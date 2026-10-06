About Satchel One

Satchel is a London company that makes Satchel One, school software for homework, behaviour, attendance, timetables and parent messages. It began in 2011 as Show My Homework, a homework app built by assistant headteacher Naimish Gohil, and the homework tool still runs under that name inside Satchel One. Satchel says its products have reached more than 4,500 schools and that 1 in 3 UK secondary schools use it. By 2024 Satchel One also worked as a cloud MIS, priced at £9 per secondary pupil a year plus a £3,000 base fee. Students and parents use the Satchel One app for free.

Satchel One puts a school’s classroom tools behind one login. Teachers set and mark homework, give behaviour points, book detentions, keep seating plans and take registers. Students see their to-do list, timetable and quizzes. Parents follow homework, behaviour and attendance in the same app. Schools can sync Satchel One with their existing MIS or use its own cloud MIS for census returns, admissions, exams and cover.

Naimish Gohil taught IT in two inner-city London secondary schools and became an assistant headteacher. In 2011 he launched Show My Homework with his own savings. Jon Tiss is named by Satchel as co-founder and sales director. Angel investors and Passion Capital invested first. In January 2017 LocalGlobe led a £2.4 million seed extension. By then the business used the brand Satchel. The legal entity is Teachercentric Limited, registered in England in 2007 under another name and renamed in June 2011.

In 2017 Satchel counted 1,500 schools in 23 countries and more than 80 staff in London. By 2018 it reported 1 million weekly active users. The company later added Satchel Pulse for wellbeing surveys, Satchel Classes with free short lessons for families, the AI assistant Sidekick and a cloud MIS. Its accounts for the year to July 2025 show 26 employees on average, a loss of £672,338 and secured loans of £2.4 million.