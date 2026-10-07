- learners, according to Scrimba
- 2M
- courses, 24 of them free
- 73
- career paths
- 4
- Pro per month, US
- $49
About Scrimba
Scrimba is an Oslo company that teaches web development and AI engineering with interactive screencasts called scrims. A learner can pause a scrim at any moment and edit the teacher’s code in the browser. On 7 October 2026 the catalogue listed 73 courses, among them 24 free ones and 4 career paths: Frontend, Backend, Fullstack and AI Engineer. Scrimba Pro costs $49 a month or $294 a year in the US Stripe price list, and €43 or €256 in the Netherlands. Regional pricing lowers the price automatically in eligible countries.
Scrimba teaches coding with scrims, a screencast format the company built itself. A scrim records the teacher’s code as editable text. The learner pauses the lesson, edits the code in an editor in the browser and runs it. Challenges inside lessons check the answer with Instant Feedback. Courses cover HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Node, TypeScript, Next.js, SQL, Python and AI engineering, and all of them are taught in English with subtitles.
Sindre Aarsæther started the prototype in February 2016 while writing documentation for Imba, his own programming language. Per Harald Borgen joined as co-founder that summer, and Scrimba AS was founded in Oslo on 1 October 2016. The beta went live in December 2016. In January 2017 StartupLab FoundersFund and Nordic Makers invested $200,000. Scrimba took part in Y Combinator’s Summer 2020 batch, and its about page also names Alliance Venture and Amasia as backers.
Scrimba AS is a remote company registered in Oslo. Per Harald Borgen is general manager and CEO, Sindre Aarsæther chairs the board, and Frode Jensen sits on it. The register lists 5 employees. Revenue grew from NOK 22.5 million in 2024 to NOK 32.2 million in 2025, with a net profit of NOK 3.4 million. In 2024 MDN, Mozilla’s web documentation, named Scrimba its recommended course partner. In 2026 Scrimba added Explain, an AI tool that answers a question with a narrated explainer video.
History
- 2016 Sindre Aarsæther builds the first prototype in February, while documenting his Imba language. Per Harald Borgen joins in the summer.
- 2016 Scrimba AS is founded in Oslo on 1 October and enters the Register of Business Enterprises on 29 November.
- 2016 The beta goes live in early December.
- 2017 StartupLab FoundersFund and Nordic Makers invest $200,000 in January.
- 2020 Joins Y Combinator in the Summer 2020 batch.
- 2023 Revenue reaches NOK 23.7 million, with an operating loss of NOK 0.4 million.
- 2024 MDN names Scrimba its recommended course partner on 9 July. The Frontend Developer Path follows the MDN Curriculum.
- 2025 Revenue grows to NOK 32.2 million. Operating profit is NOK 4.4 million, net profit NOK 3.4 million.
- 2026 Explain, an AI tool for narrated explainer videos, launches on Product Hunt on 13 August and finishes fourth of the day.
- 2026 The catalogue lists 73 courses and 4 career paths in October, among them the AI Engineer Path.
Scrimba funding and investors
- January 2017 Angel round $200,000
StartupLab FoundersFundNordic MakersSource: freeCodeCamp, Per Harald Borgen
- Summer 2020 Accelerator Amount not disclosed
Y CombinatorSource: Y Combinator
Per Harald Borgen wrote in March 2017 that Scrimba raised $200,000 from StartupLab FoundersFund and Nordic Makers. Y Combinator lists Scrimba in its Summer 2020 batch. Scrimba’s about page names StartupLab, Nordic Makers, Alliance Venture and Amasia as backers. Amounts of later rounds are not public in the sources we checked.
Leadership
- PHB Per Harald Borgen Co-founder, CEO and board member
- SA Sindre Aarsæther Co-founder, CTO and chair of the board
- FJ Frode Jensen Co-founder and board member
Roles from the Brønnøysund Register Centre and the Y Combinator company page, checked on 7 October 2026. Per Harald Borgen is registered as general manager (daglig leder) and signs Scrimba posts as CEO.
