Language learning 🇪🇪 Tallinn, Estonia Since 2013 4.6 · 4K ratings

Lingvist

A language learning app built around vocabulary.

🇬🇧🇪🇸🇲🇽🇫🇷🇩🇪🇷🇺🇯🇵🇰🇷🇮🇹🇪🇪🇧🇷🇳🇱🇵🇱🇸🇪🇩🇰🇳🇴

Visit lingvist.com All companies
courses in 15 languages
16
language pairs, according to Lingvist
50+
downloads on Google Play
1M+
revenue in 2025
€1.73M

About Lingvist

Lingvist is a vocabulary app from Tallinn, founded in 2013 by CERN physicist Mait Müntel with Ott Jalakas and Andres Koern. It teaches the most frequent words of a language first, on cards with a gap in a real sentence, and spaced repetition brings each word back. One subscription opens 16 courses in 15 languages and, according to Lingvist, more than 50 language pairs. Custom Decks turns any text into a personal course. In the EU the plan costs €9.99 a month or €79.99 a year, and the yearly plan starts with a 14-day free trial.

Lingvist teaches vocabulary on cards. Each card shows a sentence with one word missing, and the learner types or says the word. The app ranks words by how often they appear in subtitles, articles and other texts, so the most frequent words come first. A placement test sets the starting level, and spaced repetition returns words just before the learner forgets them. Custom Decks builds a course from any words or text the learner uploads.

Mait Müntel worked at CERN on the team that found the Higgs boson. He lived in the French-speaking part of Switzerland for years and did not learn French. He built a prototype with the statistics and machine learning he used in physics, studied French with it for 200 hours and passed a high-school French exam. In 2013 he started Lingvist in Tallinn with Ott Jalakas and Andres Koern, and in 2014 the company joined Techstars London.

Rakuten led an $8 million Series A in 2015 and in 2017 offered Lingvist to English learners in Japan through Rakuten Super English. In 2021 Rubio Impact Ventures led a €5.1 million round. Lingvist Technologies OÜ reported revenue of €1.73 million for 2025 and a profit of €82,670, its first profit since 2020. Lingvist Inc. of the United States holds all its shares, and Müntel remains the only management board member.

History

  1. 2012 Keel 24 OÜ is entered into the Estonian register on 28 December. It later becomes Lingvist Technologies OÜ.
  2. 2013 Receives a €9,900 Prototron grant in March and builds the proof of concept.
  3. 2014 Joins Techstars London and raises €1 million from SmartCap, Inventure and Techstars in April.
  4. 2015 Receives €1.6 million from the EU Horizon 2020 programme and releases the Android and iPhone apps in May and June.
  5. 2015 Raises an $8 million Series A led by Rakuten in November. Lingvist counts about 100,000 users.
  6. 2017 Rakuten launches Rakuten Super English in Japan with Lingvist on 21 April. Lingvist has 600,000 registered users. In March it signs a partnership with PChome in Taiwan.
  7. 2019 Wins the Tech Edvocate Award for Best Language Learning App or Tool.
  8. 2020 Opens its educator tools for free during the COVID-19 outbreak and becomes a finalist for the UNESCO ICT in Education Prize.
  9. 2021 Raises €5.1 million led by Rubio Impact Ventures, with Rockaway Ventures Fund and Metaplanet Holdings.
  10. 2022 Publishes a new Estonian course for English speakers with more than 3,700 words.
  11. 2026 Files 2025 accounts on 30 June: revenue €1.73 million and a profit of €82,670.

Lingvist funding and investors

about €13.5 million in equity rounds, 2014–2021
  1. April 2014
    Seed €1 million

    TechstarsSmartCapInventure

    Source: Tech.eu
  2. March 2015
    EU grant, Horizon 2020 €1.6 million

    European Union

    Source: Tech.eu
  3. November 2015
    Series A $8 million

    Lead: Rakuten SmartCapInventureJaan TallinnGeoff Prentice

    Source: Tech.eu
  4. October 2021
    Venture round €5.1 million

    Lead: Rubio Impact Ventures Rockaway Ventures FundMetaplanet Holdings

    Source: Lingvist blog

The sum of three disclosed rounds: €1 million seed, $8 million Series A (Work in Estonia gives €7.4 million) and €5.1 million in 2021. EU Horizon 2020 grants come on top. Wikipedia mentions more money from Rakuten in 2017 without an amount.

