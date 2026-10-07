About Minerva Virtual Academy

Minerva Virtual Academy (MVA) is an online school in London for ages 11 to 18. It teaches the British curriculum from Year 7 to Year 13: Cambridge Lower Secondary in Years 7 and 8, Pearson Edexcel IGCSEs in Years 10 and 11 and International A Levels in the Sixth Form. Students join 2 to 3 live lessons a day, study on the Canvas platform between lessons and meet a personal mentor every week. The 2026/27 fee for UK families is £9,365 a year including VAT. The Department for Education accredited MVA on 17 July 2024 after an Ofsted visit, and Phoenix Equity Partners took a majority stake in June 2026.

MVA runs a full-time online secondary school. Teachers give live lessons on video, students prepare and revise on the Canvas learning platform, and every student has a mentor who meets them once a week. The school adds assemblies, after-school clubs and in-person trips around the UK.

Hugh Viney founded Minerva Tutors, a home-schooling and tutoring agency, in 2014. He registered Minerva’s Virtual Academy Ltd in London in October 2020, and the first students started in December 2020. Suzanne Lindley has been Principal since March 2024. Since October 2025 the academy company also owns Minerva Tutors.

In June 2024 Ofsted visited under the voluntary Online Education Accreditation Scheme and found that MVA meets all the DfE standards for online education. At that time 747 school-age pupils studied full time and about half had a diagnosed special educational need. In June 2026 Phoenix Equity Partners bought a majority stake through Noctua Topco Limited. Hugh Viney kept a stake of 25 to 50% and remains a director.