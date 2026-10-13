- schools, colleges and other institutions, according to FlashAcademy
- 2,400+
- learners since launch
- 700,000+
- home languages in the school app
- 48
- employees on average, year to March 2025
- 39
About FlashAcademy
FlashAcademy is an English learning platform for pupils who speak English as an additional language (EAL), made by Learning Labs Ltd in Birmingham. Schools use it to assess a pupil’s English, set lessons in an app and track progress on a teacher dashboard. Pupils log in at web.flashacademy.com or in the FlashAcademy app with a Centre ID, a username and a password from their school. Teachers log in at dashboard.flashacademy.com. FlashAcademy publishes no school prices and quotes each school, trust or college after a discovery meeting.
FlashAcademy sells English learning for EAL pupils to UK primary and secondary schools, multi-academy trusts and international schools. A pupil first takes a digital assessment of listening, reading, speaking and writing. AI-assisted marking suggests a result on the DfE A to E proficiency bands, and the teacher can edit it. The pupil then gets lessons in the learning app at that level, with instructions in one of 48 home languages. Teachers see assessment results and lesson activity on the teacher dashboard and export them as PDF or CSV.
Richard Allen and Veejay Lingiah started the business in 2012 with FlashSticks, sticky notes with foreign words that they made with 3M. Lingiah heard from school leaders about pupils arriving with little English, and in 2016 the team built the first EAL version of FlashAcademy with lessons, games and a teacher dashboard. Anderton Park Primary in Birmingham became the first school customer in 2017. In 2020 FlashAcademy launched a digital EAL proficiency assessment and stopped selling FlashSticks.
Learning Labs Ltd runs FlashAcademy from Birmingham, and Veejay Lingiah is CEO. The company says more than 1,000 UK schools used FlashAcademy by the end of 2022. Since 2021 it also sells an adult English (ESOL) version to colleges, local authorities and employers, now called Leap for workplaces. In 2025 International Schools Partnership chose FlashAcademy for more than 30 of its schools, and in July 2026 BESA named FlashAcademy Exporter of the Year.
History
- 2012 Richard Allen and Veejay Lingiah agree to make language sticky notes. Lingiah joins the board of Learning Labs Ltd on 15 November.
- 2013 FlashSticks language Post-it Notes launch after a meeting with 3M.
- 2015 The FlashAcademy language app appears on the App Store on 19 August.
- 2016 The team builds FlashAcademy 1.0 for EAL, with lessons, games and a teacher dashboard.
- 2017 Anderton Park Primary in Birmingham becomes the first school customer. Ufi funding in June pays for a workplace English platform.
- 2020 Launches a digital EAL proficiency assessment. Stops selling FlashSticks in September.
- 2022 Releases separate primary and secondary apps in April and adds Dari and Pashto in June.
- 2023 Reports more than 1,000 UK schools licensing FlashAcademy, in January.
- 2025 Announces a Ufi VocTech Trust grant for Leap, a workplace English platform, in April.
- 2025 International Schools Partnership plans to roll FlashAcademy out to more than 30 schools from the 2025–26 year.
- 2025 Launches a new teacher dashboard in September.
- 2026 Wins Exporter of the Year at the BESA Awards in July.
Leadership
- VL Veejay Lingiah CEO and co-founder
- RA Richard Allen Co-founder and director
- SW Simon Wheatley Director
- NA Nayef Abu-Ebaid Head of development
- RA Rob Anderson Head of sales, Leap
Companies House lists five directors of Learning Labs Ltd: Richard Allen, Gordon Ashworth, Adrian Eaglestone, Veejay Lingiah and Simon Wheatley. FlashAcademy says its team has more than 40 people and works remote-first.
