Mentimeter alternatives 5 tools for live polls, quizzes and Q&A

For the same mix of polls, word clouds and questions, pick Wooclap: its free plan has no participant cap, and teacher plans start at €7 a month. For audience Q&A with upvotes, pick Slido, free for 100 participants per slido. For quiz games in class pick Kahoot!, for interactive slides and courses Genially, for team workshops on a whiteboard Klaxoon.

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Short answer

  1. WooclapPolls and questions in university classes
  2. SlidoAudience Q&A in meetings and events
  3. Kahoot!Quiz games with a leaderboard
  4. GeniallyInteractive slides, games and courses
  5. KlaxoonTeam workshops on a shared whiteboard

5 alternatives to Mentimeter at a glance

NameBest forPriceFree planRating
Wooclap Polls and questions in university classes Free; Education Basic €7/mo, Business Basic €12/mo, billed yearly Yes: 5 questions a month, all 21 formats, no participant limit 4.6 on Capterra (187)
Slido Audience Q&A in meetings and events Free; Engage €15/mo, education from €5/mo, billed yearly Yes: up to 100 participants per slido, basic Q&A, 3 polls per slido
Kahoot! Quiz games with a leaderboard Free; teachers from $3/mo, business from $19 per licence/mo, billed yearly Yes: Kahoot! Go, up to 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions 4.6 on the App Store (48K)
Genially Interactive slides, games and courses Free; Pro €6/mo, teachers from €4.99/mo, billed yearly Yes: live sessions for 50 participants, 500 AI credits a year, 2 GB of storage 4.3 on Capterra (100)
Klaxoon Team workshops on a shared whiteboard Free; Starter €24.90 or $24.90 per host/mo, billed yearly Yes: 1 open activity, 5 contributors per activity, 50 ideas per Board 4.6 on G2 (312)

  1. Wooclap

    🇧🇪 Brussels, Belgium · founded 2015
    Polls and questions in university classes

    Wooclap runs live questions in 21 formats, from polls and word clouds to labelling an image and matching. The same questions can run as self-paced sessions before or after class. Questions work inside PowerPoint, Google Slides, Teams, Zoom and Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard or Brightspace.

    Pros

    • The free plan has no participant cap
    • Data hosted on AWS in Paris for Europe
    • Teachers in France and Belgium get most features free

    Cons

    • Only 5 questions a month for free
    • No refunds for the rest of a paid period
    Price
    Free; Education Basic €7/mo, Business Basic €12/mo, billed yearly
    Free plan
    Yes: 5 questions a month, all 21 formats, no participant limit
    Rating
    4.6 on Capterra (187)
    Wooclap profile: prices, reviews, history wooclap.com

  2. Slido

    🇸🇰 Slovakia
    Audience Q&A in meetings and events

    Slido started in Bratislava in 2012 and has belonged to Cisco since May 2021. People ask questions anonymously and upvote each other’s questions, on every plan. It has 7 poll types and runs inside Webex, PowerPoint, Google Slides, Teams and Zoom.

    Pros

    • One-time plans for a single event from €60
    • Native Webex integration and a Google Slides add-on
    • Education plan from €5 a month

    Cons

    • Engage caps a slido at 200 participants
    • Q&A moderation starts on Professional at €60 a month
    Price
    Free; Engage €15/mo, education from €5/mo, billed yearly
    Free plan
    Yes: up to 100 participants per slido, basic Q&A, 3 polls per slido
    Mentimeter vs Slido slido.com

  3. Kahoot!

    🇳🇴 Oslo, Norway · founded 2012
    Quiz games with a leaderboard

    Kahoot! from Oslo builds every session around a quiz: a timer, points and a leaderboard after each question. Students can also play self-paced assignments and join from a phone app. Teacher plans are priced per teacher, business plans per licence on Kahoot! 360.

