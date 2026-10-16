- YouTube subscribers, October 2026
- 1.63M
- students a year at exam workshops, according to tutor2u
- 25,000+
- of UK schools use its resources, according to tutor2u
- 80%+
- subjects for teachers
- 12
About tutor2u
tutor2u is a company from Boston Spa in West Yorkshire that makes teaching and revision materials for GCSE, A-Level, BTEC and T-Level courses in 12 subjects, from economics and business to psychology and sociology. Teachers buy digital and printed resources in its shop and book CPD days in London for £324. Students attend cinema revision workshops for £36 and watch free livestreams on YouTube, where the channel has 1.63 million subscribers. tutor2u sells no subscription: each resource, course or event is paid once, and Examiner AI uses credit bundles from £5.
tutor2u writes resources for teachers and students of exam courses in England and Wales. Its subject teams cover biology, business, criminology, economics, education and early years, geography, health and social care, history, law, politics, psychology and sociology. The shop sells topic activities, practice papers, worked answers, workbooks, revision guides and flashcards.
Geoff Riley and his twin brother Jim Riley started the website in 1999. Geoff Riley was then head of economics and politics at Eton College. In 2002 the Times Educational Supplement described tutor2u as a business, economics and politics site with free study materials and forums moderated by teachers and examiners. Tutor2u Limited was registered in July 2002, and both brothers are still its directors.
Today tutor2u runs cinema workshops in Vue, Cineworld and Odeon screens, CPD days at a hotel in central London, self-paced online courses and evening livestreams. Its Examiner AI, in beta in October 2026, marks exam answers against marking logic written by tutor2u’s subject specialists. Schools can also hire a subject specialist for online lessons at £150 an hour, and teachers find vacancies on its free jobs board.
History
- 1999 Geoff Riley and Jim Riley start the tutor2u website.
- 2002 In June the Times Educational Supplement reviews the site: its forums had more than 17,000 posts in a year.
- 2002 Tutor2u Limited is registered at Companies House on 18 July.
- 2009 Jim Riley publishes a weekly Biz Quiz on the business blog.
- 2013 The tutor2u YouTube channel opens on 2 September.
- 2024 Opens the Outlet in January, a shop for older editions of resources.
- 2025 Examiner AI adds Edexcel A-Level Economics in April and reads diagrams in answers.
- 2026 Launches the free Exam Results Explorer in July with A-Level and GCSE results since 2022.
- 2026 Opens bookings for 24 cinema workshops in 6 cities for the 2027 exams.
- 2027 Plans CPD days in London for the new V-Levels, first taught from September 2027.
Leadership
- GR Geoff Riley Co-founder and director, economics teacher
- JR Jim Riley Co-founder, director and company secretary
Both brothers have been directors of Tutor2u Limited since 18 July 2002. Geoff Riley has presented at more than 500 revision workshops, according to his tutor2u profile.
How a tutor2u workshop runs
- per student, inc VAT
- £36
- students in one screen
- 150–400
- one-time discount on printed resources
- 40%
- Grade Booster
- Strong Foundations
- Exam technique
- Core topic revision
- At least two presenters
- Workshop booklet
- Grade Booster Online
- Vue, Cineworld and Odeon venues
- Invoice for UK schools
- Teacher required for GCSE groups
Subjects and levels
Subjects for teachers12
- Biology
- Business
- Criminology
- Economics
- Education and Early Years
- Geography
- Health & Social Care
- History
- Law
- Politics
- Psychology
- Sociology
A-Level student pages8
- Biology
- Business
- Economics
- Geography
- Law
- Politics
- Psychology
- Sociology
Qualifications10
- GCSE
- A-Level
- BTEC National
- AAQ BTEC National
- BTEC Tech Award
- T-Level
- IB Diploma
- WJEC Applied
- V-Level
- Key Stage 3
Exam boards7
- AQA
- Edexcel
- OCR
- Eduqas
- WJEC
- IB
- NCFE
Subjects and levels listed on tutor2u.net on 16 October 2026. Examiner AI also lists English Literature, with no question types yet.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Teaching and revision resources Digital topic activities from £1, assessments, practice papers and worksheets from £5, and printed workbooks, revision guides and flashcards from £2.48. A school network licence covers all staff and students of one school. Visit the shop
- Cinema revision workshops Grade Booster and Strong Foundations days in cinema screens in Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, London, Manchester and Newcastle, for 150 to 400 students. £36 per student, with a booklet and an online follow-up course. Find a workshop
- Revision livestreams Free evening revision sessions and Q&A for students and teachers, recorded for replay. The YouTube channel has 7,004 videos. See livestreams
- Examiner AI Marks GCSE, A-Level, BTEC and T-Level answers and explains the marks. It converts handwriting to text and never writes model answers. Credit bundles cost £5 to £100. Try Examiner AI
- CPD for teachers 69 face-to-face courses in London, mostly £324 a day, and 90 on-demand courses from free to £72, in six series from Essential to Be The Examiner. Find a course
- Online student courses Self-paced Grade Booster Online, Catch Up Online, Skills Booster and Getting Started courses with topic videos, activities and downloads, from £12. On-demand courses
- Interim teaching A tutor2u subject specialist teaches a class online for £150 an hour, up to 25 students, with first lessons within 7 days. Interim teaching
How much is tutor2u?