How FlashAcademy works in a school
- home languages in the school app
- 48
- a year saved by AI-assisted marking, according to FlashAcademy
- 150 hours
- key stages in UK schools
- KS1–4
- Listening, speaking, reading and writing
- AI-assisted marking that teachers can edit
- DfE A to E proficiency bands
- Separate primary and secondary content
- Subject vocabulary for science, maths, English, history and geography
- Printable worksheets in the Lesson Library
- Live leaderboards
- PDF and CSV reports
- MIS sync through Wonde
- Certificates and translated learner letters
Video, blogs and resources
- Help centreLogins, classes, tasks, assessments and Wonde set-up↗
- Student login guideHow pupils sign in on the web and on phones↗
- Network access checkerTests whether a school network reaches FlashAcademy↗
- Learner worksheetsFree EAL worksheets to download↗
- On-demand EAL webinarsRecorded sessions for EAL teachers↗
Products
- EAL learning app Lessons for EAL pupils in Key Stages 1 to 4, from survival English to subject vocabulary. The path adapts to the pupil’s level, and each activity gives instant feedback. Learning app
- EAL assessment A digital test of listening, reading, speaking and writing. AI-assisted marking suggests a grade on the DfE A to E bands, and teachers review and edit every result. Assessment
- Teacher dashboard Teachers add pupils by hand, by CSV or through Wonde, set lessons and assessments, and export reports for leaders and Ofsted. Progress tracking
- FlashAcademy for international schools Assessment, learning app and a proficiency dashboard for international schools and school groups, with a PARSNIP-approved content set for British international schools. International EAL
- Leap English for employees in manufacturing, logistics, hospitality and care. Leap assesses each employee and teaches health and safety, onboarding and team language, with support in 35+ home languages. Leap for workplaces
- Grow CPD A self-paced EAL training course for teachers on Cademy, made with Anna Leaman of EAL Inclusive. It has three tiers with six modules each. Grow
FlashAcademy for schools and trustsPricing
- 01A licence covers one active pupil account. The school’s number of licences sets how many pupils it can add.
- 02Trust-wide agreements hold licences at trust level and move them between schools.
- 03Admins add pupils by hand, by CSV import or through MIS sync with Wonde.
- 04The dashboard has administrator, full-access and limited-access teacher roles.
No public prices on 13 October 2026. FlashAcademy quotes by number of learners, type of organisation and products after a discovery meeting.
App ratings
- Webweb.flashacademy.com in Chrome, Firefox or Edge; Safari is not fully compatible
- iPhone and iPadiOS 15 or later, 4.3 on the UK App Store
- AndroidAndroid 7 or later, 4.3 on Google Play, 100k+ downloads
- ChromebookChrome 57 or later, at least 2 GB RAM
- Teacher dashboarddashboard.flashacademy.com, Centre ID, email and password
Latest news
- 2026BESA Awards, Exporter of the Year
- 2026EdTechX Awards, Innovator of the Year
- 2026Learning Excellence Awards, Digital Learning
- 2025BESA Awards, Outstanding Curriculum and Assessment Resource, Secondary
- 2025Education Resources Awards, ICT Secondary Resource of the Year
- FlashAcademy wins Exporter of the Year at the BESA Awards 2026
- FlashAcademy wins Innovator of the Year at the 2026 EdTechX Awards
- FlashAcademy wins Digital Learning at the Learning Excellence Awards 2026
- Highly commended at the Bett Awards 2026 for AI workload reduction
- FlashAcademy launches a new teacher dashboard
- International Schools Partnership partners with FlashAcademy
- FlashAcademy awarded a Ufi VocTech Trust grant for workplace English
Contacts and company data
- Supportsupport@flashacademy.com
- Support formFor customers, with Centre ID
- Data protectiondpo@flashacademy.com
- SalesBook a discovery meeting
- Legal entity
- Learning Labs Ltd, Regus Edmund House, 12-22 Newhall Street, Birmingham, B3 3AS, United Kingdom
- Company number
- 06176270, England and Wales
- Incorporated
- 21 March 2007, as MX Trading Limited
- Name
- Learning Labs Ltd since 24 May 2012
- Status
- Active
- Nature of business
- SIC 58190, other publishing activities
- ICO registration
- ZA279313
Alternatives to FlashAcademy
- LanguageNut🇬🇧 United Kingdom Language games for UK schools plus an EAL/ESOL course and English test with support in 50 home languages, from Brighton. →
- Linguascope🇬🇧 United Kingdom Interactive activities in 16 languages for primary and secondary schools, from London. →
- Twinkl🇬🇧 United Kingdom Teaching resources for schools and parents, from Sheffield. →
How we built this profile
- Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
- Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 13 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
- Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
- Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.
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