- educators, according to Pobble
- 1M+
- countries, according to Pobble
- 70+
- writing prompts in the calendar
- 365
- a year for a whole school
- £400
About Pobble
Pobble is a company from Truro, Cornwall, that makes writing lessons for primary schools. Its main product, Pobble 365, gives teachers a free writing prompt every day: a picture, a story starter and questions for class talk. Premium opens the full calendar of 365 prompts at three levels for £60 a year per teacher, and a whole school pays £400 a year. Pobble also sells online writing moderation to schools and multi-academy trusts, and Pobble Home for parents at £4.99 a month. The company says more than a million educators in 70+ countries use it.
Pobble publishes one writing prompt for primary classes every day. Each prompt has a picture, a story starter and questions that get pupils talking before they write. Premium adds a word bank, sentence starters, grammar and punctuation challenges and printable versions, each at Easier, Original and Harder levels.
Simon Blower taught in primary schools for 16 years. He used pictures to start writing lessons, and colleagues borrowed his routine. He started Pobble with the brothers Jon and Henry Smith and with Tom Garbutt. The company was registered in 2011 as Lendmeyourlearning Ltd and took the name Pobble in 2015. Pobble says the name is a Celtic word for people or community.
Schools pay for most of Pobble, and the platform shows no adverts. Besides Pobble 365, the company sells writing moderation for schools and trusts, runs free live writing lessons and a Literacy through Sport programme with sports clubs. In 2025 it employed 3 people on average, according to its accounts.
History
- 2011 The company is registered in England and Wales in September as Lendmeyourlearning Ltd.
- 2013 Pobble gives 2013 as the year its teacher community started. Startups.co.uk dates the founding to February 2013.
- 2015 Renames itself Pobble Education Ltd in September and announces a global launch in October.
- 2016 London Business School reports £150,000 in SEIS funding and money from teacher crowdfunding.
- 2016 Ranks 54th in the Startups 100. About 350 schools pay for a subscription, and angel investors have put in about £900,000.
- 2019 Wins a £100,000 grant from the EdTech Innovation Fund run by Nesta with the Department for Education. The projects ran until March 2021.
- 2021 Describes Pobble 365 as a free daily prompt with a full 365-day calendar for subscribers.
- 2022 Runs an online writing lesson for the football World Cup. Over 12,000 pupils from 350 schools take part.
- 2022 Allots new shares in December.
- 2024 Allots new shares in November.
- 2026 Files accounts for the year to August 2025 in April. Pricing lists four plans for teachers and schools.
Pobble funding and investors
- Before March 2016 SEIS and crowdfunding £150,000 SEIS
Teachers through crowdfundingSEIS investorsSource: London Business School Review
- By 2016 Angel About £900,000
Angel investors from the education industrySource: Startups 100, 2016
- 2019–2021 Grant £100,000
NestaDepartment for EducationSource: Nesta
Pobble does not publish its funding. The total is the share premium in its filed accounts, which shows money paid for shares above their face value. Round sizes come from press reports of 2016. The Nesta money was a grant. Share allotments in 2022 and 2024 are in the Companies House filings without the amounts raised.
Leadership
- SB Simon Blower Co-founder and director, host of the live lessons
- JS Jon Smith Co-founder and director
Companies House lists Simon Blower and Jonathan Smith as the two active directors. Jon Smith signed the 2025 accounts. Pobble names Laura as Head of Moderation and Assessment.
How a Pobble lesson works
- prompts in the calendar
- 365
- levels for every lesson
- 3
- ways to share a lesson
- 5
- Daily picture prompt
- Story starters
- Discussion questions
- Word banks
- Sentence starters
- Grammar and punctuation challenges
- Printable versions
- Google Classroom sharing
- QR codes for pupils
- Editable slides
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Pobble 365 A free writing prompt every day with a picture, a story starter and questions. A free account opens one prompt a day. Today’s prompt
- Pobble Premium The full calendar, themed lessons and quick writes. Every lesson comes at Easier, Original and Harder levels, and teachers can edit and save it. Pricing
- Whole school subscription Unlimited teacher logins for one school, one invoice, live lessons and training invites. A school can request a 4-week trial. School access
- Pobble Moderation An online tool where teachers share writing samples, build exemplars and agree assessment judgements across schools and trusts. Moderation
- Live writing lessons Free online lessons of up to 90 minutes, led by co-founder Simon Blower. Classes stay muted, and Pobble does not record them. Live lessons
- Pobble Home Three picture prompts a day for children at home, with three levels and printable writing packs. For parents
How much is Pobble?
- Free £0/year Free, one prompt a day
- Lowest paid plan Individual £60/year £60 a year, one named teacher
- School starter £240/year £240 a year, up to 4 staff at one school
- Whole school £400/year £400 a year, all staff at one school
- Whole school + support £800/year £800 a year, with a kick-off call and staff training
Is Pobble free?
A free account opens one daily prompt with its picture, story starter and questions. Teachers get a 7-day Premium trial that turns into a paid plan unless cancelled. Schools can request a 4-week whole-school trial.
Prices on pobble.com/pricing on 8 October 2026, in pounds sterling, billed yearly. The pricing page says school prices include VAT if applicable. The terms say fees exclude VAT. Pobble Home for parents costs £4.99 a month or £39.99 a year.
How to cancel PobbleTerms of Service
- Individual or trial ↗
- Open My Subscription
- Choose Manage my current subscription
- Select the subscription and click Cancel Subscription
- School subscription ↗
- Open the Membership page
- Click Manage your subscription
- Or email hello@pobble.com at least 30 days before renewal
- Subscriptions renew automatically.
- After cancelling, the plan runs to the end of the paid year and the account moves to Pobble Free.
- Cancel the 7-day trial before it ends to avoid a charge.
- Schools that give less than 30 days’ notice may pay a £60 admin fee, according to the help centre.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- Subscription fees are non-refundable under the terms.
- After a trial
- A refund can be requested within 14 days after a trial turns into a paid plan. Pobble may charge a £30 admin fee.
- Notice for schools
- The terms ask for 60 days’ written notice before the end of the term. The help centre asks for 30 days.
- Disputes
- English law, courts of England and Wales.
From the Pobble help centre and Terms of Service, checked on 8 October 2026.
Moderation for schools and trustsModeration pricing
- 01A moderation subscription for one school costs £360 a year.
- 02Groups of schools and multi-academy trusts get a quote from £250 a year, excluding VAT, with central billing.
- 03English leaders get free training with a moderation expert.
- 04Academies, free schools and independent schools in England can choose Pobble for statutory assessment through its partnership with Hackney local authority.
Prices on pobble.com/pricing-moderation on 8 October 2026, billed yearly.
Latest news
Contacts and company data
- Legal entity
- Pobble Education Ltd, Rosehay, Tremorvah Wood Lane, Truro, Cornwall, TR1 1PZ, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 07784707, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 23 September 2011
- Former name
- Lendmeyourlearning Ltd, until 1 September 2015
- Status
- Active, accounts to 31 August 2025 filed in April 2026
- Activity
- SIC 62012 software development, 85590 other education
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How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 8 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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