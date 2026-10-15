- year the course was written
- 2002
- units in the Main Course
- 36
- ages six to adult
- 6+
- a year for one student
- €35
About Spellzone
Spellzone is an online English spelling course from Spellzone Limited in York, England. Shireen Shuster, a teacher and dyslexia specialist, wrote it in 2002 for teenagers and adults. Today it serves learners aged six to adult in schools, families and private tuition, with a Spelling Ability Test, a Starter Course, a 36-unit Main Course, word lists and printable worksheets. A one-student licence costs €35 a year and school prices depend on the number of students. Trials last 7, 14 or 30 days without pre-payment, and subscriptions do not renew automatically.
Spellzone teaches English spelling online. A Spelling Ability Test gives each learner a score and builds a personal pathway through the Starter Course and the Main Course. The test runs again at key points and updates the pathway. Teachers set word lists, games, tests and worksheets and see results in reports.
Shireen Shuster wrote and developed Spellzone in 2002. She was a qualified teacher and dyslexia specialist and the author of spelling and phonics books. Her teenage and adult students wanted to practise on computers, and the software of the time was written for young children. Barry Perks has worked on Spellzone since 2002, and Tarot Conway leads technical development.
Spellzone Limited was incorporated in England on 22 April 2009. Shuster stepped down as a director in March 2019, and Perks and Conway remain directors. In 2025 and 2026 the team added Microsoft single sign-on, weekly reports for teachers and a Comprehension course with fiction and non-fiction texts.
History
- 2002 Shireen Shuster writes and develops Spellzone as an online spelling course for older learners.
- 2009 Spellzone Limited is incorporated in England on 22 April, with Shuster, Barry Perks and Tarot Conway as directors.
- 2013 Avani Shah starts writing content for Spellzone.
- 2019 Shireen Shuster steps down as a director in March.
- 2024 Adds a video guide for parents and word lists on characters from literature in November.
- 2025 Adds word lists on online safety in May. EdTech Impact publishes a pedagogical quality review of Spellzone.
- 2025 Adds Microsoft single sign-on and weekly spelling lists for Years 1 to 6 in September.
- 2025 Adds new reports on student engagement and progress in November.
- 2026 Teachers start receiving a weekly report on class activity in February.
- 2026 Launches the Comprehension course, Streaks with weekly goals and new games such as Flappy Spelling and Word Maze in September.
- 2026 Publishes new terms and conditions, effective 5 October.
Leadership
- BP Barry Perks Development Director, with Spellzone since 2002
- TC Tarot Conway Technical Director
- AS Avani Shah Content Creator, writing for Spellzone since 2013
Shireen Shuster, the author of the course, was a director from 2009 to March 2019.
How Spellzone teaches
- units in the Main Course
- 36
- languages for word list translation
- 92
- printable worksheet types
- 20+
- Spelling Ability Test
- Personal Course Pathway
- Multi-sensory activities
- Traffic-light results
- Text-to-speech
- Adjustable fonts and colours
- Handwriting worksheets
- Points, titles and avatars
- Weekly Streaks
- Weekly teacher report
Course content
Spelling Course5
- Spelling Ability Test
- Starter Course, 8 units, ages 6+
- Main Course, 36 units, ages 9+
- Basic, Intermediate and Advanced levels
- British and American spelling
Word lists7
- Course lists
- Weekly lists for Years 1 to 6
- National Curriculum Appendix 1
- Letters and Sounds
- KS3 subject lists
- Grade lists
- Your own lists
Practice5
- Look, Say, Cover, Write, Check
- Listen and Spell
- Spelling games
- Spelling tests
- Daily SpellFive, SpellGrid and crossword
Print and reading4
- 20+ printable worksheets
- Handwriting worksheets
- Comprehension, levels 2 to 4
- Dictionary with audio
From the Spellzone course contents, word lists and comprehension pages on 15 October 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Spelling Course A Starter Course in 8 units for ages six and up and a Main Course in 36 units for ages nine to adult. The Main Course covers all English spelling rules and rule breakers. One unit is free to try. Course contents
- Spelling Ability Test The test gives a baseline Spellzone Score and builds a personal Course Pathway. It runs again as the learner progresses. What is Spellzone
- Word lists and games Thousands of course, curriculum and user-made lists. Each list works with games, tests and worksheets and translates into 92 languages. Explore word lists
- Comprehension Short stories, leaflets, news articles, journals and reviews at levels 2 to 4, launched in September 2026. The first activity is free. Try an activity
- School licences Licences from 20 students include unlimited teachers and administrators on one campus, with classes, tasks, reports, Wonde sync and Microsoft single sign-on. Prices
How much is Spellzone?
