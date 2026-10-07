Klaxoon from Rennes pairs a Board whiteboard with Session, Questions, Quiz and Survey activities. A Session mixes slides and activities for up to 300 people at once. Wrike has owned it since January 2025, and ideas from a Board go to Wrike as tasks.

Genially from Córdoba is a browser editor for interactive presentations, quizzes, escape games and courses. Hosts can run a live session where people join with a 6-digit code or QR code without an account. Courses export as SCORM or connect to an LMS through LTI.

Free plan Yes: Kahoot! Go, up to 40 players per game, quiz and true/false questions

Kahoot! from Oslo builds every session around a quiz: a timer, points and a leaderboard after each question. Students can also play self-paced assignments and join from a phone app. Teacher plans are priced per teacher, business plans per licence on Kahoot! 360.

Free plan Yes: up to 100 participants per slido, basic Q&A, 3 polls per slido

Slido started in Bratislava in 2012 and has belonged to Cisco since May 2021. People ask questions anonymously and upvote each other’s questions, on every plan. It has 7 poll types and runs inside Webex, PowerPoint, Google Slides, Teams and Zoom.

Wooclap runs live questions in 21 formats, from polls and word clouds to labelling an image and matching. The same questions can run as self-paced sessions before or after class. Questions work inside PowerPoint, Google Slides, Teams, Zoom and Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard or Brightspace.

What Mentimeter costs in 2026

Mentimeter Free covers 50 participants a month across all presentations, plus one session a month with no limit. Menti AI is included.

Basic costs €14 and Pro €28 per presenter a month, billed yearly, without VAT. Both remove the participant cap. Educators pay €11 for Basic and €17 for Pro. There is no monthly billing. Conference plans for one month cost €350 or €750.

Mentimeter is stronger than most tools here in one place: 13 question types in Menti Live and AI that drafts a whole presentation from a prompt.

Per presenter or per organization

Mentimeter, Wooclap Pro and Klaxoon Starter charge per presenter or host. A team of five pays five times. Kahoot! charges per teacher, and Kahoot! 360 per licence. Genially Master and Author charge per member.

Slido plans include a fixed number of members: 1 on Engage, 2 on Professional, 3 on Enterprise. For whole institutions, Wooclap Campus starts at 6 presenters and Klaxoon Enterprise at 5 Pro users, both on a quote.

How we picked

We chose tools people use for the same jobs as Mentimeter: polls, quizzes, word clouds and Q&A during a talk or class. Four come from the European catalog with a profile. Slido is included because it started in Slovakia and covers the same polls and Q&A.

Prices and limits come from the official pricing pages and the company profiles, checked on 6 October 2026. Prices are billed yearly unless stated, in the currency the official page shows.