Assessment companies in Europe
Quizzes, live polls, tests and exam platforms for classes, presentations, training and recruitment. The catalogue lists 12 companies in this category from 9 countries. 8 of them have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.
Assessment in the catalogue
- 12
- companies
- 9
- countries
- 8
- detailed profiles
- 8
- cities
Detailed profiles
-
Codility🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Coding tests and live technical interviews for hiring and assessing engineers.
- Founded
- 2009
- Rating
- 4.6 on G2 · 905
-
Edpuzzle🇪🇸 Barcelona, Spain
Interactive video lessons that teachers create and connect to their LMS.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 1.5 on the App Store · 183
-
Inspera🇳🇴 Oslo, Norway
Digital exams and online proctoring for schools and universities.
- Founded
- 1999
- Rating
- 3.9 on Capterra · 7
-
Kahoot!🇳🇴 Oslo, Norway
Quiz games for classrooms, training sessions and events.
- Founded
- 2012
- Rating
- 4.6 on the App Store · 48K
-
Mentimeter🇸🇪 Stockholm, Sweden
Live polls, quizzes and Q&A for interactive presentations.
- Founded
- 2012
- Rating
- 4.7 on G2 · 788
-
TestGorilla🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Pre-employment skills tests, AI interviews and candidate sourcing for hiring teams.
- Founded
- 2019
- Rating
- 4.1 on Capterra · 268
-
Testportal🇵🇱 Wrocław, Poland
Online tests and quizzes for skills and knowledge assessment.
- Founded
- 2014
- Rating
- 4.7 on Capterra · 20
-
Wooclap🇧🇪 Brussels, Belgium
Interactive questions and polls for classes and presentations.
- Founded
- 2015
- Rating
- 4.6 on Capterra · 187
All assessment companies
- BookWidgets Interactive exercises and quizzes that teachers create.🇧🇪 Ghent Schools bookwidgets.com
- Classtime Interactive questions and quizzes for teachers.🇨🇭 Switzerland Schools classtime.com
- Codility Coding tests and live technical interviews for hiring and assessing engineers.🇬🇧 London Companies codility.com
- Edpuzzle Interactive video lessons that teachers create and connect to their LMS.🇪🇸 Barcelona Schools edpuzzle.com
- Inspera Digital exams and online proctoring for schools and universities.🇳🇴 Oslo Schools, Universities inspera.com
- Kahoot! Quiz games for classrooms, training sessions and events.🇳🇴 Oslo Schools, Companies kahoot.com
- Lexplore Eye-tracking and AI reading assessments for schools.🇸🇪 Stockholm Schools lexplore.com
- Mentimeter Live polls, quizzes and Q&A for interactive presentations.🇸🇪 Stockholm Companies, Schools mentimeter.com
- Pix A public service that assesses and certifies digital skills in France.🇫🇷 France Consumers, Schools pix.fr
- TestGorilla Pre-employment skills tests, AI interviews and candidate sourcing for hiring teams.🇳🇱 Amsterdam Companies testgorilla.com
- Testportal Online tests and quizzes for skills and knowledge assessment.🇵🇱 Wrocław Companies, Schools testportal.com
- Wooclap Interactive questions and polls for classes and presentations.🇧🇪 Brussels Universities, Companies wooclap.com
By country
- 🇧🇪 Belgium2
- 🇳🇴 Norway2
- 🇸🇪 Sweden2
- 🇫🇷 France1
- 🇳🇱 Netherlands1
- 🇵🇱 Poland1
- 🇪🇸 Spain1
- 🇨🇭 Switzerland1
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom1
Other categories
- K-12 learning38
- Corporate learning31
- Learning platforms17
- Higher education16
- Language learning14
- Tech skills14
- Study tools13
- Creative skills8
- Tutoring6
- Virtual labs1
Comparisons
- Kahoot! vs Mentimeter
- Mentimeter vs Slido
- Kahoot! vs Blooket
- Kahoot! vs Wayground (Quizizz)
- Kahoot! vs Gimkit
ListsSearch the full catalogue
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