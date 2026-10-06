- schools reached, according to Satchel
- 4,500+
- UK secondary schools, according to Satchel
- 1 in 3
- per secondary pupil a year, plus £3,000 base, 2024
- £9
- Satchel One on the App Store, UK, 134,455 ratings
- 3.0
About Satchel One
Satchel is a London company that makes Satchel One, school software for homework, behaviour, attendance, timetables and parent messages. It began in 2011 as Show My Homework, a homework app built by assistant headteacher Naimish Gohil, and the homework tool still runs under that name inside Satchel One. Satchel says its products have reached more than 4,500 schools and that 1 in 3 UK secondary schools use it. By 2024 Satchel One also worked as a cloud MIS, priced at £9 per secondary pupil a year plus a £3,000 base fee. Students and parents use the Satchel One app for free.
Satchel One puts a school’s classroom tools behind one login. Teachers set and mark homework, give behaviour points, book detentions, keep seating plans and take registers. Students see their to-do list, timetable and quizzes. Parents follow homework, behaviour and attendance in the same app. Schools can sync Satchel One with their existing MIS or use its own cloud MIS for census returns, admissions, exams and cover.
Naimish Gohil taught IT in two inner-city London secondary schools and became an assistant headteacher. In 2011 he launched Show My Homework with his own savings. Jon Tiss is named by Satchel as co-founder and sales director. Angel investors and Passion Capital invested first. In January 2017 LocalGlobe led a £2.4 million seed extension. By then the business used the brand Satchel. The legal entity is Teachercentric Limited, registered in England in 2007 under another name and renamed in June 2011.
In 2017 Satchel counted 1,500 schools in 23 countries and more than 80 staff in London. By 2018 it reported 1 million weekly active users. The company later added Satchel Pulse for wellbeing surveys, Satchel Classes with free short lessons for families, the AI assistant Sidekick and a cloud MIS. Its accounts for the year to July 2025 show 26 employees on average, a loss of £672,338 and secured loans of £2.4 million.
History
- 2007 The company that runs Satchel is registered on 16 January as Country Care Agency Limited.
- 2011 The company is renamed Teachercentric Limited in June. Naimish Gohil launches Show My Homework.
- 2012 Gohil and Robert Dighero join the board in October.
- 2013 Show My Homework raises £300,000.
- 2014 The iPhone app comes out on 21 August.
- 2017 LocalGlobe leads a £2.4 million seed extension in January. The business takes the name Satchel and plans an office in Dubai.
- 2017 Satchel counts 1,500 schools in 23 countries. It wins Education Company of the Year at The Assignment Report awards.
- 2018 Gohil reports 1 million weekly active users and 1 in 3 UK secondary schools. Satchel wins a Bett Award.
- 2019 Satchel takes a growth loan secured by Columbia Lake Partners in October.
- 2020 On 23 March, as UK schools close, Show My Homework slows down under the load.
- 2022 Founderpath registers a charge in March. By September Satchel One Plus offers paid features for parents.
- 2024 Satchel One is listed on G-Cloud 14 as a cloud MIS with prices per pupil. New shares raise £2.36 million in the year to July 2024.
- 2025 The head office moves to Bermondsey Street in January. The year to July ends with a loss of £672,338.
Satchel One funding and investors
- 2013 Seed £300,000
Investors not namedSource: Tech.eu
- Before 2017 Angel and venture Amount not disclosed
Angel investorsPassion CapitalSource: Growth Business
- January 2017 Seed extension £2.4 million
Lead: LocalGlobe LocalGlobeSource: Tech.eu, Growth Business
- Year to July 2024 Share issue £2.36 million
Not named in the accountsSource: Companies House accounts
Satchel has published only the 2013 and 2017 amounts. Companies House accounts show £2.36 million of new shares in the year to July 2024; the buyers are not named. Loans were secured by Columbia Lake Partners in 2019, Founderpath in 2022 and BEI Security Trustee Limited in 2024 and 2025. Other loans stood at £2.39 million on 31 July 2025.
Leadership
- NG Naimish Gohil CEO and founder, former assistant headteacher
- JT Jon Tiss Co-founder and sales director
- GY Greg Young Chief operating officer
- JP James Parr Chief financial officer
- AG Alejandro Gonzalez Director of engineering
- HC Hannah Chapple Head of customer success and support
Roles from the Satchel about page. Companies House lists three active directors: Naimish Gohil and Robert Dighero since October 2012, and Tommy O’Sullivan since December 2022. Colin Hughes left the board in November 2025.
