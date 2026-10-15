Tech skills 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Since 2018 4.5 · 21 ratings

TryHackMe

Hands-on cyber security labs in the browser, learning paths and certifications.

Visit tryhackme.com All companies
users, according to TryHackMe
8M+
turnover in 2025, up 40%
£20.3M
professional certifications
8
on Trustpilot, 949 reviews
4.4

About TryHackMe

TryHackMe is a London company that teaches cyber security through hands-on labs in the browser. Learners work through rooms and learning paths and attack virtual machines from the AttackBox, a virtual computer that runs in a browser tab. A free account opens the free rooms with 1 hour of AttackBox a day, Premium costs €16.99 a month or €10.50 a month billed yearly, and MAX costs €17.99 a month billed yearly. TryHackMe also sells 8 certifications, from SEC0 for beginners to PT2 for experienced pentesters, and licences for companies and universities. In 2025 the company had a turnover of £20.3 million.

TryHackMe teaches offensive and defensive security with practical tasks. Each room combines short explanations with a machine to attack or defend, and learning paths group rooms into a route towards a job such as SOC analyst or penetration tester. The company says hundreds of its labs are free.

Ben Spring and Ashu Savani met during a summer internship at the consultancy Context Information Security. Spring had a side project that built systems in the cloud, and the two added training notes to it. They shared the prototype on Reddit and other hacking communities, and TryHackMe Ltd was registered in London on 12 November 2018.

The founders say the company has grown without outside investment. TryHackMe passed 1 million users in March 2022 and 4 million in December 2024, and now gives 8 million. In 2025 it launched its own certifications, and in June 2026 it added the MAX plan above Premium. The same month TryHackMe Holdings Ltd became the new parent company.

History

  1. 2018 Ben Spring and Ashu Savani register TryHackMe Ltd in London on 12 November.
  2. 2021 Reaches 500,000 registered users in May, six months after 250,000.
  3. 2022 Passes 1 million users in March. In June it wins UK’s Most Innovative Cyber SME at Infosecurity Europe.
  4. 2023 Raises the monthly price to £12 or $14 in May and reaches 2 million users in June.
  5. 2024 Passes 3 million users in April and 4 million in December.
  6. 2025 Launches SAL1, its first professional certification, built with Accenture and Salesforce, in February.
  7. 2025 Replaces three older paths with Cyber Security 101 in April. Turnover for the year grows 40% to £20.3 million.
  8. 2026 Launches the SEC1, SEC0, SAL2 and AI1 certifications between January and May.
  9. 2026 Launches the MAX plan and the TryHackMe Pulse phone app in June. TryHackMe Holdings Ltd becomes the parent company.
  10. 2026 Announces PT2, an advanced pentesting certification with a 72-hour exam, in September.

Leadership

  • Ben Spring Co-founder and director
  • Ashu Savani Co-founder and director

Both founders are directors of TryHackMe Ltd and of the parent company TryHackMe Holdings Ltd, according to Companies House.

Careers

Careers site
9 open roles on 15 October 2026
  • Product3
  • Content Engineering2
  • Software Engineering1
  • Sales1
  • People and Operations1
  • Live classes1

How TryHackMe teaches

of AttackBox a day on the free plan
1 hr
rooms in the Jr Penetration Tester path
89
validity of each certification
3 years
  • Free rooms
  • Learning paths by job role
  • AttackBox in the browser
  • OpenVPN access
  • Networks of several machines
  • Recent Threats labs on MAX
  • AWS and Azure labs on MAX
  • SOC Simulator
  • King of the Hill
  • Streaks and weekly leagues
  • Certificates of completion
  • Credly badges

Learning paths

Easy6

  • Pre Security
  • Cyber Security 101
  • SOC Level 1
  • Security Engineer
  • Defending AWS
  • CompTIA Pentest+

Intermediate7

  • Jr Penetration Tester
  • SOC Level 2
  • AI Security
  • Web Application Pentesting
  • Offensive Pentesting
  • DevSecOps
  • Defending Azure

Hard3

  • Red Teaming
  • Web Application Red Teaming
  • Advanced Endpoint Investigations

Paths and difficulty levels as listed on tryhackme.com/paths on 15 October 2026, without legacy versions. Since June 2026 new subscribers need MAX for SOC Level 2, Red Teaming, Web Application Red Teaming, Advanced Endpoint Investigations and the AWS and Azure paths.

Products

  • Rooms and learning paths Rooms combine short lessons with a machine to attack or defend. Paths group them by role, such as the Jr Penetration Tester path with 89 rooms in 17 modules. All learning paths
  • AttackBox An Ubuntu virtual machine in the browser with the tools for most rooms already installed. Free accounts get 1 hour a day, Premium has no limit, and MAX keeps files and tools between sessions. How the AttackBox works
  • SOC Simulator Learners triage a queue of live alerts in Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel or Elastic and write a case report. The SAL1 exam uses the same simulator. For business
  • Certifications 8 certifications from SEC0 to PT2, with exams of 24 to 72 hours in the browser. Each purchase includes two attempts, and the credential is valid for 3 years. Compare certifications
  • TryHackMe Pulse A free phone app for flashcards, recaps and quizzes between lab sessions, with streaks and weekly leagues. Released in June 2026 for iPhone and Android. App Store
  • King of the Hill Up to 10 players compromise the same machine and patch it to keep the others out. The longer a player holds access, the more points they get. How it works
  • TryHackMe for Business Licences for security teams with assignments, reporting, the SOC and threat hunting simulators, live breach exercises and certification credits. Business pricing

How much is TryHackMe?