- For students Cinema workshop £36 per student, with Grade Booster Online
- Online student course from £12 self-paced, one-off
- CPD day in London £324 per teacher, full day with lunch
- On-demand CPD Free to £72 per course, enrol anytime
- Examiner AI £5 to £100 250 to 25,000 credits, no time limit
- Interim teaching £150 per hour, up to 25 students
Is tutor2u free?
A tutor2u account is free. Livestreams and their replays are free, subject pages link to free resources, and some on-demand CPD courses are free. Examiner AI offers a free trial.
Prices on tutor2u.net and ai.tutor2u.net on 16 October 2026, in pounds, including VAT. tutor2u sells no subscription; each item is paid once. The home page shows in-person CPD at £315, while the course finder lists £324 per day. Tuition rates are agreed with each tutor and paid to the tutor directly.
Refunds and cancellationsReturns policy
- Cinema workshops ↗
- Bookings are confirmed only, with no provisional places
- Confirmed bookings cannot be changed or cancelled
- Questions go to events@tutor2u.net
- CPD courses ↗
- Bookings are confirmed only
- No refunds for non-attendance or cancelled bookings
- Booking issues go to support@tutor2u.net
- Digital resources are not refunded because they are available at once and carry no copy protection.
- Each resource has a sample or preview to check before buying.
- Damaged printed resources are replaced free of charge.
- The office answers on 01937 848885, Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4pm.
Refund rules
- Digital resources
- No refunds after purchase.
- Printed resources
- tutor2u arranges a refund or return within 7 working days of being told about a problem.
- Workshops and CPD
- No refunds for non-attendance, and bookings cannot be cancelled.
- Statutory rights
- The returns policy does not affect statutory rights.
From the tutor2u returns policy, workshop booking information and CPD FAQs, checked on 16 October 2026.
For schoolsInterim teaching
- 01A subject specialist teaches online through Google Classroom, Teams or Zoom for £150 an hour.
- 02One session covers up to 25 students, and first lessons start within 7 days of a request.
- 03Every teacher has an enhanced DBS check, references and safeguarding training.
- 04Schools post vacancies on the tutor2u jobs board for free.
Prices on tutor2u.net on 16 October 2026. Workshop places for UK schools can be invoiced with 14-day payment terms.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Support and orderssupport@tutor2u.net
- Events and CPDevents@tutor2u.net
- Examiner AIexaminerai@tutor2u.net
- Interim teachinginterimteaching@tutor2u.net
- Personal tuitiontuition@tutor2u.net
- Phone01937 848885
- Contact formtutor2u.net/support
- Legal entity
- Tutor2u Limited, Boston House, 214 High Street, Boston Spa, West Yorkshire, LS23 6AD, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 04489574 (England and Wales)
- Incorporated
- 18 July 2002
- Status
- Active
- Business (SIC)
- 85600, educational support services
- VAT number
- 816865400
Alternatives to tutor2u
- Save My Exams🇬🇧 United Kingdom Exam-board revision notes, exam questions and past papers for GCSE, A Level, IB and AP, from London. →
- Tes🇬🇧 United Kingdom A marketplace for teaching resources with a school jobs board, from London. →
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 16 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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