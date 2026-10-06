- customers, according to Inspera
- 185+
- countries with end users
- 180+
- submissions in the last 12 months
- 18M+
- group operating income in 2024
- NOK 228M
About Inspera
Inspera is an Oslo company that makes a cloud platform for digital exams and coursework. Universities, schools and awarding bodies use it to write questions, run exams on campus or at home, and mark the answers. The product line also covers a lockdown browser, remote proctoring, originality and AI writing checks, and AI-assisted marking from Graide, which Inspera bought in June 2026. Inspera sells to institutions and gives prices only on request. The British private equity firm CGE Partners has backed the company since 2021.
Inspera sells digital assessment software to universities, schools, awarding bodies and governments. Staff build exams from more than 25 question types, students take them in a browser or in the Inspera Integrity Browser, and examiners mark the answers together with rubrics and feedback. Inspera Assessment connects to Canvas, Moodle, Blackboard Learn, D2L Brightspace and Sakai through LTI.
The company traces its start to 1999 in Oslo. Bjørn Rustberggaard led it as founder and CEO and grew it in the Nordic countries, where universities moved exams to computers early. The present operating company, Inspera AS, was registered in Oslo in March 2012 as Inspera Learning AS. Spring Capital invested in 2019. In September 2021 CGE Partners from London bought a stake, partly from Spring Capital and Rustberggaard, to fund growth outside the Nordics.
Since then Inspera has opened a US business, appointed Andrew Cons as Global CEO in January 2023 and bought the plagiarism and AI writing detection company Crossplag in July 2023. In 2024 it renamed its Exam Portal the Integrity Browser and Smarter Proctoring became Inspera Proctoring. In June 2026 it bought Graide, which marks answers with classification AI. Group operating income rose from NOK 93 million in 2022 to NOK 228 million in 2024, and the group reported a loss in each of those years.
History
- 1999 The first company is registered in August as MintraWare AS and takes the name Inspera AS in February 2000.
- 2012 Inspera Learning AS, today’s operating company, is registered in Oslo in March.
- 2015 Inspera Learning AS takes the name Inspera AS. The 1999 company becomes Inspera Gruppen AS.
- 2019 Spring Capital invests in April at a valuation of NOK 400 million, according to Mainsights.
- 2020 Group revenue reaches NOK 79 million. The University of Auckland starts using Inspera.
- 2021 CGE Partners makes a growth investment in September and buys shares from Spring Capital and Rustberggaard.
- 2022 Launches in the US in November with Roe J. McFarlane as US president and CEO.
- 2023 Andrew Cons becomes Global CEO in January. Inspera buys Crossplag in July.
- 2024 Exam Portal becomes Integrity Browser, Smarter Proctoring becomes Inspera Proctoring. Partnerships with AQA Global Assessment Services, Instructure and Civica.
- 2025 Wins originality checking contracts from Sikt in Norway and Sunet in Sweden. Adds Pangram AI detection to Inspera Originality in November.
- 2026 Buys Graide, a platform for AI-assisted marking and feedback, in June.
Inspera funding and investors
- April 2019 Minority investment, NOK 400M valuation Amount not disclosed
Spring CapitalSource: Mainsights
- September 2021 Growth investment Amount not disclosed
Lead: CGE Partners CGE PartnersSource: Private Equity Wire
Neither investor disclosed the amount. The group accounts show NOK 359.6 million of paid-in equity at the end of 2024.
Leadership
- MI Michael Ioakimides Executive chairman
- AB Anthony Brockley Chief revenue officer
- BR Bjørn Rustberggaard Founder, board member and managing director of Inspera AS
Andrew Cons was appointed Global CEO in January 2023. Inspera press releases from 2025 and 2026 quote the chairman and the chief revenue officer, and we did not find a current statement on who is CEO.
