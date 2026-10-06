- short courses in Unlimited
- 1,400+
- online degrees listed, October 2026
- 247
- ExpertTracks
- 75
- on Trustpilot, 1,919 reviews
- 4.6
About FutureLearn
FutureLearn is a London online learning platform that The Open University set up in December 2012. It sells short courses, ExpertTracks, microcredentials and online degrees from universities and companies. Learners can join most short courses for free for the length of the course, and pay for a certificate and lasting access. The Unlimited subscription opens more than 1,400 short courses for €43.99 a month or €299.99 a year. Global University Systems has owned FutureLearn since late 2022.
FutureLearn publishes online courses made by universities, cultural institutions and companies. A short course runs for 2 to 8 weeks and is split into weeks and steps: videos, articles, audio and tests. Learners comment on every step and discuss the material with each other. The partners page lists 81 universities and 102 specialist organisations, among them the British Council, the British Museum, ACCA, AWS and Accenture.
The Open University registered FutureLearn Limited on 10 December 2012 and launched it with 12 UK university partners. The first courses opened in 2013. In 2019 FutureLearn launched the Unlimited subscription, and the Australian jobs group SEEK paid £50 million for a 50% stake. In January 2021 FutureLearn added ExpertTracks, series of courses paid by the month.
Global University Systems, a group of private universities and colleges, bought FutureLearn at the end of 2022. Jo Johnson, a former UK universities minister, became chair. Times Higher Education reported a £16 million loss for 2021. Since 2023 Ian Howell runs the company as managing director. In 2025 and 2026 FutureLearn launched the FLx platform for employers and machine translation of courses into Italian and Spanish.
History
- 2012 The Open University registers FutureLearn Limited on 10 December and announces 12 UK university partners.
- 2013 The first courses open. The University of East Anglia runs the first one, on the power of brands.
- 2016 Learners can earn credit towards a degree from a UK university on FutureLearn.
- 2019 Launches Unlimited in March, an annual subscription to short courses with certificates.
- 2019 SEEK invests £50 million for 50% in April. The Open University keeps the other half, and the deal values FutureLearn at £100 million.
- 2021 Launches 35 ExpertTracks in January at £36 a month.
- 2022 Opens free courses to women and girls in Afghanistan after the Taliban ban on education.
- 2022 Global University Systems buys FutureLearn. Jo Johnson becomes chair of the board.
- 2023 Chief executive Andy Hancock leaves in March. Ian Howell joins as managing director in June.
- 2025 Launches FLx in July, a learning platform for companies built with Viblio. Teesside University Online partners with FutureLearn to deliver its online courses.
- 2026 Releases courses in Italian in May and Spanish in June with an AI translation tool built on Amazon Bedrock.
- 2026 Signs a partnership with Yaaseer in September for digital education in Saudi Arabia.
Leadership
- JJ Jo Johnson Executive Chairman
- IH Ian Howell Managing Director
- VK Vitaly Klopot Director, from Global University Systems
- JB Julia Buckingham Non-executive director
- ER Elad Rachevsky Director, Chief Investment Officer of Global University Systems
- MB Miguel Blazquez Director, Chief Technology Officer of Global University Systems
- RM Rafael Marin Independent non-executive director
Roles from the FutureLearn leadership page. All seven are directors in the Companies House register. Ian Howell joined in June 2023 and became a registered director in July 2025.
