About FlashAcademy

FlashAcademy is an English learning platform for pupils who speak English as an additional language (EAL), made by Learning Labs Ltd in Birmingham. Schools use it to assess a pupil’s English, set lessons in an app and track progress on a teacher dashboard. Pupils log in at web.flashacademy.com or in the FlashAcademy app with a Centre ID, a username and a password from their school. Teachers log in at dashboard.flashacademy.com. FlashAcademy publishes no school prices and quotes each school, trust or college after a discovery meeting.

FlashAcademy sells English learning for EAL pupils to UK primary and secondary schools, multi-academy trusts and international schools. A pupil first takes a digital assessment of listening, reading, speaking and writing. AI-assisted marking suggests a result on the DfE A to E proficiency bands, and the teacher can edit it. The pupil then gets lessons in the learning app at that level, with instructions in one of 48 home languages. Teachers see assessment results and lesson activity on the teacher dashboard and export them as PDF or CSV.

Richard Allen and Veejay Lingiah started the business in 2012 with FlashSticks, sticky notes with foreign words that they made with 3M. Lingiah heard from school leaders about pupils arriving with little English, and in 2016 the team built the first EAL version of FlashAcademy with lessons, games and a teacher dashboard. Anderton Park Primary in Birmingham became the first school customer in 2017. In 2020 FlashAcademy launched a digital EAL proficiency assessment and stopped selling FlashSticks.

Learning Labs Ltd runs FlashAcademy from Birmingham, and Veejay Lingiah is CEO. The company says more than 1,000 UK schools used FlashAcademy by the end of 2022. Since 2021 it also sells an adult English (ESOL) version to colleges, local authorities and employers, now called Leap for workplaces. In 2025 International Schools Partnership chose FlashAcademy for more than 30 of its schools, and in July 2026 BESA named FlashAcademy Exporter of the Year.