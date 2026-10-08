About Oak National Academy

Oak National Academy is a public body in England that publishes free curriculum plans and lesson resources for schools. The Department for Education sponsors it and pays for all of its work through grant-in-aid, £22.0 million in 2024-25. Oak covers 20 subjects from key stage 1 to key stage 4, with slide decks, worksheets and quizzes for about 13,500 lessons. Teachers also get Aila, a free AI lesson assistant, and pupils get a free area for revision and homework. Oak says its resources are used in 72% of schools in England.

Oak National Academy gives teachers in England free, optional curriculum plans and lesson resources. Each lesson comes with a slide deck, a worksheet, a starter quiz and an exit quiz. Teachers can download and edit them. Pupils from Year 1 to Year 11 use the same lessons for homework, revision and remote learning.

Oak started in April 2020, when schools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with backing from the Department for Education. Matt Hood, a co-founder, led it from the start. On 1 September 2022 Oak National Academy Limited took over the work from the Reach Foundation and became an executive non-departmental public body of the DfE. The Secretary of State for Education is the only person with significant control of the company.

The DfE funds all of Oak’s spending. Oak buys curriculum packages from partners in the education sector, chosen in an open process. In 2024-25 it spent £12.5 million on them. New content is published under the Open Government Licence v3.0, and companies can import it through a free API. In September 2024 Oak launched Aila, an AI lesson assistant. John Roberts has been interim chief executive since April 2025.