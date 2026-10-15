About MindMeister

MindMeister is an online mind mapping tool from Meister, the company Till Vollmer and Michael Hollauf founded in 2006. People build maps in a browser or in the iOS and Android apps, edit them together in real time and present them as slides. The free Basic plan allows 3 mind maps, and paid plans start at €6 per user a month, billed yearly. Students, teachers and schools get 50% off paid plans after they prove eligibility. The legal entity, MeisterLabs GmbH, is registered in Vaterstetten near Munich, and Meister names Vienna as its headquarters.

MindMeister puts the main idea in the centre of a map and lets users add branches around it. Maps live in the cloud and save automatically. Several people can edit one map at the same time, leave comments and present it branch by branch.

Till Vollmer and Michael Hollauf founded Meister in 2006. They released MindMeister as a private beta on 7 February 2007. In 2008 the company took a €600,000 angel investment and won the Red Herring 100 Europe Award. In 2015 it launched a second product, the task manager MeisterTask.

Meister grew mostly on its own revenue until 2021, when the Norwegian investor Verdane led a $52 million round. Vollmer is CEO and Hollauf is CPO. The company runs its servers in an ISO 27001 certified data centre in Germany. MindMeister sells plans to individuals, teams, schools and universities.