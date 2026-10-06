About FutureLearn

FutureLearn is a London online learning platform that The Open University set up in December 2012. It sells short courses, ExpertTracks, microcredentials and online degrees from universities and companies. Learners can join most short courses for free for the length of the course, and pay for a certificate and lasting access. The Unlimited subscription opens more than 1,400 short courses for €43.99 a month or €299.99 a year. Global University Systems has owned FutureLearn since late 2022.

FutureLearn publishes online courses made by universities, cultural institutions and companies. A short course runs for 2 to 8 weeks and is split into weeks and steps: videos, articles, audio and tests. Learners comment on every step and discuss the material with each other. The partners page lists 81 universities and 102 specialist organisations, among them the British Council, the British Museum, ACCA, AWS and Accenture.

The Open University registered FutureLearn Limited on 10 December 2012 and launched it with 12 UK university partners. The first courses opened in 2013. In 2019 FutureLearn launched the Unlimited subscription, and the Australian jobs group SEEK paid £50 million for a 50% stake. In January 2021 FutureLearn added ExpertTracks, series of courses paid by the month.

Global University Systems, a group of private universities and colleges, bought FutureLearn at the end of 2022. Jo Johnson, a former UK universities minister, became chair. Times Higher Education reported a £16 million loss for 2021. Since 2023 Ian Howell runs the company as managing director. In 2025 and 2026 FutureLearn launched the FLx platform for employers and machine translation of courses into Italian and Spanish.