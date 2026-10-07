Price per presenter a month
€14, Basic, billed yearly, without VAT
€15, Engage, billed yearly, without VAT, prices shown in euros
€180 Engage for 1 member, €720 Professional for 2, €1,800 Enterprise for 3
No, yearly only. Conference plans for one month cost €350 or €750
No. One-time plans for an event of up to 7 days cost €60, €240 or €499
50 participants a month, plus one session a month with no limit
Up to 100 participants per slido, basic Q&A, 3 polls per slido
No limit on Basic and Pro
200 Engage, 1,000 Professional, 5,000 Enterprise, up to 20,000 on custom plans
13 in Menti Live, including polls, word clouds, rankings, scales and quizzes
7 poll types: multiple choice, word cloud, quiz, ideas, rating, open text, ranking, plus surveys
Quiz slides with a leaderboard, scores add up to one winner per presentation
Quiz ranks people by correct answers and speed, shows the top 5, 20-second timer by default
Anonymous Q&A, moderation from a phone on Pro
Anonymous questions with upvotes on every plan, questions in advance, moderation from Professional
PowerPoint add-in, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, LMS. Google Slides on Pro. Webex through screen sharing
PowerPoint for Windows and macOS, Google Slides add-on, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Zoom
€11 Basic and €17 Pro per month for educators
€5 a month (€60 a year) for 500 participants, €7.50 Professional, €50 Institution for 5 users
No app, works in the browser
No app, participants join in the browser
Founders and Swedish investors, shares not listed
2012, founded in Bratislava, Slovakia