Minerva Virtual Academy
A DfE-accredited online school for ages 11 to 18 with live lessons and mentors.
- a year, 2026/27, VAT included
- £9,365
- ages, Years 7 to 13
- 11–18
- full-time students, June 2026
- 1,500+
- on Trustpilot, 28 reviews
- 4.3
About Minerva Virtual Academy
Minerva Virtual Academy (MVA) is an online school in London for ages 11 to 18. It teaches the British curriculum from Year 7 to Year 13: Cambridge Lower Secondary in Years 7 and 8, Pearson Edexcel IGCSEs in Years 10 and 11 and International A Levels in the Sixth Form. Students join 2 to 3 live lessons a day, study on the Canvas platform between lessons and meet a personal mentor every week. The 2026/27 fee for UK families is £9,365 a year including VAT. The Department for Education accredited MVA on 17 July 2024 after an Ofsted visit, and Phoenix Equity Partners took a majority stake in June 2026.
MVA runs a full-time online secondary school. Teachers give live lessons on video, students prepare and revise on the Canvas learning platform, and every student has a mentor who meets them once a week. The school adds assemblies, after-school clubs and in-person trips around the UK.
Hugh Viney founded Minerva Tutors, a home-schooling and tutoring agency, in 2014. He registered Minerva’s Virtual Academy Ltd in London in October 2020, and the first students started in December 2020. Suzanne Lindley has been Principal since March 2024. Since October 2025 the academy company also owns Minerva Tutors.
In June 2024 Ofsted visited under the voluntary Online Education Accreditation Scheme and found that MVA meets all the DfE standards for online education. At that time 747 school-age pupils studied full time and about half had a diagnosed special educational need. In June 2026 Phoenix Equity Partners bought a majority stake through Noctua Topco Limited. Hugh Viney kept a stake of 25 to 50% and remains a director.
History
- 2014 Hugh Viney registers Minerva Tutors Ltd in June, a home-schooling and tutoring agency.
- 2020 Minerva’s Virtual Academy Ltd is registered in London on 26 October.
- 2020 The first intake of about 180 students starts in December.
- 2023 Hertford King and Timothy Levett join the board as directors in September.
- 2024 Suzanne Lindley, deputy head for pastoral care, becomes Principal in March.
- 2024 Ofsted visits on 26 and 27 June and finds that MVA meets all DfE standards for online education.
- 2024 The DfE accredits MVA on 17 July, with accreditation running to 17 July 2027.
- 2025 Launches a Gulf Standard Time timetable for families in the Middle East in September.
- 2025 Minerva’s Virtual Academy Ltd becomes the owner of Minerva Tutors Ltd in October.
- 2026 Phoenix Equity Partners takes a majority stake on 10 June and announces it on 18 June.
- 2026 August IGCSE results: 72.2% of entries at grade 4 or above and 31.7% at grade 7 or above.
- 2026 Launches MVA Flex, a one-A-Level Sixth Form pathway for £6,490 a year.
Leadership
- HV Hugh Viney Founder, CEO and director
- SL Suzanne Lindley Principal
- RP Rebecca Pinfield Vice Principal Pastoral
- HA Harry Allen Vice Principal Middle East
- ED Emma Davies Assistant Vice Principal and Designated Safeguarding Lead
- CT Chris Thorn Exams Officer
- GS Gemma Schofield Head of Admissions
Roles from the MVA website on 7 October 2026. Hugh Viney is also listed as the proprietor. Philippa Iles joined the board as a director on 10 June 2026.
How Minerva Virtual Academy teaches
- live lessons a day
- 2–3
- mentor session every week
- 1:1
- of pupils with a diagnosed SEN, Ofsted 2024
- ~50%
- Flipped learning
- Live lessons on camera
- Lesson recordings
- Canvas learning platform
- Weekly 1:1 mentor
- Progress reports every two weeks
- Weekly assemblies
- After-school clubs
- In-person school trips
- Wellbeing programme
- Gulf Standard Time timetable
- Remote IGCSE exams via Pearson
Year groups and subjects
Years 7 and 8, ages 11–137
- English, Maths and Science (Cambridge Lower Secondary)
- Digital Literacy
- French, Spanish or German
- Global Perspectives
- History
- Wellbeing
- Carousel: Art and Design, Classical Civilisation, Computing
Year 9, ages 13–147
- Maths
- English
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Wellbeing
- Up to four electives: Art, Classical Civilisation, Computer Science, French, Geography, German, History, Music, Spanish
Years 10 and 11, IGCSE21
- English Language
- Maths
- Science
- Wellbeing
- Business
- Classical Civilisation
- Economics
- English Literature
- French
- Further Maths
- Geography
- German
- Global Citizenship
- History
- Latin
- Religious Studies
- Spanish
- Computer Science
- Art and Design
- Music
- Psychology
Sixth Form, International A Level18
- Biology
- Business
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Economics
- English Language
- English Literature
- French
- Geography
- History
- Maths
- Physics
- Psychology
- Religious Studies
- Sociology
- Spanish
- Extended Project Qualification
- Esports BTEC, UK students only
Subjects listed on minervavirtual.com on 7 October 2026. IGCSEs are mainly Pearson Edexcel. International A Levels come from Pearson Edexcel, OCR and Cambridge. Sixth Form entry needs five GCSEs at grade 5 or above and grade 6 in each A Level subject, grade 7 for Maths or Physics.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Full-time online school Live lessons with qualified teachers for Years 7 to 13, usually 2 to 3 a day, plus weekly assemblies and clubs. Ofsted noted in 2024 that all lessons are recorded for catch-up. About MVA
- Virtual Learning Platform Course modules on Canvas with videos, readings and quizzes. Students work through a topic before the live lesson and return to it afterwards. The Four Pillars
- 1:1 mentoring Each student has a mentor who meets them weekly, plans the workload and sends parents a progress report every two weeks. General FAQ
- MVA6 and MVA Flex International A Levels with the EPQ and a Careers and Futures programme. MVA Flex combines one A Level with an EPQ or an Art Diploma. Online Sixth Form
- For local authorities and schools Placements for students who cannot attend school, with attendance reports for the local authority and EHCP support. Local authorities
How much is Minerva Virtual Academy?
