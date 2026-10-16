K-12 learning 🇬🇧 Oxford, United Kingdom Since 2011

Oxford Owl

OUP site with free eBooks for ages 3 to 11 and paid primary school subscriptions.

Visit oxfordowl.co.uk Try Oxford Owl free All companies
free eBooks for ages 3 to 11
100+
people registered, according to OUP
500,000+
a year, the lowest UK school subscription price we found
£118 + VAT
year OUP launched the site
2011

About Oxford Owl

Oxford Owl is a website from Oxford University Press for parents and primary schools. Oxford Owl for Home gives parents free advice, activities and a library of more than 100 eBooks for children aged 3 to 11, after a free registration. Oxford Owl for School gives teachers free resources, professional development videos and a class login for the eBook library. Schools pay only for subscriptions to OUP programmes such as Read Write Inc., Essential Letters and Sounds, Numicon and Readerful, from £118 plus VAT a year. Everyone logs in at oxfordowl.co.uk/login.

Oxford Owl has two parts. Oxford Owl for Home is written for parents and carers. It explains the primary curriculum in England and gives tips and activities for reading, English and maths. Its free eBook library includes Biff, Chip and Kipper from Oxford Reading Tree, Read Write Inc., Project X and Winnie the Witch, sorted by age, series and Oxford Level. Oxford Owl for School is the site for teachers. It holds free teaching resources, professional development videos and the paid school subscriptions.

Oxford University Press launched Oxford Owl in early 2011 as a free website to help parents with their child’s reading. At launch it had over 100 free eBooks, a phonics guide and reading games. In the autumn of 2011 OUP added Oxford Owl Maths for children aged 3 to 7. In January 2012 the site won a BETT award, and OUP then said it offered over 250 free eBooks. The current site says the library has more than 100 eBooks.

Schools buy subscriptions through the OUP website or a local OUP educational consultant. Each subscription runs for one year and renews for another 12 months unless the school gives notice no later than 7 days before the end of the period. Teachers can create up to five class logins each. One class login works on up to 50 devices at the same time, so pupils can open the eBooks at school and at home.

History

  1. 2011 In early 2011 OUP launches Oxford Owl, a free website for parents with over 100 eBooks.
  2. 2011 In the autumn term OUP adds Oxford Owl Maths for children aged 3 to 7.
  3. 2012 In January Oxford Owl wins the BETT award for Digital Collections and Resource Banks. OUP says the site has over 250 free eBooks.
  4. 2014 In October OUP lists the Read Write Inc. Spelling Online subscription on Oxford Owl.
  5. 2015 In September OUP lists the Numicon Online subscription for teachers of children aged 5 to 11.
  6. 2016 In January Big Writing Adventures and School Improvement Pathways on Oxford Owl win two BETT awards.
  7. 2016 In August OUP lists the Read Write Inc. Phonics Online subscription.
  8. 2018 In April the Oxford Owl terms for subscription customers come into effect.
  9. 2021 In February OUP adds the Read Write Inc. Phonics eBook Library, 109 eBooks for UK schools.
  10. 2021 In September the Essential Letters and Sounds online teaching subscription goes on sale.
  11. 2022 In June OUP adds the ELS eBook Library with 127 decodable eBooks.
  12. 2024 In February OUP launches Readerful Online with eBooks and teaching support for reading for pleasure.

How Oxford Owl works

Oxford Levels in the eBook library
20
class logins per teacher
5
devices per class login at once
50
  • Free eBook library
  • Browse by age, series and Oxford Level
  • Phonics guide
  • Maths activities
  • Year-by-year curriculum guide
  • Storyteller videos
  • Class logins
  • Individual pupil logins
  • Homework and reporting
  • Professional development videos

What Oxford Owl covers

Oxford Owl for Home6

  • Reading and phonics
  • English: grammar, spelling, handwriting, writing
  • Maths by year group
  • At school: curriculum and tests
  • Kids’ activities
  • The Little Pod podcast

Free eBook library6

  • Ages 3 to 11
  • Oxford Levels 1 to 20
  • Oxford Reading Tree
  • Read Write Inc.
  • Project X
  • Read with Oxford

School subscriptions7

  • Read Write Inc. Phonics and Spelling
  • Essential Letters and Sounds
  • Readerful Online
  • Numicon Online
  • Big Writing Adventures
  • Nelson Handwriting
  • Floppy’s Phonics Online

Free for teachers4

  • Teaching resources and notes
  • Professional development videos
  • Class login for eBooks
  • Readerful Fluency Checks

From oxfordowl.co.uk, home.oxfordowl.co.uk and the Oxford Owl support site, checked on 16 October 2026.

Products

  • Free eBook library More than 100 eBooks for ages 3 to 11, sorted by age, series and Oxford Level. Parents register for free to read them. OUP says the eBooks work best on a computer or tablet. Open the library
  • Oxford Owl for Home Articles, guides and activities for parents on reading, phonics, English and maths, with a section for each age from 3 to 11. For parents
  • Oxford Owl for School Free teaching resources, storytelling videos, activity sheets and professional development videos for primary teachers, plus the paid subscriptions. About the school site
  • Class login A teacher creates one username and password for the whole class. Pupils use it at school and at home on up to 50 devices at once. Class logins
  • Read Write Inc. on Oxford Owl Four paid annual subscriptions: Phonics Online, the Phonics eBook Library with 109 eBooks, Spelling Online and Literacy and Language Online. RWI subscriptions
  • Homework and reporting In some subscriptions teachers put resources in a homework basket, set dates and assign them to classes or pupils with individual logins. Assigning homework

How much is Oxford Owl?

