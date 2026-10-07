About Scrimba

Scrimba is an Oslo company that teaches web development and AI engineering with interactive screencasts called scrims. A learner can pause a scrim at any moment and edit the teacher’s code in the browser. On 7 October 2026 the catalogue listed 73 courses, among them 24 free ones and 4 career paths: Frontend, Backend, Fullstack and AI Engineer. Scrimba Pro costs $49 a month or $294 a year in the US Stripe price list, and €43 or €256 in the Netherlands. Regional pricing lowers the price automatically in eligible countries.

Scrimba teaches coding with scrims, a screencast format the company built itself. A scrim records the teacher’s code as editable text. The learner pauses the lesson, edits the code in an editor in the browser and runs it. Challenges inside lessons check the answer with Instant Feedback. Courses cover HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Node, TypeScript, Next.js, SQL, Python and AI engineering, and all of them are taught in English with subtitles.

Sindre Aarsæther started the prototype in February 2016 while writing documentation for Imba, his own programming language. Per Harald Borgen joined as co-founder that summer, and Scrimba AS was founded in Oslo on 1 October 2016. The beta went live in December 2016. In January 2017 StartupLab FoundersFund and Nordic Makers invested $200,000. Scrimba took part in Y Combinator’s Summer 2020 batch, and its about page also names Alliance Venture and Amasia as backers.

Scrimba AS is a remote company registered in Oslo. Per Harald Borgen is general manager and CEO, Sindre Aarsæther chairs the board, and Frode Jensen sits on it. The register lists 5 employees. Revenue grew from NOK 22.5 million in 2024 to NOK 32.2 million in 2025, with a net profit of NOK 3.4 million. In 2024 MDN, Mozilla’s web documentation, named Scrimba its recommended course partner. In 2026 Scrimba added Explain, an AI tool that answers a question with a narrated explainer video.