- Best value Annual fee £9,365 a year one payment, includes the £930 deposit and £95 annual subscription
- Termly payment £3,550 a term UK residents, costs more in total than the annual fee
- Monthly payment £1,100 a month 10 payments, plus £930 deposit and £95 subscription, UK residents
- MVA Flex, Sixth Form £6,490 a year one A Level, with an optional EPQ or Art Diploma
- Gulf timetable (GST) US$12,540 a year AED 46,800, includes US$1,254 deposit, plus US$75 registration fee
Is Minerva Virtual Academy free?
There is no free plan. Families can book a free discovery call or join a virtual open event. The Good Schools Guide mentions six-week trials.
Fees on minervavirtual.com for the academic year 2026/27, checked on 7 October 2026. UK prices in pounds include VAT. Students who join mid-year pay pro rata from the half term they start. Exam board entry fees and optional trips are extra, and GCSE Art and Music add £790 a year. International families pay the full year upfront.
MVA for local authorities and schoolspartnerships@minervavirtual.com
- 01British curriculum for Years 7 to 13 with live lessons by qualified UK teachers.
- 02Mid-year and short-term placements.
- 03Attendance tracking and reports for the local authority.
- 04An EHCP coordinator and a SEND team that contributes to annual reviews.
- 05Help with GCSE and A Level exam entries.
- 06Some local authorities name MVA in Section I of an EHCP, according to the school.
On request.
Apps and ratings
- WebLive lessons and the Canvas learning platform in the browser
- Parent AppWhere MVA families connect and organise meet-ups
- Remote examsIGCSE exams at home via Pearson’s Remote Invigilation Service
- In personSchool trips across the UK and exam centres
Is Minerva Virtual Academy worth it?
What parents like
- Parents of athletes write that the timetable fits around training and tournaments.Michelle Jelicic, Trustpilot, April 2026
- Parents of neurodivergent children report that their child recovered and re-engaged with learning.Katie, Trustpilot, July 2026
- Ofsted found that the mentoring programme is the basis of the school’s work and that pupils feel safe.Ofsted accreditation visit, June 2024
- 26 of 28 Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars.Trustpilot, 28 reviews
What parents criticise
- A new parent found onboarding emails hard to keep track of.Michelle Giles, Trustpilot, April 2026
- Exam entry fees are extra, and GCSE Art, Music and Psychology exams need a UK exam centre.MVA fees and subject list
- Ofsted noted small differences in teaching practice across subjects after fast staff growth.Ofsted accreditation visit, June 2024
What parents write in reviews, not our rating. 15 of the 28 Trustpilot reviews were posted between 24 and 31 March 2026. The UK fee for 2026/27 is £9,365 a year including VAT.
Minerva Virtual Academy reviews
-
“It allowed her space to recover whilst still learning and engaging in lessons, and she is back to her happy, confident self.”Katie · 26 July 2026 · App Store Just the right place for our daughter
-
“Super flexible & understanding school for young athletes.”Michelle Jelicic · 18 April 2026 · App Store Excellent choice for young athletes
Latest news
- 2024DfE accreditation under the Online Education Accreditation Scheme
- 2024Reviewed by the Good Schools Guide
Contacts and company data
- Admissionsadmissions@minervavirtual.com
- Phone+44 20 3637 6477
- Local authorities and partnerspartnerships@minervavirtual.com
- Presspress@minervavirtual.com
- HRhr@minervavirtual.com
- Recruitmentrecruitment@minervavirtual.com
- Legal entity
- Minerva’s Virtual Academy Ltd, 3space International House, Canterbury Crescent, London SW9 7QD, United Kingdom
- Companies House
- 12973171, England and Wales
- Registered
- 26 October 2020
- Status
- Active
- Nature of business
- SIC 85590, other education
- Directors
- Hugh Viney, Philippa Iles
- Parent company
- Noctua Bidco Limited, since 10 June 2026
- DfE unique reference number
- 150780, online provider
- DfE accreditation
- 17 July 2024 to 17 July 2027
Alternatives to Minerva Virtual Academy
- King’s InterHigh🇬🇧 United Kingdom An online school for ages 7 to 19 with live lessons, 24/7 recordings, A Levels and the IB Diploma. Part of Inspired Education, with about 6,000 students. →
- Wolsey Hall Oxford🇬🇧 United Kingdom Self-paced home schooling on the Cambridge curriculum from primary to A Level, with tutor feedback on assignments and no live lessons. Based in Oxford. →
- Up Learn🇬🇧 United Kingdom Online A Level and GCSE courses with a money-back grade guarantee, for students who stay at their own school. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 7 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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