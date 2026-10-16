About tutor2u

tutor2u is a company from Boston Spa in West Yorkshire that makes teaching and revision materials for GCSE, A-Level, BTEC and T-Level courses in 12 subjects, from economics and business to psychology and sociology. Teachers buy digital and printed resources in its shop and book CPD days in London for £324. Students attend cinema revision workshops for £36 and watch free livestreams on YouTube, where the channel has 1.63 million subscribers. tutor2u sells no subscription: each resource, course or event is paid once, and Examiner AI uses credit bundles from £5.

tutor2u writes resources for teachers and students of exam courses in England and Wales. Its subject teams cover biology, business, criminology, economics, education and early years, geography, health and social care, history, law, politics, psychology and sociology. The shop sells topic activities, practice papers, worked answers, workbooks, revision guides and flashcards.

Geoff Riley and his twin brother Jim Riley started the website in 1999. Geoff Riley was then head of economics and politics at Eton College. In 2002 the Times Educational Supplement described tutor2u as a business, economics and politics site with free study materials and forums moderated by teachers and examiners. Tutor2u Limited was registered in July 2002, and both brothers are still its directors.

Today tutor2u runs cinema workshops in Vue, Cineworld and Odeon screens, CPD days at a hotel in central London, self-paced online courses and evening livestreams. Its Examiner AI, in beta in October 2026, marks exam answers against marking logic written by tutor2u’s subject specialists. Schools can also hire a subject specialist for online lessons at £150 an hour, and teachers find vacancies on its free jobs board.