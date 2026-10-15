About Spellzone

Spellzone is an online English spelling course from Spellzone Limited in York, England. Shireen Shuster, a teacher and dyslexia specialist, wrote it in 2002 for teenagers and adults. Today it serves learners aged six to adult in schools, families and private tuition, with a Spelling Ability Test, a Starter Course, a 36-unit Main Course, word lists and printable worksheets. A one-student licence costs €35 a year and school prices depend on the number of students. Trials last 7, 14 or 30 days without pre-payment, and subscriptions do not renew automatically.

Spellzone teaches English spelling online. A Spelling Ability Test gives each learner a score and builds a personal pathway through the Starter Course and the Main Course. The test runs again at key points and updates the pathway. Teachers set word lists, games, tests and worksheets and see results in reports.

Shireen Shuster wrote and developed Spellzone in 2002. She was a qualified teacher and dyslexia specialist and the author of spelling and phonics books. Her teenage and adult students wanted to practise on computers, and the software of the time was written for young children. Barry Perks has worked on Spellzone since 2002, and Tarot Conway leads technical development.

Spellzone Limited was incorporated in England on 22 April 2009. Shuster stepped down as a director in March 2019, and Perks and Conway remain directors. In 2025 and 2026 the team added Microsoft single sign-on, weekly reports for teachers and a Comprehension course with fiction and non-fiction texts.