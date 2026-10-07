- courses in the catalogue
- 133
- career tracks
- 12
- students, according to 365 Data Science
- 3M+
- a month on the annual plan, US
- $29
About 365 Data Science
365 Data Science is an online school from Sofia, Bulgaria, run by 365 Company OOD. It sells video courses in data science, AI, SQL, Python, Excel, Power BI and Tableau, and on 7 October 2026 the catalogue listed 133 courses and 12 career tracks. Each course ends with an exam, and a pass mark of 60% gives a course certificate. The Self-Study plan costs $36 a month or $348 a year in the US, which the pricing page shows as $29 a month. The free plan opens course previews, exercises and practice exams, and paid plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Ned Krastev and Iliya Valchanov started 365 Data Science in Sofia. A 2021 company press release gives 2017 as the founding year. The current legal entity, 365 Company OOD, entered the Bulgarian Commercial Register on 13 October 2018. Krastev is the managing director in the register and CEO on the company’s business page. Valchanov is listed as co-founder and teaches courses in mathematics, statistics and machine learning.
The platform teaches with short video lessons, exercises, practice exams and projects. A course exam with a score of 60% or more gives a course certificate. A career track groups 10 courses for one job, such as data analyst, AI engineer or Power BI developer. After nine course exams the learner takes a final track exam and gets a Career Track Certificate. 365 Data Science lists accreditations from ADaSci, ELQN, the Institute of Analytics, EAHEA and GAOTE, and NASBA lists it as a sponsor of CPE credits. The company calls them professional accreditations. They carry no university or ministry status.
Ned Krastev holds 980,000 leva of the 1,239,950 leva capital, according to the register. The Bulgarian venture funds Vitosha Venture Partners and New Vision 3 hold 88,875 leva each, and COO Ivan Kitov holds 20,000 leva. Besides the Self-Study and Lifetime plans, the company sells a Business plan for teams and an AI and Data Science Bootcamp with mentors, an internship and a job guarantee. Prices for both are on request.
History
- 2017 Ned Krastev and Iliya Valchanov found 365 Data Science in Sofia, according to a 2021 company press release.
- 2018 365 Company OOD enters the Bulgarian Commercial Register on 13 October, with Nedko Krastev as manager.
- 2020 HackerNoon publishes an interview with co-founder Iliya Valchanov as a Noonies nominee in September.
- 2021 Launches a new brand and website and opens the whole platform for free from 18 October to 18 November. The release counts 1.5 million learners.
- 2022 The yearly free access campaign reaches 152,000 users from 200 countries, who earn 38,761 certificates.
- 2023 Runs the third free access campaign from 6 to 20 November and counts over 2 million users.
- 2024 The register lists Vitosha Venture Partners Fund I and Fund New Vision 3 as partners in January.
- 2024 Moves the registered office to 15 Henrik Ibsen Street in Sofia on 14 February.
- 2025 Publishes a Student Outcomes report on 13 August with job and salary figures from graduates.
- 2026 Lists 133 courses, 12 career tracks and 51 projects, plus a Lifetime plan and the AI and Data Science Bootcamp with a job guarantee.
Leadership
- NK Ned Krastev Co-founder and CEO
- IV Iliya Valchanov Co-founder
- IK Ivan Kitov COO
- HH Hristina Hristova Head of Data Content
Roles from the instructors list on the 365 for Business page on 7 October 2026. Nedko Krastev is the managing director in the Bulgarian Commercial Register.
