- children a month, according to Lingokids
- 20M
- games, shows, songs and audiobooks
- 4,000+
- downloads worldwide, according to Lingokids
- ~200M
- on the App Store, US, 662,965 ratings
- 4.3
About Lingokids
Lingokids is a learning and entertainment app for children aged 2 to 8, made by the Madrid team of Monkimun. Cristóbal Viedma started it after building an app for his niece, and the first iOS version came out in September 2015. The app holds more than 4,000 games, songs, videos, audiobooks and podcasts across 18 subject areas, plus activities with Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Blippi and NASA characters and content. The free Basic plan gives 10 activities a day, and Lingokids Plus costs $13.49 a month on the website in the US after a 7-day free trial. Lingokids reports more than 20 million children a month and nearly 200 million downloads.
Lingokids makes an app for children aged 2 to 8 with games, songs, videos, audiobooks and podcasts. The curriculum covers 18 subject areas in eight levels, from preschool to about age eight, and draws on school systems in the USA, Finland, Singapore and the UK. Structured Lessons end with a certificate, and the Theater section holds more than 300 videos. Children can play in English, Spanish or Brazilian Portuguese. The app shows no ads, and kidSAFE lists Lingokids as a member since 2017.
Cristóbal Viedma built the first app for his niece in 2013, according to tech.eu. The company traded as Monkimun, and Monkimun Labs SL was registered in Madrid in September 2015 as a subsidiary of the US company Monkimun Inc. Early partners were Oxford University Press in 2017 and Ravensburger, which led the $10 million Series B in 2020. Lingokids reported positive EBITDA for 2020 and raised a $40 million Series C in June 2021.
Since 2024 Lingokids has added outside characters. Blippi games with Moonbug came in December 2024, Disney activities in November 2025, then Marvel, Pixar Cars and Lilo & Stitch. In September 2025 the company raised $120 million in equity and go-to-market financing led by Bullhound Capital and General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund. In 2026 it opened Billy’s Lab, where children test prototypes built with AI tools, and hired Mathias Royer from Tilting Point to run Lingokids Studios.
History
- 2013 Cristóbal Viedma builds an app to help his niece learn English, according to tech.eu.
- 2015 The first Lingokids version appears on the App Store on 11 September. Monkimun Labs SL is registered in Madrid on 25 September.
- 2017 Raises $4 million led by Holtzbrinck Ventures and partners with Oxford University Press. Joins the kidSAFE Seal Program.
- 2020 Raises a $10 million Series B led by Ravensburger in October and reports positive EBITDA for the year.
- 2021 Raises a $40 million Series C in June, with GP Bullhound, HV Capital and Ravensburger. Reports 30 million families.
- 2024 Launches Blippi games with Moonbug Entertainment in December.
- 2025 Opens Theater, an ad-free video section. Raises $120 million in September, led by Bullhound Capital and General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund.
- 2025 Launches nearly two dozen activities with Disney’s Mickey & Friends, Frozen and Moana on 11 November. Starts showing Lingokids content on American Airlines flights.
- 2026 Opens Billy’s Lab in February, where children play prototypes from Lingokids Studios.
- 2026 Adds Pixar Cars activities in March and Disney Lilo & Stitch in April. The Disney Collection passes 250 million plays.
- 2026 Names Mathias Royer, formerly of Tilting Point, VP of Lingokids Studios in August.
Lingokids funding and investors
- June 2017 Seed $4 million
Lead: Holtzbrinck Ventures JME Venture CapitalBessemer Venture PartnersSabadell Venture CapitalBig Sur VenturesSource: TechCrunch
- October 2020 Series B $10 million
Lead: Ravensburger HV Holtzbrinck VenturesJME VenturesAll Iron Ventures500 StartupsAthosReach CapitalGwynne ShotwellSource: EdSurge
- June 2021 Series C $40 million
GP BullhoundHV CapitalRavensburgerSource: Lingokids press release
- September 2025 Equity and go-to-market financing $120 million
Lead: Bullhound Capital, General Catalyst Customer Value Fund Nextalia VenturesExisting investorsSource: Lingokids press release
Our sum: $65 million raised by June 2021, according to Lingokids, plus the $120 million round of September 2025. That round combined equity with go-to-market investment from General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund, and Lingokids did not give the split. Lingokids named no lead for the Series C.
Leadership
- CV Cristóbal Viedma Founder and CEO
- MJ Mikael Journo COO and CMO
- SS Steve Smith CFO
- MR Mathias Royer VP of Lingokids Studios
- VK Vladimir Klimov Director of Lingokids Studios
- ML Mary Lee Global VP of Product
- PAP Paulo Alves Pereira VP of Engineering
- MC Maud Cariddi Global VP of Brand
- LCC Leticia Castro Carrión VP of People and Culture
Leadership team as listed on lingokids.com/about-us on 6 October 2026. Mathias Royer joined in August 2026, according to a Lingokids press release, and is not yet on the about page. Hugh Campbell of Bullhound Capital joined the board in 2025. The Lingokids Child Development Council has four advisers and is chaired by Scott Traylor.
