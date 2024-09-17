- schools, according to 2Simple
- 9,500+
- countries, according to 2Simple
- 74
- Purple Mash launches online
- 2010
- a year for a home licence
- £50
About Purple Mash
Purple Mash is an online learning platform for primary schools from 2Simple Limited, a London company founded in 1999. Teachers get a computing scheme of work, an online safety scheme, coding and writing tools such as 2Code, 2Publish and 2Quiz, and self-marking activities across the curriculum. Pupils log in through their school’s own portal page with a username and password from the school. Schools buy Purple Mash on a quote, and families can buy a home licence for £50 a year after a 2-week free trial. Founder Nigel Canin owns the company through 2Simple (Holdings) Ltd.
Nigel Canin, a former primary school teacher, started 2Simple in 1999. The first product was the Infant Video Toolkit, a set of painting, graphing, coding and desktop publishing tools on CD-ROM. 2Simple moved its tools online in 2010 and called the platform Purple Mash. The company later added Mini Mash for the Early Years, Serial Mash (now Purple Mash Library), Evidence Me, Striver, Python in Pieces, Know My School and Dot Com Digital.
Purple Mash runs in the browser and in the Purple Mash Browser app for iPad and Android tablets. Teachers set tasks, pupils save work to their own folders, and many activities mark themselves. The computing area holds the Computing Scheme of Work with a medium-term plan and lesson plans for each unit. Coding tools include 2Code with over 40 block-coding exercises, 2Go, Logo, 2Chart, micro:bit lessons and the Purple Chip app. 2BeSafe is the online safety scheme, mapped to the Education for a Connected World framework.
Schools request a quote, and 2Simple offers discounts for multi-year licences. A school subscription includes home access for pupils at no extra cost and, since January 2026, Purple Mash Library. Families and tutors buy their own licences on 2simple.com. 2Simple says its products reach more than 2 million learners in over 9,500 schools in 74 countries. 2 Simple Limited had 33 staff on average in the year to September 2025.
History
- 1999 Tristar Consultants Limited is registered on 17 September. It becomes 2 Simple Limited in April 2000. 2Simple releases the Infant Video Toolkit on CD-ROM.
- 2000 Nigel Canin becomes a director of 2 Simple Limited on 14 March.
- 2006 2 Simple Software Limited, now 2Simple (Holdings) Ltd, is registered on 22 June. It later holds 75% or more of 2 Simple Limited.
- 2010 2Simple launches Purple Mash online. Mini Mash, Serial Mash and 2Build a Profile follow.
- 2020 2Simple launches Striver for PE and Python in Pieces for secondary coding, and adds Know My School and Dot Com Digital.
- 2023 The Purple Mash Browser app reaches the App Store in March. The Purple Chip app follows the same month.
- 2024 The Purple Mash Browser app passes one million downloads in May. 2Simple marks 25 years in September.
- 2025 Purple Mash AI launches in October as a paid add-on for teachers. Group Working lets up to six pupils share one device from December.
- 2026 Purple Mash Library joins every Purple Mash subscription in January. The new-look Purple Mash and the Mai-Z MouseBot robots arrive in July.
Leadership
- NC Nigel Canin Founder and CEO, director since March 2000
From the 2Simple about page and Companies House, checked on 8 October 2026. Nigel Canin is the only active director of 2 Simple Limited and 2Simple (Holdings) Ltd.
How Purple Mash teaches computing
- 2Code coding exercises
- 40+
- eBooks in Purple Mash Library
- 250+
- pupils can work on one device with Group Working
- 6
- Computing Scheme of Work with medium-term and lesson plans
- 2BeSafe online safety scheme
- Block coding in 2Code
- Logo text coding
- micro:bit projects
- Self-marking quizzes
- Pupil folders and teacher marking
- Data Dashboard
- Picture PIN logins for younger pupils
- Parent Portal
- Home access for pupils
What Purple Mash covers
Computing8
- Computing Scheme of Work
- 2Code block coding
- 2Go
- Logo
- 2Chart
- micro:bit lessons
- Purple Chip
- Mash Club computing club
Online safety3
- 2BeSafe scheme
- Education for a Connected World strands
- Safer Internet Day lessons
English and reading4
- Themed writing projects
- Spelling Scheme of Work
- Purple Mash Library eBooks
- Comprehension activities
Maths4
- Maths games
- SATs Skills practice papers
- 2Calculate
- 2Quiz quizzes
Other areas4
- Purple Mash PE, EYFS to Year 6
- British Sign Language resources
- Climate Action Plan Toolkit
- Mini Mash for the Early Years
From the Purple Mash, Purple Mash Library, Purple Mash PE and Mini Mash pages and the 2Simple blog, checked on 8 October 2026.
Products
- Purple Mash for schools A primary learning platform with schemes of work, creative tools, games and self-marking activities. Teachers set tasks to classes, and pupils keep work in their own folders. Pupils use it at home at no extra cost. Request pricing
- Purple Mash at home Parents, carers and home educators get the activities and tools for £50 a year. The first 2 weeks are free. During the trial 2Simple sends a payment link. Try and subscribe
- Purple Mash Library Over 250 eBooks with comprehension, grammar and writing activities, including non-fiction from DK Learning. An audio player highlights the text as it is read aloud. It is included with every Purple Mash subscription. Purple Mash Library
- Purple Mash AI A whole-school add-on for teachers. It writes curriculum-linked quizzes in 2Quiz and adds checklists and writing scaffolds in 2Publish. Only teachers can generate content. Purple Mash AI
- Mai-Z MouseBot Kitronik floor robots for the BBC micro:bit, coded in 2Code. A group set of 6 robots costs £349 plus VAT, and a class set of 11 costs £599 plus VAT. Sets add extra units to the Computing Scheme of Work. Order now
- Mini Mash The Early Years version, with 30 themed topic packs and tools mapped to the seven EYFS learning areas. Teachers can share work trays with parents. Mini Mash
- Purple Mash Browser A free tablet app that opens Purple Mash without browser tabs and gestures. Admins can set the school portal or Quick Login as its home page. On Android it also downloads micro:bit HEX files. App Store
How much is Purple Mash?