How 365 Data Science teaches
- lessons
- 6,069
- hours of video
- 349
- pass mark in course exams
- 60%
- Video lessons
- Interactive exercises
- Practice exams
- Course exams
- Career track exams
- 51 projects
- AI mock interviews
- Customised learning path with deadlines
- Course notes and flashcards
- CPE credits
- Certificates without expiry date
Courses and career tracks
Career tracks12
- Data analyst
- Data scientist
- Business analyst
- Senior data analyst
- Senior data scientist
- Tableau developer
- Power BI developer
- Data engineer
- Machine learning scientist
- AI engineer
- AI agent engineer
- Quant finance analyst
Topics16
- Data literacy
- Data preprocessing
- Data analysis
- Machine and deep learning
- AI
- Data visualization
- Programming
- Math and statistics
- Business skills
- Finance skills
- Data engineering
- Career development
- Dashboard reporting
- Spreadsheets
- Cloud computing
- MLOps
Technologies16
- Python
- SQL
- R
- Excel
- Tableau
- Power BI
- Git
- Google Sheets
- ChatGPT
- LangChain
- LangGraph
- Apache Airflow
- Shell
- AWS
- GCP
- Copilot
Course library filters on 365datascience.com/courses on 7 October 2026, 133 results. The help center lists 11 career tracks with certificates; the site menu adds Quant Finance Analyst as the 12th.
Video, blogs and resources
- Course certificateHow to earn it: pass the course exam with 60% or more↗
- Career Track CertificateNine course exams and a final track exam↗
- AccreditationWhich bodies accredit the certificates, NASBA registry ID 169986↗
- Verify a certificateCheck a certificate by its number↗
- Student Outcomes reportJob and salary figures published by 365 Data Science↗
- Terms of usePlans, refunds, withdrawal and the bootcamp job guarantee↗
Products
- Courses 133 video courses from basic to advanced, 1 to 20 hours each. Introduction to Data and Data Science takes 3 hours and has 18,110 ratings with an average of 4.8. All courses
- Career tracks Each track has 7 required courses, 2 electives and 1 optional course. After nine course exams the learner takes a final exam, and passing it gives a Career Track Certificate. 365 Data Science estimates 4 to 12 weeks per track. Career tracks
- InterviewAce An AI mock interview tool with HR and technical questions and speech-to-text. The question library covers the hiring process of 55 companies. The free plan includes one mock interview. Interview simulator
- 365 for Business Team accounts with an admin tool, progress reports, subscription rotation, a client success manager and access to a talent pool of certified graduates. Price on request. For business
- AI and Data Science Bootcamp A 5-month full-time or 9-month part-time programme with daily mentor syncs, an internship and 3 months of career coaching. If the graduate meets the conditions and gets no job in 3 months, 365 Data Science refunds the fee. Price after a call with a mentor. Bootcamp
How much is 365 Data Science?
- Self-Study, monthly $36/mo $36, charged every month Base monthly price
- Self-Study, quarterly $32.33/mo $97, charged every 3 months Save 10% vs Self-Study, monthly
- Save 20% Self-Study, annual $29/mo $348, charged every 12 months, adds Career Support with resume and portfolio feedback Save 19% vs Self-Study, monthly
- Lifetime $800 one payment, includes future courses, no renewals Pay once, no renewals
Is 365 Data Science free?
Free plan without a credit card: all course previews, 51 projects, interactive exercises, practice exams, learning resources and one AI mock interview. Certificates need a paid plan.
Prices in US dollars for a visitor from the United States on 365datascience.com/pricing on 7 October 2026, final prices including taxes according to the terms. The page shows the annual plan as $29 a month, billed as $348 a year. The quarterly price of $97 and the Lifetime price of $800 come from the plan data the pricing page loads; the page itself shows Lifetime as “Contact us”, and the Lifetime article invites learners to email team@365datascience.com for a special price. Viewed from the Netherlands the same page showed €32.17 a month, €86.69 a quarter, €311 a year and €714.93 for Lifetime. The currency follows the visitor’s IP address.
How to cancel 365 Data ScienceCancellation guide
- 365datascience.com ↗
- Log in and click your profile picture at the top right
- Choose Billing Information from the menu
- Open Plan and click Cancel Plan
- Refund by email ↗
- Write to team@365datascience.com within 30 days of the last payment
- Ask for a refund of the subscription
- The account goes back to the Free plan
- After cancelling, access stays until the end of the paid period: 30 days for monthly, 90 days for quarterly, 365 days for annual plans.
- Monthly subscribers can cancel for a month and subscribe again later. Annual and quarterly plans cannot be paused.
- After the first 30 days, quarterly and annual plans get no refund for the unused part.
- Lifetime plans and single courses have a 14-day refund period, which ends once the learner earns a course certificate.
