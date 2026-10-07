About 365 Data Science

365 Data Science is an online school from Sofia, Bulgaria, run by 365 Company OOD. It sells video courses in data science, AI, SQL, Python, Excel, Power BI and Tableau, and on 7 October 2026 the catalogue listed 133 courses and 12 career tracks. Each course ends with an exam, and a pass mark of 60% gives a course certificate. The Self-Study plan costs $36 a month or $348 a year in the US, which the pricing page shows as $29 a month. The free plan opens course previews, exercises and practice exams, and paid plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Ned Krastev and Iliya Valchanov started 365 Data Science in Sofia. A 2021 company press release gives 2017 as the founding year. The current legal entity, 365 Company OOD, entered the Bulgarian Commercial Register on 13 October 2018. Krastev is the managing director in the register and CEO on the company’s business page. Valchanov is listed as co-founder and teaches courses in mathematics, statistics and machine learning.

The platform teaches with short video lessons, exercises, practice exams and projects. A course exam with a score of 60% or more gives a course certificate. A career track groups 10 courses for one job, such as data analyst, AI engineer or Power BI developer. After nine course exams the learner takes a final track exam and gets a Career Track Certificate. 365 Data Science lists accreditations from ADaSci, ELQN, the Institute of Analytics, EAHEA and GAOTE, and NASBA lists it as a sponsor of CPE credits. The company calls them professional accreditations. They carry no university or ministry status.

Ned Krastev holds 980,000 leva of the 1,239,950 leva capital, according to the register. The Bulgarian venture funds Vitosha Venture Partners and New Vision 3 hold 88,875 leva each, and COO Ivan Kitov holds 20,000 leva. Besides the Self-Study and Lifetime plans, the company sells a Business plan for teams and an AI and Data Science Bootcamp with mentors, an internship and a job guarantee. Prices for both are on request.