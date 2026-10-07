Mentimeter alternatives 5 tools for live polls, quizzes and Q&A
For the same mix of polls, word clouds and questions, pick Wooclap: its free plan has no participant cap, and teacher plans start at €7 a month. For audience Q&A with upvotes, pick Slido, free for 100 participants per slido. For quiz games in class pick Kahoot!, for interactive slides and courses Genially, for team workshops on a whiteboard Klaxoon.
5 alternatives to Mentimeter at a glance
|Name
|Best for
|Price
|Free plan
|Rating
|Wooclap
|Polls and questions in university classes
|Free; Education Basic €7/mo, Business Basic €12/mo, billed yearly
|Yes: 5 questions a month, all 21 formats, no participant limit
|4.6 on Capterra (187)
|Slido
|Audience Q&A in meetings and events
|Free; Engage €15/mo, education from €5/mo, billed yearly
|Yes: up to 100 participants per slido, basic Q&A, 3 polls per slido
|—
|Kahoot!
|Quiz games with a leaderboard
|Free; teachers from $3/mo, business from $19 per licence/mo, billed yearly
|Yes: Kahoot! Go, up to 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions
|4.6 on the App Store (48K)
|Genially
|Interactive slides, games and courses
|Free; Pro €6/mo, teachers from €4.99/mo, billed yearly
|Yes: live sessions for 50 participants, 500 AI credits a year, 2 GB of storage
|4.3 on Capterra (100)
|Klaxoon
|Team workshops on a shared whiteboard
|Free; Starter €24.90 or $24.90 per host/mo, billed yearly
|Yes: 1 open activity, 5 contributors per activity, 50 ideas per Board
|4.6 on G2 (312)
-
Wooclap🇧🇪 Brussels, Belgium · founded 2015
Wooclap runs live questions in 21 formats, from polls and word clouds to labelling an image and matching. The same questions can run as self-paced sessions before or after class. Questions work inside PowerPoint, Google Slides, Teams, Zoom and Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard or Brightspace.
Pros
- The free plan has no participant cap
- Data hosted on AWS in Paris for Europe
- Teachers in France and Belgium get most features free
Cons
- Only 5 questions a month for free
- No refunds for the rest of a paid period
- Price
- Free; Education Basic €7/mo, Business Basic €12/mo, billed yearly
- Free plan
- Yes: 5 questions a month, all 21 formats, no participant limit
- Rating
- 4.6 on Capterra (187)
-
Slido🇸🇰 Slovakia
Slido started in Bratislava in 2012 and has belonged to Cisco since May 2021. People ask questions anonymously and upvote each other’s questions, on every plan. It has 7 poll types and runs inside Webex, PowerPoint, Google Slides, Teams and Zoom.
Pros
- One-time plans for a single event from €60
- Native Webex integration and a Google Slides add-on
- Education plan from €5 a month
Cons
- Engage caps a slido at 200 participants
- Q&A moderation starts on Professional at €60 a month
- Price
- Free; Engage €15/mo, education from €5/mo, billed yearly
- Free plan
- Yes: up to 100 participants per slido, basic Q&A, 3 polls per slido
-
Kahoot!🇳🇴 Oslo, Norway · founded 2012
Kahoot! from Oslo builds every session around a quiz: a timer, points and a leaderboard after each question. Students can also play self-paced assignments and join from a phone app. Teacher plans are priced per teacher, business plans per licence on Kahoot! 360.
Pros
- Teacher plan from $36 a year for 50 players
- Monthly billing from $9
- App rated 4.6 on the US App Store
Cons
- Word clouds need Silver, open-ended questions need Gold
- No audience Q&A
- Price
- Free; teachers from $3/mo, business from $19 per licence/mo, billed yearly
- Free plan
- Yes: Kahoot! Go, up to 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions
- Rating
- 4.6 on the App Store (48K)
-
Genially🇪🇸 Córdoba, Spain · founded 2015
Genially from Córdoba is a browser editor for interactive presentations, quizzes, escape games and courses. Hosts can run a live session where people join with a 6-digit code or QR code without an account. Courses export as SCORM or connect to an LMS through LTI.
Pros
- Pro can be paid monthly at €10
- Imports PowerPoint, PDF and Google Slides files
- Student seats on education plans are free
Cons
- No mobile app, the editor runs in the browser
- Support is hard to reach beyond the chatbot, reviewers say
- Price
- Free; Pro €6/mo, teachers from €4.99/mo, billed yearly
- Free plan
- Yes: live sessions for 50 participants, 500 AI credits a year, 2 GB of storage
- Rating
- 4.3 on Capterra (100)
-
Klaxoon🇫🇷 Rennes, France · founded 2014
Klaxoon from Rennes pairs a Board whiteboard with Session, Questions, Quiz and Survey activities. A Session mixes slides and activities for up to 300 people at once. Wrike has owned it since January 2025, and ideas from a Board go to Wrike as tasks.
Pros
- Whiteboard, voting and quizzes in one tool
- Connects to Wrike, Jira, Teams, Google Workspace and Zoom
Cons
- Most expensive entry plan in this list
- The free plan fits only a test with 5 people
- Price
- Free; Starter €24.90 or $24.90 per host/mo, billed yearly
- Free plan
- Yes: 1 open activity, 5 contributors per activity, 50 ideas per Board
- Rating
- 4.6 on G2 (312)
What Mentimeter costs in 2026
Mentimeter Free covers 50 participants a month across all presentations, plus one session a month with no limit. Menti AI is included.
Basic costs €14 and Pro €28 per presenter a month, billed yearly, without VAT. Both remove the participant cap. Educators pay €11 for Basic and €17 for Pro. There is no monthly billing. Conference plans for one month cost €350 or €750.
Mentimeter is stronger than most tools here in one place: 13 question types in Menti Live and AI that drafts a whole presentation from a prompt.
Per presenter or per organization
Mentimeter, Wooclap Pro and Klaxoon Starter charge per presenter or host. A team of five pays five times. Kahoot! charges per teacher, and Kahoot! 360 per licence. Genially Master and Author charge per member.
Slido plans include a fixed number of members: 1 on Engage, 2 on Professional, 3 on Enterprise. For whole institutions, Wooclap Campus starts at 6 presenters and Klaxoon Enterprise at 5 Pro users, both on a quote.
How we picked
We chose tools people use for the same jobs as Mentimeter: polls, quizzes, word clouds and Q&A during a talk or class. Four come from the European catalog with a profile. Slido is included because it started in Slovakia and covers the same polls and Q&A.
Prices and limits come from the official pricing pages and the company profiles, checked on 6 October 2026. Prices are billed yearly unless stated, in the currency the official page shows.
More on the EdTech map
Comparisons
- Mentimeter vs Slido
- Kahoot! vs Mentimeter
- Kahoot! vs Blooket
- Kahoot! vs Wayground (Quizizz)
- Kahoot! vs Gimkit
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Categories
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026
- Mentimeter plans
- Mentimeter Menti Live
- Mentimeter AI
- Mentimeter: devices for voting
- Wooclap education pricing
- Wooclap business pricing
- Wooclap question types
- Wooclap integrations
- Slido annual plans
- Slido one-time plans
- Slido education plans
- Slido live Q&A
- Slido integrations
- Slido is officially part of Cisco
- Kahoot! plans for schools
- Kahoot! 360 pricing
- Kahoot! on the US App Store
- Genially plans
- Genially live sessions
- Klaxoon pricing
- Klaxoon Session help
Mentimeter alternatives: FAQ
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