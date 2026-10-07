- A Level subjects
- 6
- schools use it, according to Up Learn
- 685+
- free scholarship places given
- 50,000+
- on Trustpilot, 914 reviews
- 4.3
About Up Learn
Up Learn is a London company that sells online courses for A Level and GCSE. It covers 6 A Level subjects for AQA, OCR, Edexcel and CAIE, and GCSE sciences for AQA. A Level costs £74.99 a month per subject on Up Core or £319.99 for access until the summer 2027 exams. Students who finish a course to a 90% Up Score and miss an A*/A get all fees for that course back. The first 3 days are free without payment details.
Up Learn sells video courses that follow one exam board specification. Each course has short video lessons, quizzes, retrieval practice, exam walkthroughs and a progress score called Up Score. Students pay per subject, monthly or once until their exams. Schools buy it for whole classes and set work from a teacher dashboard.
Guy Riese and Andrew Mitson started Up Learn. Riese studied Mechanical Engineering at Imperial College London and says he got straight A*s at A Level by self-study with cognitive science techniques. Up Learn Limited was registered in London on 17 February 2016. The first course was a free AS Level Economics course, and in 2017 the company sold Edexcel A Level Economics.
In December 2018 Forward Partners led a £2.5 million round. The catalogue grew to 6 A Level subjects. GCSE Combined Science for AQA followed, and in autumn 2026 Up Learn added GCSE Biology, Chemistry and Physics as separate courses. Riese is still CEO and the largest named shareholder. The company had 42 staff on average in the year to August 2025.
History
- 2015 Guy Riese and Andrew Mitson start Up Learn, according to Schools Week.
- 2016 Up Learn Limited is registered in London on 17 February. A free AS Level Economics course runs in the first year.
- 2017 Sells Edexcel A Level Economics with an A*/A or money back offer. Starts working with 3 schools.
- 2018 Forward Partners leads a £2.5 million round in December. Luke Smith of Forward Partners joins the board.
- 2018 Sells A Level Economics and Physics, with Maths and Psychology in development.
- 2024 Allots new shares in November and December, Companies House filings show. James Weatherill joins the board in May.
- 2025 Announces single sign-on, Cyber Essentials and assignment tools for schools in June. Combined Science for AQA is in development.
- 2026 Rupert Gregg replaces Luke Smith on the board in February.
- 2026 Sells GCSE Combined Science for AQA Trilogy by April.
- 2026 Files accounts in May: 42 staff on average and net liabilities of £2.86 million at 31 August 2025.
- 2026 Adds GCSE Biology, Chemistry and Physics as separate courses and alerts for copying or AI use, announced 2 October.
Up Learn funding and investors
- December 2018 Seed £2.5 million
Lead: Forward Partners Forward PartnersSource: Tech.eu
Only the 2018 round was reported in the press. The share premium account stood at £5.9 million on 31 August 2025, so investors put in more than the reported round. Companies House shows new share allotments in 2024 and 2025 without published amounts.
Leadership
- GR Guy Riese Founder and CEO
- DA David Atkinson Board director since 2018
- JW James Weatherill Board director since 2024
- RG Rupert Gregg Board director since 2026
Schools Week named Andrew Mitson as co-founder and Kris Boulton as director of education in 2017. Up Learn’s own about page names only Guy Riese. Riese studied Mechanical Engineering at Imperial College London and worked at Credit Suisse and Zopa.
CareersWorkable
- Data1
- Product1
Perks
- Hybrid, 2 office days a week
- Share options for UK staff
- About 35 days of paid holiday
- Enhanced parental leave
- Dental insurance
- Free Up Learn courses for family
How Up Learn teaches
- Up Score needed for the money-back guarantee
- 90%
- weeks to finish from scratch at 1 hour a day
- 16–35
- free trial without payment details
- 3 days
- One exam board per course
- Video lessons with activities
- Quizzes after each topic
- Diagnostic at the start
- Up Score and predicted grade
- Refresh Knowledge sessions
- Exam paper walkthroughs
- AI tutor and human tutors
- Examiner-marked papers on Up Master
- Subtitles and dark mode
Subjects and exam boards
A Level6
- Biology: AQA, OCR
- Chemistry: AQA, OCR
- Economics: AQA, Edexcel
- Maths: AQA, CAIE, Edexcel, OCR
- Physics: AQA, OCR
- Psychology: AQA
GCSE, AQA4
- Combined Science (Trilogy)
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
Courses listed on uplearn.co.uk on 7 October 2026. A Level courses cover Year 12 and Year 13. CAIE is Cambridge International. The GCSE guarantee covers Higher Tier only, and Combined Science covers Trilogy only.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- A Level courses Video lessons, quizzes and exam walkthroughs for one subject and exam board. The Maths course has 800+ practice questions and examiner-reviewed papers. A Level courses
- GCSE Science Combined Science for AQA Trilogy and separate Biology, Chemistry and Physics, with video lessons and quizzes for Foundation and Higher tiers. GCSE courses
- Tutor support Online chat with an AI tutor and with tutors. Up Master adds unlimited one-to-one help and 2 exam papers marked by examiners. Plans
- Up Learn for Schools Courses for whole classes with assignments, cohort reports, alerts for copying or AI use, Wonde sync and single sign-on. Priced on a quote. For schools
- Scholarships Free access for students on targeted free school meals or on IntoUniversity, The Access Project or Sutton Trust programmes. No academic test. Scholarships
How much is Up Learn?