CareersTeamtailor job board
- Academic Registry1
Perks
- Hybrid work
- Mental health and wellbeing resources
- Learning and development
How FutureLearn courses work
- of steps to complete, plus all tests, for a certificate
- 90%
- weeks per short course
- 2–8
- course languages: English, Italian, Spanish, French and Portuguese
- 5
- Free limited access for the length of the course
- Comments on every step
- Progress page with test scores
- Digital and printed certificates
- Unlimited subscription
- ExpertTracks by the month
- Microcredentials with UK credits
- Online degrees
- AI course translation
- Works in the mobile browser
Course subjects at FutureLearn
Work and technology3
- Business & Management
- IT & Computer Science
- Law
Health, people and teaching4
- Healthcare & Medicine
- Psychology & Mental Health
- Teaching
- Study Skills
Science and nature2
- Science, Engineering & Maths
- Nature & Environment
Humanities and arts5
- History
- Literature
- Language
- Politics & Society
- Creative Arts & Media
The 14 subjects on futurelearn.com/subjects on 6 October 2026, grouped by us. Each subject has topics, for example AWS, cyber security and data analytics under IT & Computer Science. Of the 48 certifications in the microcredentials catalogue, 30 are in Business & Management and 9 in IT & Computer Science.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Short courses Courses of 2 to 8 weeks from universities and companies. Free access lasts as long as the course. A one-off upgrade adds tests, a certificate and lasting access, for example €49 for Innovative Leadership: Developing Curiosity. Browse courses
- Unlimited One subscription for more than 1,400 short courses, with all weeks and tests open at once and a digital certificate on eligible courses. Learners keep the courses where they earned a certificate. Unlimited
- ExpertTracks Series of 2 to 5 courses on one skill, paid by the month, with a 2-day free trial. Agentic AI from Edureka has 4 courses over 12 weeks at €36 a month. ExpertTracks
- Microcredentials University courses with credits. Fundamentals of Project Management from Nottingham Business School runs 10 weeks, gives 10 UK level 7 credits and costs €784. Microcredentials
- Online degrees Bachelor’s, master’s, MBA, PGCE and other awards from UK universities such as Arden, Falmouth, Roehampton, Brunel and Teesside. The degrees catalogue listed 247 programmes on 6 October 2026. Online degrees
- Course discussions Every step of a course has a comment thread. Learners reply, like and bookmark comments, and educators join some discussions. How it works
- FutureLearn for Business and FLx Course licences and the FLx learning platform for employers, with content from 120+ university partners and from AWS, Accenture and Microsoft. For business
How much is FutureLearn?
- Limited access €0/mo €0, for the length of the course
- Unlimited Monthly €43.99/mo €43.99, billed monthly
- 30% off until 2 November 2026 Unlimited Annual €25/mo €299.99, billed yearly, €209.99 in the offer
- Single course upgrade €49 one-off, Innovative Leadership course
- ExpertTrack €36/mo €36 a month, until the track is complete
- Microcredential €784 one-off, Fundamentals of Project Management
Is FutureLearn free?
Limited access is free: lessons open week by week for the length of the course, without tests, certificates or access after the course ends. Some sponsored courses include a free digital certificate. ExpertTracks start with a 2-day free trial.
Prices on futurelearn.com on 6 October 2026, in euros as the site showed them to a European visitor. Pages on futurelearn.com/info showed Unlimited Annual at £249.99, or £174.99 in the offer. The 30% offer on the first year of Unlimited Annual runs until 2 November 2026. Unlimited renews automatically. US dollar prices were not shown to us.
How to cancel FutureLearn UnlimitedCancellation and refund policy
- futurelearn.com ↗
- Open your Account page
- Click Subscriptions
- Under Unlimited, click Cancel subscription. Access stays until the end of the paid period
- Cancel before the next payment date to avoid the renewal charge.
- Refund requests for Unlimited go to orders@futurelearn.com.
- Refund requests for microcredentials go to mc.support@futurelearn.com.
- Purchases made through a third party follow that seller’s rules.
Refund rules
- Unlimited and upgrades
- 14-day cooling-off period from the first payment, only if you have not attempted a test or downloaded a certificate. For Monthly it covers the first month only.
- ExpertTracks
- 2-day free trial. A refund within 14 days of first access, if no test was attempted. Later monthly payments are not refunded.
- Microcredentials
- A refund until 14 days after learning begins on the first course. Some have non-refundable costs listed on the course page.
- Monthly to annual
- No refund when you switch from Monthly to Annual after the first refund period.
From the FutureLearn cancellation and refund policy and the help centre article updated on 5 October 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.
FutureLearn for BusinessFor business
- 01Course licences for teams with content from 120+ university partners and from AWS, Accenture and Microsoft.
- 02FLx, launched in July 2025, builds learning paths for each employee with AI from Viblio.
- 03FLx adds video skills assessments, an AI career coach called Leo and a wallet for training budgets.
- 04Admins see engagement, completion and user reports in one place.
FutureLearn does not publish business prices. Companies ask for a quote.
Apps and ratings
- WebCourses, tests and discussions in the browser
- Phone and tablet browserNo app. The help centre says the FutureLearn app is not available
- FLxLearning platform for employers
Is FutureLearn worth it?
