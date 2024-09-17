K-12 learning 🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom Since 1999 4.0 · 208 ratings

Purple Mash

Online platform for primary schools with computing lessons and creative tools.

Visit 2simple.com/purple-mash Try Purple Mash free All companies
schools, according to 2Simple
9,500+
countries, according to 2Simple
74
Purple Mash launches online
2010
a year for a home licence
£50

About Purple Mash

Purple Mash is an online learning platform for primary schools from 2Simple Limited, a London company founded in 1999. Teachers get a computing scheme of work, an online safety scheme, coding and writing tools such as 2Code, 2Publish and 2Quiz, and self-marking activities across the curriculum. Pupils log in through their school’s own portal page with a username and password from the school. Schools buy Purple Mash on a quote, and families can buy a home licence for £50 a year after a 2-week free trial. Founder Nigel Canin owns the company through 2Simple (Holdings) Ltd.

Nigel Canin, a former primary school teacher, started 2Simple in 1999. The first product was the Infant Video Toolkit, a set of painting, graphing, coding and desktop publishing tools on CD-ROM. 2Simple moved its tools online in 2010 and called the platform Purple Mash. The company later added Mini Mash for the Early Years, Serial Mash (now Purple Mash Library), Evidence Me, Striver, Python in Pieces, Know My School and Dot Com Digital.

Purple Mash runs in the browser and in the Purple Mash Browser app for iPad and Android tablets. Teachers set tasks, pupils save work to their own folders, and many activities mark themselves. The computing area holds the Computing Scheme of Work with a medium-term plan and lesson plans for each unit. Coding tools include 2Code with over 40 block-coding exercises, 2Go, Logo, 2Chart, micro:bit lessons and the Purple Chip app. 2BeSafe is the online safety scheme, mapped to the Education for a Connected World framework.

Schools request a quote, and 2Simple offers discounts for multi-year licences. A school subscription includes home access for pupils at no extra cost and, since January 2026, Purple Mash Library. Families and tutors buy their own licences on 2simple.com. 2Simple says its products reach more than 2 million learners in over 9,500 schools in 74 countries. 2 Simple Limited had 33 staff on average in the year to September 2025.

History

  1. 1999 Tristar Consultants Limited is registered on 17 September. It becomes 2 Simple Limited in April 2000. 2Simple releases the Infant Video Toolkit on CD-ROM.
  2. 2000 Nigel Canin becomes a director of 2 Simple Limited on 14 March.
  3. 2006 2 Simple Software Limited, now 2Simple (Holdings) Ltd, is registered on 22 June. It later holds 75% or more of 2 Simple Limited.
  4. 2010 2Simple launches Purple Mash online. Mini Mash, Serial Mash and 2Build a Profile follow.
  5. 2020 2Simple launches Striver for PE and Python in Pieces for secondary coding, and adds Know My School and Dot Com Digital.
  6. 2023 The Purple Mash Browser app reaches the App Store in March. The Purple Chip app follows the same month.
  7. 2024 The Purple Mash Browser app passes one million downloads in May. 2Simple marks 25 years in September.
  8. 2025 Purple Mash AI launches in October as a paid add-on for teachers. Group Working lets up to six pupils share one device from December.
  9. 2026 Purple Mash Library joins every Purple Mash subscription in January. The new-look Purple Mash and the Mai-Z MouseBot robots arrive in July.

Leadership

  • Nigel Canin Founder and CEO, director since March 2000

From the 2Simple about page and Companies House, checked on 8 October 2026. Nigel Canin is the only active director of 2 Simple Limited and 2Simple (Holdings) Ltd.

How Purple Mash teaches computing

2Code coding exercises
40+
eBooks in Purple Mash Library
250+
pupils can work on one device with Group Working
6
  • Computing Scheme of Work with medium-term and lesson plans
  • 2BeSafe online safety scheme
  • Block coding in 2Code
  • Logo text coding
  • micro:bit projects
  • Self-marking quizzes
  • Pupil folders and teacher marking
  • Data Dashboard
  • Picture PIN logins for younger pupils
  • Parent Portal
  • Home access for pupils

What Purple Mash covers

Computing8

  • Computing Scheme of Work
  • 2Code block coding
  • 2Go
  • Logo
  • 2Chart
  • micro:bit lessons
  • Purple Chip
  • Mash Club computing club

Online safety3

  • 2BeSafe scheme
  • Education for a Connected World strands
  • Safer Internet Day lessons

English and reading4

  • Themed writing projects
  • Spelling Scheme of Work
  • Purple Mash Library eBooks
  • Comprehension activities

Maths4

  • Maths games
  • SATs Skills practice papers
  • 2Calculate
  • 2Quiz quizzes

Other areas4

  • Purple Mash PE, EYFS to Year 6
  • British Sign Language resources
  • Climate Action Plan Toolkit
  • Mini Mash for the Early Years

From the Purple Mash, Purple Mash Library, Purple Mash PE and Mini Mash pages and the 2Simple blog, checked on 8 October 2026.

