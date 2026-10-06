- families, press page 2026
- 350,000+
- revenue in 2025
- £15.2M
- Series A from SoftBank, 2021
- $25M
- on Trustpilot, 1,454 reviews
- 4.4
About Atom Learning
Atom Learning is a London company that sells online exam preparation for children aged 7 to 16. Its main product, Atom Home, prepares pupils for the 11+, independent school entrance exams, ISEB, CAT4 and Year 6 SATs in English, maths, science, verbal and non-verbal reasoning. Since February 2026 it also covers GCSE revision for AQA, Edexcel, OCR and iGCSE. Family plans cost £39.99, £59.99 or £69.99 a month, or 20% less on a yearly plan, after a five-day free trial. Schools use Atom School for Key Stage 2 for free, and families can book one-to-one tutors through Atom Tuition from £54 a lesson.
Atom Learning runs Atom Home, an adaptive learning platform for exam preparation at home. A child sets a target exam, and Atom builds a weekly plan, picks questions at the right level and marks answers at once. Parents follow progress on the Track page and in weekly reports. Atom GCSE, launched in February 2026, extends the platform to ages 14 to 16.
Alex Hatvany and Jake O’Keeffe registered Atom Learning Ltd in London on 17 July 2017 and launched Atom Home in 2018. Both had worked as online tutors at university. The company grew without outside money until December 2021, when SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led a $25 million Series A. Both founders remain directors and each holds between 25% and 50% of the shares.
Atom School gives primary and prep schools a free Key Stage 2 platform, with paid mock tests and exam preparation as an add-on. Atom Tuition matches children with tutors for 7+ to 16+ entrance exams. The school assessments business now runs under the Quest Assessments brand. In 2025 the company reported £15.2 million in revenue and £4.6 million in net profit.
History
- 2017 Alex Hatvany and Jake O’Keeffe register Atom Learning Ltd in London on 17 July.
- 2018 Launches Atom Home, an online platform to prepare children for school entrance exams.
- 2019 Wins Best AI-based Solution for Education at the AI Breakthrough Awards.
- 2020 Runs Atom School and Atom Assessments for schools, and free live lessons during the pandemic. Ranks 50th in Startups 100.
- 2021 Raises a $25 million Series A from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 in December, its first outside funding. Atom is used in 500 primary schools.
- 2022 Doubles the team and adds Key Stage 2 science.
- 2023 Ranks 2nd in BusinessCloud’s EdTech 50. In November the King Edward VI Foundation gives 1,500+ pupil premium children in Birmingham free access to Atom Home.
- 2024 Atom Assessments becomes Quest Assessments. Quest Progress assessments launch at the end of the year.
- 2025 Atom Home adds unlimited paper tests.
- 2025 Buys back 168,601 of its own shares for £11.36 million. Revenue grows 15% to £15.2 million.
- 2026 Launches Atom GCSE in February for AQA, Edexcel, OCR and iGCSE.
- 2026 Releases the Atom Learning app for iPhone and iPad on 6 August, then for Android.
Atom Learning funding and investors
- December 2021 Series A $25 million
Lead: SoftBank Vision Fund 2Source: TechCrunch
Atom Learning was bootstrapped and profitable until its only announced round, the 2021 Series A. SoftBank did not publish its stake. Companies House lists both founders as holding 25–50% each, and the 2025 accounts name no ultimate controlling party.
Leadership
- AH Alex Hatvany Co-founder and director
- JO Jake O’Keeffe Co-founder and director
- FS Flo Simpson Chief Operating Officer
- TO Tim Osborne Chief Technology Officer
- AM Anna Masterson Chief Learning Officer
- LB Lily Bintcliffe Marketing Director
The careers site lists both founders as co-founders without a CEO title. Companies House shows Alex Hatvany and Jake O’Keeffe as the only current directors.