Leadership

  • Mait Müntel Co-founder, CEO, management board member

Mait Müntel has been the only management board member of Lingvist Technologies OÜ since 28 December 2012. The register names him and Jaan Tallinn as indirect beneficial owners. Wikipedia lists Ott Jalakas and Andres Koern as co-founders. Their current roles are not public.

How Lingvist teaches

of everyday situations covered by the most common words, according to Lingvist
80%
or 50 cards a day suggested by Lingvist
10 min
words in the Estonian course for English speakers
3,700+
  • Words ordered by frequency
  • Placement at the right level
  • Fill-in-the-gap cards with example sentences
  • Audio for every sentence
  • Speech recognition
  • Spaced repetition
  • Custom Decks from any text
  • Grammar notes on cards
  • French verb conjugation exercise
  • Ultra-slow audio playback
  • Optional strict diacritics
  • Progress statistics
  • No ads
Lingvist says its goal is to make language learning 10 times faster with big data and AI. Mait Müntel passed a high-school French exam after 200 hours with his prototype. We found no independent study of the method.
lingvist.com/about-us

Lingvist languages: 15 to learn

Products

  • Lingvist app Vocabulary cards with a gap in a real sentence, audio for every sentence, speech input and spaced review, on iPhone, Android and the web. Open lingvist.com
  • Custom Decks Upload a text or a list of words and Lingvist turns it into a course. One click adds 20 related words to the deck. How Custom Decks work
  • Lingvist Classroom Teachers create a class, invite students by link, build lessons with Custom Decks and follow progress on a dashboard. The tool is marked as beta. About Classroom
  • Lingvist for Business Language training for teams with an admin panel, bulk user management, learning statistics, monthly invoicing and courses on industry vocabulary. About Lingvist for Business

How much is Lingvist?

  • Monthly €9.99/mo €9.99, charged every month Base monthly price
  • Best value Annual €6.67/mo €79.99, charged every 12 months, after a 14-day free trial Save 33% vs Monthly

Is Lingvist free?

No free plan. The yearly plan starts with a 14-day free trial, and the level test is free.

Prices on lingvist.com/pricing and the Lingvist product catalogue for a visitor in the Netherlands (EEA), in euros with VAT, on 6 October 2026. The US App Store lists in-app items of $9.99 for 1 month and $79.99 for 12 months, among other items from $19.99 to $199.99. Google Play shows in-app items from $8.99 to $350.00. Students get 50% off on request.

How to cancel Lingvist

Lingvist terms of service
  • lingvist.com ↗
    1. Log in to Lingvist on the web
    2. Open Account, then Subscriptions
    3. Turn off auto-renewal, or write to hello@lingvist.io
  • App Store ↗
    1. Open Settings on the iPhone or iPad and tap your name
    2. Tap Subscriptions
    3. Select Lingvist and confirm the cancellation
  • Google Play ↗
    1. Open Google Play and tap the profile icon
    2. Choose Payments and subscriptions, then Subscriptions
    3. Select Lingvist and tap Cancel subscription
  • Lingvist bills a renewal in the 24 hours before the current period ends.
  • After a free trial the first charge also comes in the last 24 hours of the trial. Cancel before that and Lingvist charges nothing.
  • Cancelling inside that 24-hour window stops future renewals.
  • After cancelling, the paid plan stays active until the end of the period.
  • The free trial needs payment details because the plan renews automatically.

Refund rules

All paid plans
Refund on request within 14 calendar days of the original purchase, through customer support.
After 14 days
Cancel at any time. No refund, access stays until the end of the period.
Gift cards
Unused gift cards are refundable within 14 days of purchase. Plans paid with a gift card are not refundable.
App Store and Google Play
The stores handle cancellations and refunds of in-app subscriptions.

From the Lingvist terms of service and the pricing FAQ, checked on 6 October 2026.

Lingvist for Business

Lingvist for Business
  • 01The same language courses as the app
  • 02Vocabulary courses for your industry on request
  • 03Dedicated account manager
  • 04Add and remove users one by one or in bulk
  • 05Learning statistics for any period, with downloads
  • 06Monthly invoicing from the admin panel

Price on request.

Apps and ratings

2.9Trustpilot · Poor 48 reviews · company profile claimed in August 2023

App details, App Store US

Current version
2.65.3 on iOS, released 15 April 2026
Android update
5 October 2026
First release
31 May 2015 on Google Play, 1 June 2015 on the App Store
Size
97 MB on iOS
Age rating
9+ on the App Store, Everyone on Google Play
App Store categories
Education, Travel
Downloads
1M+ on Google Play
Awards
Editors’ Choice on Google Play
Seller
Lingvist Technologies OÜ
Price
Free to download, with in-app purchases and no ads

Is Lingvist worth it?

