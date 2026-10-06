- teachers, according to Edpuzzle
- 2M+
- interactive activities on the platform
- 40M+
- of US schools use it, according to Edpuzzle
- 80%
- upload limit per video file
- 1 GB
About Edpuzzle
Edpuzzle makes a web platform where teachers add questions, notes and voiceovers to videos and track how each student answers. Four friends from Barcelona started it in 2013: Quim Sabrià, a former maths teacher, and three telecom engineers. The parent company, EDpuzzle, Inc., is registered in San Francisco, and the product team works from a Barcelona office run by its Spanish subsidiary. Teachers take videos from YouTube, upload files up to 1 GB or record their screen, and since 2025 also build quizzes, slides and reading activities. The Basic plan is free with 20 activities, Pro Teacher costs $15 a month or $13.75 a month billed yearly, and schools get a quote.
Edpuzzle turns a video into an assignment. A teacher picks a YouTube video or uploads one, cuts it, embeds multiple-choice and open questions at set moments and assigns it to a class. Students cannot skip ahead if the teacher turns on Prevent Skipping, and the teacher sees each answer and the viewing progress in the gradebook.
Quim Sabrià got the idea in 2012, while he trained as a secondary school teacher in Badalona and fought absenteeism with his own video lessons. His childhood friends Jordi González, Santi Herrero and Xavi Vergés built the website. In 2013 the four moved to Mountain View for funding and joined the Imagine K12 accelerator. The engineers returned to Barcelona and opened the second office there, while Sabrià stayed in California, according to El País.
Use grew during the pandemic, when the number of teachers on the platform rose elevenfold, according to El País. In 2022 Edpuzzle became the first edtech platform with the YouTube Player for Education, which plays YouTube videos without ads for US schools. Since 2024 it has added paid content packs, Edpuzzle Professional for teacher training, quizzes, slides, docs and AI tools under the name Teacher Assist.
History
- 2012 Quim Sabrià makes video lessons for his students while training as a teacher in Badalona.
- 2013 Sabrià, Jordi González, Santi Herrero and Xavi Vergés found Edpuzzle and move to Mountain View.
- 2014 Edpuzzle graduates from the Imagine K12 winter class in January. Edpuzzle BCN S.L. is registered in July, owned by EDpuzzle, Inc.
- 2014 The student app for iPhone and iPad comes out in September.
- 2016 Closes a Series A round in April, according to Caplight.
- 2017 Forbes puts the four founders on its 30 Under 30 Europe list for social entrepreneurship.
- 2020 Schools move online, and the number of teachers on Edpuzzle grows elevenfold.
- 2022 Integrates the YouTube Player for Education in September and partners with D2L Brightspace.
- 2024 Launches Edpuzzle Professional for teacher training and Premium Content Packs in July.
- 2025 Releases Quizzes and Slides in beta in June. An LXD Research study earns ESSA Tier 3 in March and Tier 2 for maths content in September.
- 2026 Announces US sales tax on Pro plans from 1 November 2026, where state law requires it.
Edpuzzle funding and investors
- January 2014 Accelerator Amount not disclosed
Lead: Imagine K12 Imagine K12Source: EdSurge
- April 2016 Series A Amount not disclosed
Fresco CapitalBonsai PartnersPaxion CapitalNeoko CapitalRocketship.vcSource: Caplight
Edpuzzle does not publish its funding. El País wrote in 2022 that the company raised up to $4 million in separate rounds. Caplight lists $3.1 million in total, with a Series A in April 2016; the round amount is not public. We found no Form D filing at the SEC and no round after 2016.
Leadership
- QS Quim Sabrià Co-founder and CEO, former maths teacher with Empieza por Educar
Jordi González, Santi Herrero and Xavi Vergés co-founded Edpuzzle with Sabrià. The Barcelona register named all four as attorneys of Edpuzzle BCN S.L. in February 2026. More than a third of the staff are former educators, according to Edpuzzle.
CareersLever job board
- Sales1
Perks
- Remote-first, with a hybrid office in Barcelona
How Edpuzzle works
- activities on the free Basic plan
- 20
- maximum size of an uploaded video
- 1 GB
- maximum length of a screen recording
- 2 h
- YouTube search and import
- Uploads in MP4, MOV and AVI
- Google Drive uploads
- Screen and webcam recording in Chrome
- Voiceovers and audio notes
- Prevent Skipping
- Live Mode for 300 students
- Closed captions and slower playback
- Question Generator
- Google Classroom, Canvas, Schoology and Moodle
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Interactive videos Teachers cut a video, add open questions, multiple choice, polls, notes and voiceovers, and track each answer. Live Mode plays the lesson for up to 300 students at once. Question types
- Quizzes and Slides Quizzes with timers, points and a leaderboard, and slides imported from Google Slides or PDF with questions inside. Released in beta in June 2025. How Quizzes work
- Teacher Assist (AI) AI generates questions from a video or a file, grades answers and suggests follow-up activities. Supported Assignments add insights and copy and paste blocking. Question Generator
- Edpuzzle Originals Ready-made video lessons by subject and grade, aligned with US standards. Schools buy Premium Content Packs on top. Edpuzzle Originals
- Pro School and Professional School plans with a shared content library, an Admin Panel, LMS integrations and training. Edpuzzle Professional adds courses for teacher development. Schools and districts
How much is Edpuzzle?
- Basic $0/mo Free, 20 activities
- Pro Teacher $15/mo $15 a month, billed monthly, 10 Supported Assignments
- Unlimited activities Pro Teacher $13.75/mo $165 a year, billed yearly, 120 Supported Assignments
- Pro Teacher Plus $33/mo $396 a year, yearly only, 250 Supported Assignments
- Pro School Custom quote for a school or district
Is Edpuzzle free?
