
  • Campus and clinic licences Licences for universities, nursing schools, hospitals and practices. AMBOSS says about 90% of German universities give their students free access. Campus licence

How much is Amboss?

  • Germany, student €11.99/mo €11.99 a month, cancel monthly
  • Saves €44 a year Germany, student €8.25/mo €99 a year, billed yearly
  • Germany, unlimited questions €39 to €139 1 to 12 months, on top of a plan
  • US, student $19.99/mo $19.99 a month, billed monthly
  • US, student $12.50/mo Renews at $149 a year, billed yearly
  • Most popular US, membership and Qbank $448 billed yearly, unlimited Qbank
  • US, Student Life $1,199 until the end of PGY-1 Pay once, no renewals

Is Amboss free?

A 5-day free trial in the US. About 90% of German universities give students AMBOSS for free through a campus licence.

Student prices on amboss.com/us and amboss.com/de on 6 October 2026. US prices in dollars, German prices in euros. In the US, monthly plans renew monthly and yearly plans renew yearly. The basic US membership includes 50 Qbank questions a month, the German one 500.

How to cancel AMBOSS

Terms
  • amboss.com, US ↗
    1. Open your account settings
    2. Cancel the membership
    3. Access stays until the end of the billing period
  • amboss.com, Germany ↗
    1. Open the form “Abonnement beenden”
    2. Or cancel in the user account or through customer service
    3. The plan ends at the next possible date
  • A free trial turns into a paid membership unless you cancel before it ends.
  • In the US, a 30-day money-back guarantee applies to purchases made directly with AMBOSS. Send the receipt to refund@amboss.com.
  • German consumers can withdraw through a separate form within 14 days.
  • Refunds apply only to purchases made directly with AMBOSS.

Refund rules

US, 30 days
Full refund within 30 days of purchase, according to the pricing page.
US, terms
The terms say fees already paid are not refunded, even if the program was not used. US terms follow Delaware law.
Germany, withdrawal
14 days to withdraw. The right ends early if you agree that the service starts at once.
Germany, law
German law, courts in Berlin for disputes where the law allows.

From the US pricing page, the US terms and German terms of October 2025 and the German cancellation pages, checked on 6 October 2026.

Amboss for Business

Licences for institutions
  • 01Medical schools, PA and NP programmes and residency programmes in the US buy institutional licences on request.
  • 02In Germany, practices and MVZ pay €29 a month per person.
  • 03Since July 2023 AMBOSS has licensed its nursing product to German vocational nursing schools.
  • 04Universities can add the licence “AMBOSS in der Lehre” for teachers.

German practice price on amboss.com/de on 6 October 2026. Prices for universities and clinics on request.

App ratings

3.0Trustpilot · Poor 16 reviews · company profile claimed in May 2022

App details, App Store US

App
AMBOSS Medical Knowledge
Current version
2.37.0, released 7 September 2026
First release on iOS
23 February 2017
Requires
iOS 17 or later
Size
75 MB
Age rating
17+
App Store categories
Medical, Education
Downloads
500K+ on Google Play
Seller
AMBOSS SE

Is Amboss worth it?

What users like

What users criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot has 16 reviews, 14 of them in German, and most complaints concern renewals and courses. App store ratings are higher. German students pay from €8.25 a month billed yearly.

Amboss reviews

  • Questions are ok
    “Questions are ok I think the style doesn’t quite match up to the real thing.”
    Trustpilot user · 1 August 2026 · App Store
  • Wertvoll und praktisch
    “Einfacher Zugang zu den vergessenen oder unbekannten Begriffen”
    Elena · 28 May 2026 · App Store
  • Hohe Kosten durch Zusatzoption.
    “Im normalen Abo-Modell gibt es ein Fragenlimit von 500 Fragen (reicht für max. 5 Lerntage).”
    Felix · 17 July 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. AMBOSS introduces the Knowledge Profile for Qbank users
  2. AMBOSS AI ranks first in the revised NOHARM benchmark
  3. AMBOSS launches AI Mode Learning for students
  4. AMBOSS launches AI Mode for clinical care
  5. AMBOSS and NEJM Group launch Master Classes in Medicine
  6. AMBOSS closes a €240 million financing round
  7. AMBOSS acquires Novaheal, Tech.eu
  8. AMBOSS acquires NEJM Knowledge+ from NEJM Group

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
AMBOSS SE, Torstraße 19, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Company register
HRB 270315 B, Berlin Charlottenburg district court
VAT ID
DE 812 958 640
Legal form
SE since 12 December 2024, earlier AMBOSS AG and AMBOSS GmbH
Former name
MIAMED GmbH, Cologne, until 2018
Share capital
€1,693,920, September 2025
Subsidiaries
AMBOSS MD Inc. (New York), Amboss Alata Srl, Novaheal GmbH
LEI
391200M42LTT3AOS6243

Alternatives to Amboss

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Amboss FAQ

On 6 October 2026: in Germany €11.99 a month or €99 a year. In the US $19.99 a month or $12.50 a month billed yearly. Unlimited questions cost extra in both countries.

Yes. The US site offers a 5-day free trial. The trial turns into a paid membership unless you cancel before it ends. About 90% of German universities give students free access through a campus licence.

The basic US membership includes 50 questions a month, the German student plan 500. The US Qbank add-on opens more than 13,900 questions for USMLE, COMLEX, shelf and board exams.

Cancel in your account settings or, in Germany, through the form “Abonnement beenden”. Access stays until the end of the paid period.

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