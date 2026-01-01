Tutoring companies in Europe
Private lessons and tutoring marketplaces, at home and online, paid by families or by schools. The catalogue lists 6 companies in this category from 3 countries. All 6 have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.
Tutoring in the catalogue
- 6
- companies
- 3
- countries
- 6
- detailed profiles
- 5
- cities
Detailed profiles
-
Acadomia🇫🇷 Paris, France
Private tutoring and homework support.
- Founded
- 1989
- Rating
- 4.4 on Trustpilot · 8.1K
-
GoStudent🇦🇹 Vienna, Austria
One-to-one online tutoring for school students.
- Founded
- 2016
- Rating
- 4.2 on the App Store · 417
-
MyTutor🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Online tutoring for school pupils with university students as tutors.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 4.5 on Trustpilot · 4K
-
Superprof🇫🇷 France
A marketplace to find private tutors.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 4.4 on the App Store · 1.4K
-
Third Space Learning🇬🇧 Swindon, United Kingdom
One-to-one online maths tutoring for schools.
- Founded
- 2013
-
Tutorful🇬🇧 Sheffield, United Kingdom
An online tutoring marketplace.
- Founded
- 2015
- Rating
- 4.5 on the App Store · 1.4K
All tutoring companies
- Acadomia Private tutoring and homework support.🇫🇷 Paris Consumers acadomia.fr
- GoStudent One-to-one online tutoring for school students.🇦🇹 Vienna Consumers gostudent.org
- MyTutor Online tutoring for school pupils with university students as tutors.🇬🇧 London Consumers, Schools mytutor.co.uk
- Superprof A marketplace to find private tutors.🇫🇷 France Consumers superprof.com
- Third Space Learning One-to-one online maths tutoring for schools.🇬🇧 Swindon Schools thirdspacelearning.com
- Tutorful An online tutoring marketplace.🇬🇧 Sheffield Consumers tutorful.co.uk
By country
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom3
- 🇫🇷 France2
- 🇦🇹 Austria1
Other categories
- K-12 learning38
- Corporate learning31
- Learning platforms17
- Higher education16
- Language learning14
- Tech skills14
- Study tools13
- Assessment12
- Creative skills8
- Virtual labs1
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