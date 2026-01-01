Study tools companies in Europe
Tools that pupils and students use on their own: homework help, flashcards, shared notes, citations and proofreading. The catalogue lists 13 companies in this category from 6 countries. All 13 have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.
Study tools in the catalogue
- 13
- companies
- 6
- countries
- 13
- detailed profiles
- 8
- cities
Detailed profiles
-
Blinkist🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
15-minute text and audio summaries of nonfiction books and podcasts.
- Founded
- 2012
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store · 156.4K
-
Brainly🇵🇱 Kraków, Poland
Homework questions answered by the community and by AI.
- Founded
- 2009
- Rating
- 4.7 on the App Store · 284.2K
-
GoConqr🇮🇪 Dublin, Ireland
Students and teachers create and share study resources.
- Founded
- 2011
- Rating
- 4.4 on Capterra · 19
-
Goodnotes🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
A note-taking app for handwriting, PDF markup and AI study help on tablets.
- Founded
- 2011
- Rating
- 4.7 on the App Store · 460K
-
Knowunity🇩🇪 Berlin, Germany
Students share notes and study materials and ask an AI tutor.
- Founded
- 2019
- Rating
- 4.6 on the App Store · 59.5K
-
LanguageTool🇩🇪 Hamburg, Germany
Grammar, spelling and style checker for 31 languages, with an open-source core.
- Founded
- 2003
- Rating
- 4.7 on Chrome Web Store · 12.6K
-
Photomath🇭🇷 Zagreb, Croatia
A maths app that scans a problem and explains the solution step by step.
- Founded
- 2014
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store · 733.2K
-
Save My Exams🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Exam-board revision notes, exam questions and past papers for GCSE, A Level, IB and AP.
- Founded
- 2017
- Rating
- 4.6 on Trustpilot · 2K
-
Scholarcy🇬🇧 London, United Kingdom
Turns research papers into summary flashcards with references, owned by Everway.
- Founded
- 2018
- Rating
- 3.0 on Firefox Add-ons · 2
-
Scribbr🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Proofreading, citation and plagiarism tools for students.
- Founded
- 2012
- Rating
- 4.3 on Trustpilot · 15.7K
-
StuDocu🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Students share lecture notes, summaries and past exams.
- Founded
- 2013
- Rating
- 4.8 on the App Store · 5.8K
-
StudyGo🇳🇱 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Practice tests and study tools for secondary school students.
- Founded
- 2005
- Rating
- 4.4 on the App Store · 2.2K
-
StudySmarter🇩🇪 Munich, Germany
A study app for university and school students.
- Founded
- 2017
- Rating
- 4.5 on the App Store · 9.1K
All study tools companies
- Blinkist 15-minute text and audio summaries of nonfiction books and podcasts.🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers, Companies blinkist.com
- Brainly Homework questions answered by the community and by AI.🇵🇱 Kraków Consumers brainly.com
- GoConqr Students and teachers create and share study resources.🇮🇪 Dublin Consumers goconqr.com
- Goodnotes A note-taking app for handwriting, PDF markup and AI study help on tablets.🇬🇧 London Consumers, Schools, Companies goodnotes.com
- Knowunity Students share notes and study materials and ask an AI tutor.🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers knowunity.com
- LanguageTool Grammar, spelling and style checker for 31 languages, with an open-source core.🇩🇪 Hamburg Consumers, Companies languagetool.org
- Photomath A maths app that scans a problem and explains the solution step by step.🇭🇷 Zagreb Consumers photomath.com
- Save My Exams Exam-board revision notes, exam questions and past papers for GCSE, A Level, IB and AP.🇬🇧 London Consumers, Schools savemyexams.com
- Scholarcy Turns research papers into summary flashcards with references, owned by Everway.🇬🇧 London Consumers, Universities scholarcy.com
- Scribbr Proofreading, citation and plagiarism tools for students.🇳🇱 Amsterdam Consumers, Universities scribbr.com
- StuDocu Students share lecture notes, summaries and past exams.🇳🇱 Amsterdam Universities, Consumers studocu.com
- StudyGo Practice tests and study tools for secondary school students.🇳🇱 Amsterdam Consumers studygo.com
- StudySmarter A study app for university and school students.🇩🇪 Munich Consumers studysmarter.de
By country
- 🇩🇪 Germany4
- 🇳🇱 Netherlands3
- 🇬🇧 United Kingdom3
- 🇭🇷 Croatia1
- 🇮🇪 Ireland1
- 🇵🇱 Poland1
Other categories
- K-12 learning38
- Corporate learning31
- Learning platforms17
- Higher education16
- Language learning14
- Tech skills14
- Assessment12
- Creative skills8
- Tutoring6
- Virtual labs1
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