How Satchel One works
- classroom management apps
- 8
- base features in every licence
- 7
- onboarding phases, from planning to success
- 4
- Homework and quizzes
- Spelling tests
- Behaviour points and badges
- Detentions and sanctions
- Attendance registers
- Timetables
- Seating plans
- Welfare notes
- Documents and My Drive
- Gradebook
- Notice board
- Public homework calendar
- School census
- Exams and cover
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Show My Homework Teachers set, grade and reuse homework, run self-marking quizzes and spelling tests, and differentiate tasks. Works with Google Classroom and Microsoft Teams. Parents get a notification when a task is set. Homework
- Behaviour and Detentions Staff award points and badges, log incidents and book detentions. Parents and students see the points in the app, and leaders get behaviour and detention reports. Behaviour
- Satchel One MIS Admissions, attendance, assessment, exams with JCQ data, cover and absence, personnel, roles and permissions, and the DfE school census. Schools can start with the classroom apps and switch on MIS features later. Cloud MIS
- Sidekick An AI assistant inside Satchel One that drafts homework, self-grading quizzes, spelling tests in four languages and lesson plans. Satchel says it passes no identifying data to OpenAI and that the tool is free for now. Sidekick
- Satchel Pulse Belonging, wellbeing and mental health surveys for schools and trusts, with results by pupil group. satchelpulse.com
- Satchel Classes More than 1,000 on-demand lessons of 5 to 30 minutes for 11 to 16 year olds, from UK teachers and professionals. Free for families. satchelclasses.com
How much is Satchel One?
- Full MIS Secondary school £9/pupil a year + £3,000 base, all MIS features and classroom apps
- Primary school £5/pupil a year + £500 base, all MIS features and classroom apps
- Secondary setup £2,900 one-off setup £300, data migration £700, launch training £1,900
- Primary setup £950 one-off setup £150, data migration £300, launch training £500
- Several schools 5% to 65% off from 3 to 400+ schools
Is Satchel One free?
No free plan for schools; the G-Cloud listing offers a free trial. Students and parents at subscribing schools use the app for free. Satchel One Plus adds paid features for parents, with a 7-day free trial.
Prices from Satchel’s G-Cloud 14 pricing document dated 30 April 2024, in pounds, per year, checked on 6 October 2026. VAT is not stated. Mobile apps, a Partner Success Manager and phone, email and web support are included. The G-Cloud listing gives a range of £1,455 to £24,975 a licence a year. Satchel has not published a newer price list.
How to cancel Satchel One PlusHelp article
- iPhone, App Store ↗
- Open your subscriptions in the App Store
- Choose the Satchel One Plus plan
- Cancel it before the next billing date
- Android, Google Play ↗
- Open your subscriptions in Google Play
- Choose the Satchel One Plus plan
- Cancel or pause it before the next billing date
- Satchel One Plus is billed monthly through the App Store or Google Play.
- After cancelling, the paid features stay until the end of the billing period.
- Only Google Play lets parents pause the subscription.
- School licences are separate. Parents and students do not pay for the school’s Satchel One.
Refund rules
- Schools
- Either side may end the agreement after a material breach left unremedied for 45 business days.
- Service ends
- If Satchel stops a service, it refunds the rest of the term pro rata.
- Law
- English law applies.
From the Satchel One help center and the terms updated on 9 June 2025, checked on 6 October 2026.
Satchel One for schools and trustsG-Cloud listing
- 01Schools can run the classroom apps next to their current MIS for up to two terms, then switch on the MIS.
- 02Satchel syncs with an existing MIS overnight through Groupcall Xporter on Demand and connects other tools through Wonde.
- 03Trusts get 5% off from 3 schools and up to 65% off from 400 schools.
- 04Data is hosted on AWS in the European Economic Area. Satchel holds Cyber Essentials.
Secondary £9 per pupil and £3,000 base a year, primary £5 and £500, G-Cloud 14 pricing of April 2024.