Products

  • Purple Mash for schools A primary learning platform with schemes of work, creative tools, games and self-marking activities. Teachers set tasks to classes, and pupils keep work in their own folders. Pupils use it at home at no extra cost. Request pricing
  • Purple Mash at home Parents, carers and home educators get the activities and tools for £50 a year. The first 2 weeks are free. During the trial 2Simple sends a payment link. Try and subscribe
  • Purple Mash Library Over 250 eBooks with comprehension, grammar and writing activities, including non-fiction from DK Learning. An audio player highlights the text as it is read aloud. It is included with every Purple Mash subscription. Purple Mash Library
  • Purple Mash AI A whole-school add-on for teachers. It writes curriculum-linked quizzes in 2Quiz and adds checklists and writing scaffolds in 2Publish. Only teachers can generate content. Purple Mash AI
  • Mai-Z MouseBot Kitronik floor robots for the BBC micro:bit, coded in 2Code. A group set of 6 robots costs £349 plus VAT, and a class set of 11 costs £599 plus VAT. Sets add extra units to the Computing Scheme of Work. Order now
  • Mini Mash The Early Years version, with 30 themed topic packs and tools mapped to the seven EYFS learning areas. Teachers can share work trays with parents. Mini Mash
  • Purple Mash Browser A free tablet app that opens Purple Mash without browser tabs and gestures. Admins can set the school portal or Quick Login as its home page. On Android it also downloads micro:bit HEX files. App Store

How much is Purple Mash?

  • Published price Home licence £50/year £50, one annual licence, 2simple.com calls it 15p a day
  • Tutor licence £150/year £150, a year for 20 students
  • Purple Mash AI add-on £150/year £150 + VAT, a year, whole-school licence
  • School subscription On request quote from 2Simple, multi-year discounts

Is Purple Mash free?

Home users get 2 weeks of full access free. If they do not pay, access ends after 2 weeks. The school page has a Try now form. 2Simple does not state the length of a school trial.

Prices in pounds on 2simple.com on 8 October 2026, for buyers in the UK. Home and tutor licences are yearly. The AI add-on and Mai-Z robots are quoted plus VAT. 2Simple does not publish the school subscription price: schools fill in a form for a quote, with discounts for multi-year licences.

Purple Mash for schools and trusts

Request pricing
  • 012Simple quotes each school, multi-academy trust, SEN school or PRU separately.
  • 02Multi-year licences get a discount, and schools can bundle several 2Simple products.
  • 03Pupils use Purple Mash at home at no extra cost.
  • 04Schools can switch on sign-in with Google, Office 365 or Microsoft Teams through 2Simple support.

Price on a quote. 2Simple does not publish school prices, checked on 8 October 2026.

Ratings

Purple Mash Browser app

Price
Free, needs a Purple Mash login
Google Play installs
100,000+
iOS version
1.1.4, February 2026
Requires
iOS 15.6 or later

Is Purple Mash worth it?

What teachers like

What teachers criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. Teachers rate Purple Mash 4.6 out of 5 from 88 reviews on EdTech Impact. Purple Mash has no Trustpilot page of its own, and the 2Simple page has one review.

Latest news

  1. What’s new in Purple Mash, September 2026
  2. Mai-Z the MouseBot in the classroom
  3. September setup: helping pupils log in to Purple Mash
  4. 2Simple is 25

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
2 Simple Limited, 188 Brent Street, London, NW4 1BE, United Kingdom (registered office)
Company number
03843465, England and Wales
Incorporated
17 September 1999, as Tristar Consultants Limited
Previous names
Tristar Consultants Limited, 2 Easy Ltd
Parent company
2Simple (Holdings) Ltd, 05855175, 75% or more of shares and votes
Ultimate owner
Nigel John Canin, 75% or more of 2Simple (Holdings) Ltd
Office
2-10 Baron Street, London N1 9LL
Accounts
Small company, unaudited, year to 30 September 2025
Net assets 30 September 2025
£2.68 million

Alternatives to Purple Mash

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
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  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Purple Mash FAQ

Purple Mash is an online learning platform for primary schools from 2Simple Limited in London. It has a computing scheme of work, an online safety scheme, creative tools, coding apps such as 2Code, games and self-marking activities. It launched in 2010.

Pupils use their school’s portal page, which starts with purplemash.com/sch/ and is printed on the login card. On www.purplemash.com, click Child and search for the school by name or postcode, then enter the username and password. Some schools use Google, Office 365 or Microsoft Teams sign-in, or a Quick Login link that a teacher opens for 10 minutes in a lesson. Younger pupils can have a 2 or 4-digit picture PIN.

Ask the child’s teacher or school administrator. 2Simple support does not give pupil login details to parents.

A home licence costs £50 a year, after a 2-week free trial. Tutors pay £150 a year for 20 students. Schools get a quote from 2Simple with discounts for multi-year licences. The Purple Mash AI add-on costs £150 plus VAT a year per school.

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