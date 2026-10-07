Tandem pairs you with a Japanese speaker who wants to learn your language. You chat, send voice notes and correct each other’s messages. The company comes from Berlin.

Lingvist teaches the most frequent Japanese words first, on cards with a gap in a real sentence. You type the answer in hiragana, katakana or kanji, and every sentence has a grammar tip. The company comes from Tallinn, Estonia.

Memrise’s Japanese course has 800+ lessons, 5,000+ words and 600+ videos of native speakers. Words appear in kanji with furigana above them, and spaced review brings them back. MemBot, an AI partner, runs 75+ Japanese conversations.

Anki is an open-source flashcard program for computers and phones, run by the US company AnkiHub since February 2026. You build Japanese decks with audio and images or import shared ones, and you control the review schedule. Anki has no course of its own.

Duolingo is a US app with a free Japanese course in short game-like lessons. Exercises show hiragana and katakana from the start, and kanji come later. Since April 2026 the course teaches content up to B2.

LingoDeer is an app for Asian languages with an office in Singapore. Its Japanese course starts with the kana and teaches grammar in 5-minute lessons with tips and native audio. LingoDeer says its two course levels cover A1 to B1, and its blog says the courses match JLPT N5 to N3.

Bunpro is a Japanese grammar app from Osaka. It explains 900+ grammar points from JLPT N5 to N1, each with example sentences and native audio, and spaced repetition reviews them. It also has vocabulary decks, 120+ graded reading passages and 25 JLPT practice tests.

WaniKani is a kanji app by Tofugu, a US company. It teaches 2,000 kanji and 6,000 vocabulary words in 60 levels, from radicals to kanji to words, with mnemonics and spaced repetition. Tofugu says the full path takes just over a year.

Free plan Yes: the complete Japanese course and community corrections, with an ad before each lesson

Busuu’s Complete Japanese course goes up to B2. Separate Hiragana and Katakana courses teach the two syllabaries, and a Kanji course teaches reading and writing kanji. Native Japanese speakers in the community correct your written and spoken exercises.

How to choose a Japanese app, by goal

To start from zero, learn the kana first. Busuu has separate Hiragana and Katakana courses, Duolingo shows both from the first lesson and has a Characters tab, and LingoDeer starts its course with the kana. Bunpro has a kana section too.

For a full course, Busuu and Duolingo reach B2 for free, and LingoDeer covers A1 to B1, or JLPT N5 to N3 by its own count. For kanji, WaniKani teaches 2,000 in 60 levels, and Anki fits learners who build their own decks.

For grammar, Bunpro sorts 900+ grammar points by JLPT level from N5 to N1. For vocabulary, Memrise plays words in native-speaker videos, and Lingvist trains typing in kana and kanji. For speaking, Tandem connects you with Japanese speakers.

Kana, kanji and JLPT

Japanese uses three scripts together: hiragana, katakana and kanji. Hiragana and katakana have one character for each syllable, and kanji carry meaning. Most apps teach the kana in the first weeks. WaniKani expects you to know hiragana before its kanji lessons start.

The Japanese-Language Proficiency Test has five levels, from N5, basic Japanese, to N1, Japanese in a variety of circumstances. It runs twice a year, in 2026 on 5 July and 6 December, and some test sites abroad hold only one session. The test has no speaking or writing section, and the certificate never expires.

The JLPT does not publish official vocabulary or kanji lists. App figures such as “55% of N5 kanji” come from the app makers’ own lists. Bunpro and LingoDeer map their content to JLPT levels; Busuu and Duolingo use CEFR levels instead.

How we picked

Most apps built only for Japanese come from outside Europe. WaniKani and Anki are US products, Bunpro comes from Osaka and LingoDeer has its office in Singapore. Duolingo, from the US, has one of the few free Japanese courses that reach B2. We added these five because a Japanese list without them would mislead.

Four apps come from companies founded in Europe: Busuu, Memrise, Lingvist and Tandem. Chegg (US) now owns Busuu, and Memrise Inc. is registered in the US. For each app we checked on official pages and the US App Store in October 2026 what it teaches in Japanese: kana, kanji, grammar, CEFR or JLPT levels, and the price. For catalog apps we used the profiles in this map.

We left out Babbel, which has no Japanese course. Mondly lists Japanese, but its official pages give no level, kana or kanji details for it. Renshuu has a free unlimited plan, but we did not find its Pro price on an official page.