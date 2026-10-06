About Edpuzzle

Edpuzzle makes a web platform where teachers add questions, notes and voiceovers to videos and track how each student answers. Four friends from Barcelona started it in 2013: Quim Sabrià, a former maths teacher, and three telecom engineers. The parent company, EDpuzzle, Inc., is registered in San Francisco, and the product team works from a Barcelona office run by its Spanish subsidiary. Teachers take videos from YouTube, upload files up to 1 GB or record their screen, and since 2025 also build quizzes, slides and reading activities. The Basic plan is free with 20 activities, Pro Teacher costs $15 a month or $13.75 a month billed yearly, and schools get a quote.

Edpuzzle turns a video into an assignment. A teacher picks a YouTube video or uploads one, cuts it, embeds multiple-choice and open questions at set moments and assigns it to a class. Students cannot skip ahead if the teacher turns on Prevent Skipping, and the teacher sees each answer and the viewing progress in the gradebook.

Quim Sabrià got the idea in 2012, while he trained as a secondary school teacher in Badalona and fought absenteeism with his own video lessons. His childhood friends Jordi González, Santi Herrero and Xavi Vergés built the website. In 2013 the four moved to Mountain View for funding and joined the Imagine K12 accelerator. The engineers returned to Barcelona and opened the second office there, while Sabrià stayed in California, according to El País.

Use grew during the pandemic, when the number of teachers on the platform rose elevenfold, according to El País. In 2022 Edpuzzle became the first edtech platform with the YouTube Player for Education, which plays YouTube videos without ads for US schools. Since 2024 it has added paid content packs, Edpuzzle Professional for teacher training, quizzes, slides, docs and AI tools under the name Teacher Assist.