    Pros

    • Teacher plan from $36 a year for 50 players
    • Monthly billing from $9
    • App rated 4.6 on the US App Store

    Cons

    • Word clouds need Silver, open-ended questions need Gold
    • No audience Q&A
    Price
    Free; teachers from $3/mo, business from $19 per licence/mo, billed yearly
    Free plan
    Yes: Kahoot! Go, up to 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions
    Rating
    4.6 on the App Store (48K)
    Kahoot! profile: prices, reviews, history Kahoot! vs MentimeterKahoot! vs BlooketKahoot! vs Wayground (Quizizz)Kahoot! vs Gimkit kahoot.com

  4. Genially

    🇪🇸 Córdoba, Spain · founded 2015
    Interactive slides, games and courses

    Genially from Córdoba is a browser editor for interactive presentations, quizzes, escape games and courses. Hosts can run a live session where people join with a 6-digit code or QR code without an account. Courses export as SCORM or connect to an LMS through LTI.

    Pros

    • Pro can be paid monthly at €10
    • Imports PowerPoint, PDF and Google Slides files
    • Student seats on education plans are free

    Cons

    • No mobile app, the editor runs in the browser
    • Support is hard to reach beyond the chatbot, reviewers say
    Price
    Free; Pro €6/mo, teachers from €4.99/mo, billed yearly
    Free plan
    Yes: live sessions for 50 participants, 500 AI credits a year, 2 GB of storage
    Rating
    4.3 on Capterra (100)
    Genially profile: prices, reviews, history genially.com

  5. Klaxoon

    🇫🇷 Rennes, France · founded 2014
    Team workshops on a shared whiteboard

    Klaxoon from Rennes pairs a Board whiteboard with Session, Questions, Quiz and Survey activities. A Session mixes slides and activities for up to 300 people at once. Wrike has owned it since January 2025, and ideas from a Board go to Wrike as tasks.

    Pros

    • Whiteboard, voting and quizzes in one tool
    • Connects to Wrike, Jira, Teams, Google Workspace and Zoom

    Cons

    • Most expensive entry plan in this list
    • The free plan fits only a test with 5 people
    Price
    Free; Starter €24.90 or $24.90 per host/mo, billed yearly
    Free plan
    Yes: 1 open activity, 5 contributors per activity, 50 ideas per Board
    Rating
    4.6 on G2 (312)
    Klaxoon profile: prices, reviews, history klaxoon.com

What Mentimeter costs in 2026

Mentimeter Free covers 50 participants a month across all presentations, plus one session a month with no limit. Menti AI is included.

Basic costs €14 and Pro €28 per presenter a month, billed yearly, without VAT. Both remove the participant cap. Educators pay €11 for Basic and €17 for Pro. There is no monthly billing. Conference plans for one month cost €350 or €750.

Mentimeter is stronger than most tools here in one place: 13 question types in Menti Live and AI that drafts a whole presentation from a prompt.

Per presenter or per organization

Mentimeter, Wooclap Pro and Klaxoon Starter charge per presenter or host. A team of five pays five times. Kahoot! charges per teacher, and Kahoot! 360 per licence. Genially Master and Author charge per member.

Slido plans include a fixed number of members: 1 on Engage, 2 on Professional, 3 on Enterprise. For whole institutions, Wooclap Campus starts at 6 presenters and Klaxoon Enterprise at 5 Pro users, both on a quote.

How we picked

We chose tools people use for the same jobs as Mentimeter: polls, quizzes, word clouds and Q&A during a talk or class. Four come from the European catalog with a profile. Slido is included because it started in Slovakia and covers the same polls and Q&A.

Prices and limits come from the official pricing pages and the company profiles, checked on 6 October 2026. Prices are billed yearly unless stated, in the currency the official page shows.

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Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

Mentimeter alternatives: FAQ

Yes. Wooclap Starter has no participant limit but allows 5 questions a month. Slido is free for 100 participants per slido, Kahoot! Go for 40 players per game, and Genially for live sessions of 50 participants.

It depends on the job. Wooclap has more question formats, 21 against 13. Slido is stronger for Q&A with upvotes and on Webex. Kahoot! is better for quiz games. Mentimeter stays ahead for building a whole presentation with AI.

50 participants a month across all presentations, plus one session a month with no limit. The count resets every month.

For one teacher, Kahoot! Bronze at $3 a month billed yearly in the US, for games of up to 50 players. Slido education plans start at €5 a month and Genially teacher plans at €4.99.

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