  • Free €0/mo Free, free rooms
  • Premium, monthly €16.99/mo €16.99 a month, billed monthly
  • Student discount 20% Premium, annual €10.50/mo €126 a year, billed yearly
  • MAX, annual €17.99/mo €215.88 a year, billed yearly, 40% off one certification

Is TryHackMe free?

Free account without a time limit: free rooms only, limited access to learning paths and 1 hour of AttackBox a day.

Prices on tryhackme.com/pricing on 15 October 2026, seen from the Netherlands, in euros. TryHackMe sets local prices in GBP, USD, EUR and INR, so the amount at checkout depends on the country. In October 2026, Cyber Awareness Month, the coupon CYBER2026 lowered Premium Annual by 30% to €7.35 a month. Students get 20% off Premium Annual.

How to cancel TryHackMe

Refund policy
  • tryhackme.com ↗
    1. Open your profile and click Manage plan
    2. Choose Switch to Free, then Cancel Subscription
    3. Fill in the feedback form on the last page to finish
  • Cancelling stops auto-renewal, and access stays until the end of the paid term.
  • MAX users can switch back to Premium at the end of the term.
  • Progress stays on the account after a downgrade.
  • Refund requests go to support@tryhackme.com with the invoice.

Refund rules

Annual plans
Full refund within 7 days of purchase if no course content was opened or downloaded.
MAX Annual
No refund once the certification voucher that comes with it has been used.
Monthly plans
Billed in advance and not refundable.
Certifications and vouchers
Not refundable. The exam must be taken within 12 months of purchase.

From the TryHackMe help center, refund policy of 29 June 2026 and cancellation guide of 25 August 2026, checked on 15 October 2026.

TryHackMe for Business

Business plans
  • 01Foundation costs €99 a month and includes all paths and rooms, the cloud labs, the SOC and threat hunting simulators and 1 certification per licence.
  • 02Advanced costs €199 a month and adds unlimited live breach exercises, 4 custom attack builds a year, tabletop exercises and 3 certifications per licence.
  • 03Enterprise adds API and LMS integrations, SCIM and just-in-time licence provisioning, priced on request.
  • 04Business contracts run at least 12 months for at least 5 licences. Education licences cost $30 per licence a month, from a $2,000 order.

Prices on tryhackme.com/business/pricing on 15 October 2026, in euros. Minimum terms from the TryHackMe help center.

Ratings

4.4Trustpilot · Excellent 949 reviews · company profile claimed in August 2022

Is TryHackMe worth it?

What learners like

What learners criticise

What learners write in reviews, not our rating. The free plan covers the free rooms with 1 hour of AttackBox a day, and Premium costs €10.50 a month billed yearly.

TryHackMe reviews

  • I’m really learning a lot on TryHackMe
    “After using several other learning platforms I decided to study only on TryHackMe because they provide a clear and direct path to my objective.”
    Oscar Avila · 20 September 2026 · App Store
  • It was pretty great but there is still some drawbacks
    “All in all, it was a pretty great learning experience, although there were some drawbacks, especially with the Windows lab machine.”
    Azmi Aziz · 2 September 2026 · App Store
  • Kudos
    “In just the first 10 modules I experienced multiple typos, missing words, ambiguous text relating to task, etc.”
    Isaiah Inman · 18 September 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Introducing PT2, TryHackMe’s advanced penetration testing certification
  2. TryHackMe 2026 updates so far: SEC1, SEC0, SAL2, AI1 and MAX
  3. TryHackMe certification guide
  4. Creating certifications employers trust
  5. SAL1, TryHackMe’s first entry-level certification
  6. Four million users on TryHackMe
  7. TryHackMe: the story behind the UK’s most innovative cyber SME, Infosecurity Magazine

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
TryHackMe Ltd, 128 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX, United Kingdom
Company number
11673275, Companies House
Registered
12 November 2018
Parent company
TryHackMe Holdings Ltd, 17263786, since June 2026
Turnover 2025
£20.3 million, pre-tax profit £2.9 million
Security
ISO 27001

Programs and documentsStudent discountAffiliate programSwag storeTerms of use

Alternatives to TryHackMe

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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TryHackMe FAQ

A London platform for learning cyber security with hands-on labs in the browser. Learners complete rooms and learning paths, attack and defend virtual machines on the AttackBox and can take TryHackMe certifications. The company gives more than 8 million users.

Yes, partly. A free account opens the free rooms, gives limited access to learning paths and 1 hour of AttackBox a day. Full paths, unlimited AttackBox and networks need Premium or MAX.

On 15 October 2026 in euros: €16.99 billed monthly or €10.50 a month billed yearly, €126 a year. Prices are set locally in GBP, USD, EUR and INR. Students get 20% off the annual plan, and in October 2026 a coupon lowered the annual price to €7.35 a month.

MAX costs €17.99 a month billed yearly. It adds the advanced paths such as SOC Level 2 and Red Teaming, the AWS and Azure labs, Recent Threats rooms, a persistent AttackBox and 40% off one certification with the annual plan. Premium gives 15% off certifications.

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