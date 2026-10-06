About Inspera

Inspera is an Oslo company that makes a cloud platform for digital exams and coursework. Universities, schools and awarding bodies use it to write questions, run exams on campus or at home, and mark the answers. The product line also covers a lockdown browser, remote proctoring, originality and AI writing checks, and AI-assisted marking from Graide, which Inspera bought in June 2026. Inspera sells to institutions and gives prices only on request. The British private equity firm CGE Partners has backed the company since 2021.

Inspera sells digital assessment software to universities, schools, awarding bodies and governments. Staff build exams from more than 25 question types, students take them in a browser or in the Inspera Integrity Browser, and examiners mark the answers together with rubrics and feedback. Inspera Assessment connects to Canvas, Moodle, Blackboard Learn, D2L Brightspace and Sakai through LTI.

The company traces its start to 1999 in Oslo. Bjørn Rustberggaard led it as founder and CEO and grew it in the Nordic countries, where universities moved exams to computers early. The present operating company, Inspera AS, was registered in Oslo in March 2012 as Inspera Learning AS. Spring Capital invested in 2019. In September 2021 CGE Partners from London bought a stake, partly from Spring Capital and Rustberggaard, to fund growth outside the Nordics.

Since then Inspera has opened a US business, appointed Andrew Cons as Global CEO in January 2023 and bought the plagiarism and AI writing detection company Crossplag in July 2023. In 2024 it renamed its Exam Portal the Integrity Browser and Smarter Proctoring became Inspera Proctoring. In June 2026 it bought Graide, which marks answers with classification AI. Group operating income rose from NOK 93 million in 2022 to NOK 228 million in 2024, and the group reported a loss in each of those years.