Careerscareers.atomlearning.com
- Engineering2
- Partnerships1
- Tuition1
Perks
- Fully remote and flexible work
- 28 days of holiday
- High degree of autonomy
How Atom Learning teaches
- questions for ages 7–11
- 100,000+
- a week, Atom’s recommendation
- 90–120 min
- free trial for new customers
- 5 days
- Personalised weekly plan up to exam day
- Questions graded by teachers and adjusted by pupil answers
- Online and printable mock tests on Exam prep plus
- School-specific mock papers
- Instant marking with exam-board mark schemes for GCSE
- Track page and weekly reports for parents
- Children work without a parent
- Free parent webinars
- Live chat, WhatsApp and email support on weekdays, 9am to 5pm
- Each child needs a separate subscription
Subjects and exams
Ages 7–11+ subjects5
- English
- Maths
- Science
- Verbal reasoning
- Non-verbal reasoning
Entrance exams and tests6
- Grammar school 11+
- Independent school entrance exams
- ISEB Common Pre-Test
- CAT4
- Quest Assessments
- Year 6 SATs
GCSE subjects12
- English Language
- English Literature
- Maths
- Further Maths
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- History
- Geography
- French
- Spanish
- Religious Studies
GCSE exam boards4
- AQA
- Edexcel
- OCR
- iGCSE
Atom Tuition8
- 7+
- 8+
- 10+
- 11+
- 13+
- 16+
- Key Stage 2 English, maths and science
- Creative writing
From atomlearning.com/pricing and atomlearning.com/tuition on 6 October 2026. The English, maths and science plan covers only those three subjects. Verbal and non-verbal reasoning and the extra GCSE subjects come with Exam prep and Exam prep plus.
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Atom Home Adaptive practice and a weekly plan for the 11+, independent school exams, ISEB, CAT4 and Year 6 SATs. More than 100,000 questions with helpsheets and videos, mock tests and progress tracking for parents. Ages 7–11+
- Atom GCSE GCSE revision for Years 9 to 11 with courses by topic, predicted papers, mock exams and instant marking against exam-board mark schemes. Atom shows a working grade for each subject. Atom GCSE
- Atom Tuition One-to-one online lessons of 50 minutes with a DBS-checked tutor, matched by a tuition advisor. Tutors run invigilated mock tests and report how a child compares with others sitting the same exam. From £54 a lesson. Book a call
- Atom School A free Key Stage 2 platform for primary, prep and all-through schools. Teachers set adaptive class and homework that is marked automatically. Mock tests and exam preparation are a paid add-on. Atom School
How much is Atom Learning?
- English, maths, science £39.99/mo £383.90 a year on the yearly plan (£31.99 a month), Three core subjects, no mock tests
- Exam prep £59.99/mo £575.90 a year on the yearly plan (£47.99 a month), All subjects and exams, no mock tests
- Unlimited mock tests Exam prep plus £69.99/mo £671.90 a year on the yearly plan (£55.99 a month), Adds unlimited online and printable mock tests
- Atom Tuition from £54 per lesson Subscription or package of 50-minute lessons
Is Atom Learning free?
Five-day free trial for new customers. Payment is taken on the fifth day unless the trial is cancelled. Atom School is free for schools, and pupil premium families can get free access through partner schools.
Prices for families in the UK on atomlearning.com/pricing on 6 October 2026, in pounds incl. VAT, per child. The same three plans and prices apply to every year group from Year 3 to Year 11. The monthly plan rolls each month. The yearly plan is paid upfront for 12 months and saves 20%, then rolls on monthly. Atom Tuition is priced per 50-minute lesson.
How to cancel Atom LearningTerms of use
- Atom Home ↗
- Log in with the email that set up the subscription
- Open My Settings and pick the child
- Under Student settings choose Child’s subscription
- Select Cancel subscription and follow the steps
- Atom Tuition ↗
- Give written notice to your client manager
- At least 14 days before the end of the term or the current month
- The terms say the parent portal is the only valid way to cancel Atom Home.
- After cancelling, the child keeps access until the end of the paid period.
- The yearly plan rolls on to monthly payments after 12 months unless cancelled.
- The free trial ends on the fifth day, when the first payment is taken.
Refund rules
- Refund request
- A refund can be requested within 14 days of a payment. Atom reviews each request and may refuse it. After 14 days no refunds are given.
- Cooling-off period
- The 14-day right to change your mind does not apply once a digital product has been accessed.
- Mid-period cancellation
- No refund for the rest of a month or year already paid.