What learners like
- Courses split into three-week sessions and small steps fit around other plans.Raymund B., Trustpilot, September 2026
- The site is easy to use and progress is easy to track.Dawn Cockerill, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A self-paced MOOC on international development was easy to navigate.Miriam Kamaso, Trustpilot, October 2026
- 93% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars, and FutureLearn replied to all 14 recent negative reviews.Trustpilot, 1,919 reviews
What learners criticise
- Learners on free access found out late that a certificate needs a paid upgrade or Unlimited.Mrs Johnston, Trustpilot, July 2025
- A learner was charged for a monthly subscription after paying for a course.Taylor McCarey, Trustpilot, September 2026
- An Unlimited subscriber found the courses were mostly articles and videos.JW-, Trustpilot, May 2026
- The site sent a learner back to steps already done and did not record a finished course.Janet Baldwin, Trustpilot, September 2026
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. 1,837 of the reviews are in English. Free access does not include tests or certificates, and Unlimited costs €43.99 a month or €299.99 a year in Europe.
FutureLearn reviews
-
“You get a free certificate too, provided you pass the assessment and complete about 90% of the course.”Raymund B. · 27 September 2026 · App Store Free Certificates
-
“I found the website a bit difficult to navigate and it kept sending me back to areas that I had already done.”Janet Baldwin · 23 September 2026 · App Store I found the website a bit difficult to…
-
“The course was advertised as a 4 week free online course but just found out that you won’t get a certificate unless you join and pay for membership”Mrs Johnston · 22 July 2025 · App Store The course was advertised as a 4 week…
Latest news
- Yaaseer and FutureLearn announce a partnership for digital education in Saudi Arabia
- FutureLearn brings Spanish translation to more than 900 online courses
- FutureLearn releases hundreds of courses in Italian
- Free education initiative for women in Afghanistan reaches over 56,000 learners
- FutureLearn partners with 13 more universities for Campus for Ukraine
- FutureLearn launches the FLx learning platform for companies
- FutureLearn chief executive Andy Hancock exits after GUS takeover, Times Higher Education
- FutureLearn sold to GUS, Jo Johnson to chair, The PIE News
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@futurelearn.com
- Orders and refundsorders@futurelearn.com
- Microcredentialsmc.support@futurelearn.com
- Feedbackfeedback@futurelearn.com
- Help centrefuturelearn.zendesk.com
- Become a partnerbusiness.futurelearn.com
- Legal entity
- FutureLearn Limited, Buchanan House, 30 Holborn, London EC1N 2HS, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 08324083, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 10 December 2012
- Type
- Private limited company, active
- SIC code
- 85590, other education
- Controlling shareholder
- UK Academic Holdings Ltd (11104387), 75% or more, since 31 May 2024
- Earlier owners in the register
- Global University Systems B.V. from 30 November 2022, then GAH Education Holding Limited from 19 December 2022
- Last accounts
- Made up to 31 May 2025
FutureLearn vs Coursera, Udemy and others
|FutureLearn
|Coursera
|Udemy
|Domestika
|Skillshare
|MasterClass
|Founded
|2012, The Open University
|2012
|2010
|2002, Madrid
|2010
|2014
|Headquarters
|London
|Mountain View
|San Francisco
|Berkeley
|New York
|San Francisco
|Model
|Free access, per-course upgrades, Unlimited subscription
|Per course, certificate and Coursera Plus
|Per course
|Per course and Plus subscription
|Subscription only
|Annual subscription
|Free option
|Limited access for the length of a course
|Free courses, 7-day Plus trial
|Some free courses
|Plus trial with one credit
|Free trial
|—
|App Store rating, US
|No app
|4.8 (177K)
|4.7 (77K)
|4.9 (12K)
|4.8 (25K)
|4.9 (123K)
“—” means the public sources we checked do not say. Facts from Wikipedia, the companies’ websites and the App Store, checked on 6 October 2026. In December 2025 Coursera agreed to buy Udemy. The other platforms are outside the European catalogue.
Alternatives to FutureLearn
- CourseraUnited States US platform with university and company courses, certificates and the Coursera Plus subscription. It has an iPhone app, which FutureLearn does not. ↗
- UdemyUnited States US marketplace where independent instructors sell courses one by one. ↗
- OpenClassrooms🇫🇷 France Online vocational programmes with mentors and projects, from Paris. →
- Studi🇫🇷 France Online training and state-recognised diplomas studied at a distance, from France. →
- Multiverse🇬🇧 United Kingdom Apprenticeships and upskilling programmes for employees, also from London. →
- Kiron🇩🇪 Germany Free online learning pathways for refugees into higher education, from Berlin. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other higher education companies
- OpenClassrooms🇫🇷 France
- Amboss🇩🇪 Germany
- Lecturio🇩🇪 Germany
- Unibuddy🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Studi🇫🇷 France
- Studyportals🇳🇱 Netherlands
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Is this your company?
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