  • Free registration £0/yr Free, parents and teachers
  • Lowest paid plan Readerful Online, Infant £118/yr £118 + VAT, a year, Reception to Year 2
  • Readerful Online, Junior £140/yr £140 + VAT, a year, Years 3 to 6
  • Read Write Inc. Spelling Online £166/yr £166 + VAT, a year, Years 2 to 6
  • Read Write Inc. Phonics Online £255/yr £255 + VAT, a year, teachers of ages 4 to 6
  • ELS eBook Library £258/yr £258 + VAT, a year, 127 eBooks, ages 4 to 7
  • Read Write Inc. Phonics eBook Library £315/yr £315 + VAT, a year, 109 eBooks, UK only
  • Numicon Online £321/yr £321 + VAT, a year, teachers of ages 5 to 11
  • ELS Online Teaching Subscription £695/yr £695 + VAT, a year, Reception and Year 1

Is Oxford Owl free?

Parents and teachers register for free. The free account opens the eBook library, home learning content and free teaching resources. Teachers also get free Readerful Fluency Checks.

UK prices on global.oup.com, in pounds plus VAT, per school for one year, checked on 16 October 2026. The table shows a selection of Oxford Owl subscriptions. Each licence renews for 12 months unless the school gives notice no later than 7 days before the end of the period. Schools outside the UK contact a local OUP educational consultant.

How a school cancels an Oxford Owl subscription

Terms
  • School subscription ↗
    1. Check the end date in the welcome email
    2. Email owlsupport@oup.com with the subscription number
    3. Do it no later than 7 days before the licence period ends
  • Without notice, the licence extends for another 12 months.
  • Customer Services work Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm.
  • Free parent and teacher accounts have no fee to cancel.

Refund rules

Renewals
Automatic 12-month extension unless either side gives notice no later than 7 days before the end of the period.
Changes to terms
OUP gives at least one month’s written notice. A buyer who rejects the change can cancel and get back part of the fees.
Disputes
Law of England, courts of England.

From the Oxford Owl terms for subscription customers, effective from 4 April 2018, and the support site, checked on 16 October 2026.

Oxford Owl for schools

Read Write Inc. subscriptions
  • 01Teachers register for free and get teaching resources, professional development videos and class logins for the eBook library.
  • 02Schools buy paid subscriptions on the OUP website or through a local educational consultant.
  • 03The buyer gets a welcome email with a subscription number and contract dates, then adds other staff.
  • 04The OUP basket takes credit cards, orders on account, or forwards the order to a colleague.
  • 05Subscriptions renew for one year unless the school cancels through Customer Services.

From £118 plus VAT a year for Readerful Online Infant to £695 plus VAT a year for the ELS online teaching subscription, UK prices checked on 16 October 2026.

Latest news

  1. Oxford University Press celebrate double victory at the Bett Awards
  2. Oxford Owl wins a BETT award
  3. Oxford Owl has landed

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Oxford University Press, a department of the University of Oxford, Great Clarendon Street, Oxford, OX2 6DP, United Kingdom
Operator
Oxford University Press, a department of the University of Oxford
Trading address
Great Clarendon Street, Oxford, OX2 6DP
Account terms
Effective from 4 April 2018, updated 22 December 2020
Subscription terms
Effective from 4 April 2018, law of England

Alternatives to Oxford Owl

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

Other k-12 learning companies

All 73 k-12 learning companies

More EdTech from United Kingdom

Is this your company?

Send us new facts, products, numbers or a fresh logo, and we will update the Oxford Owl profile on the EdTech map.

Update this profile Add another company
Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map
Show the badge on your website <a href="https://kinescope.com/edtech-map/oxfordowl"><img src="https://kinescope.com/images/edtech-badge.svg" alt="Featured on Kinescope EdTech Map" width="220" height="56"></a>

Oxford Owl FAQ

Oxford Owl is a website from Oxford University Press for children’s learning in primary school and at home. Oxford Owl for Home has advice, activities and a free eBook library for parents. Oxford Owl for School has free teaching resources and paid subscriptions for primary schools.

Go to https://www.oxfordowl.co.uk/login. Parents and teachers enter their registered email address and password. Pupils enter the class username and password from their teacher. A pupil with an individual login may be asked for a school code the first time. Forgotten passwords can be reset from the login page.

Yes, for parents and teachers. Registration is free and opens the eBook library, home learning content and free teaching resources. Schools pay only for subscriptions to OUP programmes such as Read Write Inc. Phonics Online or Numicon Online.

Click Join us on www.oxfordowl.co.uk, register as a parent and confirm your email. Then log in and open the eBook library at home.oxfordowl.co.uk/reading/free-ebooks. The library has more than 100 eBooks for ages 3 to 11. OUP says they work best on a computer, laptop or tablet.

Host your courses on Kinescope.

DRM, a white-label player and analytics for online schools and EdTech platforms.

Start for free
Video hosting for EdTech
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.