About Linguascope

Linguascope is a London website of interactive language activities for primary and secondary schools. One school licence opens 16 languages at three levels, from Elementary for ages 6–12 (A1) to Intermediate for ages 13–16 (B1), in more than 140 topic areas with printable worksheets. Pupils log in with one username and password shared by the whole school, from school or from home, on the web or in the tablet apps. In the UK a licence costs £420 a year with VAT, £396 when the school pays online by card, or £33 a month by direct debit. The site has run since 1998 and trades as Linguascope from 66 Paul Street, London.

Linguascope sells one licence per school. Teachers and pupils of the subscribing school get every language, level and section, at school and at home. Teachers show the activities on an interactive whiteboard, and pupils work on computers or tablets, in class or as homework.

Stéphane Derône, a language teacher, started the project in 1998 with a website for his French students. Richard West-Soley joined in 2002 to add German and Spanish. Today a team of about ten linguists, designers and developers runs the site from London.

The activities are split into Elementary for ages 6–12 (A1), Beginner for ages 9–14 (A2) and Intermediate for ages 13–16 (B1). Teachers also get worksheets, video, webinars, Linguascope Live class games and a 50% discount code for the Linguascope online shop. Individual learners and private tutors can subscribe to the apps only.