About Atom Learning

Atom Learning is a London company that sells online exam preparation for children aged 7 to 16. Its main product, Atom Home, prepares pupils for the 11+, independent school entrance exams, ISEB, CAT4 and Year 6 SATs in English, maths, science, verbal and non-verbal reasoning. Since February 2026 it also covers GCSE revision for AQA, Edexcel, OCR and iGCSE. Family plans cost £39.99, £59.99 or £69.99 a month, or 20% less on a yearly plan, after a five-day free trial. Schools use Atom School for Key Stage 2 for free, and families can book one-to-one tutors through Atom Tuition from £54 a lesson.

Atom Learning runs Atom Home, an adaptive learning platform for exam preparation at home. A child sets a target exam, and Atom builds a weekly plan, picks questions at the right level and marks answers at once. Parents follow progress on the Track page and in weekly reports. Atom GCSE, launched in February 2026, extends the platform to ages 14 to 16.

Alex Hatvany and Jake O’Keeffe registered Atom Learning Ltd in London on 17 July 2017 and launched Atom Home in 2018. Both had worked as online tutors at university. The company grew without outside money until December 2021, when SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led a $25 million Series A. Both founders remain directors and each holds between 25% and 50% of the shares.

Atom School gives primary and prep schools a free Key Stage 2 platform, with paid mock tests and exam preparation as an add-on. Atom Tuition matches children with tutors for 7+ to 16+ entrance exams. The school assessments business now runs under the Quest Assessments brand. In 2025 the company reported £15.2 million in revenue and £4.6 million in net profit.