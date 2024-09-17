About Purple Mash

Purple Mash is an online learning platform for primary schools from 2Simple Limited, a London company founded in 1999. Teachers get a computing scheme of work, an online safety scheme, coding and writing tools such as 2Code, 2Publish and 2Quiz, and self-marking activities across the curriculum. Pupils log in through their school’s own portal page with a username and password from the school. Schools buy Purple Mash on a quote, and families can buy a home licence for £50 a year after a 2-week free trial. Founder Nigel Canin owns the company through 2Simple (Holdings) Ltd.

Nigel Canin, a former primary school teacher, started 2Simple in 1999. The first product was the Infant Video Toolkit, a set of painting, graphing, coding and desktop publishing tools on CD-ROM. 2Simple moved its tools online in 2010 and called the platform Purple Mash. The company later added Mini Mash for the Early Years, Serial Mash (now Purple Mash Library), Evidence Me, Striver, Python in Pieces, Know My School and Dot Com Digital.

Purple Mash runs in the browser and in the Purple Mash Browser app for iPad and Android tablets. Teachers set tasks, pupils save work to their own folders, and many activities mark themselves. The computing area holds the Computing Scheme of Work with a medium-term plan and lesson plans for each unit. Coding tools include 2Code with over 40 block-coding exercises, 2Go, Logo, 2Chart, micro:bit lessons and the Purple Chip app. 2BeSafe is the online safety scheme, mapped to the Education for a Connected World framework.

Schools request a quote, and 2Simple offers discounts for multi-year licences. A school subscription includes home access for pupils at no extra cost and, since January 2026, Purple Mash Library. Families and tutors buy their own licences on 2simple.com. 2Simple says its products reach more than 2 million learners in over 9,500 schools in 74 countries. 2 Simple Limited had 33 staff on average in the year to September 2025.