What learners like

What learners criticise

What users write in reviews, not our rating. App stores give Lingvist 4.5 to 4.7. On Trustpilot half of 48 reviews give 1 or 2 stars, and most of them are about billing, cancellation and support.

Lingvist reviews

  • The best language app so far
    “It gives you back the words you don’t remember reliably until they stick to your brain.”
    Jakub Krajnak · 23 November 2025 · App Store
  • Great little app to build vocabulary
    “It doesn’t try to do too much and what it does do, it does well.”
    Greg Robson · 29 May 2025 · App Store
  • Be cautious with long-term subscriptions
    “However, after approximately 15 months, the platform stopped introducing new vocabulary entirely.”
    Melanie Mueller · 3 April 2026 · App Store
  • Too many bugs here and there
    “Some days the flashcards don’t work, now the custom decks don’t load.”
    Cassie · 7 August 2026 · App Store

Latest news

  1. Lingvist Technologies OÜ files 2025 accounts: revenue €1.73 million, profit €82,670
  2. A new Estonian course for English speakers
  3. Lingvist raises €5.1 million led by Rubio Impact Ventures
  4. Mait Müntel receives an award from the CERN Alumni Network
  5. Rakuten launches Rakuten Super English with Lingvist in Japan
  6. Lingvist secures $8 million from Rakuten, Jaan Tallinn and others

Contacts and company data

Legal entity
Lingvist Technologies OÜ, J. Poska tn 10-17, 10121 Tallinn, Estonia
Registry code
12397511, Estonian e-Business Register
Registered
28 December 2012, former name Keel 24 OÜ
Legal form
Private limited company (OÜ), share capital €3,413
VAT number
EE101611398
Activity (EMTAK)
72201 Research and experimental development on social sciences and humanities
Shareholder
Lingvist Inc., United States, 100%
Revenue 2025
€1,726,246, down 9% from €1,894,501 in 2024
Result 2025
Profit €82,670, after a loss of €1,050,985 in 2024

Programs and documentsStudent discount, 50%Affiliate programmeLingvist Classroom for teachers

Lingvist vs Babbel, Busuu and others

Lingvist Babbel Busuu Duolingo Memrise Lingoda
Founded 201320072008201120102012
Headquarters TallinnBerlinLondonPittsburghLondonBerlin
Languages 15 (16 courses)14144232 official courses5 + Business English
Live classes with teachers NoYes, Babbel LiveBusiness accounts onlyNoYes, every class is live
Free access 14-day trial with the yearly planFirst lesson of each courseAll courses, Premium paidYes, most features with adsYes
Plan for companies Lingvist for BusinessBabbel for BusinessBusuu for BusinessDuolingo for Business; Schools closing July 2027Yes, B2B programmes
App Store rating, US 4.6 (3.7K)4.7 (755K)4.7 (101K)4.7 (5.5M)4.8 (217K)4.8 (177)

“—” means the public sources we checked do not say. Facts from Wikipedia and the companies’ websites, App Store ratings on 5 October 2026. Duolingo and Rosetta Stone are US companies outside the European catalogue.

Alternatives to Lingvist

How we built this profile

  1. Sources. Facts come from the company’s own website, press room, imprint and careers page, from Wikipedia, the App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot. Every source is listed on the page.
  2. Checks. Kinescope checked every number on 6 October 2026. Prices, ratings and job counts change, and we refresh them with each update.
  3. Our words. Descriptions are written by the Kinescope team. Quotes from reviews are marked with the author and source, and we do not rate the company ourselves.
  4. Corrections. The company can send new facts or corrections, and we update the profile.

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Lingvist FAQ

No. Lingvist sells a subscription. The level test is free, and the yearly plan starts with a 14-day free trial. Lingvist bills the card in the last 24 hours of the trial.

For a visitor in the EU on 6 October 2026: €9.99 a month or €79.99 a year, about €6.67 a month. The US App Store lists $9.99 for 1 month and $79.99 for 12 months. Students get 50% off on request.

On the web turn off auto-renewal under Account, then Subscriptions, or write to hello@lingvist.io. Cancel App Store and Google Play subscriptions in the store. Access stays until the end of the paid period.

Yes, within 14 calendar days of the original purchase, through customer support. After that there is no refund. Unused gift cards are refundable within 14 days, plans paid with a gift card are not.

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