How Scrimba teaches
- courses
- 73
- free courses
- 24
- of learners prefer scrims to regular videos, Scrimba survey
- 95%
- Scrims: editable screencasts
- Editor in the browser, no install
- Coding challenges
- Instant Feedback
- Career paths
- Course certificates
- Subtitles in several languages
- Explain AI videos
- Discord community
- No offline mode
Career paths and courses
Career paths, Pro4
- Frontend Developer Path, 70 modules, 81.6 hours, with MDN
- Fullstack Developer Path, 96 modules, 108.4 hours
- Backend Developer Path, 63 modules, 36.2 hours
- AI Engineer Path, 13 modules, 13.4 hours
Free courses21
- Learn React
- Learn JavaScript
- Learn HTML and CSS
- Learn Python
- Learn SQL
- Learn TypeScript
- Learn Node.js
- Learn Next.js
- Learn Express.js
- Intro to Supabase
- Command Line Basics
- Build Serverless AI Agents with Langbase
- What’s New in React 19?
- Build a Multi-Page Website with HTML and CSS
- Build and Deploy Your Portfolio
- Intro to Vite
- Intro to Mistral AI
- Deploying with Netlify
- Learn Regular Expressions
- Intro to UI Design Fundamentals
- Learn Imba
Technologies16
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- React
- Next.js
- Vue
- Node.js
- Express
- SQL
- Python
- Supabase
- Agents, RAG and MCP
- Command line
- Regex
- Imba
Catalogue on scrimba.com/courses on 7 October 2026: 73 items, 49 Pro and 24 free, including 4 career paths. Some free items carry the label Open. The pricing page says 70+ courses, the Teams page over 60.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Interactive courses 73 courses taught in English with subtitles. Learn JavaScript takes 9.4 hours and has 140+ coding challenges, Learn React takes 15.1 hours. Both are free. All courses
- Career paths Four Pro paths for a job role. The Frontend Developer Path follows the MDN Curriculum; the Fullstack path takes 108.4 hours. Career paths
- Explain Type a question and get a narrated explainer video back. Explain also works in ChatGPT, as a Chrome extension and with Claude through MCP. Pro includes 100 Explainers a month, the free plan 10. Try Explain
- Discord community Learners and teachers talk on Discord. Pro members get the private Pro channels, free users get basic access. Join Discord
- Pro Teams Pro licences for companies, bootcamps, schools and universities, with bulk discounts, a team dashboard and payment by invoice. Teams
How much is Scrimba?
- Pro, monthly, US $49/mo $49, charged every month
- Lowest price Pro, yearly, US $24.50/mo $294, charged every 12 months
- Pro, monthly, Netherlands €43/mo €43, charged every month
- Pro, yearly, Netherlands €21.33/mo €256, charged every 12 months
- Freemium $0/mo $0, free courses, 10 challenges, 10 Explainers
- Pro Teams On request per seat with bulk discounts, invoice or card
Is Scrimba free?
Free plan: all free intro courses, the intro scrims of each Pro course, basic Discord access, up to 10 challenges and 10 Explainers. The GitHub Student Developer Pack gives one free month of Pro.
Discounts forStudent discount with an academic emailGitHub Student Developer Pack: one free month
Prices checked on 7 October 2026. The pricing page viewed from the Netherlands showed €43 a month or €256 a year (€21.33 a month). The Stripe price list the page loads gives $49 a month and $294 a year for the US. The page does not say whether prices include tax. Scrimba applies regional pricing (PPP) automatically by IP address, so prices differ by country. The yearly plan costs 50% less than 12 monthly payments. Scrimba keeps the price you sign up with if prices rise later.
How to cancel Scrimba ProCancellation guide
- scrimba.com ↗
- Click your profile name in the top left of the site
- Open Settings and find the Subscriptions section
- Click the x icon on the right to cancel
- Refund request ↗
- Check that the first purchase was less than 14 days ago
- Fill in the refund request form linked in the help center
- For an unexpected renewal, email help@scrimba.com
- Pro renews automatically for the same period unless you cancel.
- After cancelling, Pro stays active to the end of the paid period, and course progress is saved.
- The help center gives full refunds within 14 days of the first personal purchase. The pricing page says 7-day money-back guarantee.
- Renewals and unused time are not refunded, by the terms of service.
- Scrimba can pause a subscription. To resume, email help@scrimba.com.
Refund rules
- Consumers
- The terms give a 14-day right of withdrawal from the day the contract is concluded. Notice goes to hello@scrimba.com.
- Price changes
- Scrimba gives at least 14 days’ notice by email, and a new price applies from the next renewal.
