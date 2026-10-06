About Sparx Learning

Sparx Learning is an Exeter company that sets weekly homework for secondary school students aged 11 to 16. It runs three systems: Sparx Maths, Sparx Reader and Sparx Science. Sparx counts more than 2,600 schools, 75,000 teachers and 2.2 million students, and says it works with over half of UK schools. Schools buy licences on a quote, and the Sparx Maths Curriculum is free for any school. Sparx Limited belongs to Oxygen House Group, which founder Mark Dixon controls.

Sparx builds homework systems for secondary schools. Each week a teacher picks the topics taught in class. Sparx Maths then builds about an hour of questions for each student, matched to what that student already knows. Students aim to answer 100% of the homework correctly, and bookwork checks ask them to show their written working.

Mark Dixon started the project in 2010 after a talk with another parent at the school gate. He had set up the Oxygen House group in Exeter in 2008. His team spent 8 years testing the system in schools before Sparx Maths opened to all schools in 2018. In September 2019 Sparx bought HegartyMaths, the video platform of teacher Colin Hegarty, and later merged it into Sparx Maths.

Sparx Reader followed in 2022 and Sparx Science in 2023. Colin Hegarty became CEO at the start of 2023. Sparx Limited reported a turnover of £5.3 million and a loss of £1.9 million for 2024, and its parent company funds the business. The company became a certified B Corp in March 2025. Sir Charlie Mayfield, former chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, has chaired the board since October 2025.