Careersjobs.lingokids.com
- Lingokids Studios2
- Marketing1
Perks
- Fully remote work, with an office in Madrid
- Up to €2,000 a year for books and courses
- Stock options
- €400 setup allowance and €35 a month for the workspace
- €60 a month for meals
- Spanish and English classes
- EU visa process paid by the company
- Offsites a few times a year
How Lingokids teaches
- subject areas in the curriculum
- 18
- levels from age 2 to about 8
- 8
- learning objectives, according to the App Store listing
- 650+
- Games, songs, videos, audiobooks and podcasts
- Content sorted by age and level
- Structured Lessons with certificates
- Play in English, Spanish or Brazilian Portuguese
- Progress Center for parents
- Up to four child profiles in Plus
- Daily screen time limits per child
- Offline mode in Plus
- Billy’s Lab for testing new games
- No ads in any plan
Learning areas
Core academic areas7
- Reading and literacy
- Maths
- Science
- Engineering
- Technology
- Geography
- History
Creative and emotional growth4
- Art
- Music
- Social and emotional skills
- Citizenship and community
Life and wellbeing3
- Practical life skills
- Physical activity
- Environmental education
Languages3
- English
- Spanish
- Portuguese
Lessons7
- Literacy
- Maths
- Science
- Social and emotional learning
- Nutrition
- Careers
- English vocabulary
Subject areas from the Lingokids curriculum page in the help center, checked on 6 October 2026. Lessons are grouped into Preschool, Kindergarten and 1st Grade Readiness. Lingokids also builds content for children with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyscalculia.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Lingokids app Games, songs, videos, audiobooks and podcasts for ages 2 to 8, sorted by age and level. Basic is free with 10 activities a day. Plus opens the full library, offline mode and four child profiles. lingokids.com
- Lessons Structured paths on one skill each, with a check-in at the start and the end and a certificate. Most children finish a Lesson in one to two weeks. Lessons in the app
- Theater More than 300 videos: animated series, songs, drawing, dance and yoga videos. The section replaced Video Mode. Theater in the app
- Lingokids: Disney Collection Activities with Mickey & Friends, Frozen, Moana, Zootopia, Spider-Man, Cars and Lilo & Stitch. Lingokids counts more than 40 Disney and Marvel activities. Worlds to Explore
- For educators Free lesson plans in maths, literacy, science, English and social and emotional learning, with activities, videos and worksheets. Schools contact schools@lingokids.com. lingokids.com/teachers
How much is Lingokids?
- Plus monthly, website $13.49/mo $13.49 a month, renews monthly, after a 7-day free trial
- Plus yearly, website $13.49/mo $161.88 a year, 12 months, standard price before offers
- Plus monthly, App Store US $14.99/mo $14.99 a month, renews monthly
- Highest yearly item in the store Plus yearly, App Store US $7.50/mo $89.99 a year, 12 months
Is Lingokids free?
Lingokids Basic is free with no time limit and no payment details: one child profile and 10 activities a day. Lingokids Plus starts with a 7-day free trial.
Website prices in US dollars from the Lingokids help center, and App Store prices for the US, both checked on 6 October 2026. The App Store lists several Plus items: $14.99 and $15.99 a month, and $71.99, $74.99 and $89.99 a year. In Spain the App Store lists €14.99 a month and €59.99, €71.99 and €89.99 for yearly items. Prices change with country, store and offers.
How to cancel Lingokids PlusRefund policy
- App Store ↗
- Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
- Tap Subscriptions and select Lingokids
- Tap Cancel Subscription
- Google Play ↗
- Open Google Play and tap your profile icon
- Tap Payments & Subscriptions, then Subscriptions
- Select Lingokids and cancel
- Website ↗
- Open the Parents Area in the app and tap Profile
- Tap Account
- Tap Cancel my subscription and confirm
- Amazon ↗
- Sign in on amazon.com and open Content and devices
- Open the Apps tab and find Lingokids
- Choose Manage subscription, then Cancel Subscription
- Cancel where you subscribed. Deleting the app does not cancel the plan.
- Access to Plus continues until the end of the paid period. After that the family keeps free Basic access.
- The free trial turns into a paid plan unless you cancel before it ends.
- Lingokids does not refund unused parts of a prepaid period, except where the law requires it.
- Lifetime and one-time plans, where offered, cannot be refunded.
Refund rules
- Website and Google Play
- Lingokids reviews refund requests case by case: within 7 days of the first payment for monthly plans and 30 days for yearly plans.
