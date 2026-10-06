About Lingokids

Lingokids is a learning and entertainment app for children aged 2 to 8, made by the Madrid team of Monkimun. Cristóbal Viedma started it after building an app for his niece, and the first iOS version came out in September 2015. The app holds more than 4,000 games, songs, videos, audiobooks and podcasts across 18 subject areas, plus activities with Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Blippi and NASA characters and content. The free Basic plan gives 10 activities a day, and Lingokids Plus costs $13.49 a month on the website in the US after a 7-day free trial. Lingokids reports more than 20 million children a month and nearly 200 million downloads.

Lingokids makes an app for children aged 2 to 8 with games, songs, videos, audiobooks and podcasts. The curriculum covers 18 subject areas in eight levels, from preschool to about age eight, and draws on school systems in the USA, Finland, Singapore and the UK. Structured Lessons end with a certificate, and the Theater section holds more than 300 videos. Children can play in English, Spanish or Brazilian Portuguese. The app shows no ads, and kidSAFE lists Lingokids as a member since 2017.

Cristóbal Viedma built the first app for his niece in 2013, according to tech.eu. The company traded as Monkimun, and Monkimun Labs SL was registered in Madrid in September 2015 as a subsidiary of the US company Monkimun Inc. Early partners were Oxford University Press in 2017 and Ravensburger, which led the $10 million Series B in 2020. Lingokids reported positive EBITDA for 2020 and raised a $40 million Series C in June 2021.

Since 2024 Lingokids has added outside characters. Blippi games with Moonbug came in December 2024, Disney activities in November 2025, then Marvel, Pixar Cars and Lilo & Stitch. In September 2025 the company raised $120 million in equity and go-to-market financing led by Bullhound Capital and General Catalyst’s Customer Value Fund. In 2026 it opened Billy’s Lab, where children test prototypes built with AI tools, and hired Mathias Royer from Tilting Point to run Lingokids Studios.