- Atom Tuition
- Full refund minus lessons taken in the first 14 days with a new tutor. Leaving a subscription early costs 75% of the remaining value. Unused package lessons after 14 days are refunded at 25%. Rescheduling needs 24 hours’ notice.
- Paper tests
- Downloaded paper tests are not refunded.
From the Atom Learning terms of use, the help centre article on cancelling and the Atom Tuition terms of 1 December 2022, checked on 6 October 2026.
Atom for schoolsAtom School
- 01Atom School is free for primary, prep and all-through schools, Years 3 to 6
- 02English, maths, science and reasoning, 100,000+ questions
- 03Adaptive class and homework, marked automatically
- 04Data by pupil, class and year group
- 05Paid add-on: mock tests for SATs, ISEB, CAT4, GL 11+, Quest and 60+ independent schools
- 06Scores standardised on 30,000 pupils
- 07Outreach programmes with grammar and independent schools
Free, add-on price on request.
Apps and ratings
- WebModern browsers on computers, Chromebooks and iPads
- iPhone and iPadAtom Learning app since August 2026, for Atom Home subscribers
- AndroidAtom Learning app on Google Play, 1,000+ downloads
Is Atom Learning worth it?
What parents like
- Parents write that the questions match the real 11+ papers.AMB, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Parents praise the progress tracking and practice tests.Paul Gorvin, Trustpilot, October 2026
- One parent got a full refund after an unwanted renewal.Sean, Trustpilot, September 2026
- 86% of Trustpilot reviews give 4 or 5 stars, and Atom replied to 41 of 42 recent negative reviews.Trustpilot, 1,454 reviews
What parents criticise
- Parents report yearly renewals of £671.90 without a reminder and refused refunds after 14 days.Miguel Puertas, Trustpilot, October 2026
- A child bought a £537.41 yearly plan from an in-platform offer, and Atom refused a refund.adrian, Trustpilot, September 2026
- A paid account could not be moved to free pupil premium access without losing progress.Ps, Trustpilot, September 2026
- Each child needs a separate subscription.Atom Learning FAQ
What parents write in reviews, not our rating. On 6 October 2026 Atom Home costs £39.99 to £69.99 a month per child, or £31.99 to £55.99 a month on a yearly plan, after a five-day free trial.
Atom Learning reviews
-
“Great resources and tracking tools throughout the preparation process.”Paul Gorvin · 5 October 2026 · App Store A premium service but very worth the money…
-
“The questions are well-tailored and accurately reflect the actual exams.”AMB · 23 September 2026 · App Store Great customer support and brilliant platform
-
“Recently, my account was hit with an automatic annual renewal fee of £671.90.”Miguel Puertas · 2 October 2026 · App Store £671.90 auto-renewal with no advance warning. Punitive and shortsighted billing
Latest news
- 2023BusinessCloud EdTech 50, 2nd
- 2022British Business Excellence Awards, shortlisted for Technology Innovation
- 2020Startups 100, 50th
- 2019AI Breakthrough Awards, Best AI-based Solution for Education
Contacts and company data
- Support emailsupport@atomlearning.co.uk
- WhatsApp+44 7400 511797
- Schoolsschools@atomlearning.co.uk
- Tuitiontuition@atomlearning.co.uk
- Help centreresources.atomlearning.co.uk
- Pressatomlearning.com/press
- Careerscareers.atomlearning.com
- Legal entity
- Atom Learning Ltd, Fox Court, 14 Gray’s Inn Road, London WC1X 8HN, United Kingdom
- Companies House
- 10867907, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 17 July 2017
- Nature of business
- SIC 63990, 85200 primary education, 85310 general secondary education
- Persons with significant control
- Alex Hatvany and Jake O’Keeffe, 25–50% each
- VAT number
- 316903508
- Latest accounts
- Full accounts to 31 December 2025, filed 27 May 2026
Alternatives to Atom Learning
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom GCSE and A-level revision courses with a free base platform and a Premium plan, from London. →
- MyTutor🇬🇧 United Kingdom One-to-one online tutors for 11+, GCSE and A-level, paid per lesson, from London. →
- CENTURY Tech🇬🇧 United Kingdom Adaptive English, maths and science learning sold mainly to schools, from London. →
- Third Space Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom One-to-one online maths tutoring for primary schools, from Swindon. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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