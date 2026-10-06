About Lingvist

Lingvist is a vocabulary app from Tallinn, founded in 2013 by CERN physicist Mait Müntel with Ott Jalakas and Andres Koern. It teaches the most frequent words of a language first, on cards with a gap in a real sentence, and spaced repetition brings each word back. One subscription opens 16 courses in 15 languages and, according to Lingvist, more than 50 language pairs. Custom Decks turns any text into a personal course. In the EU the plan costs €9.99 a month or €79.99 a year, and the yearly plan starts with a 14-day free trial.

Lingvist teaches vocabulary on cards. Each card shows a sentence with one word missing, and the learner types or says the word. The app ranks words by how often they appear in subtitles, articles and other texts, so the most frequent words come first. A placement test sets the starting level, and spaced repetition returns words just before the learner forgets them. Custom Decks builds a course from any words or text the learner uploads.

Mait Müntel worked at CERN on the team that found the Higgs boson. He lived in the French-speaking part of Switzerland for years and did not learn French. He built a prototype with the statistics and machine learning he used in physics, studied French with it for 200 hours and passed a high-school French exam. In 2013 he started Lingvist in Tallinn with Ott Jalakas and Andres Koern, and in 2014 the company joined Techstars London.

Rakuten led an $8 million Series A in 2015 and in 2017 offered Lingvist to English learners in Japan through Rakuten Super English. In 2021 Rubio Impact Ventures led a €5.1 million round. Lingvist Technologies OÜ reported revenue of €1.73 million for 2025 and a profit of €82,670, its first profit since 2020. Lingvist Inc. of the United States holds all its shares, and Müntel remains the only management board member.