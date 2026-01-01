Study tools companies in Europe

Tools that pupils and students use on their own: homework help, flashcards, shared notes, citations and proofreading. The catalogue lists 13 companies in this category from 6 countries. All 13 have a detailed profile with prices, ratings, history and alternatives.

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Study tools in the catalogue

13
companies
6
countries
13
detailed profiles
8
cities

Detailed profiles

All study tools companies

  • Blinkist 15-minute text and audio summaries of nonfiction books and podcasts.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers, Companies blinkist.com
  • Brainly Homework questions answered by the community and by AI.
    🇵🇱 Kraków Consumers brainly.com
  • GoConqr Students and teachers create and share study resources.
    🇮🇪 Dublin Consumers goconqr.com
  • Goodnotes A note-taking app for handwriting, PDF markup and AI study help on tablets.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers, Schools, Companies goodnotes.com
  • Knowunity Students share notes and study materials and ask an AI tutor.
    🇩🇪 Berlin Consumers knowunity.com
  • LanguageTool Grammar, spelling and style checker for 31 languages, with an open-source core.
    🇩🇪 Hamburg Consumers, Companies languagetool.org
  • Photomath A maths app that scans a problem and explains the solution step by step.
    🇭🇷 Zagreb Consumers photomath.com
  • Save My Exams Exam-board revision notes, exam questions and past papers for GCSE, A Level, IB and AP.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers, Schools savemyexams.com
  • Scholarcy Turns research papers into summary flashcards with references, owned by Everway.
    🇬🇧 London Consumers, Universities scholarcy.com
  • Scribbr Proofreading, citation and plagiarism tools for students.
    🇳🇱 Amsterdam Consumers, Universities scribbr.com
  • StuDocu Students share lecture notes, summaries and past exams.
    🇳🇱 Amsterdam Universities, Consumers studocu.com
  • StudyGo Practice tests and study tools for secondary school students.
    🇳🇱 Amsterdam Consumers studygo.com
  • StudySmarter A study app for university and school students.
    🇩🇪 Munich Consumers studysmarter.de

By country

  • 🇩🇪 Germany4
  • 🇳🇱 Netherlands3
  • 🇬🇧 United Kingdom3
  • 🇭🇷 Croatia1
  • 🇮🇪 Ireland1
  • 🇵🇱 Poland1

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Study tools: FAQ

13 companies from 6 countries. Most of them are based in Germany (4), Netherlands (3), United Kingdom (3).

Blinkist, Brainly, GoConqr, Goodnotes, Knowunity, LanguageTool, Photomath, Save My Exams, Scholarcy, Scribbr, StuDocu, StudyGo, StudySmarter. Each profile lists prices, ratings, products, history, the legal entity and alternatives, with links to sources.

Consumers: 13 companies. Universities: 3 companies. Companies: 3 companies. Schools: 2 companies. One company can serve several audiences.

From the companies’ own websites, public registers, app stores and review sites. Each profile names its sources and the date of the check.

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