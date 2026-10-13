Linguascope
Interactive activities in 16 languages for primary and secondary schools.
🇫🇷🇪🇸🇩🇪🇬🇧🇮🇹🇨🇳🇸🇦🇬🇧🇷🇺🇵🇱🇬🇧🇳🇿🇧🇷🇵🇹🇯🇪🇬🇪
- languages in one school licence
- 16
- topic areas with worksheets
- 140+
- a year for a UK school, VAT included
- £420
- online since
- 1998
About Linguascope
Linguascope is a London website of interactive language activities for primary and secondary schools. One school licence opens 16 languages at three levels, from Elementary for ages 6–12 (A1) to Intermediate for ages 13–16 (B1), in more than 140 topic areas with printable worksheets. Pupils log in with one username and password shared by the whole school, from school or from home, on the web or in the tablet apps. In the UK a licence costs £420 a year with VAT, £396 when the school pays online by card, or £33 a month by direct debit. The site has run since 1998 and trades as Linguascope from 66 Paul Street, London.
Linguascope sells one licence per school. Teachers and pupils of the subscribing school get every language, level and section, at school and at home. Teachers show the activities on an interactive whiteboard, and pupils work on computers or tablets, in class or as homework.
Stéphane Derône, a language teacher, started the project in 1998 with a website for his French students. Richard West-Soley joined in 2002 to add German and Spanish. Today a team of about ten linguists, designers and developers runs the site from London.
The activities are split into Elementary for ages 6–12 (A1), Beginner for ages 9–14 (A2) and Intermediate for ages 13–16 (B1). Teachers also get worksheets, video, webinars, Linguascope Live class games and a 50% discount code for the Linguascope online shop. Individual learners and private tutors can subscribe to the apps only.
History
- 1998 Stéphane Derône launches a website for his French students. Linguascope dates itself to this year.
- 2002 Richard West-Soley joins to launch the German and Spanish sections.
- 2009 Illustrator Ricardo Pinto joins the team.
- 2012 Software engineer Costantino Panza joins the technical team.
- 2013 The Linguascope Beginners app goes live on the App Store in October, the Intermediate app in November.
- 2014 The Linguascope Elementary app follows in July.
- 2018 Releases the Linguatrivia quiz app in August and Educandy Play in September.
- 2020 Releases LinguaLeague, a football-themed app for beginners, in February.
- 2021 Launches a webinars app in March and the Linguascope Live class game app in June.
- 2026 Publishes a Eurovision classroom post in May. The Android apps get an update on 7 October.
Leadership
- SD Stéphane Derône Language educator, started the website in 1998
- RZ Riccardo Zuddas CTO
- RW Richard West-Soley German and Spanish content since 2002, writes the blog
- VV Vaho Vakhtangidze First point of contact for subscribing schools
- PCR Pilar Cucalón Robles Administrator since 2016
Roles from the Linguascope team page. The page names no CEO or managing director.
How Linguascope works
- languages
- 16
- topic areas
- 140+
- CEFR levels, ages 6–16
- A1–B1
- Elementary, Beginner and Intermediate sections
- Printable worksheets per topic
- LinguaLeague football-themed section
- Labo Grammaire French grammar games
- Vrai de vrai reading texts in French
- Comic strip, e-card and Face Builder tools
- Text Message Creator
- Linguascope Live class games
- Whiteboard widgets
- Training webinars
Linguascope languages: 16 to learn
Video, blogs and resources
Products
- Interactive activities Games and activities in more than 140 topic areas, each with a printable worksheet. Elementary covers ages 6–12 at A1, Beginner ages 9–14 at A2, Intermediate ages 13–16 at B1. See the sections
- Linguascope apps Elementary, Beginners, Intermediate, LinguaLeague, Linguatrivia and Verb Wheels apps for iPad, Android tablets and Microsoft devices. Pupils of subscribing schools log in with the school details for free. All apps
- Linguascope Live The teacher opens a game room on the website. Pupils join with a room code and answer on a button panel in the app, in one of three whole-class games. Linguascope Live app
- Teacher Portal A separate teacher login with answer sheets, usage statistics, live and recorded training webinars, whiteboard widgets, an image bank and the shop discount code. Teacher materials
- Educandy A sister site linked from the Linguascope footer. Its Educandy Play app on the App Store lists Linguascope as the seller. educandy.com
How much is Linguascope?
- Annual site licence £35/mo £420 a year, by quote and purchase order
- Lowest price Annual licence online £33/mo £396 a year, paid online by card
- Monthly direct debit £33/mo £396 a year, minimum term 12 months
Is Linguascope free?
Linguascope has no free trial. Teachers can try the free preview section with a class and book a free Zoom demo.
Prices on the Linguascope order forms for UK schools on 13 October 2026, in pounds, VAT included where applicable. One licence covers one school at one address. The order forms for other countries list €510 (€480 online) and $570 ($540 online) a year.
Cancelling and renewingTerms
- support.linguascope.com ↗
- Open a ticket in the Linguascope Support Centre
- Give the school name and the contact teacher
- For direct debit, give 30 days’ notice after the first 12 months
- Annual licences do not renew automatically. Only direct debit renews.
- Linguascope sends a reminder about two months before the licence expires.
- Renewing early adds 12 months to the current licence.
- Each renewal needs a new password.
Refund rules
- Refunds
- After Linguascope activates the account, it accepts no cancellations or refunds.
- Payment
- Invoices are due within 30 days. Late payment can pause access.
- Direct debit
- Minimum term of 12 months, then cancellable with 30 days’ notice.
- Law
- The terms follow the laws of England and Wales.
From the Linguascope terms, renewal page and UK order form, checked on 13 October 2026.
School licenceSubscribe as a school
- 01One licence covers one school site. Each campus, feeder or partner school needs its own licence.
- 02The school gets two logins: one for all pupils and one for all teachers.
- 03Subscribing schools use the apps for free and get 50% off in the Linguascope shop.
- 04Linguascope offers bulk discounts for groups of schools on request.
UK price £420 a year with VAT, or £396 online by card, on 13 October 2026.
App ratings
- WebPC and Mac browsers, HTML5 activities
- iPad and Android tabletsSubscriber apps with the school login
- Microsoft devicesApps for Windows
- ChromebookAndroid apps from Google Play
- Interactive whiteboardWhole-class use with whiteboard widgets
App details, App Store US
- Google Play downloads
- Beginner 10K+, Elementary 5K+, Intermediate 1K+
- Price in the stores
- Free to download, school login or in-app subscription
- Last Android update
- 7 October 2026
Contacts and company data
- Support ticketssupport.linguascope.com
- Phone+44 20 7033 0202
- QuoteDownload a quote
- Log inlinguascope.com/log-in.php
- Legal entity
- Linguascope, 66 Paul Street, London EC2A 4NA, United Kingdom
- Trade name
- Linguascope
- VAT number
- GB839226803
- Companies House
- No company named Linguascope in the register on 13 October 2026
- Data
- No personal data of pupils stored, customer database on a server in the London office
Alternatives to Linguascope
- L LanguagenutUnited States 25+ languages for primary and secondary schools, with a guided primary course for French and Spanish. ↗
- Beelinguapp🇩🇪 Germany Stories in two languages side by side, read aloud by native narrators, with plans for schools, from Berlin. →
- Seneca Learning🇬🇧 United Kingdom Revision courses and homework for school subjects, from London. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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