K-12 learning 🇪🇸 Madrid, Spain Since 2015 4.3 · 663K ratings

Lingokids

Learning games, songs and shows for young children.

Visit lingokids.com All companies
children a month, according to Lingokids
20M
games, shows, songs and audiobooks
4,000+
downloads worldwide, according to Lingokids
~200M
on the App Store, US, 662,965 ratings
4.3

About Lingokids

Lingokids is a learning and entertainment app for children aged 2 to 8, made by the Madrid team of Monkimun. Cristóbal Viedma started it after building an app for his niece, and the first iOS version came out in September 2015. The app holds more than 4,000 games, songs, videos, audiobooks and podcasts across 18 subject areas, plus activities with Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Blippi and NASA characters and content. The free Basic plan gives 10 activities a day, and Lingokids Plus costs $13.49 a month on the website in the US after a 7-day free trial. Lingokids reports more than 20 million children a month and nearly 200 million downloads.

Lingokids makes an app for children aged 2 to 8 with games, songs, videos, audiobooks and podcasts. The curriculum covers 18 subject areas in eight levels, from preschool to about age eight, and draws on school systems in the USA, Finland, Singapore and the UK. Structured Lessons end with a certificate, and the Theater section holds more than 300 videos. Children can play in English, Spanish or Brazilian Portuguese. The app shows no ads, and kidSAFE lists Lingokids as a member since 2017.

Cristóbal Viedma built the first app for his niece in 2013, according to tech.eu. The company traded as Monkimun, and Monkimun Labs SL was registered in Madrid in September 2015 as a subsidiary of the US company Monkimun Inc. Early partners were Oxford University Press in 2017 and Ravensburger, which led the $10 million Series B in 2020. Lingokids reported positive EBITDA for 2020 and raised a $40 million Series C in June 2021.

Since 2024 Lingokids has added outside characters. Blippi games with Moonbug came in December 2024, Disney activities in November 2025, then Marvel, Pixar Cars and Lilo & Stitch. In September 2025 the company raised $120 million in equity and go-to-market financing led by Bullhound Capital and General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund. In 2026 it opened Billy’s Lab, where children test prototypes built with AI tools, and hired Mathias Royer from Tilting Point to run Lingokids Studios.

History

  1. 2013 Cristóbal Viedma builds an app to help his niece learn English, according to tech.eu.
  2. 2015 The first Lingokids version appears on the App Store on 11 September. Monkimun Labs SL is registered in Madrid on 25 September.
  3. 2017 Raises $4 million led by Holtzbrinck Ventures and partners with Oxford University Press. Joins the kidSAFE Seal Program.
  4. 2020 Raises a $10 million Series B led by Ravensburger in October and reports positive EBITDA for the year.
  5. 2021 Raises a $40 million Series C in June, with GP Bullhound, HV Capital and Ravensburger. Reports 30 million families.
  6. 2024 Launches Blippi games with Moonbug Entertainment in December.
  7. 2025 Opens Theater, an ad-free video section. Raises $120 million in September, led by Bullhound Capital and General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund.
  8. 2025 Launches nearly two dozen activities with Disney’s Mickey & Friends, Frozen and Moana on 11 November. Starts showing Lingokids content on American Airlines flights.
  9. 2026 Opens Billy’s Lab in February, where children play prototypes from Lingokids Studios.
  10. 2026 Adds Pixar Cars activities in March and Disney Lilo & Stitch in April. The Disney Collection passes 250 million plays.
  11. 2026 Names Mathias Royer, formerly of Tilting Point, VP of Lingokids Studios in August.

Lingokids funding and investors

about $185 million raised to date, including go-to-market financing
  1. June 2017
    Seed $4 million

    Lead: Holtzbrinck Ventures JME Venture CapitalBessemer Venture PartnersSabadell Venture CapitalBig Sur Ventures

    Source: TechCrunch
  2. October 2020
    Series B $10 million

    Lead: Ravensburger HV Holtzbrinck VenturesJME VenturesAll Iron Ventures500 StartupsAthosReach CapitalGwynne Shotwell

    Source: EdSurge
  3. June 2021
    Series C $40 million

    GP BullhoundHV CapitalRavensburger

    Source: Lingokids press release
  4. September 2025
    Equity and go-to-market financing $120 million

    Lead: Bullhound Capital, General Catalyst Customer Value Fund Nextalia VenturesExisting investors

    Source: Lingokids press release

Our sum: $65 million raised by June 2021, according to Lingokids, plus the $120 million round of September 2025. That round combined equity with go-to-market investment from General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund, and Lingokids did not give the split. Lingokids named no lead for the Series C.