How an Inspera exam works
- question types
- 25+
- LMS integrations through LTI
- 5
- languages for originality checks
- 30+
- Open and closed book exams
- On campus and remote
- Encrypted offline backup
- Lockdown browser for Windows and macOS
- Live and recorded proctoring
- Double-blind and committee marking
- Rubrics and audio feedback
- Similarity and AI authorship checks
- AI-assisted marking with Graide
- Canvas, Moodle, Blackboard, Brightspace and Sakai
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Inspera Assessment Exams, quizzes, coursework and portfolios with more than 25 question types, open or closed book, on campus or remote. Answers are backed up with encryption and sync when the connection returns. Inspera Assessment
- Inspera Integrity Browser A lockdown browser for Windows and macOS. It can block everything except the exam or allow chosen PDFs and websites, and supports coding in R and Python and LaTeX notation. It needs no admin rights. Integrity Browser
- Inspera Proctoring Remote proctoring with camera, microphone and screen recording, optional room scans and a second camera. Live proctors watch 4 to 8 students each. AI flags events, and the institution decides on misconduct. Proctoring
- Inspera Originality Similarity checks in 30+ languages, translation matching against up to three more languages, detection of hidden text and replaced characters, and AI authorship prediction with Pangram. Originality
- Inspera Graide Classification AI learns from an examiner’s marks and suggests grades and feedback for short answers, essays, maths and multiple choice. Every suggestion needs a human to approve it. Works with Inspera Assessment or alone through LTI. Graide
For universities, schools and awarding bodiesBook a demo
- 01Inspera sells to institutions on a quote after a demo.
- 02Assessment, Integrity Browser, Proctoring, Originality and Graide can be combined or used on their own.
- 03Data of Inspera Assessment Cloud is hosted on AWS in the European Union, according to the security statement.
- 04Inspera holds ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and Cyber Essentials Plus certification.
Prices on request, checked on 6 October 2026. Inspera publishes no price list.
Ratings and integrations
Is Inspera worth it?
What users like
- An IT coordinator at a school found test setup and administration simple, with students testing safely on their own devices.Capterra review, January 2025
- A university administrator reports less time spent on exam administration and on paper.Capterra review, September 2020
- Several reviewers mention fast replies from the support team.Capterra reviews, 2020
- The University of Auckland renewed for up to five years after more than 140,000 exam submissions in 2024.Inspera press release, February 2025
What users criticise
- Two university professors describe the interface as hard to use when they upload exams.Capterra reviews, 2021 and 2022
- A teacher reports bugs in the commenting tools for essays.Capterra review, November 2020
- An administrator asks for better support of STEM exams and for result analysis.Capterra review, September 2020
- No public prices, so costs are known only after a quote.inspera.com
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Capterra lists only 7 reviews, most of them from 2020 to 2022, and Inspera has no Trustpilot page.
Latest news
- 2025First place in the APUC framework agreement
- 2025Sikt and Sunet procurement awards for originality checking
- Inspera acquires Graide, a platform for AI-assisted marking and feedback
- Graide and Inspera announce a strategic partnership
- Inspera and Pangram partner on AI writing detection
- Inspera wins the Sikt and Sunet procurements for academic integrity
- University of Auckland renews its contract with Inspera
- Inspera takes first place in the APUC framework agreement
- Inspera and Instructure agree a partnership
- Inspera acquires Crossplag
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Inspera AS, Schweigaards gate 15, 0191 Oslo, Norway
- Organisation number
- 998 156 963
- Registered
- 22 March 2012, as Inspera Learning AS
- Security
- ISO/IEC 27001:2022, Cyber Essentials Plus
- Hosting
- AWS in the European Union
- Result 2024
- Group loss of NOK 46.6 million, negative equity of NOK 51.1 million
Alternatives to Inspera
- Testportal🇵🇱 Poland Online tests and quizzes for companies and schools, from Poland. →
- itslearning🇳🇴 Norway A learning platform with tests and a gradebook for schools and universities, from Bergen, owned by Sanoma. →
- E Exam.netUnited States A digital exam tool rated 4.6 from 108 reviews on Capterra. ↗
- D DuggaUnited States A digital exam and assessment platform for schools and universities. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other assessment companies
- Kahoot!🇳🇴 Norway
- Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Spain
- Mentimeter🇸🇪 Sweden
- Testportal🇵🇱 Poland
- Wooclap🇧🇪 Belgium
- Codility🇬🇧 United Kingdom
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