Basic is free for teachers: 20 interactive activities and 10 Supported Assignments. Each referred teacher adds 3 activities for both accounts.
Prices on edpuzzle.com on 6 October 2026, in US dollars, shown to a visitor from the Netherlands. No euro prices are published. From 1 November 2026 US sales tax may be added where state law requires it.
How to cancel Edpuzzle ProTerms
- edpuzzle.com ↗
- Click the profile icon and select your name
- Open the Plan tab
- In Payments, click Cancel membership and confirm
- Pro features stay until the end of the paid period.
- If your school buys Pro School, your Pro Teacher plan and payments are cancelled at once.
- Edpuzzle warns that a teacher who cancels for the summer may pay a higher rate in the new school year.
- Support answers at support@edpuzzle.com.
Refund rules
- Pro Teacher
- Payments are non-refundable to the extent the law allows, with no credits for unused time.
- Pro School
- Fees for one-year terms are non-refundable unless agreed in writing.
- Price changes
- New prices apply no earlier than 30 days after notice.
- Disputes
- Binding arbitration under AAA rules, hearings in San Francisco.
From the Edpuzzle Terms of Service of 6 July 2026 and the help center of 25 September 2026, checked on 6 October 2026.
Plans for schools and districtsRequest a quote
- 01Pro School gives every teacher unlimited activities and Supported Assignments.
- 02Admins and curriculum specialists share content through a school library and an Admin Panel.
- 03Schools get standards-aligned content packs, multilingual captions and a School Success team.
- 04Edpuzzle accepts purchase orders, checks and wire transfers. Plans run for one year.
Price on request. In 2022 El País reported $1,080 to $1,620 a year per school, depending on size.
Ratings
- WebTeachers create lessons in the browser, Chrome recommended
- Student appiPhone, iPad and Android, for watching assignments
- Chrome extensionScreen, webcam and whiteboard recording, YouTube import
- Video sourcesYouTube, own files up to 1 GB, Google Drive, Edpuzzle Originals
- LMSGoogle Classroom, Canvas, Schoology, Moodle, Blackboard, D2L Brightspace, Microsoft Teams
- Single sign-onGoogle, Microsoft, Clever and ClassLink
Student app, App Store US
- Current version
- 6.1.0, released 30 July 2026
- First release on iOS
- 28 September 2014
- Requires
- iOS 15.1 or later
- Size
- 35.9 MB
- Downloads, Google Play
- 5M+
Is Edpuzzle worth it?
What students and teachers like
- Teachers rate it 4.6 out of 5 on G2, 38 reviews.G2
- Teachers rate it 4.6 out of 5 on Capterra, 31 reviews, 4.53 for value for money.Capterra
- The free Basic plan has no time limit.Edpuzzle pricing
- YouTube videos play without ads for US schools.Edpuzzle press release, September 2022
What students and teachers criticise
- Students cannot skip through videos or switch tabs.Angelo, Trustpilot, January 2026
- Progress on a finished video can reset.Adam McGuire, Trustpilot, May 2026
- The student app scores 1.5 on the App Store and 1.8 on Google Play.App Store US and Google Play
- Pro payments are not refunded.Edpuzzle Terms of Service
What users write in reviews, not our rating. The App Store and Google Play apps are for students. All 5 Trustpilot reviews give 1 star.
Edpuzzle reviews
-
“This is definitely one of the worst educational platforms there is.”Angelo · 9 January 2026 · App Store Torture
-
“You watch super long videos that are unskippable and have built-in questions.”Adam McGuire · 18 May 2026 · App Store Hate it
-
“lags constantly, if there is multiple awnsers you can’t only choose one”lol lol · 15 November 2024 · App Store Worst thing known to man
Latest news
- 2017Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe, social entrepreneurship
- 2022GESS Awards, 9th edition
- 2023Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022
- 2025ESSA Tier 2 for maths Edpuzzle Originals
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@edpuzzle.com
- Presspress@edpuzzle.com
- Privacyprivacy@edpuzzle.com
- SchoolsRequest a quote
- Legal entity
- EDpuzzle, Inc., 833 Market Street, Suite 427, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
- Spanish subsidiary
- Edpuzzle BCN S.L., CIF B66326083
- Registered
- 17 July 2014, Barcelona commercial register, sheet B-454903
- Owner of the subsidiary
- EDpuzzle, Inc., sole shareholder and sole director
- Subsidiary sales
- €2.5 million, latest accounts filed for 2024
- EU representative
- Edpuzzle BCN S.L., Av. Pau Casals 16, 08021 Barcelona
- Data transfers
- Certified under the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework
- Hosting
- Uploaded videos on AWS, delivered through CloudFront
- Evidence
- ESSA Tier 3 (March 2025), Tier 2 for maths Originals (September 2025)
Alternatives to Edpuzzle
- Genially🇪🇸 Spain Interactive presentations, quizzes and courses with a free plan, from Córdoba. →
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium Live and self-paced questions in 21 formats, from Brussels. →
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway Quiz games with a leaderboard, free for up to 40 players, from Oslo. →
- BookWidgets🇧🇪 Belgium Interactive exercises and quizzes that teachers build, from Ghent. →
- Classtime🇨🇭 Switzerland Question sets for checking understanding in class. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other assessment companies
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway
- Inspera🇳🇴 Norway
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden
- Testportal🇵🇱 Poland
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium
- Codility🇬🇧 United Kingdom
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