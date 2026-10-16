- free eBooks for ages 3 to 11
- 100+
- people registered, according to OUP
- 500,000+
- a year, the lowest UK school subscription price we found
- £118 + VAT
- year OUP launched the site
- 2011
About Oxford Owl
Oxford Owl is a website from Oxford University Press for parents and primary schools. Oxford Owl for Home gives parents free advice, activities and a library of more than 100 eBooks for children aged 3 to 11, after a free registration. Oxford Owl for School gives teachers free resources, professional development videos and a class login for the eBook library. Schools pay only for subscriptions to OUP programmes such as Read Write Inc., Essential Letters and Sounds, Numicon and Readerful, from £118 plus VAT a year. Everyone logs in at oxfordowl.co.uk/login.
Oxford Owl has two parts. Oxford Owl for Home is written for parents and carers. It explains the primary curriculum in England and gives tips and activities for reading, English and maths. Its free eBook library includes Biff, Chip and Kipper from Oxford Reading Tree, Read Write Inc., Project X and Winnie the Witch, sorted by age, series and Oxford Level. Oxford Owl for School is the site for teachers. It holds free teaching resources, professional development videos and the paid school subscriptions.
Oxford University Press launched Oxford Owl in early 2011 as a free website to help parents with their child’s reading. At launch it had over 100 free eBooks, a phonics guide and reading games. In the autumn of 2011 OUP added Oxford Owl Maths for children aged 3 to 7. In January 2012 the site won a BETT award, and OUP then said it offered over 250 free eBooks. The current site says the library has more than 100 eBooks.
Schools buy subscriptions through the OUP website or a local OUP educational consultant. Each subscription runs for one year and renews for another 12 months unless the school gives notice no later than 7 days before the end of the period. Teachers can create up to five class logins each. One class login works on up to 50 devices at the same time, so pupils can open the eBooks at school and at home.
History
- 2011 In early 2011 OUP launches Oxford Owl, a free website for parents with over 100 eBooks.
- 2011 In the autumn term OUP adds Oxford Owl Maths for children aged 3 to 7.
- 2012 In January Oxford Owl wins the BETT award for Digital Collections and Resource Banks. OUP says the site has over 250 free eBooks.
- 2014 In October OUP lists the Read Write Inc. Spelling Online subscription on Oxford Owl.
- 2015 In September OUP lists the Numicon Online subscription for teachers of children aged 5 to 11.
- 2016 In January Big Writing Adventures and School Improvement Pathways on Oxford Owl win two BETT awards.
- 2016 In August OUP lists the Read Write Inc. Phonics Online subscription.
- 2018 In April the Oxford Owl terms for subscription customers come into effect.
- 2021 In February OUP adds the Read Write Inc. Phonics eBook Library, 109 eBooks for UK schools.
- 2021 In September the Essential Letters and Sounds online teaching subscription goes on sale.
- 2022 In June OUP adds the ELS eBook Library with 127 decodable eBooks.
- 2024 In February OUP launches Readerful Online with eBooks and teaching support for reading for pleasure.
How Oxford Owl works
- Oxford Levels in the eBook library
- 20
- class logins per teacher
- 5
- devices per class login at once
- 50
- Free eBook library
- Browse by age, series and Oxford Level
- Phonics guide
- Maths activities
- Year-by-year curriculum guide
- Storyteller videos
- Class logins
- Individual pupil logins
- Homework and reporting
- Professional development videos
What Oxford Owl covers
Oxford Owl for Home6
- Reading and phonics
- English: grammar, spelling, handwriting, writing
- Maths by year group
- At school: curriculum and tests
- Kids’ activities
- The Little Pod podcast
Free eBook library6
- Ages 3 to 11
- Oxford Levels 1 to 20
- Oxford Reading Tree
- Read Write Inc.
- Project X
- Read with Oxford
School subscriptions7
- Read Write Inc. Phonics and Spelling
- Essential Letters and Sounds
- Readerful Online
- Numicon Online
- Big Writing Adventures
- Nelson Handwriting
- Floppy’s Phonics Online
Free for teachers4
- Teaching resources and notes
- Professional development videos
- Class login for eBooks
- Readerful Fluency Checks
From oxfordowl.co.uk, home.oxfordowl.co.uk and the Oxford Owl support site, checked on 16 October 2026.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Free eBook library More than 100 eBooks for ages 3 to 11, sorted by age, series and Oxford Level. Parents register for free to read them. OUP says the eBooks work best on a computer or tablet. Open the library
- Oxford Owl for Home Articles, guides and activities for parents on reading, phonics, English and maths, with a section for each age from 3 to 11. For parents
- Oxford Owl for School Free teaching resources, storytelling videos, activity sheets and professional development videos for primary teachers, plus the paid subscriptions. About the school site
- Class login A teacher creates one username and password for the whole class. Pupils use it at school and at home on up to 50 devices at once. Class logins
- Read Write Inc. on Oxford Owl Four paid annual subscriptions: Phonics Online, the Phonics eBook Library with 109 eBooks, Spelling Online and Literacy and Language Online. RWI subscriptions
- Homework and reporting In some subscriptions teachers put resources in a homework basket, set dates and assign them to classes or pupils with individual logins. Assigning homework
How much is Oxford Owl?