Satchel One app ratings
- WebLog in at satchelone.com/login
- iPhone and iPadSatchel One app, iOS 15 or later
- AndroidSatchel One app, 1M+ downloads
- Google Classroom and Microsoft TeamsHomework integration
- Single sign-onOffice 365, Google and RM Unify
- MIS syncGroupcall Xporter on Demand, Wonde, Timetabler
Satchel One, App Store UK
- Current version
- 11.3.6, released 28 August 2026
- First release on iOS
- 21 August 2014
- Requires
- iOS 15.0 or later
- Price
- Free, Satchel One Plus in the app
- Google Play downloads
- 1M+, 43.3K reviews
Is Satchel One worth it?
What students and parents like
- A parent finds it better than recording homework by hand.Daniel Fountain, Trustpilot, February 2026
- A reviewer likes the layout.Trustpilot, February 2025
- Students, parents and teachers use one app, free for families.Satchel One on the App Store
- The App Store UK rating is 3.0 from 134,455 ratings, higher than the Arbor apps at 1.3 to 1.4.App Store UK
What students and parents criticise
- Parents see blank tasks that their children cannot see or tick off.Daniel Fountain, Trustpilot, February 2026
- Past homework is hard to find, and quizzes are hard to use.Trustpilot, February 2025
- Documents attached to homework would not open for months.Caroline, Trustpilot, October 2023
- A parent could not cancel a paid trial and waited weeks for replies.Melanie, Trustpilot, June 2021
- 74% of Trustpilot reviews give 1 or 2 stars. Google Play shows 2.1.Trustpilot, 51 reviews
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Many public reviews come from students and complain about the amount of homework. Schools buy Satchel One, and staff rarely review it in public. The Trustpilot page is for showmyhomework.co.uk, and Satchel has not claimed it.
Satchel One reviews
-
“But the system is so very very buggy.”Daniel Fountain · 2 February 2026 · App Store Parent review
-
“good layout but hard to find past homework.”hello chat · 5 February 2025 · App Store good layout but hard to find
-
“You can’t open documents uploaded to homework.”Caroline · 10 October 2023 · App Store You can’t open documents uploaded to…
Latest news
- 2017Education Company of the Year, The Assignment Report
- 2018Bett Award, Whole School Aids for Learning, Teaching and Assessment
- 2019Edtech Innovator of the Year, The Techies
- 2021Bett Award, Whole School Aids for Learning, Teaching and Assessment
Contacts and company data
- Supportcontactus.satchelone.com
- Salessalesenquiries@teamsatchel.com
- Pressmedia@teamsatchel.com
- Data protectionDPO@teamsatchel.com
- Phone020 7197 9550
- Service statusstatus.satchelone.com
- Legal entity
- Teachercentric Limited, Second Floor, Laxmi, The Tanneries, 57 Bermondsey Street, London SE1 3XJ, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 06055034, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 16 January 2007, renamed Teachercentric in June 2011
- Control
- No registrable person with significant control
- Result 2025
- Loss of £672,338, net assets £3.6 million, year to 31 July
- Security
- Cyber Essentials, SOC 2 report on request
- Hosting
- AWS, European Economic Area
Alternatives to Satchel One
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom A cloud MIS from London used by 12,500 schools, according to Arbor, part of The Key Group. Primary Core costs £3.40 per pupil plus a £2,500 base. →
- Firefly🇬🇧 United Kingdom A learning platform for homework, tasks and parent communication, from London. →
- itslearning🇳🇴 Norway A learning platform for schools, from Bergen. →
- B BromcomUnited States A cloud MIS for UK schools and trusts. ↗
- G Google ClassroomUnited States Google’s tool for class assignments. Show My Homework connects to it. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other learning platforms companies
- itslearning🇳🇴 Norway
- FeedbackFruits🇳🇱 Netherlands
- Arbor🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- Genially🇪🇸 Spain
- LearnWorlds🇨🇾 Cyprus
- Docebo🇮🇹 Italy
More EdTech from United Kingdom
- BusuuLanguage learning
- MemriseLanguage learning
- Seneca LearningK-12 learning
- UnibuddyHigher education
- FutureLearnHigher education
- TwinklK-12 learning
Is this your company?
Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the Satchel One profile on the EdTech map.
<a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/satchel"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>
Satchel One FAQ
Host your courses on Kinescope.
DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.