Leadership

  • Cristóbal Viedma Founder and CEO
  • Mikael Journo COO and CMO
  • Steve Smith CFO
  • Mathias Royer VP of Lingokids Studios
  • Vladimir Klimov Director of Lingokids Studios
  • Mary Lee Global VP of Product
  • Paulo Alves Pereira VP of Engineering
  • Maud Cariddi Global VP of Brand
  • Leticia Castro Carrión VP of People and Culture

Leadership team as listed on lingokids.com/about-us on 6 October 2026. Mathias Royer joined in August 2026, according to a Lingokids press release, and is not yet on the about page. Hugh Campbell of Bullhound Capital joined the board in 2025. The Lingokids Child Development Council has four advisers and is chaired by Scott Traylor.

Careers

jobs.lingokids.com
3 open roles on 6 October 2026
  • Lingokids Studios2
  • Marketing1

Perks

  • Fully remote work, with an office in Madrid
  • Up to €2,000 a year for books and courses
  • Stock options
  • €400 setup allowance and €35 a month for the workspace
  • €60 a month for meals
  • Spanish and English classes
  • EU visa process paid by the company
  • Offsites a few times a year

How Lingokids teaches

subject areas in the curriculum
18
levels from age 2 to about 8
8
learning objectives, according to the App Store listing
650+
  • Games, songs, videos, audiobooks and podcasts
  • Content sorted by age and level
  • Structured Lessons with certificates
  • Play in English, Spanish or Brazilian Portuguese
  • Progress Center for parents
  • Up to four child profiles in Plus
  • Daily screen time limits per child
  • Offline mode in Plus
  • Billy’s Lab for testing new games
  • No ads in any plan
In a study with UC Davis, preschoolers who used Lingokids improved in literacy, numeracy and emotion recognition, with stronger gains for the Plus group, according to Lingokids.
lingokids.com/research, 6 October 2026

Learning areas

Core academic areas7

  • Reading and literacy
  • Maths
  • Science
  • Engineering
  • Technology
  • Geography
  • History

Creative and emotional growth4

  • Art
  • Music
  • Social and emotional skills
  • Citizenship and community

Life and wellbeing3

  • Practical life skills
  • Physical activity
  • Environmental education

Languages3

  • English
  • Spanish
  • Portuguese

Lessons7

  • Literacy
  • Maths
  • Science
  • Social and emotional learning
  • Nutrition
  • Careers
  • English vocabulary

Subject areas from the Lingokids curriculum page in the help center, checked on 6 October 2026. Lessons are grouped into Preschool, Kindergarten and 1st Grade Readiness. Lingokids also builds content for children with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dysgraphia and dyscalculia.

Products

  • Lingokids app Games, songs, videos, audiobooks and podcasts for ages 2 to 8, sorted by age and level. Basic is free with 10 activities a day. Plus opens the full library, offline mode and four child profiles. lingokids.com
  • Lessons Structured paths on one skill each, with a check-in at the start and the end and a certificate. Most children finish a Lesson in one to two weeks. Lessons in the app
  • Theater More than 300 videos: animated series, songs, drawing, dance and yoga videos. The section replaced Video Mode. Theater in the app
  • Lingokids: Disney Collection Activities with Mickey & Friends, Frozen, Moana, Zootopia, Spider-Man, Cars and Lilo & Stitch. Lingokids counts more than 40 Disney and Marvel activities. Worlds to Explore
  • For educators Free lesson plans in maths, literacy, science, English and social and emotional learning, with activities, videos and worksheets. Schools contact schools@lingokids.com. lingokids.com/teachers

How much is Lingokids?

  • Plus monthly, website $13.49/mo $13.49 a month, renews monthly, after a 7-day free trial
  • Plus yearly, website $13.49/mo $161.88 a year, 12 months, standard price before offers
  • Plus monthly, App Store US $14.99/mo $14.99 a month, renews monthly
  • Highest yearly item in the store Plus yearly, App Store US $7.50/mo $89.99 a year, 12 months

Is Lingokids free?

Lingokids Basic is free with no time limit and no payment details: one child profile and 10 activities a day. Lingokids Plus starts with a 7-day free trial.

Website prices in US dollars from the Lingokids help center, and App Store prices for the US, both checked on 6 October 2026. The App Store lists several Plus items: $14.99 and $15.99 a month, and $71.99, $74.99 and $89.99 a year. In Spain the App Store lists €14.99 a month and €59.99, €71.99 and €89.99 for yearly items. Prices change with country, store and offers.