- Published price Home licence £50/year £50, one annual licence, 2simple.com calls it 15p a day
- Tutor licence £150/year £150, a year for 20 students
- Purple Mash AI add-on £150/year £150 + VAT, a year, whole-school licence
- School subscription On request quote from 2Simple, multi-year discounts
Is Purple Mash free?
Home users get 2 weeks of full access free. If they do not pay, access ends after 2 weeks. The school page has a Try now form. 2Simple does not state the length of a school trial.
Prices in pounds on 2simple.com on 8 October 2026, for buyers in the UK. Home and tutor licences are yearly. The AI add-on and Mai-Z robots are quoted plus VAT. 2Simple does not publish the school subscription price: schools fill in a form for a quote, with discounts for multi-year licences.
Purple Mash for schools and trustsRequest pricing
- 012Simple quotes each school, multi-academy trust, SEN school or PRU separately.
- 02Multi-year licences get a discount, and schools can bundle several 2Simple products.
- 03Pupils use Purple Mash at home at no extra cost.
- 04Schools can switch on sign-in with Google, Office 365 or Microsoft Teams through 2Simple support.
Price on a quote. 2Simple does not publish school prices, checked on 8 October 2026.
Ratings
- WebRuns in the browser on computers and tablets
- iPadPurple Mash Browser app, free
- AndroidPurple Mash Browser app, 100,000+ installs
- Microsoft TeamsSingle sign-on for subscribing schools and home users
Purple Mash Browser app
- Price
- Free, needs a Purple Mash login
- Google Play installs
- 100,000+
- iOS version
- 1.1.4, February 2026
- Requires
- iOS 15.6 or later
Is Purple Mash worth it?
What teachers like
- A teacher who has used it daily for over five years likes having everything in one place and calls it safe and child-centred.Jenny Charlwood, EdTech Impact, June 2026
- A teacher says staff found it easy to set up and pupils look forward to computing lessons.Hannah Fenwick, EdTech Impact, June 2026
- A teacher uses the 2BeSafe online safety sessions every week as 15-minute lessons.EdTech Impact, June 2026
- A computing lead says pupils get into coding easily and the ready-made slides cut workload.Alex Butterworth, EdTech Impact, November 2024
What teachers criticise
- The same computing lead says Purple Mash is a standalone platform, so skills from some units are hard to transfer to real-world software.Alex Butterworth, EdTech Impact, November 2024
- A teaching assistant stopped using it for literacy after guided reading resources were removed. 2Simple replied that many can still be downloaded.Allison White, EdTech Impact, June 2026
- A teacher asks for a more modern look and clearer step-by-step guidance for pupils.Karima Elaaoudi-aitsy, EdTech Impact, June 2026
- The Purple Mash Browser app has 3.9 stars from 373 reviews on Google Play.Google Play
What users write in reviews, not our rating. Teachers rate Purple Mash 4.6 out of 5 from 88 reviews on EdTech Impact. Purple Mash has no Trustpilot page of its own, and the 2Simple page has one review.
Latest news
- 2026Teacher Tapp Gold Award
- 2026EdTech Impact Summer Awards in five categories, including Teacher Workload
- 2026Highly Commended, National Tutoring Awards, Educational Resources for Tuition
- 2025Bett Awards finalist, Primary Digital Learning Product, Wider Curriculum
Contacts and company data
- Generalhello@2simple.com
- Supportsupport@2simple.com
- Phone+44 (0)20 8203 1781
- Careerscareers@2simple.com
- Help centrehelp.2simple.com
- Legal entity
- 2 Simple Limited, 188 Brent Street, London, NW4 1BE, United Kingdom (registered office)
- Company number
- 03843465, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 17 September 1999, as Tristar Consultants Limited
- Previous names
- Tristar Consultants Limited, 2 Easy Ltd
- Parent company
- 2Simple (Holdings) Ltd, 05855175, 75% or more of shares and votes
- Ultimate owner
- Nigel John Canin, 75% or more of 2Simple (Holdings) Ltd
- Office
- 2-10 Baron Street, London N1 9LL
- Accounts
- Small company, unaudited, year to 30 September 2025
- Net assets 30 September 2025
- £2.68 million
Alternatives to Purple Mash
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources and printables for schools and parents, from Sheffield. →
- Sparx Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Weekly maths, reading and science homework for secondary schools, from Exeter. Sparx starts at age 11, where Purple Mash ends. →
- Atom Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive practice and mock tests for 11+ and school exams, from London. Atom sells family plans for exam preparation. →
- K Kapow PrimaryUnited States Schemes of work for primary foundation subjects, computing among them, with a free trial. Kapow says 8,390 schools use it. ↗
- T Teach Computing CurriculumUnited States A free computing curriculum for key stages 1 to 4 from the National Centre for Computing Education: 42 primary units and 232 primary lessons. ↗
- B Busy ThingsUnited States Games and activities for EYFS, KS1 and KS2, with school and family subscriptions and a free trial. ↗
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on the date shown. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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