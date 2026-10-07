Price: Mentimeter vs Slido

For one presenter the prices are close. Mentimeter Basic costs €14 a month, €168 a year. Slido Engage costs €15 a month, €180 a year. Both are billed yearly and shown without VAT.

The limits differ. Mentimeter Basic has no participant cap. Slido Engage allows 200 participants per slido. For 1,000 people Slido Professional costs €60 a month and includes 2 members.

Slido sells one-time plans for an event of up to 7 days: €60 for 200 participants, €240 for 1,000 and €499 for 5,000. Mentimeter sells conference plans for one month at €350 or €750.