How to cancel Lingokids Plus

Refund policy
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions and select Lingokids
    3. Tap Cancel Subscription
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open Google Play and tap your profile icon
    2. Tap Payments & Subscriptions, then Subscriptions
    3. Select Lingokids and cancel
  • Website ↗
    1. Open the Parents Area in the app and tap Profile
    2. Tap Account
    3. Tap Cancel my subscription and confirm
  • Amazon ↗
    1. Sign in on amazon.com and open Content and devices
    2. Open the Apps tab and find Lingokids
    3. Choose Manage subscription, then Cancel Subscription
  • Cancel where you subscribed. Deleting the app does not cancel the plan.
  • Access to Plus continues until the end of the paid period. After that the family keeps free Basic access.
  • The free trial turns into a paid plan unless you cancel before it ends.
  • Lingokids does not refund unused parts of a prepaid period, except where the law requires it.
  • Lifetime and one-time plans, where offered, cannot be refunded.

Refund rules

Website and Google Play
Lingokids reviews refund requests case by case: within 7 days of the first payment for monthly plans and 30 days for yearly plans.
App Store and Amazon
Apple and Amazon decide on refunds. Apple requests go through reportaproblem.apple.com.
EEA, UK, Switzerland
The terms say users give up the 14-day right of withdrawal because access starts at once. Local law and local courts apply.
United States
Delaware law, with binding arbitration and a class action waiver.

From the Lingokids help center and the terms of 28 October 2024, checked on 6 October 2026.

Apps and ratings

4.7Trustpilot · Excellent 163 reviews · company profile claimed

App details, App Store US

Current version
26.40.1, released 5 October 2026
First release on iOS
11 September 2015
Requires
iOS 15.1 or later
Size
240 MB
Age rating
4+
App Store categories
Education, Entertainment
Play languages
English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese
Downloads
50M+ on Google Play
Seller
Monkimun Inc

Is Lingokids worth it?

What parents like

What parents criticise

What parents write in reviews, not our rating. All 20 newest Trustpilot reviews date from September 2026. The App Store in the US rates the app 4.3 from 662,965 ratings, below the 4.7 shown on lingokids.com.

Lingokids reviews

  • My child is autistic and was almost non…
    “He is fully engaged, repeating words, learning tons of skills”
    Sarah · 13 September 2026 · App Store
  • I like how she can play the games…
    “I was expecting to see more pronunciation of letter and blends to aid her to read.”
    Keisha Deacon · 11 September 2026 · App Store
  • You can cancel but they dont prorate…
    “You get none of your 80 bucks back.”
    Penny Clissold · 6 February 2025 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Lingokids hires former Tilting Point studio head Mathias Royer to lead Lingokids Studios
  2. The movie and TV characters Gen Alpha loves most, Kids Interactive Entertainment Report
  3. Lingokids: Disney Collection adds Lilo & Stitch activities
  4. Pixar Cars activities land on Lingokids
  5. Lingokids launches Billy’s Lab, an AI-powered content studio
  6. Lingokids announces activities with Disney’s Mickey & Friends, Frozen and Moana
  7. Lingokids raises $120 million

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Monkimun Inc., 2810 N Church St., PMB 42597, Wilmington, DE 19802-4447, USA
Operator
Monkimun Inc., Delaware, EIN 30-0837809
Spanish subsidiary
Monkimun Labs SL, C/ San Bernardo 17, Madrid
Registered in Spain
25 September 2015, Mercantile Register of Madrid
Share capital
€2,303,000
Sole shareholder
Monkimun Inc.
Sole director
Cristóbal Viedma Ivorra, since February 2017
Auditor
Baker Tilly Auditores SLP

Alternatives to Lingokids

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Lingokids FAQ

On the website in the US, Lingokids Plus costs $13.49 a month or $161.88 a year before offers, after a 7-day free trial. In the US App Store the monthly plan costs $14.99. Prices differ by country, store and current offer.

Yes. Lingokids Basic is free with no time limit and needs no payment details. It gives one child profile and 10 activities a day. Plus opens the full library of more than 4,000 activities, offline mode and four profiles.

Children aged 2 to 8. The curriculum has eight levels, from preschool at about age 2 to the second year of primary school at about age 8.

Cancel where you subscribed: in iPhone Settings for the App Store, in Google Play, in the app’s Parents Area for website plans, or on amazon.com. Deleting the app does not cancel the plan. After cancelling, the family keeps free Basic access.

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