- Free registration £0/yr Free, parents and teachers
- Lowest paid plan Readerful Online, Infant £118/yr £118 + VAT, a year, Reception to Year 2
- Readerful Online, Junior £140/yr £140 + VAT, a year, Years 3 to 6
- Read Write Inc. Spelling Online £166/yr £166 + VAT, a year, Years 2 to 6
- Read Write Inc. Phonics Online £255/yr £255 + VAT, a year, teachers of ages 4 to 6
- ELS eBook Library £258/yr £258 + VAT, a year, 127 eBooks, ages 4 to 7
- Read Write Inc. Phonics eBook Library £315/yr £315 + VAT, a year, 109 eBooks, UK only
- Numicon Online £321/yr £321 + VAT, a year, teachers of ages 5 to 11
- ELS Online Teaching Subscription £695/yr £695 + VAT, a year, Reception and Year 1
Is Oxford Owl free?
Parents and teachers register for free. The free account opens the eBook library, home learning content and free teaching resources. Teachers also get free Readerful Fluency Checks.
UK prices on global.oup.com, in pounds plus VAT, per school for one year, checked on 16 October 2026. The table shows a selection of Oxford Owl subscriptions. Each licence renews for 12 months unless the school gives notice no later than 7 days before the end of the period. Schools outside the UK contact a local OUP educational consultant.
How a school cancels an Oxford Owl subscriptionTerms
- School subscription ↗
- Check the end date in the welcome email
- Email owlsupport@oup.com with the subscription number
- Do it no later than 7 days before the licence period ends
- Without notice, the licence extends for another 12 months.
- Customer Services work Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm.
- Free parent and teacher accounts have no fee to cancel.
Refund rules
- Renewals
- Automatic 12-month extension unless either side gives notice no later than 7 days before the end of the period.
- Changes to terms
- OUP gives at least one month’s written notice. A buyer who rejects the change can cancel and get back part of the fees.
- Disputes
- Law of England, courts of England.
From the Oxford Owl terms for subscription customers, effective from 4 April 2018, and the support site, checked on 16 October 2026.
Oxford Owl for schoolsRead Write Inc. subscriptions
- 01Teachers register for free and get teaching resources, professional development videos and class logins for the eBook library.
- 02Schools buy paid subscriptions on the OUP website or through a local educational consultant.
- 03The buyer gets a welcome email with a subscription number and contract dates, then adds other staff.
- 04The OUP basket takes credit cards, orders on account, or forwards the order to a colleague.
- 05Subscriptions renew for one year unless the school cancels through Customer Services.
From £118 plus VAT a year for Readerful Online Infant to £695 plus VAT a year for the ELS online teaching subscription, UK prices checked on 16 October 2026.
Latest news
- 2012BETT award, Digital Collections and Resource Banks
- 2016BETT award, Primary Digital Content (core subject), Big Writing Adventures
- 2016BETT award, ICT Leadership and Management, School Improvement Pathways
Contacts and company data
- Oxford Owl supportowlsupport@oup.com
- Help and support sitesupport.oxfordowl.co.uk
- Contact pageMonday to Friday, 8am to 5pm
- JoinFree registration
- Legal entity
- Oxford University Press, a department of the University of Oxford, Great Clarendon Street, Oxford, OX2 6DP, United Kingdom
- Operator
- Oxford University Press, a department of the University of Oxford
- Trading address
- Great Clarendon Street, Oxford, OX2 6DP
- Account terms
- Effective from 4 April 2018, updated 22 December 2020
- Subscription terms
- Effective from 4 April 2018, law of England
Alternatives to Oxford Owl
- ActiveLearn🇬🇧 United Kingdom Pearson platform for UK primary schools with Bug Club reading and Power Maths. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources for schools and parents, plus phonics and reading apps, from Sheffield. →
- Little Wandle🇬🇧 United Kingdom A DfE-validated phonics programme for primary schools, run by Wandle Learning Trust. →
- PhonicsPlay🇬🇧 United Kingdom Phonics games, lesson plans and printables for Phases 1 to 6, free and by subscription. →
- Teach Your Monster🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free phonics and reading games for ages 3 to 6 on computers. →
- MyMaths🇬🇧 United Kingdom Sister OUP service with maths lessons and self-marking homework for UK schools. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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