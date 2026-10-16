About Oxford Owl

Oxford Owl is a website from Oxford University Press for parents and primary schools. Oxford Owl for Home gives parents free advice, activities and a library of more than 100 eBooks for children aged 3 to 11, after a free registration. Oxford Owl for School gives teachers free resources, professional development videos and a class login for the eBook library. Schools pay only for subscriptions to OUP programmes such as Read Write Inc., Essential Letters and Sounds, Numicon and Readerful, from £118 plus VAT a year. Everyone logs in at oxfordowl.co.uk/login.

Oxford Owl has two parts. Oxford Owl for Home is written for parents and carers. It explains the primary curriculum in England and gives tips and activities for reading, English and maths. Its free eBook library includes Biff, Chip and Kipper from Oxford Reading Tree, Read Write Inc., Project X and Winnie the Witch, sorted by age, series and Oxford Level. Oxford Owl for School is the site for teachers. It holds free teaching resources, professional development videos and the paid school subscriptions.

Oxford University Press launched Oxford Owl in early 2011 as a free website to help parents with their child’s reading. At launch it had over 100 free eBooks, a phonics guide and reading games. In the autumn of 2011 OUP added Oxford Owl Maths for children aged 3 to 7. In January 2012 the site won a BETT award, and OUP then said it offered over 250 free eBooks. The current site says the library has more than 100 eBooks.

Schools buy subscriptions through the OUP website or a local OUP educational consultant. Each subscription runs for one year and renews for another 12 months unless the school gives notice no later than 7 days before the end of the period. Teachers can create up to five class logins each. One class login works on up to 50 devices at the same time, so pupils can open the eBooks at school and at home.