- A Level Up Core £74.99/mo £74.99 a month, monthly, per subject
- A Level Up Master £99.99/mo £99.99 a month, monthly, adds 1:1 tutors and 2 marked papers
- Popular A Level Up Core £319.99 until summer 2027 exams
- A Level Up Master £419.99 until summer 2027 exams
- A Level Up Core £549.98 until summer 2028 exams
- A Level Up Master £694.98 until summer 2028 exams
- GCSE Biology, Chemistry or Physics £19.99/mo £119.99 to 2027, £199.99 to 2028, per subject, monthly or until exams
- GCSE Combined Science £49.99/mo £249.99 to 2027, £399.99 to 2028, monthly or until exams
Is Up Learn free?
The first 3 days are free, without payment details. Students on targeted free school meals can get a free scholarship.
Prices on uplearn.co.uk/pricing for the UK on 7 October 2026, in pounds, for one subject. Monthly plans renew each month and can be cancelled at any time. Access until exams is one payment and is sold until 31 July. From February to June Up Learn uses dynamic pricing. Outside that period a second course on access until exams is usually £100 off.
How to cancel Up Learn and get a refundRefund policy
- Monthly plan ↗
- Log in at web.uplearn.co.uk
- Open the Billing page
- Cancel the monthly subscription
- By email ↗
- Email team@uplearn.co.uk
- Name the student and the course
- Ask to cancel
- Access until exams: full refund within 7 days of purchase if the course was not used.
- Monthly: the latest payment is refunded if you cancel within 3 days and did not use the course.
- After the course is used, past payments are not refunded, the terms say.
- Courses cannot be paused.
Refund rules
- A Level guarantee
- Finish the course to a 90% Up Score by exam day, sit the same exam board, miss an A*/A, and send official results within 14 days. Up Learn refunds all fees for that course.
- GCSE guarantee
- Higher Tier only. A refund if the student gets below 8 in a separate science or below 8-8 in Combined Science Trilogy.
- Optional papers
- If the student picks Paper 3 options the course does not cover, for example in AQA Physics or Psychology, the guarantee looks at Papers 1 and 2.
- Law
- English law, courts of England and Wales.
From the Up Learn terms of 8 September 2026, the guarantee page and the help centre, checked on 7 October 2026.
Up Learn for schoolsSchool pricing
- 01Teachers set course sections as homework and see who has done them.
- 02A reports tab compares cohorts, classes and terms without spreadsheets.
- 03Alerts flag students whose activity suggests copying or AI use.
- 04Wonde data sync, Google and Microsoft single sign-on, Cyber Essentials.
- 05A free trial for a class or cohort before a contract.
Priced per school or trust on a quote, 7 October 2026.
Apps and ratings
- WebWorks best in Chrome on a laptop or desktop
- Phone and tabletIn the browser only, no app yet
- Single sign-onGoogle and Microsoft accounts for schools
- WondeSyncs school data for classes and students
Is Up Learn worth it?
What students and parents like
- A student 4 marks off an A got a full refund under the guarantee.Volieslav Drobyshev, Trustpilot, August 2026
- Support agreed a partial refund after the cancellation deadline.Iris B, Trustpilot, October 2026
- A self-studying student used it to prepare for A Levels after gaps in education.Zara, Trustpilot, August 2026
- 90% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 914 reviews
What students and parents criticise
- A student who finished almost all of the Economics course got a U and no refund, because the 90% Up Score was not reached.محمد على, Trustpilot, August 2026
- Chemistry content did not match one student’s specification, and AI marking was a nuisance.Jude Winterson, Trustpilot, August 2026
- Calls it very expensive and says tutors take a long time to reply.Gh Vh, Trustpilot, September 2026
- No app, and some features do not work well on phones.Up Learn help centre
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Up Learn answered all 15 recent negative Trustpilot reviews. A Level costs from £74.99 a month per subject, and the guarantee needs a 90% Up Score by exam day.
Up Learn reviews
-
“the guarantee is absolutely real - received a full refund without any hassle.”Volieslav Drobyshev · 20 August 2026 · App Store amazing
-
“i was able to work out a partial refund without any problem.”Iris B · 2 October 2026 · App Store Good customer service
-
“A lot of the content for chemistry was not relevant for my spec.”Jude Winterson · 28 August 2026 · App Store Not the Best, Glad I don’t have to use Anymore.
-
“the money-back guarantee has significant conditions.”محمد على · 26 August 2026 · App Store £300 SCAM
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- General and cancellationsteam@uplearn.co.uk
- Help centrehelp.uplearn.co.uk
- SchoolsTalk to the schools team
- ScholarshipsRequest a scholarship
- Legal entity
- Up Learn Limited, c/o Lewis Golden LLP, 40 Queen Anne Street, London W1G 9EL, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 10010657, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 17 February 2016
- VAT
- GB 249 7670 58
- Business code
- SIC 85590, other education
- Control
- Guy Riese, 25–50% of shares and votes
- Accounts 2025
- Net liabilities of £2.86 million at 31 August 2025, cash £1.69 million, small company accounts
Alternatives to Up Learn
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Free revision courses and teacher-set homework from KS2 to A Level, with a Premium plan, from London. →
- S Save My ExamsUnited States Revision notes, topic questions and past papers by exam board for GCSE, IGCSE and A Level, from London. ↗
- MyTutor🇬🇧 United Kingdom One-to-one online tutors for GCSE and A Level, paid per lesson with no subscription, from London. →
- Third Space Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom One-to-one online maths tutoring that schools buy for pupils, from Swindon. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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