- Single user 1 student €35/year €35 a year, no administrator login
- 1 student plus administrator €39/year €39 a year, one administrator login
- 10 students €125/year €125 a year, one administrator login
- 20 students €169/year €169 a year, unlimited teachers on one campus
- 100 students €379/year €379 a year, unlimited teachers on one campus
- 500 students €629/year €629 a year, unlimited teachers on one campus
- 2,000 students €1,149/year €1,149 a year, unlimited teachers on one campus
Is Spellzone free?
Free trials need no pre-payment: 7 days for single users, 14 days with one administrator, 30 days with unlimited staff. Without an account you can try one course unit, the first comprehension activity, free games with the daily word list, the dictionary and the daily SpellFive, SpellGrid and crossword.
Prices on spellzone.com/pages/register.cfm on 15 October 2026, in euros as the page showed them to a visitor outside the UK, per year, without VAT. We could not check prices in pounds for UK visitors. Two years cost 10% less and three years 20% less. Subscriptions do not renew automatically.
Cancellation and refundsTerms
- Email or contact form ↗
- Write to admin@spellzone.com or use the contact form
- Send it within 14 days of buying
- Use the cancellation form in the terms if you wish
- Subscriptions do not renew automatically, so there is nothing to switch off at the end of a year.
- Spellzone refunds within 14 days to the original payment method, with no refund fee.
- After a trial or subscription ends, data may stay in live systems for up to 18 months for reinstatement.
Refund rules
- Consumers
- 14 days to cancel without a reason, with a full refund even after starting to use Spellzone.
- Early termination
- Ending a paid subscription early does not give a refund for the unused period, unless the law or the contract says so.
- Schools
- Invoices are due within 30 days. A separate fee applies to each site.
- Disputes
- Law of England and Wales.
From the Spellzone terms and conditions effective 5 October 2026, checked on 15 October 2026.
Spellzone for schoolsPrices and sign up
- 01Licences from 20 students include unlimited teachers and administrators on one campus.
- 02Teachers create classes, set tasks and download results spreadsheets.
- 03Student accounts sync through Wonde or by student upload, and staff can sign in with Microsoft.
- 04Schools can pay by invoice, due within 30 days.
- 05Spellzone offers free training for schools and discounts for districts, authorities and multi-school subscriptions.
20 students cost €169 a year and 500 students €629, without VAT, on 15 October 2026.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Support and cancellationsadmin@spellzone.com
- Phone+44 333 990 0132
- Contact formspellzone.com/pages/contact.cfm
- School demoBook free training
- Legal entity
- Spellzone Limited, Club Chambers, Museum Street, York YO1 7DN, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 06884807, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 22 April 2009
- Status
- Active, private limited company
- Industry code
- SIC 85590, other education
- VAT number
- 172 4453 13
- ICO registration
- ZA004886
Alternatives to Spellzone
- EdShed (Spelling Shed)🇬🇧 United Kingdom Spelling Shed and other spelling, maths and phonics schemes for primary schools, from Bewdley. →
- Nessy🇬🇧 United Kingdom Reading, spelling, maths and typing programmes for children with dyslexia, from Bristol. →
- Sumdog🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive maths and spelling games for ages 5 to 14, from Edinburgh. →
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 15 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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