- App Store and Amazon
- Apple and Amazon decide on refunds. Apple requests go through reportaproblem.apple.com.
- EEA, UK, Switzerland
- The terms say users give up the 14-day right of withdrawal because access starts at once. Local law and local courts apply.
- United States
- Delaware law, with binding arbitration and a class action waiver.
From the Lingokids help center and the terms of 28 October 2024, checked on 6 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- iPhone and iPad4.3 on the App Store, US, 662,965 ratings
- Android4.3 on Google Play, 50M+ downloads, Android 12 or later recommended
- Amazon FireFire OS 6 or later
- AlexaFree skill with more than 200 songs, stories and podcast episodes
- YouTubeFree videos, more than 3 million subscribers according to Lingokids
App details, App Store US
- Current version
- 26.40.1, released 5 October 2026
- First release on iOS
- 11 September 2015
- Requires
- iOS 15.1 or later
- Size
- 240 MB
- Age rating
- 4+
- App Store categories
- Education, Entertainment
- Play languages
- English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese
- Downloads
- 50M+ on Google Play
- Seller
- Monkimun Inc
Is Lingokids worth it?
What parents like
- A parent of an autistic, almost non-verbal child sees him repeat words and learn new skills.Sarah, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A two-year-old plays without noticing that he is learning.Morgan C, Trustpilot, September 2026
- 92% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 163 reviews
- No ads in the free or the paid plan, and kidSAFE lists the app as a member.Lingokids help center and kidSAFE
What parents criticise
- Cancelling does not refund the rest of a yearly plan.Penny Clissold, Trustpilot, February 2025
- A parent wanted more letter sounds and blends for early reading.Keisha Deacon, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A parent finds the app overstimulating and the games the same with different characters.Urvi Nathani, Trustpilot, July 2026
- A UK parent calls the app overpriced and buggy and complains about support.Haydn, Trustpilot, December 2025
What parents write in reviews, not our rating. All 20 newest Trustpilot reviews date from September 2026. The App Store in the US rates the app 4.3 from 662,965 ratings, below the 4.7 shown on lingokids.com.
Lingokids reviews
-
“He is fully engaged, repeating words, learning tons of skills”Sarah · 13 September 2026 · App Store My child is autistic and was almost non…
-
“I was expecting to see more pronunciation of letter and blends to aid her to read.”Keisha Deacon · 11 September 2026 · App Store I like how she can play the games…
-
“You get none of your 80 bucks back.”Penny Clissold · 6 February 2025 · App Store You can cancel but they dont prorate…
Latest news
- 2026PTPA Top Product, also in 2024 and 2025
- 2025Fast Company Brands That Matter, General Excellence
- 2025STEM Education Solution of the Year and Early Childhood Solution
- 2024–2025Mom’s Choice Awards, Gold
- 2024Silver Lovie Award, Best Podcast Series
- Lingokids hires former Tilting Point studio head Mathias Royer to lead Lingokids Studios
- The movie and TV characters Gen Alpha loves most, Kids Interactive Entertainment Report
- Lingokids: Disney Collection adds Lilo & Stitch activities
- Pixar Cars activities land on Lingokids
- Lingokids launches Billy’s Lab, an AI-powered content studio
- Lingokids announces activities with Disney’s Mickey & Friends, Frozen and Moana
- Lingokids raises $120 million
Contacts and company data
- Supporthello@lingokids.com
- Presspress@lingokids.com
- Schoolsschools@lingokids.com
- Partnershipspartnerships@lingokids.com
- Data protectiondpo@lingokids.com
- Help centerhelp.lingokids.com
- Legal entity
- Monkimun Inc., 2810 N Church St., PMB 42597, Wilmington, DE 19802-4447, USA
- Operator
- Monkimun Inc., Delaware, EIN 30-0837809
- Spanish subsidiary
- Monkimun Labs SL, C/ San Bernardo 17, Madrid
- Registered in Spain
- 25 September 2015, Mercantile Register of Madrid
- Share capital
- €2,303,000
- Sole shareholder
- Monkimun Inc.
- Sole director
- Cristóbal Viedma Ivorra, since February 2017
- Auditor
- Baker Tilly Auditores SLP
Alternatives to Lingokids
- E Edurino🇩🇪 Germany Learning games with figurines for young children, from Munich. →
- ANTON🇩🇪 Germany A free learning app for school subjects from Germany, also used in classrooms. →
- Smartick🇪🇸 Spain Online maths and reading practice for children that adapts to each child, from Spain. →
- Squla🇳🇱 Netherlands Online practice for every primary school subject, from Amsterdam. →
- Lalilo🇫🇷 France A reading and phonics app for primary schools, from Paris. →
- K Khan Academy KidsUnited States A free learning app for ages 2 to 8 from the US nonprofit Khan Academy, 4.8 on the App Store in the US. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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