- Payment by card or PayPal. 365 Data Science has no mobile app, so there are no App Store or Google Play subscriptions.
Refund rules
- Subscriptions
- Full refund on request within 30 days of getting access, according to the terms of use.
- Lifetime and single courses
- Refund within 14 days or until the first course certificate, whichever comes first.
- EU consumers
- The terms give a 30-day right of withdrawal under Art. 50 of the Bulgarian Consumer Protection Act. The refund follows within 14 days of the withdrawal.
- Law
- Bulgarian law applies, and disputes go to the competent court in Sofia.
From the 365 Data Science help center and terms of use, checked on 7 October 2026.
365 Data Science for BusinessFor companies
- 01Teams get the full course library with exercises, exams, projects and certificates.
- 02An admin tool shows progress, engagement and exam results for each member.
- 03Subscription rotation lets the admin archive a member and give the seat to another employee.
- 04Corporate clients can browse a talent pool of certified graduates without recruiting fees.
On request after a demo.
Apps and ratings
- WebCourses, exercises, exams and InterviewAce in the browser
- MobileNo app in the App Store or Google Play, checked on 7 October 2026
Is 365 Data Science worth it?
What learners like
- Questions after every lecture help to test knowledge and recap.Zaheer Abbas, Trustpilot, July 2026
- Python, R and Tableau courses are easy to follow line by line for a beginner.Pramod Ghimire, Trustpilot, January 2026
- The Introduction to Excel course led into the Data Analyst career track.Blessing Mutisi, Trustpilot, March 2026
- 98% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 875 reviews
What learners criticise
- Parts of the content are outdated, and transcripts cannot be downloaded.Carma Ghedon, Trustpilot, July 2026
- Some courses lack a PDF summary of the key concepts.Mark Case, Trustpilot, April 2024
- A reviewer doubted that many 5-star reviewers were real and said the advertised free access lasted 24 hours.NJ, Trustpilot, October 2022
- Access ends with the subscription, and an annual plan cannot be frozen.Angela Lala, Trustpilot, July 2020
What learners write in reviews, not our rating. Trustpilot shows 13 reviews with 1 to 3 stars out of 875. Most praise concerns the instructors and the exercises after lessons; complaints concern outdated material, missing downloads and the subscription model. The site footer shows 4.9 from 870 reviews, Trustpilot itself 4.8 from 875.
365 Data Science reviews
-
“8+ hours of Iliya Valchanov who makes everything simple and easy to grasp.”Abdlla Aamer · 21 January 2026 · App Store Machine Learning in Python
-
“I took their free week, and loved the way they teach.”Mushfiqur Rahman Plaban · 8 January 2026 · App Store Extremely good at teaching
-
“Excel is becoming obsolete, I would have preferred to have a programming-focussed approach when it comes to finding the solutions.”Apurva Vasaikar · 8 August 2024 · App Store Theory: 100 but why so much emphasis on Excel?
-
“The content is outdated, and basic features like downloading transcripts are missing.”Carma Ghedon · 9 July 2026 · App Store Outdated and impractical
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@365datascience.com
- Team, refunds and Lifetimeteam@365datascience.com
- Help center365datascience.com/support
- Legal entity
- 365 Company OOD, 15 Henrik Ibsen Street, floor 7, Lozenets, 1407 Sofia, Bulgaria
- Legal name
- 365 Company OOD (365 Къмпани ООД), limited liability company
- Unified Identity Code
- 205339138
- VAT number
- BG205339138, valid in VIES on 7 October 2026
- Registered
- 13 October 2018, Bulgarian Commercial Register
- Seat
- 15 Henrik Ibsen Street, floor 7, 1407 Sofia, entered on 14 February 2024
- Capital
- €633,976.37
- Manager
- Nedko Todorov Krastev
- Address for complaints
- 19 Vitosha Street, Sredets, 1000 Sofia, according to the terms of use
Alternatives to 365 Data Science
- DataCamp🇧🇪 Belgium Data science and AI courses with coding exercises in the browser and a mobile app, from Leuven and New York. Premium costs $35 a month in the US. →
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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