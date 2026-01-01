Assessment companies in Europe

Quizzes, live polls, tests and exam platforms for classes, presentations, training and recruitment. The catalogue lists 12 companies in this category from 9 countries. 8 of them have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.

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Assessment in the catalogue

12
companies
9
countries
8
detailed profiles
8
cities

Detailed profiles

All assessment companies

  • BookWidgets Interactive exercises and quizzes that teachers create.
    🇧🇪 Ghent Schools bookwidgets.com
  • Classtime Interactive questions and quizzes for teachers.
    🇨🇭 Switzerland Schools classtime.com
  • Codility Coding tests and live technical interviews for hiring and assessing engineers.
    🇬🇧 London Companies codility.com
  • Edpuzzle Interactive video lessons that teachers create and connect to their LMS.
    🇪🇸 Barcelona Schools edpuzzle.com
  • Inspera Digital exams and online proctoring for schools and universities.
    🇳🇴 Oslo Schools, Universities inspera.com
  • Kahoot! Quiz games for classrooms, training sessions and events.
    🇳🇴 Oslo Schools, Companies kahoot.com
  • Lexplore Eye-tracking and AI reading assessments for schools.
    🇸🇪 Stockholm Schools lexplore.com
  • Mentimeter Live polls, quizzes and Q&A for interactive presentations.
    🇸🇪 Stockholm Companies, Schools mentimeter.com
  • Pix A public service that assesses and certifies digital skills in France.
    🇫🇷 France Consumers, Schools pix.fr
  • TestGorilla Pre-employment skills tests, AI interviews and candidate sourcing for hiring teams.
    🇳🇱 Amsterdam Companies testgorilla.com
  • Testportal Online tests and quizzes for skills and knowledge assessment.
    🇵🇱 Wrocław Companies, Schools testportal.com
  • Wooclap Interactive questions and polls for classes and presentations.
    🇧🇪 Brussels Universities, Companies wooclap.com

By country

  • 🇧🇪 Belgium2
  • 🇳🇴 Norway2
  • 🇸🇪 Sweden2
  • 🇫🇷 France1
  • 🇳🇱 Netherlands1
  • 🇵🇱 Poland1
  • 🇪🇸 Spain1
  • 🇨🇭 Switzerland1
  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom1

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Assessment: FAQ

12 companies from 9 countries. Most of them are based in Belgium (2), Norway (2), Sweden (2).

Codility, Edpuzzle, Inspera, Kahoot!, Mentimeter, TestGorilla, Testportal, Wooclap. Each profile lists prices, ratings, products, history, the legal entity and alternatives, with links to sources.

Schools: 9 companies. Companies: 6 companies. Universities: 2 companies. Consumers: 1 company. One company can serve several audiences.

From the companies’ own websites, public registers, app stores and review sites. Each profile names its sources and the date of the check.

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