Mentimeter vs Slido:
interactive slides or audience Q&A

Pick Mentimeter to build a whole interactive presentation: 13 question types, AI that drafts slides, and no participant cap from €14 per presenter a month. Pick Slido for Q&A and polls inside a meeting: upvoted questions, a native Webex integration and add-ins for PowerPoint and Google Slides, from €15 a month. Slido also sells one-time plans for a single event from €60.
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How Mentimeter and Slido compare

Price per presenter a month

Mentimeter: €14, Basic, billed yearly, without VAT.
Slido: €15, Engage, billed yearly, without VAT, prices shown in euros.

Free plan

Mentimeter: 50 participants a month, plus one session a month with no limit.
Slido: Up to 100 participants per slido, basic Q&A, 3 polls per slido.

Question types

Mentimeter: 13 in Menti Live, including polls, word clouds, rankings, scales and quizzes.
Slido: 7 poll types: multiple choice, word cloud, quiz, ideas, rating, open text, ranking, plus surveys.

Quiz and competition

Mentimeter: Quiz slides with a leaderboard, scores add up to one winner per presentation.
Slido: Quiz ranks people by correct answers and speed, shows the top 5, 20-second timer by default.

Audience Q&A

Mentimeter: Anonymous Q&A, moderation from a phone on Pro.
Slido: Anonymous questions with upvotes on every plan, questions in advance, moderation from Professional.

Integrations

Mentimeter: PowerPoint add-in, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, LMS. Google Slides on Pro. Webex through screen sharing.
Slido: PowerPoint for Windows and macOS, Google Slides add-on, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Zoom.

Mentimeter vs Slido: side by side

Price per presenter a month
€14, Basic, billed yearly, without VAT
€15, Engage, billed yearly, without VAT, prices shown in euros
Yearly price
€168 Basic, €336 Pro
€180 Engage for 1 member, €720 Professional for 2, €1,800 Enterprise for 3
Monthly billing
No, yearly only. Conference plans for one month cost €350 or €750
No. One-time plans for an event of up to 7 days cost €60, €240 or €499
Free plan
50 participants a month, plus one session a month with no limit
Up to 100 participants per slido, basic Q&A, 3 polls per slido
Paid participant limits
No limit on Basic and Pro
200 Engage, 1,000 Professional, 5,000 Enterprise, up to 20,000 on custom plans
Question types
13 in Menti Live, including polls, word clouds, rankings, scales and quizzes
7 poll types: multiple choice, word cloud, quiz, ideas, rating, open text, ranking, plus surveys
Quiz and competition
Quiz slides with a leaderboard, scores add up to one winner per presentation
Quiz ranks people by correct answers and speed, shows the top 5, 20-second timer by default
Audience Q&A
Anonymous Q&A, moderation from a phone on Pro
Anonymous questions with upvotes on every plan, questions in advance, moderation from Professional
Integrations
PowerPoint add-in, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, LMS. Google Slides on Pro. Webex through screen sharing
PowerPoint for Windows and macOS, Google Slides add-on, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Zoom
Education pricing
€11 Basic and €17 Pro per month for educators
€5 a month (€60 a year) for 500 participants, €7.50 Professional, €50 Institution for 5 users
App Store rating, US
No app, works in the browser
No app, participants join in the browser
Trustpilot
3.9 (62 reviews)
4.2 (6 reviews)
Owner
Founders and Swedish investors, shares not listed
Cisco, since May 2021
Founded / HQ
2012, Stockholm, Sweden
2012, founded in Bratislava, Slovakia

Which one fits you?

Choose Mentimeter if:

You want to build the whole presentation in one tool, with AI drafting slides. You need more question types: 13 against Slido’s 7 poll types. Your paid plan should have no participant cap. You run regular team check-ins or surveys people answer later.

Choose Slido if:

Q&A is the main job: people ask anonymously and upvote questions. Your company runs meetings on Webex. You present from Google Slides and want an add-on on any plan. You run a single event: one-time plans for up to 7 days start at €60. You teach and want the lowest education price: €5 a month.

Price: Mentimeter vs Slido

For one presenter the prices are close. Mentimeter Basic costs €14 a month, €168 a year. Slido Engage costs €15 a month, €180 a year. Both are billed yearly and shown without VAT.

The limits differ. Mentimeter Basic has no participant cap. Slido Engage allows 200 participants per slido. For 1,000 people Slido Professional costs €60 a month and includes 2 members.

Slido sells one-time plans for an event of up to 7 days: €60 for 200 participants, €240 for 1,000 and €499 for 5,000. Mentimeter sells conference plans for one month at €350 or €750.

Q&A and polls

In Slido, participants ask anonymously, upvote each other’s questions and can send questions before the session. Hosts can label questions and reply. Moderation, where the host reviews questions before others see them, starts on Professional.

Mentimeter also has anonymous Q&A and gives more tools for the presentation itself: 13 question types, word clouds, rankings, scales and AI that drafts a full presentation from a prompt.

Free plans compared

Slido Basic allows 100 participants per slido. The count adds up across sessions if you reuse the same slido. You get basic Q&A and 3 polls per slido.

Mentimeter Free counts 50 participants a month across all presentations, plus one session a month with no limit.

Integrations

Both have a PowerPoint add-in and apps for Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Cisco owns Slido, and Slido runs inside Webex meetings. Slido also has a Google Slides add-on. Mentimeter embeds Google Slides on Pro and joins Webex through screen sharing. Mentimeter connects to Canvas, Blackboard, Moodle and Brightspace.

Other comparisons: Kahoot! vs Mentimeter
Sources, checked on 7 October 2026

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FAQ

For building an interactive presentation, Mentimeter has more: 13 question types, AI drafting and no participant cap on paid plans. For Q&A with upvotes in meetings, and for Webex users, Slido fits better.

For one presenter they cost about the same: €14 a month for Mentimeter Basic and €15 for Slido Engage, both billed yearly. For teachers Slido is cheaper, from €5 a month against €11 for Mentimeter.

Yes. Slido Basic is free for up to 100 participants per slido, with basic Q&A and 3 polls per slido.

Yes. Cisco announced the deal in December 2020 and completed it in May 2021. Slido was founded in Bratislava in 2012.
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