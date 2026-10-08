About Pobble

Pobble is a company from Truro, Cornwall, that makes writing lessons for primary schools. Its main product, Pobble 365, gives teachers a free writing prompt every day: a picture, a story starter and questions for class talk. Premium opens the full calendar of 365 prompts at three levels for £60 a year per teacher, and a whole school pays £400 a year. Pobble also sells online writing moderation to schools and multi-academy trusts, and Pobble Home for parents at £4.99 a month. The company says more than a million educators in 70+ countries use it.

Pobble publishes one writing prompt for primary classes every day. Each prompt has a picture, a story starter and questions that get pupils talking before they write. Premium adds a word bank, sentence starters, grammar and punctuation challenges and printable versions, each at Easier, Original and Harder levels.

Simon Blower taught in primary schools for 16 years. He used pictures to start writing lessons, and colleagues borrowed his routine. He started Pobble with the brothers Jon and Henry Smith and with Tom Garbutt. The company was registered in 2011 as Lendmeyourlearning Ltd and took the name Pobble in 2015. Pobble says the name is a Celtic word for people or community.

Schools pay for most of Pobble, and the platform shows no adverts. Besides Pobble 365, the company sells writing moderation for schools and trusts, runs free live writing lessons and a Literacy through Sport programme with sports clubs. In 2025 it employed 3 people on average, according to its accounts.