Tutoring companies in Europe

Private lessons and tutoring marketplaces, at home and online, paid by families or by schools. The catalogue lists 6 companies in this category from 3 countries. All 6 have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.

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Tutoring in the catalogue

6
companies
3
countries
6
detailed profiles
5
cities

Detailed profiles

All tutoring companies

By country

  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom3
  • 🇫🇷 France2
  • 🇦🇹 Austria1

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Tutoring: FAQ

6 companies from 3 countries. Most of them are based in United Kingdom (3), France (2), Austria (1).

Acadomia, GoStudent, MyTutor, Superprof, Third Space Learning, Tutorful. Each profile lists prices, ratings, products, history, the legal entity and alternatives, with links to sources.

Consumers: 5 companies. Schools: 2 companies. One company can serve several audiences.

From the companies’ own websites, public registers, app stores and review sites. Each profile names its sources and the date of the check.

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