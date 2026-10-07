About Up Learn

Up Learn is a London company that sells online courses for A Level and GCSE. It covers 6 A Level subjects for AQA, OCR, Edexcel and CAIE, and GCSE sciences for AQA. A Level costs £74.99 a month per subject on Up Core or £319.99 for access until the summer 2027 exams. Students who finish a course to a 90% Up Score and miss an A*/A get all fees for that course back. The first 3 days are free without payment details.

Up Learn sells video courses that follow one exam board specification. Each course has short video lessons, quizzes, retrieval practice, exam walkthroughs and a progress score called Up Score. Students pay per subject, monthly or once until their exams. Schools buy it for whole classes and set work from a teacher dashboard.

Guy Riese and Andrew Mitson started Up Learn. Riese studied Mechanical Engineering at Imperial College London and says he got straight A*s at A Level by self-study with cognitive science techniques. Up Learn Limited was registered in London on 17 February 2016. The first course was a free AS Level Economics course, and in 2017 the company sold Edexcel A Level Economics.

In December 2018 Forward Partners led a £2.5 million round. The catalogue grew to 6 A Level subjects. GCSE Combined Science for AQA followed, and in autumn 2026 Up Learn added GCSE Biology, Chemistry and Physics as separate courses. Riese is still CEO and the largest named shareholder. The company had 42 staff on average in the year to August 2025.