- Business and team seats
- Not covered by the 14-day refund or consumer withdrawal rights.
- Law
- Norwegian law applies. Consumers can turn to the Norwegian Consumer Authority if a dispute stays open.
From the Scrimba help center and terms of service, checked on 7 October 2026.
Scrimba for BusinessFor teams
- 01Pro Teams gives Scrimba Pro licences with all courses, including backend, databases, Python, cybersecurity, DevOps and AI engineering.
- 02Explain lets a team turn its own knowledge into courses for onboarding and training, embed them in an LMS or download them as videos.
- 03A team dashboard manages seats. Seats can be transferred, and more seats cost less each.
- 04Scrimba bills in local currency, by invoice or card, and teams can stop renewals without a notice period.
On request, with bulk discounts.
Apps and ratings
- WebCourses, scrims and the code editor in the browser
- Explain for ChromeBrowser extension that turns a page into an explainer
- Mobile appsNo Scrimba app on the US App Store; no offline mode
Is Scrimba worth it?
What learners like
- Challenges follow almost every video, and the visual explanations build muscle memory.Yifung Linda, Trustpilot, February 2026
- Courses feel complete and well structured, and the platform is easy to use.Nicola Magri, Trustpilot, September 2026
- The front-end courses get high marks.Remone Teleporta, Trustpilot, January 2026
- 79% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 77 reviews
What learners criticise
- A yearly plan renewed without a warning email, and the refund was refused at first.Silvija d, Trustpilot, April 2026
- Cancelling takes several screens with discount offers.Jeremy Eckstrom, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A course marked free locked the learner out after a few lessons.AJ Woods, Trustpilot, February 2026
- Backend and AI courses felt rushed, and JavaScript is the main language taught.Remone Teleporta, Trustpilot, January 2026
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Most complaints on Trustpilot concern yearly renewals and refunds. In two reviews from late 2025 the authors added that Scrimba refunded the renewal after they contacted support.
Scrimba reviews
-
“There is a huge variety of courses, and the ones I’ve taken have always felt complete, well structured and genuinely useful.”Nicola Magri · 18 September 2026 · App Store The best online learning platform I’ve used
-
“They give exercise challenges after almost every video.”Yifung Linda · 3 February 2026 · App Store Very hands-on and builds muscle memory
-
“First asks why you are canceling then asks if you could be convinced if it was cheaper, then mentions all of the classes you will miss, then offers AGAIN if you want a cheaper rate.”Jeremy Eckstrom · 11 September 2026 · App Store One star for the actual content but the…
-
“The platform itself is quite good, but you cannot charge people without a warning that subscription is about to end.”Silvija d · 30 April 2026 · App Store No warning before subscription renewal
Latest news
- 2020Y Combinator, Summer 2020 batch
- 2024MDN recommended course partner
- 2026Product Hunt: Explain fourth Product of the Day
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Scrimba AS, Åsdalsveien 31C, 1166 Oslo, Norway
- Organisation number
- 918 111 573
- Legal form
- Aksjeselskap (private limited company)
- Founded
- 1 October 2016; registered 29 November 2016
- Activity code
- NACE 62.100 computer programming
- Share capital
- NOK 45,982.52, 1,149,563 shares
- Revenue 2025
- NOK 32.2 million; net profit NOK 3.4 million
- Revenue 2024
- NOK 22.5 million; net profit NOK 2.3 million
- Contracting party
- Scrimba AS, terms governed by Norwegian law
Alternatives to Scrimba
- DataCamp🇧🇪 Belgium Video lessons plus coding exercises in the browser, focused on data, Python, SQL and AI, from Leuven and New York. →
- Le Wagon🇫🇷 France Coding, data and AI bootcamps with live teachers, part-time or full-time, from Paris. →
- Ironhack🇪🇸 Spain Bootcamps in web development, data and AI, online and on campus, from Madrid. →
- Turing College🇱🇹 Lithuania Online programmes in programming and data for working professionals, from Vilnius. →
- CodecademyUnited States Interactive coding courses with a free Basic plan and Plus, Pro and All Access subscriptions. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
Other tech skills companies
- Ironhack🇪🇸 Spain
- Le Wagon🇫🇷 France
- Turing College🇱🇹 Lithuania
- DataCamp🇧🇪 Belgium
- Mimo🇦🇹 Austria
- Code Institute🇮🇪 Ireland
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