About TryHackMe

TryHackMe is a London company that teaches cyber security through hands-on labs in the browser. Learners work through rooms and learning paths and attack virtual machines from the AttackBox, a virtual computer that runs in a browser tab. A free account opens the free rooms with 1 hour of AttackBox a day, Premium costs €16.99 a month or €10.50 a month billed yearly, and MAX costs €17.99 a month billed yearly. TryHackMe also sells 8 certifications, from SEC0 for beginners to PT2 for experienced pentesters, and licences for companies and universities. In 2025 the company had a turnover of £20.3 million.

TryHackMe teaches offensive and defensive security with practical tasks. Each room combines short explanations with a machine to attack or defend, and learning paths group rooms into a route towards a job such as SOC analyst or penetration tester. The company says hundreds of its labs are free.

Ben Spring and Ashu Savani met during a summer internship at the consultancy Context Information Security. Spring had a side project that built systems in the cloud, and the two added training notes to it. They shared the prototype on Reddit and other hacking communities, and TryHackMe Ltd was registered in London on 12 November 2018.

The founders say the company has grown without outside investment. TryHackMe passed 1 million users in March 2022 and 4 million in December 2024, and now gives 8 million. In 2025 it launched its own certifications, and in June 2026 it added the MAX plan above Premium. The same month TryHackMe Holdings Ltd became the new parent company.